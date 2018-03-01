₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:15pm
A married New York City based pastor, Tommy Clark has left members of his congregation shocked after accidentally posting a photo of him kissing another man on Facebook.
See the photo below:
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/married-pastor-accidentally-uploads-photo-of-him-kissing-another-man-on-social-media-pic/
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:15pm
See more photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/married-pastor-accidentally-uploads-photo-of-him-kissing-another-man-on-social-media-pic/
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by KingSango(m): 3:18pm
BrainnewsNg:
They are being what they are really are down low sodomites of the temple of Baal.
Expose the Christian Illuminati Devil Network:
www.theriseofsodom.blogspot.com
Ase
Love Sango
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by RexEmmyGee(m): 3:24pm
Lol. It might not be a mistake.
The Pastor is tired of this poo.
He need to be liberated hence the posting of the pic.
Am sure his wife was cool with it
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:26pm
RexEmmyGee:
Are you sure of what you are saying?
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by RexEmmyGee(m): 3:28pm
BrainnewsNg:based on analysis, you can't post a pic blindly on any social network. He's fully aware of what he did
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:34pm
RexEmmyGee:
I see..
The End Shall Tell!
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by xreal: 3:55pm
People forget to know that pastors are human and some are possessed.
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by xreal: 3:55pm
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by mayskit4luv(m): 3:58pm
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by pinnket: 3:58pm
When devil want to sew black pant for you, he doesn't need more than one yard..!
The picture alone looks disgusting..
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by AntiWailer: 3:58pm
RexEmmyGee:
That is based on a dumb analysis.
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by aguiyi2: 3:58pm
Each time I try to rationalise homosexuality,I always come up short.That nagging feeling that the act is demonic is always there.Big pity.
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by Briteiyobo1(m): 3:58pm
End time Pastor
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by eleojo23: 3:58pm
Man kissing another man
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 3:59pm
God just decided to expose him
Hardware plus hardware =
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by Firefire(m): 3:59pm
End time deceivers claiming Pastors
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by WebSurfer(m): 3:59pm
Jeeeeeeesus is lord
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by Hofbrauhaus: 3:59pm
Jesus!!
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by QueenAmanda(f): 3:59pm
The way devil will welcome some pastors to hell...
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by RexEmmyGee(m): 3:59pm
AntiWailer:kindly explain why it is dumb please
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by gurunlocker: 3:59pm
He will later react and say he is doing deliverance for the guy.
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by anyimontana(m): 3:59pm
It won't b well for his village ppl.I wonder why on earth I will b attracted to my fellow boney as$ man..if u r a gay and u are on this forum..fucck u IJN
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by ibkgab001: 4:00pm
What is new
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by Einl(m): 4:00pm
See casting.
Imagine how the wife feels.
"My husband is cheating on me...with a MAN!"
Un_fuc_king_believable...
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by free2ryhme: 4:00pm
BrainnewsNg:
This was no accident
God's want to disgrace him
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by Caustics: 4:01pm
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by free2ryhme: 4:02pm
RexEmmyGee:
so tell us what did you analyze
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by Olukat(m): 4:02pm
End time pastor
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by Kobicove(m): 4:02pm
Are you sure this guy is really a pastor?
So many fake news on social media these days one doesn't know which one to believe
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by jerflakes(m): 4:02pm
Ewww
Gross!!
|Re: Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake by Authoreety: 4:02pm
Na so dia nyash go dey open up and down
