₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,008 members, 4,135,065 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 09:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall (1524 Views)
President Buhari Meets With Abdulmumin Jibrin (Photo) / Justice Adeniyi Ademola Resumes Sitting / Abdulmumin Jibrin: "Is This The Buhari We Know? Noooooo Something Is Wrong! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by johnnyvid: 7:23am
Yesterday, the House of Representatives lifted the suspension on one of its lawmakers, Abdulmumin Jibrin and recalled him into the House. He was suspended last year after he accused the leadership of the house of padding.
He was recalled yesterday after he sent a letter of apology to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and others.
https://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2018/03/photos-recalled-lawmaker-abdulmumin_80.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by johnnyvid: 7:31am
congratulations our honorable representative. what is now needed now is to keep exposing the looters in the house. senator shehu sani has been exposing the looters in the Senate. we need your work too.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by johnnyvid: 7:32am
cc lalasticlala cc fynestboi cc mynd44 cc Dominique cc ishilove cc seun
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by Dakad: 7:36am
[qugote author=johnnyvid post=65850868]congratulations our honorable representative. what is now needed now is to keep exposing the looters in the house. senator shehu sani has been exposing the looters in the Senate. we need your work too. [/quote]
Expose the looters he apologized to. No one will take him serious anyone. He shouldn't have apologize rather wait for court to decide if they have the right to suspend him in the first place.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by WeareCasaP: 7:44am
Hon. Jubril should have waited for the court. That house is corrupt
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by nairavsdollars(f): 8:08am
Talkative...hope he will learn to keep his mouth shut
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by DabLord: 8:21am
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by wallex1983(m): 8:45am
This is victory for corruption.
Perhaps a shame for democracy.
3 Likes
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by Caustics: 9:05am
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by Mitsurugi(m): 9:06am
Dogara: Honorable what is the cardinal rule amongst the brethren?
Jibrin: See no evil tell no evil
Dogara: Your sins are forgiven brother welcome back to the soup pot
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by tesppidd: 9:07am
He don humble.
However this country will be a shithole for the next 500 years.
Nobody investigated his allegations.
The same youth are saying next time jibrin should shut up.
Shithole country.
1 Like
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by salbis(m): 9:07am
It is always very difficult swimming against the tide. The voice of corruption has prevailed.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by Observer225: 9:08am
Dat's Nigeria for u.
If u can't beat dem join dem.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by Stallion93(m): 9:09am
The devil is happy and after all these some Bleeped up mofo will try to talk me out of Running to Oyibo land Saying there's still Hope for Zoogeria
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by agulion: 9:09am
I thout he was fuming the lala of the house
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by Lorenzop: 9:09am
nairavsdollars:
Mumu, why should he keep shut?....sorry he is not a zombie like u neither is he an a s s licker like u, as such he won't keep shut....deal with it
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by sett1ngz: 9:11am
The scape goat
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin Resumes Sitting At The House Of Reps After His Recall by Awoleesu: 9:11am
Iya ti je were!
This is what happens when the only occupation a man can answer to is 'Politician'.
How many months into this than poverty had cowed this one into 'apologizing'!
Moral of the story: if you must attack, ensure you have a sure backup.
(0) (Reply)
Ahmed Yerima Of Zamfara State For President! / Prof. Dora Nkem Akunyili: Good For Politics? / Obasanjo Was Better Than Yar'adua?
Viewing this topic: HonabFaj(m), dominique(f), gulfer, hassymo5(m), chikeson2008, alfakoro, iamsparrow(m), Hiroshize(m), justlegacy, saint047(m), Nascad, femilloyd01(m), princetigris(m), astnig, likitaummabdull, AngelaBabe770, wese90(m), iloksn(m), awuru4040, Mynd44, Okonzy1(m), Oju4190, Coolboi05(m), klap4gbens, Ovbioisena, iboman(m), salbis(m), Omoikarekimire(m), Nova01(m), Lisaint(m), Adewunmi2017(m), shola0505, bekongtony(m), vakjay08(m), Eddiemorphinez(m), ward90, idrisolaide(m), naptu2, jhummie04, KingHenry2, paulchineduN(m), dejaomo1, wura2020, bayoola(m), kazeemsa, Yankee101, bayonekind(m), luckk, Bobbybenard(m), sigiyaya(m), teejet, muthmayinnah, Obumiyk(m), kenodrill, Uthman234(m), danadam(m), madey1302, Caustics, opymx, yommyflo1 and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23