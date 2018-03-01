Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade (12202 Views)

These kids who are siblings were faced with the challenges of life at a very young age. Following the walking away of their father due to depression and frustration of life and the death of their mother after a strange illness on the 31st of Dec 2017, life seemed to no longer have any meaning to them since there was no one to provide and protect them.



Long before the death of their mother, they dropped out of school and have since resulted to hawking of sachet water on the streets and also in the market place exposing them to danger as well as other social vices which often left them in the mercy of the market women.



However, their story changed when Mama Helen Oritsejafor noticed them carrying a placard that reads "PLEASE HELP US" while ministering at the Crusade on that fateful day. She prayed for them, offered to cater and protect them and also awarded them with academic scholarships. It was such a miraculous and emotional moment for everyone. God is indeed a provider. May He continue to bless and supply our every needs in Jesus Name. Amen!





Nice move ma

As Christ said, do things like these in private and God will reward you.

If u do it publicly like this, u have already received your reward plus it also looks like it is for publicity. But it is better than not doing it at all. 4 Likes

the real Christ-like life

God bless you ma

Is nothing to what she get from people everyday as seed sowing.

Tears just rolled out from my eyes. See destiny. GOD thank you

I wonder why you made that comment

Good Christian shouldn't show deeds of good works, The likes of Daddy Freeze should not make us go below bible principles.

The gesture is nice but her outfit isn't Godly. She's a mirror through which others should see christ. Imagine an Overseer wife hair do, bangle eggring. What makes her different from the world in her outlook?. I'm not judging but it's the simple truth.

That's a good move. God bless you ma

Enemy of progress! when u were kid, did u understand everything ur parents were asking u to do?

When ur parent were forcing u to go to school. Did u understand at dat time? Is it not now u see the meaning?

or Davido sef

thank you jare. a little thing like this can even be a turning point in some pples life. Little wander Allah said some peopple may not pray solat to him but will not enter hell fire. My brothers and sister, better start using the opportunity you have to buy heaven for yourself. this is an example of good deed that count in the last day. day of reckoning

As Christ said, do things like these in private and God will reward you.

If u do it publicly like this, u have already received your reward plus it also looks like it is for publicity. But it is better than not doing it at all. you just took this from my mouth......this should have just stayed in private.

