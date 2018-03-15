₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by cheapgoals(m): 1:27am
Barcelona magnificent star Lionel Messi celebrated the birth of his third child the only way he knows how, bagging two beautiful goals against Chelsea to reach his century of Champions League goals. Reaching the milestone in 123 games, 14 games less than what it took his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Messi turned out to be just the second player to score 100 Champions League goals with a brace in Champions League round 16-second leg tie against Chelsea at Camp Nou on Wednesday.
http://cheapgoals.com/so-magnificent-lionel-messi-the-fastest-player-ever-to-100-goals-in-champions-league/
5 Likes
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by neezar: 10:42am
Messi scored 100 goals in 123 games
Ronaldo scored 100 goals in 137 games
Messi is simply the best, Ronaldo can't come close
19 Likes
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by LordofWar: 10:42am
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by Olamyyde(m): 10:43am
Ofcourse
500th barca goal against Madrid
600th career goal against atletico Madrid
100th UCL goal against Chelsea(fastest player to reach 100)
This man is the ultimate big game player and some senseless people will still say he should prove himself in the EPL
10 Likes
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by Micheezy7(m): 10:43am
All Hail The king (Leo)
Tho i prefer Cr7 but Messi is a better player
2 Likes
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by BiafraAmaka(m): 10:43am
D
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by Dontquit: 10:43am
In case u miss the match c Messi wonder...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by Reximiliano: 10:43am
Gh
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by Benz4pimp(m): 10:43am
Don’t touch it....
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 10:43am
Chelsea don suffer
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by habibest06(m): 10:44am
messi thanks for beating chelsea for us
1 Like
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by Richnero(m): 10:44am
That doesn't make him better than Cr7.
6 Likes
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by purissimo1998(m): 10:44am
he's a great lad... He and Cr7 have changed the game... I'm glad to have watched them play...
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by olusayeroyagi(m): 10:44am
all hail messi
11 Likes
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by miracool946: 10:44am
f
1 Like
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by soberdrunk(m): 10:44am
ALIEN!!!
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by denkyw(m): 10:44am
Messi messiah, it is not about who Reached there first, it is who reached there well...the guy always proofs his better than penaldo. 14 games less no be beans.
My happiness with all this is, all the noise of "he has never scored against Chelsea" has finally ended this year.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by Richnero(m): 10:44am
Reximiliano:
denkyw:
miracool946:
purissimo1998:
Reximiliano:
BiafraAmaka:
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by omoiyamayor(m): 10:44am
CR7 d first
3 Likes
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by b0rn2fuck(m): 10:44am
Chelsea have suffered, Nigeria should prepare
1 Like
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by steveturner24(m): 10:44am
he was born into footballing
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by Reximiliano: 10:44am
GH��
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by peterd53(m): 10:45am
God save the king!!!
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by Jejosan(m): 10:45am
Simply the best for a reason.....fastest ever.....youngest ever hahahaha Visca el barca
2 Likes
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by Bimpe29: 10:45am
If it is not Ronaldo, it must be Messi.
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by Betty66blaze: 10:45am
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by ShitHead: 10:45am
He keeps scoring everywhere; even in bed. small man, BIG dreams.
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by akinszz: 10:45am
I see
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by paymentvoucher: 10:45am
May GOD Console all the CHELSHIT Fans Home and Abroad.
1 Like
|Re: Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL by zealguy40: 10:46am
So?
