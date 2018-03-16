The justice that Allaah makes obligatory on us has to do with al-Maaddah, things that can be bought with money and so on. We should be just when giving them money, when providing shelter, (regarding) what they wear and so on. However, it is not possible to be just amongst them in your heart. There is no one who can be just amongst his wives in his heart. You married them because you love them, but there is no doubt that you will love a person more than the other; you may not be able to identify it, but they may be the ones reading it for you. So Allaah does not ask us to be just regarding this.



What we should be just about are things we have power upon as the Prophet would say, ‘I have done that which I am capable of, do not call me to account for that which I am unable to do’. This justice has to do with something which money can buy and with catering for the needs of all the wives regarding what they want. If there is a wife from the four wives you have who was brought up with eating yam flour (lafun), which is from the cheapest of foods, you should give her what she needs. A bag of yam flour may not be up to ten thousand naira. If there is another one who was brought up with Semovita, (you should give her what she desires even when) you know the amount you will spend to get that will be exorbitant if you wish to buy the same size of Semovita as that of yam flour. So we should buy whatever each of them cherishes; this is justice.



There are from women, those who have never slept on bed before, they were trained with sleeping on mat. If she insists that you must buy her a mat, the one made by hand weaving; you have to follow suit. If you decide to buy a costly one and she rejects it, you will be just once you buy what she wants for her. As for the one who desires bed, buy a bed for her; that is justice. If you want to buy clothes for them and one of them desires a cloth of three thousand naira while the other desires a cloth of six thousand naira, if you buy what each of them wants, you have applied justice. The price is not a problem, because the most important thing is to give each wife whatever she requests. This is what is referred to as equality in Islaam; this is what Allaah orders us to do.



Injustice is when you cater for the need of one wife and you neglect the need of the other wife. However, it is left to women to be patient with their husbands. Most times, they make their husbands misbehave. They frustrate their husbands by asking for needs excessively. And this makes their husbands preoccupied with their own activities alone. Women should be patient with their husbands; be patient and contented with whatever provision Allaah has given your husbands. There is no doubt that every sensible person knows that facing hardship in marriage is preferable to not having a husband to marry. This is because if you remain in your father’s house, you will regret alone by the time you’re insulted once in a while. You may consider committing suicide by the time you are mocked for not having a husband. Since Allaah have blessed you to have a husband, be patient with him. It is better for you than staying in your father’s house. Na’am.



Question answered by Dr Sharoffudeen Gbadebo Raji (Hafidhou Llah)



[SOURCE: Q&A session of the tape, “Explanation of the Harms of takfeer” at Ede]



Transcribed by Aboo Aaishah Al Odeomeey 3 Likes