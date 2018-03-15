₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by royalsgist: 10:13am
The pre weeding photos of this couple is currently trending online, as seen on the one of the photos the groom lifting his bride up while they rock Manchester united jersey.
SOURCE: https://royalsgist.com/2018/03/15/groom-lifts-bride-rocks-manchester-united-jersey-pre-weeding-photos/
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by madridguy(m): 10:14am
United couple to be. May the spirit of United keep you together forever.
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by thorpido(m): 10:19am
Is the girl pleglant?
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Ginaz(f): 10:51am
Cute pictures but she went to spoil it with that trouser. Too much holes on it. Big ones at that.
Happy married life.
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Caustics: 12:29pm
when local champions want to follow the trend
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by bercarray(m): 12:29pm
l pray every spirit of sevilla that make ur marriage not to be qualified should be removed in ur marriage
if u av any mourinho counselling and guiding u in ur marriage please sack him ASAP
I'm pretty sure that wife didn't know about utd's defeat on Tuesday
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Papiikush: 12:30pm
Bad photography.
The girl looks razz with that trouser.
Looks like something taken with a Samsung phone.
Pre-wedding pictures is not for everyone
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 12:30pm
dope !
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by k5500: 12:31pm
Nice, also find your soulmate on. http://myagapelove.co.uk
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Icon79(m): 12:31pm
Rocking Man Utd jersey with those one packs on their tummies
O pari o
Ginaz:
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by majamajic(m): 12:31pm
hope the wife will keep like de gea
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Chukazu: 12:31pm
Man u the "L" squad
God forbid!
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by slyd90(m): 12:31pm
DRAW soup fall on them
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Enemyofpeace: 12:32pm
The girl no even fine sef mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Oluwapeldon(m): 12:32pm
Make ur home dey untied & not allow d devil in red devil scatter am
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Pope22(m): 12:32pm
Why away jersey na? Are they doing away march?
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by JONNYSPUTE(m): 12:33pm
thorpido:kikikiki. U well?
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Teeboi56: 12:33pm
United we stand
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by abbeyty(m): 12:34pm
why not Sunshine stars or Ekiti bombers football club jersey ?
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by thundafire: 12:34pm
After spoiling my mood Tuesday nyt
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by olofofo9ja: 12:34pm
Instead of them to wear 9ja jersey...
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by toobusy(m): 12:39pm
.Happy married life in advance,may ur union never collapse d way united did against SEVILLA
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by DaddyKross: 12:39pm
Make dem sha pray against every spirit of Ben Yedder
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by drey076(m): 12:49pm
yahoo yahoo husband
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Innobee99(m): 1:01pm
Pregnancy go fit diz babe die.....The type of shape i yawn for a wife.
God bless the union
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Randomshotz: 1:02pm
Everything about this girl is disgusting. Fine she no fine. Balance she no get. Money she not get. Character she also no get.
This is a fuckup raised to to the power of 10.
If you don't like my comment comman beat me. I'm in my shrine
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by Innobee99(m): 1:03pm
Pregnancy go fit diz babe die.....The type of shape i yawn for a wife.
God bless the union
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by LZAA: 1:03pm
royalsgist:how is it "currently trending" na
bloggers fear God ffs
|Re: Couple Rock Man United Jersey In Pre-Wedding Photos by dview001(m): 1:05pm
The girl doesn't love the guy ...it's in her eyes
(0) (Reply)
