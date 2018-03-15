Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls (2145 Views)

I bet RED CARPET reception at the scene of the crime in Dapchi is one of the intervention plan.

Rudderless govt. 10 Likes



presidency:

From Borno to Benue, from Benue to Yobe, shey na life be this abi na complete disaster?

Dumb handlers! The president will, once again, package millions of pounds in ransom + detained boko haram fighters and gifts of sweet smelling sacrifice offered to Shekau an he will free the girls.



Two weeks later, he will head to another Girls Sec School to continue the business. 4 Likes

Story for zombies...Kindly go and bring out the girls from you were you charlatans hid them..



Your Chibok girls 'kidnap' strategy using Dapchi is Dead on Arrival(DOA) cos no one is deceived..mumu folks. 2 Likes

The more buhari's destructive govt keeps showcasing their so call intervention plan in Dapchi kidnap, the more it removes doubts that Dapchi kidnap is actually an inside job hatched by buhari's govt to score cheap political points. 2 Likes

And the result is...





1. Lies about the girls being rescued. Now debunked.



2. Lies about the deployment of 100 aircrafts. Now debunked.



3. The girls are all still missing.



4. President playing the 'my failure is better than your failure' game. 1 Like

Are they the ones to tell us what they've done or are we the ones to see it ourselves..



Useless government and their eye service 1 Like

Buhari the pedophile is well known for kidnapping young girls and releasing them when it suits him







A quote comes to mind at trying times like this;



"Tell Buhari that he is mad".

"Tell Buhari that he is mad". -Nnamdi Kanu

Good action.

Fraudulent gonment.

It is not by speaking English. We want to see results not efforts. The longer those girls stay with their abductors, the lesser the chances of rescuing them alive. So get to work FG, stop the lip service.

how can I react wit mtchewww

Them nor tell us how much dem 1 pay BH...

Them nor tell us how many prisoners them 1 release





He is really helping to bring back the girls by campaigning.

Mods, Ban this cow

na wah for u oh na wah for u oh

Story for zombies...Kindly go and bring out the girls from you were you charlatans hid them..



Your Chibok girls 'kidnap' strategy using Dapchi is Dead on Arrival(DOA) cos no one is deceived..mumu folks.

They knew where they hid the girls!













The dullness in the mind of Buhari is even mind boggling to dull people.



The dullness in the mind of Buhari is even mind boggling to dull people. They are fuccking jealous of him. You orchestrated their kidnapping and also orchestrated their release just to score cheap political point?

BUNCH OF JOKERS

PLAYING POLITICS WITH PEOPLES LIVES

fu..ck intervention..



All this na eye service, you negotiate with the people holding them (those you know, because we still don't know who you are negotiating with). Pay them money, release held prisoners and then they will also release the first batch of girls...

True!

They knew where they hid the girls!



They honestly do.

The mods on NL are utterly hypocritical.

Someone keeps posting a pornographic content and he hasn't been banned.

They should all bury their heads in shame.

If they like they should leave him and ban me, I'll appreciate but I will never retract my statement.

They are hypocritical, mannerless and rudderless as typified by the Nigerian state.

I will not report again.

If they've chosen to support pornographic content openly through promotion of x-rated threads like bbn or allowing the continuing posting of this evil, if they've chosen to sell their relevance and integrity for pittance, then so be it

Enough of this malady.

Buhari no get sense at all..idiat president

funny enough they keep saying what they never done.

Meanwhile, wasting my mb on dapchi girls is irrelevant. The government clearly knows everything about this and they're complicit. When their mission has been accomplished (including ensuring that they carry the next generation of terrorists in their wombs), they'll be released. Of course, with good political points scored.

The mods on NL are utterly hypocritical.

Someone keeps posting a pornographic content and he hasn't been banned.

They should all bury their heads in shame.

If they like they should leave him and ban me, I'll appreciate but I will never retract my statement.

They are hypocritical, mannerless and rudderless as typified by the Nigerian state.

I will not report again.

If they've chosen to support pornographic content openly through promotion of x-rated threads like bbn or allowing the continuing posting of this evil, if they've chosen to sell their relevance and integrity for pittance, then so be it

its a mod that is posting it. they cant ban themselves

Scripted movie