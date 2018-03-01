₦airaland Forum

Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake - Romance - Nairaland

Pastor Tommy Clark Uploads Gay Photo Of Him Kissing Another Man By Mistake

by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:15pm
A married New York City based pastor, Tommy Clark has left members of his congregation shocked after accidentally posting a photo of him kissing another man on Facebook.

His shocked church members were fast to get screenshots. Once he realised the error, he deactivated all his social media pages.

See the photo below:

Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/married-pastor-accidentally-uploads-photo-of-him-kissing-another-man-on-social-media-pic/

by KingSango(m): 3:18pm
They are being what they are really are down low sodomites of the temple of Baal.


by RexEmmyGee(m): 3:24pm
Lol. It might not be a mistake.
The Pastor is tired of this poo.
He need to be liberated hence the posting of the pic.



Am sure his wife was cool with it

by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:26pm
RexEmmyGee:
Lol. It might not be a mistake.
The Pastor is tired of this poo.
He need to be liberated hence the posting of the pic.



Am sure his wife was cool with it

Are you sure of what you are saying? cry

by RexEmmyGee(m): 3:28pm
BrainnewsNg:


Are you sure of what you are saying? cry
based on analysis, you can't post a pic blindly on any social network. He's fully aware of what he did

by BrainnewsNg(f): 3:34pm
RexEmmyGee:
based on analysis, you can't post a pic blindly on any social network. He's fully aware of what he did

I see..

The End Shall Tell! cry cry cry
by xreal: 3:55pm
People forget to know that pastors are human and some are possessed.

by pinnket: 3:58pm
angry



When devil want to sew black pant for you, he doesn't need more than one yard..!



The picture alone looks disgusting..

by AntiWailer: 3:58pm
RexEmmyGee:
based on analysis, you can't post a pic blindly on any social network. He's fully aware of what he did

That is based on a dumb analysis.

by aguiyi2: 3:58pm
Each time I try to rationalise homosexuality,I always come up short.That nagging feeling that the act is demonic is always there.Big pity.

by Briteiyobo1(m): 3:58pm
End time Pastor

by eleojo23: 3:58pm
Man kissing another man

by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 3:59pm
God just decided to expose him shocked

Hardware plus hardware =

by Firefire(m): 3:59pm
End time deceivers claiming Pastors undecided

by WebSurfer(m): 3:59pm
Jeeeeeeesus is lord
by Hofbrauhaus: 3:59pm
Jesus!!
by QueenAmanda(f): 3:59pm
The way devil will welcome some pastors to hell...

by RexEmmyGee(m): 3:59pm
AntiWailer:


That is based on a dumb analysis.
kindly explain why it is dumb please
by gurunlocker: 3:59pm
He will later react and say he is doing deliverance for the guy.
by anyimontana(m): 3:59pm
It won't b well for his village ppl.I wonder why on earth I will b attracted to my fellow boney as$ man..if u r a gay and u are on this forum..fucck u IJN

by ibkgab001: 4:00pm
What is new
by Einl(m): 4:00pm
See casting.

Imagine how the wife feels.

"My husband is cheating on me...with a MAN!"

Un_fuc_king_believable...

by free2ryhme: 4:00pm
This was no accident

God's want to disgrace him

by Caustics: 4:01pm
grin
by free2ryhme: 4:02pm
RexEmmyGee:
based on analysis, you can't post a pic blindly on any social network. He's fully aware of what he did

so tell us what did you analyze

by Olukat(m): 4:02pm
End time pastor undecided
by Kobicove(m): 4:02pm
Are you sure this guy is really a pastor? undecided

So many fake news on social media these days one doesn't know which one to believe
by jerflakes(m): 4:02pm
Ewww

Gross!!
by Authoreety: 4:02pm
Na so dia nyash go dey open up and down

