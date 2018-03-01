₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by zoba88: 8:15pm
It was a total TURNING POINT in the lives of three less privileged kids who were present at the just concluded Daughters of Sarah Market Crusade held at the Ogbe Ijoh market on the 7th of March 2018 which was organized by Word of Life Bible Church.
These kids who are siblings were faced with the challenges of life at a very young age. Following the walking away of their father due to depression and frustration of life and the death of their mother after a strange illness on the 31st of Dec 2017, life seemed to no longer have any meaning to them since there was no one to provide and protect them.
Long before the death of their mother, they dropped out of school and have since resulted to hawking of sachet water on the streets and also in the market place exposing them to danger as well as other social vices which often left them in the mercy of the market women.
However, their story changed when Mama Helen Oritsejafor noticed them carrying a placard that reads "PLEASE HELP US" while ministering at the Crusade on that fateful day. She prayed for them, offered to cater and protect them and also awarded them with academic scholarships. It was such a miraculous and emotional moment for everyone. God is indeed a provider. May He continue to bless and supply our every needs in Jesus Name. Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-what-pastor-oritsejafor-wife-did.html?m=1
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by Caustics: 9:07pm
those children dont understand what scholarship means. they want biscuit and roasted corn.
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by Joegalvinsblog(m): 9:08pm
Na so
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by JandyJ(m): 9:09pm
Nice move ma
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by handsomeyinka(m): 9:09pm
That girl resemble Antonio conte.
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by ameri9ja: 9:09pm
Ok.
As Christ said, do things like these in private and God will reward you.
If u do it publicly like this, u have already received your reward plus it also looks like it is for publicity. But it is better than not doing it at all.
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by blesskewe(f): 9:09pm
So I should fry beans
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by Essentials1(m): 9:09pm
handsomeyinka:
No be only Antonio Conte, na Balloteli
I wil start going to church and crusades from now on oooooo
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by tyson99(m): 9:10pm
Am touched
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by fakuta(f): 9:10pm
the real Christ-like life
God bless you ma
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by dharreyclothing: 9:10pm
Nice one
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by Mowoe(m): 9:11pm
blesskewe:
Who forced you to comment?
In fact who forced you to open the topic since you knew you didn't want to fry beans??
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by ladykolly(f): 9:12pm
Good one
#putasmileonachild
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by Royce20: 9:13pm
Good woman. God bless you ma
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by ozome15(m): 9:14pm
Is nothing to what she get from people everyday as seed sowing.
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by ufuosman(m): 9:15pm
Kudos to her
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by Adeyinka123: 9:16pm
Tears just rolled out from my eyes. See destiny. GOD thank you
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by Adeyinka123: 9:17pm
ozome15:I wonder why you made that comment
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by Achorise: 9:17pm
Good Christian shouldn't show deeds of good works, The likes of Daddy Freeze should not make us go below bible principles.
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by blesskewe(f): 9:17pm
Mowoe:
Bros why are pained na
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by Mowoe(m): 9:21pm
Jodaoduagain:
Bros please don't make me talk abeg!
Mtcheewww
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by Hisreplica: 9:21pm
That's a good move. God bless you ma
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by blesskewe(f): 9:22pm
[quote author=Mowoe post=65843100]
Watch what you say when chelsea is losing to barcelona
[/quote
No wonder
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by buddenlove(m): 9:24pm
Caustics:Enemy of progress! when u were kid, did u understand everything ur parents were asking u to do?
When ur parent were forcing u to go to school. Did u understand at dat time? Is it not now u see the meaning?
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by MunorAnne(f): 9:27pm
handsomeyinka:or Davido sef
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by taobaba: 9:27pm
Adeyinka123:thank you jare. a little thing like this can even be a turning point in some pples life. Little wander Allah said some peopple may not pray solat to him but will not enter hell fire. My brothers and sister, better start using the opportunity you have to buy heaven for yourself. this is an example of good deed that count in the last day. day of reckoning
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by tiger28: 9:30pm
ameri9ja:you just took this from my mouth......this should have just stayed in private.
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by Oluwambo147(m): 9:32pm
blesskewe:hi
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by blesskewe(f): 9:33pm
Oluwambo147:How is you
Re: Helen Oritsejafor Awards Scholarship To 3 Kids She Met At A Crusade by Jodaoduagain(m): 9:36pm
The gesture is nice but her outfit isn't Godly. She's a mirror through which others should see christ. Imagine an Overseer wife hair do, bangle eggring. What makes her different from the world in her outlook?. I'm not judging but it's the simple truth.
