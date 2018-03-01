Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall (1524 Views)

He was recalled yesterday after he sent a letter of apology to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and others.



He was recalled yesterday after he sent a letter of apology to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and others.

congratulations our honorable representative. what is now needed now is to keep exposing the looters in the house. senator shehu sani has been exposing the looters in the Senate. we need your work too.

cc lalasticlala cc fynestboi cc mynd44 cc Dominique cc ishilove cc seun

Expose the looters he apologized to. No one will take him serious anyone. He shouldn't have apologize rather wait for court to decide if they have the right to suspend him in the first place.

Hon. Jubril should have waited for the court. That house is corrupt

Talkative...hope he will learn to keep his mouth shut

This is victory for corruption.



Perhaps a shame for democracy. 3 Likes



Jibrin: See no evil tell no evil

Dogara: Your sins are forgiven brother welcome back to the soup pot Dogara: Honorable what is the cardinal rule amongst the brethren?Jibrin: See no evil tell no evilDogara: Your sins are forgiven brother welcome back to the soup pot

He don humble.





However this country will be a shithole for the next 500 years.

Nobody investigated his allegations.



The same youth are saying next time jibrin should shut up.



Shithole country. 1 Like

It is always very difficult swimming against the tide. The voice of corruption has prevailed.

Dat's Nigeria for u.

If u can't beat dem join dem.

The devil is happy and after all these some Bleeped up mofo will try to talk me out of Running to Oyibo land Saying there's still Hope for Zoogeria

I thout he was fuming the lala of the house

Mumu, why should he keep shut?....sorry he is not a zombie like u neither is he an a s s licker like u, as such he won't keep shut....deal with it Mumu, why should he keep shut?....sorry he is not a zombie like u neither is he an a s s licker like u, as such he won't keep shut....deal with it

The scape goat