₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,073 members, 4,150,760 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 07:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) (14854 Views)
The Only Boy Captured & Released With Dapchi Schoolgirls / The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode / The Faces Of The Dapchi Schoolgirls After Their Release By Boko Haram Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by mohince(m): 3:23pm
Buhari: look at your wuru wuru eyes, what takes you to girls hostel and what where you doing their
Boy: Baba its blessing in disguise
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by mohince(m): 3:23pm
Lol..... Just humor... Its young mohnice back again
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by DrRasheed(m): 3:26pm
More Like a guardian cautioning a Kid... And yeah he is.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by fiizznation: 3:34pm
Funny... same people that were shouting "the dapchi saga" was all stage managed are the same set of idiots campaigning on twitter for the safely release of leah sharibu(hope I got the name right).
I have never seen deluded people like some Nigeria Christians. Fact.
Just look at that useless CAN that has been politicised are also calling on the president to make sure the only christian girl is released like the other girls. As if the genuinely care about the safety of the girl. Smh
And the truth is; they(Nigeria christians) don't care about one leah of a girl(the girl is even a northerner), they are only showing fake empathy because they want to score some cheap political points.
Why do you want a girl to be rescued, a girl that you once said she was never kidnapped in the first place. Bloody hypocrites.
Well that is by the way. I and the remaining good Nigerians with conscience will continue to pray and hope for the safety release of the "christian girl called leah"
53 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by Treasure17(m): 3:55pm
Lol. Buhari is like next time I must not see you near female hostel again. Becareful
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by zionmade1: 4:18pm
fiizznation:no matter how confused and hypocritical Christians are they will never practice or become as wicked and heartlessly cruel as most Muslims. All the evil, bombing, kidnap, killings terrorism all have one name in common. Islaam. Wen ur bloody president and his paid terrorists are ready they should release her. afteral the work of allah must be accomplished by all means
119 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by fiizznation: 4:36pm
zionmade1:Funny, If I start pounding you now, everybody will think am naturally wicked or something.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by zionmade1: 4:39pm
fiizznation:An Hausa man who once thrived on a junction with rubber plate pounding me? just focus on that rubber plate u are carrying to beg for leftover food if u don't want to go hungry today
85 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by Firefire(m): 4:47pm
Baba awon terrorist acting film with his useless body odor...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by fiizznation: 4:57pm
zionmade1:Druggy, well I guess the drugs you were supposed to sell in malay(you famous destination) are not being consumed by you. Just saying
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by jerryunit48: 5:01pm
Playing politics with little kids is just insane
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by MrHowto: 5:07pm
fiizznation:
You they mind the hypocrites
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by Blackfire(m): 5:16pm
What a wonderful stage managed season film.
The holy warriors brought them and there were no cofrontation from the army,dss..
Ok it is for the good of the girls return.
Now this is my question on the day they were taken ,no army ,police.
The girls even returned home with handcarries.
Dont even let me talk about the secrecy of thëre location
Reason : easy taken , easy returned,
Good script good directors good actresses
10 Likes
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by zionmade1: 5:41pm
fiizznation:at least I sell it for the real money it gives, have u cared to know if there are still 72 virgins enough to go round ur brothers who just finished their suicide bombing mission before u wear ur own suicide vest tomorrow?
as for the drug dealers yes after making little money with it u and ur brothers in rubber plate begging will be fighting for the food they leftover in zamfara state
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by buhariguy(m): 5:51pm
Blackfire:and the Christian girl left in boko haram custody she is also a good actress.
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not cease to amuse me.
After all your idiotic pig of Biafra dilector said buhari is jubril from Sudan.
I don't know why God put me in the midst of this idiotic pigs of comedians
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by Blackfire(m): 5:59pm
buhariguy:
The magician and there beautkful assistant.
It is all an illussion.
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by Turantula(m): 6:09pm
zionmade1:God bless you
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by eleojo23: 6:17pm
fiízznation:
You see?
You want to pound him for airing his opinion.
You are simply buttressing/validating his point about you people's tendency to cruelty and violence
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by Rexnegro(m): 6:18pm
Thanks to God almighty
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by princegospel: 6:18pm
Lol
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by visijo(m): 6:18pm
Laid
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 6:19pm
Buhari is just a terrorist
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by lilfreezy: 6:19pm
Nairaland and caption this/ caption that.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by Penalty82(m): 6:20pm
Buhari be like; Kai this one wey you dey luk me like this, make you no tell Nigerians say this kidnap na arrangee
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by EsotericMonk: 6:20pm
Its a shame that the president would host these girls asap when one of their colleagues is still with the captors. If it took xmilion euros to free 105 girls, how much would it take to free just one girl?
People should read between the lines.
Let's ask ourselves the candid question:
> Would any other president in the world host these girls if they were in Buhari's shoes?
> If this incident happened in the west, would the kids honour the president's invite while their colleague is still with the captors? While kids in the west are made to ingrain camaraderie, our kids are taught ethno-religious preferences.
PS: my major bitterness is with xtian leaders, all of them. A respected man of God thinks prayer is the way out. Let's ask ourselves, what would Jesus do - He taught about the Shepherd who would leave his 99 and go search out the lost sheep. Pastors need ti bury their heads in shame.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by calddon(m): 6:20pm
You! What were you doing amongst d girls
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by BafanaBafana: 6:21pm
Lol
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by BafanaBafana: 6:22pm
ZombieTAMER:
Wailer, take handkerchief.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by Nathan2016: 6:22pm
zionmade1:
Well said. Leave that upcoming boko haram boy
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by BabatCargo(m): 6:23pm
Hmmm
|Re: President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) by Ishilove: 6:23pm
Balogun laarin obirin
Is Hiv Aids A Biological Weapon Against Black People ? / Buhari Departs Marrakech, In Morocco Arrives Abuja (photo) / Pictures Of Some Areas After Monday Night Heavy Rainfall In Abuja
Viewing this topic: generaliy, wengerman, Youngadvocate, LibertyRep, nelem, Ollawilliam, Divinerace(m), Owaincouncil, beejayvince(m), HopeAlive14(m), DAMMYORES, oliha03, JojoArmani(m), damlawrence101, Extraterres(m), hamzyluv(m), alsudaes1(m), abiderx, omoijesa(m), piagetskinner(m), Zeromoney(m), giatazs, hadassah4, xmart(m), tunsjimmy, Razkoda, akara(m), SageTravels, bilal4riid(m), adonaimart, Arsenella007(f), kunlef1, urvillagepeoplee(m), successking401(m), BrokenTV, som4reel(f), egopersonified(f), BilltheDON(m), yakson123, rozay12345, azpekuliar(m), zedman1(m), Highestbee(m), Oju4190, patchsk(f), Mrphylor09, Sammy07(m), autchies(m), AzizG550(m), kinky90(f), Titay(f), okhey(m), Baonel(m), LesbianBoy(m), hardiboy(m), Mintek, ttomexy(f), Hakeymco(m), Ebios(m), Lufthansa, Chidex2442(m), RSVP(m), Thatdrebaba, seachmatics(m), MarkGud(m), olamil34(m), Okaakoko(m) and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14