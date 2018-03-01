Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake (11335 Views)

A married New York City based pastor, Tommy Clark has left members of his congregation shocked after accidentally posting a photo of him kissing another man on Facebook.



His shocked church members were fast to get screenshots. Once he realised the error, he deactivated all his social media pages.

See the photo below:



Source:



Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/married-pastor-accidentally-uploads-photo-of-him-kissing-another-man-on-social-media-pic/ 1 Share

They are being what they are really are down low sodomites of the temple of Baal.





They are being what they are really are down low sodomites of the temple of Baal.

Expose the Christian Illuminati Devil Network:

www.theriseofsodom.blogspot.com

Ase

Love Sango

Lol. It might not be a mistake.

The Pastor is tired of this poo.

He need to be liberated hence the posting of the pic.







Am sure his wife was cool with it

Lol. It might not be a mistake.

The Pastor is tired of this poo.

He need to be liberated hence the posting of the pic.







Am sure his wife was cool with it

Are you sure of what you are saying?

based on analysis, you can't post a pic blindly on any social network. He's fully aware of what he did

based on analysis, you can't post a pic blindly on any social network. He's fully aware of what he did

I see..



I see..

The End Shall Tell!

People forget to know that pastors are human and some are possessed. 3 Likes

When devil want to sew black pant for you, he doesn't need more than one yard..!







When devil want to sew black pant for you, he doesn't need more than one yard..!

The picture alone looks disgusting..

based on analysis, you can't post a pic blindly on any social network. He's fully aware of what he did

That is based on a dumb analysis.

Each time I try to rationalise homosexuality,I always come up short.That nagging feeling that the act is demonic is always there.Big pity. 1 Like 1 Share

End time Pastor 1 Like 1 Share

Man kissing another man 10 Likes





Hardware plus hardware = God just decided to expose him

End time deceivers claiming Pastors 2 Likes

Jeeeeeeesus is lord

Jesus!!

The way devil will welcome some pastors to hell... 10 Likes 1 Share

kindly explain why it is dumb please

He will later react and say he is doing deliverance for the guy.

It won't b well for his village ppl.I wonder why on earth I will b attracted to my fellow boney as$ man..if u r a gay and u are on this forum..fucck u IJN 2 Likes

What is new

See casting.



Imagine how the wife feels.



"My husband is cheating on me...with a MAN!"



Un_fuc_king_believable... 3 Likes

See the photo below:



Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/married-pastor-accidentally-uploads-photo-of-him-kissing-another-man-on-social-media-pic/









This was no accident



This was no accident

God's want to disgrace him

based on analysis, you can't post a pic blindly on any social network. He's fully aware of what he did

so tell us what did you analyze so tell us what did you analyze 1 Like

End time pastor





Are you sure this guy is really a pastor?

So many fake news on social media these days one doesn't know which one to believe

Ewww



Gross!!