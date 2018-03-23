Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari And The Only Boy Among The Dapchi Girls (Photo) (14854 Views)

Buhari: look at your wuru wuru eyes, what takes you to girls hostel and what where you doing their

Boy: Baba its blessing in disguise 10 Likes 2 Shares

Lol..... Just humor... Its young mohnice back again

More Like a guardian cautioning a Kid... And yeah he is. 2 Likes

Funny... same people that were shouting "the dapchi saga" was all stage managed are the same set of idiots campaigning on twitter for the safely release of leah sharibu(hope I got the name right).



I have never seen deluded people like some Nigeria Christians. Fact.



Just look at that useless CAN that has been politicised are also calling on the president to make sure the only christian girl is released like the other girls. As if the genuinely care about the safety of the girl. Smh



And the truth is; they(Nigeria christians) don't care about one leah of a girl(the girl is even a northerner), they are only showing fake empathy because they want to score some cheap political points.



Why do you want a girl to be rescued, a girl that you once said she was never kidnapped in the first place. Bloody hypocrites.



Well that is by the way. I and the remaining good Nigerians with conscience will continue to pray and hope for the safety release of the "christian girl called leah" 53 Likes 8 Shares

Lol. Buhari is like next time I must not see you near female hostel again. Becareful 9 Likes 2 Shares

Baba awon terrorist acting film with his useless body odor... 7 Likes 1 Share

Playing politics with little kids is just insane 3 Likes

What a wonderful stage managed season film.





The holy warriors brought them and there were no cofrontation from the army,dss..

Ok it is for the good of the girls return.





Now this is my question on the day they were taken ,no army ,police.



The girls even returned home with handcarries.

Dont even let me talk about the secrecy of thëre location



Reason : easy taken , easy returned,



Good script good directors good actresses 10 Likes

Thanks to God almighty

Lol

Laid

Buhari is just a terrorist 4 Likes

Nairaland and caption this/ caption that. 1 Like

Buhari be like; Kai this one wey you dey luk me like this, make you no tell Nigerians say this kidnap na arrangee Buhari be like; Kai this one wey you dey luk me like this, make you no tell Nigerians say this kidnap na arrangee 4 Likes 1 Share

Its a shame that the president would host these girls asap when one of their colleagues is still with the captors. If it took xmilion euros to free 105 girls, how much would it take to free just one girl?

People should read between the lines.

Let's ask ourselves the candid question:

> Would any other president in the world host these girls if they were in Buhari's shoes?

> If this incident happened in the west, would the kids honour the president's invite while their colleague is still with the captors? While kids in the west are made to ingrain camaraderie, our kids are taught ethno-religious preferences.

PS: my major bitterness is with xtian leaders, all of them. A respected man of God thinks prayer is the way out. Let's ask ourselves, what would Jesus do - He taught about the Shepherd who would leave his 99 and go search out the lost sheep. Pastors need ti bury their heads in shame. 1 Like

You! What were you doing amongst d girls

Lol

Hmmm