President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration’s response to the abduction of secondary school students is better when compared to that of the previous government.



While Boko Haram insurgents kidnapped 110 students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state on February 19, 2018, the group abducted 274 students from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, on April 14, 2014.



Former President Goodluck Jonathan was accused of not responding to the Chibok incident on time because he felt it was the antics of the opposition.



Speaking during a townhall meeting in Damaturu, Yobe state capital on Wednesday, Buhari said his government acted immediately it learnt of the kidnap at Dapchi.



He also spoke about how some Chibok schoolgirls and other captives were released due to the efforts of his government.



“The federal government’s response to the unfortunate abduction of the schoolgirls is a clear departure from the insensitivity of the past administration which looked the other way while the Chibok girls were taken away in 2014 and held in captivity for over three years,” he said.



“Due to our commitment, over 100 Chibok girls have been rescued and reunited with their families, sent back to school and empowered with requisite skills.



“You may recall that recently, our negotiation efforts led to the release of abducted University of Maiduguri lecturers, some women police personnel, students and even an NYSC member.



“We, therefore, have no doubt that the Dapchi girls will be rescued or released. I can reassure parents, Nigerians and the International Community that we will do all that is within our power to make sure that the girls are brought back safely to their families.”

this man na confirmed abok!, how many gals your 'response" don rescue? this man na confirmed abok!, how many gals your 'response" don rescue? 40 Likes



Femiolu2000:

You will also rescue them as well because I know is political plan to claim that you did what Goodluck can't do which I previous said. 24 Likes

Useless old cow 12 Likes

And you were quick to opt for negotiation of their release. Is boko haram your neighbors? What an irony if you are not a terrorist yourself. 28 Likes

? What a fool!!! Where is the better response please? What a fool!!! 8 Likes

since 2015, av come to realize that buhari's IQ is slightly better than a cow.. the only president in nigerias history that dont know wats happening around him..#tufiakwa 20 Likes 1 Share

Just imagine

Na call center? 5 Likes

I can't believe this....



Buhari is just a goat!! 13 Likes

Pathetic! 6 Likes

dignity33:

How you take know wetin dey mind since, abi you dey use Techno

On a serious note, I won't be surprised if the whole girls are rescued intact.

Since u always compare ur performance with dat of GEJ, it only means GEJ is the best we've had.

Baba u can never equal or surpass him in any aspect, ur party n brothers can keep deceiving u but truth is u have scared Nigeria more than any past leader. 28 Likes 3 Shares

Can you imagine this nonsense buhari is spewing?! It is now very clear that Dapchi school abduction was an inside job by buhari's destructive govt to make political gains out of it. 7 Likes

Inventive of him to politicize this. 2019 we must arise. 2 Likes

Clueless modafocker. Always competing with Jonathan.

Saarki and BMC , Bubu ain't giving you enough to to work with. 4 Likes

This is serious!!!! 2 Likes

Response without result?



So the same Jonathan you accused of having failed is now your benchmark for great performance?



If your "Response" was superb, so where are the girls?



The superb response was the "deployment of 100 aircrafts" that the air force quickly denied, and the lies of the rescue that the parents of the children busted!



Nigerians, the ball is now in your court. 4 Likes

Incompetents old Fulani man, what exactly do you really want to achieve with this comparison?

A dullard will always be one. 5 Likes 1 Share

Did they lay a red carpet for him? ... What a shithole president 4 Likes

Can you imagine the self praise? Instead of you to hide your face in shame because this incident repeated itself again, You're here opening your mouth to claim your action was faster...



Fine, let's assume you really acted faster as you're claiming, What result has your actions yielded because the last time I checked, Those innocent school girls are yet to be released.



Still wondering how this aboki dullard won the heart of Nigerians. 1 Like

Let's hear what he will say next



1 Like

Thanks Buhari. I know you responded immediately but the response yield nothing...

#buhari_2019

imagine the rubbish statement

Buhari is a confused man. Nigerians are not concerned how quick or late you responded to issues like this but all what we want is quick recovery of the abducted girls.



see dis fool..wetin dey vex me gann as i see dis news i just lost 8500naira na e dis fool come dey talk anyhow..shey dem wan use swear dash ur papa??..see dis ABOKI wey no go sch wey dey rule nigerans. 2019 i must vote.mr ogbeni u are a big COW 1 Like

This man needs to stop drinking cows urine 1 Like