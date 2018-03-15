Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos (3078 Views)

SOURCE: The pre weeding photos of this couple is currently trending online, as seen on the one of the photos the groom lifting his bride up while they rock Manchester united jersey.SOURCE: https://royalsgist.com/2018/03/15/groom-lifts-bride-rocks-manchester-united-jersey-pre-weeding-photos/ 1 Like 1 Share

United couple to be. May the spirit of United keep you together forever. 10 Likes

Is the girl pleglant? 3 Likes





Happy married life. Cute pictures but she went to spoil it with that trouser. Too much holes on it. Big ones at that.Happy married life. 2 Likes

when local champions want to follow the trend

l pray every spirit of sevilla that make ur marriage not to be qualified should be removed in ur marriage



if u av any mourinho counselling and guiding u in ur marriage please sack him ASAP



I'm pretty sure that wife didn't know about utd's defeat on Tuesday 2 Likes

Bad photography.



The girl looks razz with that trouser.



Looks like something taken with a Samsung phone.



Pre-wedding pictures is not for everyone

dope !

Nice, also find your soulmate on. http://myagapelove.co.uk







O pari o



Ginaz:

Cute pictures but she went to spoilt it with that trouser. Too much holes on it. Big ones at that.



Happy married life. Rocking Man Utd jersey with those one packs on their tummiesO pari o

hope the wife will keep like de gea





God forbid! Man u the "L" squadGod forbid!

DRAW soup fall on them DRAW soup fall on them

The girl no even fine sef mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Make ur home dey untied & not allow d devil in red devil scatter am

Why away jersey na? Are they doing away march?

thorpido:

Is the girl pleglant? kikikiki. U well? kikikiki. U well?

United we stand

why not Sunshine stars or Ekiti bombers football club jersey ? 1 Like

After spoiling my mood Tuesday nyt

Instead of them to wear 9ja jersey...

.Happy married life in advance,may ur union never collapse d way united did against SEVILLA

Make dem sha pray against every spirit of Ben Yedder 1 Like

yahoo yahoo husband

Pregnancy go fit diz babe die.....The type of shape i yawn for a wife.







God bless the union 1 Like

Everything about this girl is disgusting. Fine she no fine. Balance she no get. Money she not get. Character she also no get.



This is a fuckup raised to to the power of 10.



If you don't like my comment comman beat me. I'm in my shrine

Pregnancy go fit diz babe die.....The type of shape i yawn for a wife.











God bless the union

how is it "currently trending" na

bloggers fear God ffs how is it "currently trending" nabloggers fear God ffs