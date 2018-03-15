₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by presidency: 8:03am
Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by saarumann: 8:06am
I bet RED CARPET reception at the scene of the crime in Dapchi is one of the intervention plan.
Rudderless govt.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Sapnaprem(f): 8:07am
From Borno to Benue, from Benue to Yobe, shey na life be this abi na complete disaster? Singing...................
presidency:
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by MaziOmenuko: 8:17am
Dumb handlers! The president will, once again, package millions of pounds in ransom + detained boko haram fighters and gifts of sweet smelling sacrifice offered to Shekau an he will free the girls.
Two weeks later, he will head to another Girls Sec School to continue the business.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Ngokafor(f): 8:25am
Story for zombies...Kindly go and bring out the girls from you were you charlatans hid them..
Your Chibok girls 'kidnap' strategy using Dapchi is Dead on Arrival(DOA) cos no one is deceived..mumu folks.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by saarumann: 8:30am
The more buhari's destructive govt keeps showcasing their so call intervention plan in Dapchi kidnap, the more it removes doubts that Dapchi kidnap is actually an inside job hatched by buhari's govt to score cheap political points.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Omeokachie: 8:42am
And the result is...
1. Lies about the girls being rescued. Now debunked.
2. Lies about the deployment of 100 aircrafts. Now debunked.
3. The girls are all still missing.
4. President playing the 'my failure is better than your failure' game.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Donpresh95(m): 9:15am
Are they the ones to tell us what they've done or are we the ones to see it ourselves..
Useless government and their eye service
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Caustics: 10:09am
Buhari the pedophile is well known for kidnapping young girls and releasing them when it suits him
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by NwaAmaikpe: 10:10am
A quote comes to mind at trying times like this;
"Tell Buhari that he is mad".
-Nnamdi Kanu
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:11am
Good action.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Firefire(m): 10:12am
Fraudulent gonment.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by san316(m): 10:12am
It is not by speaking English. We want to see results not efforts. The longer those girls stay with their abductors, the lesser the chances of rescuing them alive. So get to work FG, stop the lip service.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by porshnuel(m): 10:12am
how can I react wit mtchewww
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Primusinterpares(m): 10:13am
Them nor tell us how much dem 1 pay BH...
Them nor tell us how many prisoners them 1 release
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Kundagarten: 10:14am
He is really helping to bring back the girls by campaigning.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by san316(m): 10:14am
vgcdszd:
Mods, Ban this cow
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by porshnuel(m): 10:14am
vgcdszd:na wah for u oh
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Lilimax(f): 10:15am
Ngokafor:True!
They knew where they hid the girls!
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Truckpusher(m): 10:15am
You orchestrated their kidnapping and also orchestrated their release just to score cheap political point ?
The dullness in the mind of Buhari is even mind boggling to dull people.
They are fuccking jealous of him
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by brownbib(m): 10:15am
BUNCH OF JOKERS
PLAYING POLITICS WITH PEOPLES LIVES
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by gurunlocker: 10:18am
fu..ck intervention..
All this na eye service, you negotiate with the people holding them (those you know, because we still don't know who you are negotiating with). Pay them money, release held prisoners and then they will also release the first batch of girls...
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Ngokafor(f): 10:21am
Lilimax:
They honestly do.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by emperormossad(m): 10:21am
The mods on NL are utterly hypocritical.
Someone keeps posting a pornographic content and he hasn't been banned.
They should all bury their heads in shame.
If they like they should leave him and ban me, I'll appreciate but I will never retract my statement.
They are hypocritical, mannerless and rudderless as typified by the Nigerian state.
I will not report again.
If they've chosen to support pornographic content openly through promotion of x-rated threads like bbn or allowing the continuing posting of this evil, if they've chosen to sell their relevance and integrity for pittance, then so be it
Enough of this malady.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Olril18(m): 10:22am
presidency:Buhari no get sense at all..idiat president
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by orumba(m): 10:22am
funny enough they keep saying what they never done.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by emperormossad(m): 10:26am
Meanwhile, wasting my mb on dapchi girls is irrelevant. The government clearly knows everything about this and they're complicit. When their mission has been accomplished (including ensuring that they carry the next generation of terrorists in their wombs), they'll be released. Of course, with good political points scored.
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Caustics: 10:27am
emperormossad:its a mod that is posting it. they cant ban themselves
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by Iyajelili(f): 10:28am
Scripted movie
Re: Federal Government Interventions To Rescue The Dapchi Girls by dignity33: 10:29am
If I where those soldiers that are fighting this unending war I'll personal asked Buhari and Burutai brother to come and lead the war front because they are those making the war difficult, you paid ransom to terrorist and they have money to acquired more suffiscated weapons to kill Nigeria soldiers that means you are indirectly encouraging the terrorist.
