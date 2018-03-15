Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Lionel Messi, The Second Player To Ever Score 100 Goals In UCL (5176 Views)

Messi turned out to be just the second player to score 100 Champions League goals with a brace in Champions League round 16-second leg tie against Chelsea at Camp Nou on Wednesday.







Messi scored 100 goals in 123 games



Ronaldo scored 100 goals in 137 games



Messi is simply the best, Ronaldo can't come close 19 Likes

2 Likes 1 Share





500th barca goal against Madrid

600th career goal against atletico Madrid

100th UCL goal against Chelsea(fastest player to reach 100)



This man is the ultimate big game player and some senseless people will still say he should prove himself in the EPL Ofcourse500th barca goal against Madrid600th career goal against atletico Madrid100th UCL goal against Chelsea(fastest player to reach 100)This man is the ultimate big game player and some senseless people will still say he should prove himself in the EPL 10 Likes





Tho i prefer Cr7 but Messi is a better player All Hail The king (Leo)Tho i prefer Cr7 but Messi is a better player 2 Likes

In case u miss the match c Messi wonder... 9 Likes 1 Share

Don’t touch it....

Chelsea don suffer

messi thanks for beating chelsea for us 1 Like

That doesn't make him better than Cr7. 6 Likes

he's a great lad... He and Cr7 have changed the game... I'm glad to have watched them play...

all hail messi 11 Likes

ALIEN!!! ALIEN!!!

Messi messiah, it is not about who Reached there first, it is who reached there well...the guy always proofs his better than penaldo. 14 games less no be beans.

My happiness with all this is, all the noise of "he has never scored against Chelsea" has finally ended this year. 3 Likes 1 Share

CR7 d first 3 Likes

Chelsea have suffered, Nigeria should prepare 1 Like

he was born into footballing

God save the king!!!

Simply the best for a reason.....fastest ever.....youngest ever hahahaha Visca el barca 2 Likes

If it is not Ronaldo, it must be Messi.

He keeps scoring everywhere; even in bed. small man, BIG dreams.

May GOD Console all the CHELSHIT Fans Home and Abroad. 1 Like