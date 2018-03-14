₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,815 members, 4,134,277 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 06:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari (3449 Views)
How Boko Haram Kidnapped Dapchi Schoolgirls - Residents, School Staff / Agbaje Tosin Councillorship Campaign Billboard In Lagos Compares Jonathan&Buhari / "Buhari Worse Than Jonathan" — Farooq Kperogi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by Femiolu2000: 4:26pm
President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration’s response to the abduction of secondary school students is better when compared to that of the previous government.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thecable.ng/abducted-schoolgirls-responded-better-jonathan-says-buhari/amp
2 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by forreelinc(m): 4:28pm
this man na confirmed abok!, how many gals your 'response" don rescue?
40 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by Sapnaprem: 4:31pm
stupidity at its highest.
Femiolu2000:
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by dignity33: 4:33pm
You will also rescue them as well because I know is political plan to claim that you did what Goodluck can't do which I previous said.
24 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by LORDOFAFONJAS: 4:34pm
Useless old cow
12 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by temblor1(m): 4:34pm
And you were quick to opt for negotiation of their release. Is boko haram your neighbors? What an irony if you are not a terrorist yourself.
28 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by FarahAideed: 4:38pm
Where is the better response please ? What a fool!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by unohbethel(m): 4:48pm
since 2015, av come to realize that buhari's IQ is slightly better than a cow.. the only president in nigerias history that dont know wats happening around him..#tufiakwa
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by three: 5:06pm
Just imagine
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by omowolewa: 5:08pm
Na call center?
5 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by anibirelawal(m): 5:17pm
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by Hofbrauhaus: 5:19pm
I can't believe this....
Buhari is just a goat!!
13 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by aolawale025: 5:20pm
Pathetic!
6 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by MENZPRIDE(m): 5:32pm
dignity33:
How you take know wetin dey mind since, abi you dey use Techno
On a serious note, I won't be surprised if the whole girls are rescued intact.
It's like a visual effect in a Nollywood movie, its never really convincing!
10 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by asksteve(m): 5:37pm
Since u always compare ur performance with dat of GEJ, it only means GEJ is the best we've had.
Baba u can never equal or surpass him in any aspect, ur party n brothers can keep deceiving u but truth is u have scared Nigeria more than any past leader.
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by saarumann: 5:47pm
Can you imagine this nonsense buhari is spewing?! It is now very clear that Dapchi school abduction was an inside job by buhari's destructive govt to make political gains out of it.
7 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by jumobi1(m): 6:05pm
Inventive of him to politicize this. 2019 we must arise.
2 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by nonut: 6:20pm
Clueless modafocker. Always competing with Jonathan.
Saarki and BMC , Bubu ain't giving you enough to to work with.
4 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by ekems2017(f): 6:20pm
This is serious!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by Omeokachie: 6:21pm
Response without result?
So the same Jonathan you accused of having failed is now your benchmark for great performance?
If your "Response" was superb, so where are the girls?
The superb response was the "deployment of 100 aircrafts" that the air force quickly denied, and the lies of the rescue that the parents of the children busted!
Nigerians, the ball is now in your court.
4 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by engrflames: 6:21pm
Incompetents old Fulani man, what exactly do you really want to achieve with this comparison?
A dullard will always be one.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by wonlasewonimi: 6:21pm
Did they lay a red carpet for him? ... What a shithole president
4 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by Angelababex4: 6:21pm
IF YOU NEED MY NAIRALAND ACCOUNT TAKE IT
IS YOURS
USERNAME:- Angelababex4
PASSWORD:- wapwap
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by Kingzy4pep(m): 6:22pm
Can you imagine the self praise? Instead of you to hide your face in shame because this incident repeated itself again, You're here opening your mouth to claim your action was faster...
Fine, let's assume you really acted faster as you're claiming, What result has your actions yielded because the last time I checked, Those innocent school girls are yet to be released.
Still wondering how this aboki dullard won the heart of Nigerians.
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by wonuks(m): 6:22pm
Let's hear what he will say next
Check my Signature/Bio if you need a dynamic and professional website design without advanced payment. Pay after design
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by femo122: 6:22pm
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by muhammed50(m): 6:22pm
Thanks Buhari. I know you responded immediately but the response yield nothing...
#buhari_2019
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by Desdola(m): 6:22pm
imagine the rubbish statement
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by Penalty82(m): 6:22pm
Buhari is a confused man. Nigerians are not concerned how quick or late you responded to issues like this but all what we want is quick recovery of the abducted girls.
If you say you acted quicker than GEJ and still end up getting the same result GEJ got, my friend you are a confused man.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by tokrizy(m): 6:22pm
see dis fool..wetin dey vex me gann as i see dis news i just lost 8500naira na e dis fool come dey talk anyhow..shey dem wan use swear dash ur papa??..see dis ABOKI wey no go sch wey dey rule nigerans. 2019 i must vote.mr ogbeni u are a big COW
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by keepingmum: 6:23pm
This man needs to stop drinking cows urine
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Schoolgirls: I Responded Better Than Jonathan — Buhari by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 6:23pm
Fool!
Always competing with GEJ
The only job this idiot in aso rock and his handlers are good at is comparison with GEJ tenure. If GEJ was bad and you got elected to correct the ills of d previous govt, why then do u have to measure up with them?
To the extent that femi adeshitna now compare d number of farmers killed by foolani terrorist during GEJ tenure to that of buhari. How low can these bastards go?
3 Likes
Ndigbo And The Old Eastern Region Should Support Haiti / Nigeria Court Delays Sick President Yar'adua Cases / Listen to Tunde
Viewing this topic: stupidity, wayisshut, Easyclan, Evergreat2014(m), Chochovini(m), Rynne, AnonyNymous(m), kulikuli45, offor88(m), DadaStephen1(m), eTECTIVe(m), emmamadon, Sirventor01(m), kapelvej, eedreez505(m), eiffel(m), pgiddy(m), hypnotic(m), paradigmshift(m), Khalifa44, Mandeyy, StPete, abodundef, MY20thBILLION, patjane(f), ucdennis(m), bigboss80s(m), IkpuNnegiEwu44, donb06, Aliki(m), News24Blog, passion247(f), Kx, chivic(m), Osyxcel(m), sujexy, Equiano, decimator, maniyke, Damarislopez, okpanachil, Unemadu, ojiakuchike1(m), 8744Kin(m), xerxesII, okosodo, bencoten(m), FarahAideed, christejames(m), johnbosco97(m), SCOOPERJEF(m), saarumann, kabe1, Chichilas, aliyubaka, bxboss(m), Paulezeh, brewdave(m), udi4eva(m), Islie, arcahmad, dustmalik, melejo(m), frenzyduchess(f), paulbushman, omusiliyu(m), kpaofame, Phemoo10, frankie2K(m), Viktoh(m), KingNom, Ojobojo1(m), Lyoncrescent, 400billionman, Nodogragra4me, Silentgenius(m), secretsuccess, HigherEd, Tosin4luv(m) and 162 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6