₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,175 members, 4,135,762 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 03:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' (17206 Views)
Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) / Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] / Man Threatens To Lynch Charly Boy For "Ridiculing Buhari, Nigerian Messiah" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by CastedDude: 12:31pm
This is one of the reasons why we need to encourage our military men. A gallant soldier battling the Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast - has revealed how he sleeps in the bush. According to Idowu Adewale, he prefers to sleep in a trench than to sleep on a mattress because there is 'no big boy in the bush'.
The brave army personnel shared pictures of himself ''chilling'' in his space while staying alert in order to be alive.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
I prefer to sleep inside the trench than to sleep on a big Mouka form bcuz Jungle don't no Big man, Be alert stay alive, no Big boy for Bush.
Life of a Soldier in the Bush.
JunGleBoi Death.................... Machine..................... *GoToJunGleAndBecomeAFullMan* *StayAliveBeAlart*
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/nigerian-soldier-shows-how-he-sleeps-while-fighting-boko-haram.html
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Penalty82(m): 12:34pm
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by iluvdonjazzy: 12:34pm
hmm
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Ekugbeh(m): 12:34pm
Gallant art thou
7 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by taylor89: 12:41pm
May those mighty rocks fall unto him
Nonsense people
3 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by DabLord: 12:48pm
.
13 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by midolian(m): 12:49pm
taylor89:Python dance on you
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by nairavsdollars(f): 1:36pm
well done boy. May Shekau's boys never dominate u
5 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Sirpaul(m): 1:36pm
oh no
6 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:37pm
How many times have we told this guys to stop displaying things like thim.
We are technically at war at home.
4 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by lordnaruto: 1:37pm
Last Last, these guys dey try sha.
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Burger01(m): 1:37pm
May God reward your hussle guys..
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by dabeto: 1:38pm
Now you are giving BH a clue on how you live
9 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by busky101(m): 1:38pm
When they useless top commanders dey sleep under air con inbetween two oloshos..
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Achadu76: 1:38pm
DabLord:
Mufu
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by bobokeshington: 1:38pm
USELESS SOLDIER...
NA TO DEY SLAY FOR PICS DEM SABI
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Atheistan: 1:39pm
taylor89:
Mumu boy...
5 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Kelvin30286063(m): 1:39pm
God protect our gallant military men.
3 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by jidxin(m): 1:39pm
Lies
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Fukafuka: 1:39pm
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Lukgaf(m): 1:41pm
What of if we have bokoharam members on nairaland. You want them to track you?
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by KwaraRat: 1:41pm
Still digging trenches in this day and age?
Trench warfare that ended with the first world war?
3 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by delzbaba(m): 1:42pm
chai see the gun Nigerian army is still using in 2018,this is why we are loosing this war
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by OnyeOGA(m): 1:42pm
a soldier that can't capture untrained almajiris that pose themselves as BH, is that one a soldier
Abeg, shift na who Bush epp
5 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by WhoIBe: 1:42pm
Nigerian government please take care of your military. After this kind hard work n many many endurance Una no go wan pay them.
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Nicklaus619(m): 1:42pm
may The Lord protect you galant Soldier.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Shroud: 1:42pm
CastedDude:You have time to pose and call up a colleague to take a pic for social media hype
Real soldiers never have the time or desire for social media glory and attention.
You have been fighting boko haram for over 12 years undefeated and they had lived in sambisa forest all the while.
Be professional and stop looking for social media rave.
3 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by chuksjuve(m): 1:42pm
You better come back home and do something meaningful for your life and to your household ..'
Fighting bokoharam unbehalf of Nigeria is a waste of time and an Effort in furtility ..
You are simply fighting a battle you know nothing about ..
If you die , you die for nothing ..
Let those who created Boko haram enroll their folks and children to fight ...
For those who want to quote me, make sure you come along with your brain!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by Kennitrust: 1:42pm
taylor89:honestly, you're misusing ur senses
What a wasted property given to you by nature
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' by KwaraRat: 1:42pm
I hope he has that rifle on safety.
These guys can mumu sha
1 Like 1 Share
Edo 2016: APGA Wants Election Postponed again As Labour Candidate Laments / Natural Justice Comes To Sgt Rogers, Abacha's Hitman / Buhari Says FG Determined To Reduce Nation’s Food Import Bill
Viewing this topic: Steviewonder, mikejimm, chachazzy(m), Dazydear, Zakkyoz(m), konkonbilo(m), flyca, edujoy(m), omoolurla(m), Snieder(m), Invincible2k2(m), MrNairaland, emamos, Trex4(m), ceezarhh(m), Prime4Val(m), HarmonyDee(f), driveiwe(m), SAMETE1, Olata, tammytam, Rollindollars(m), LanrexBaba(m), Truth234, Talllala006, olamakinde(m), Tochytee(m), larryman98, Propene, Silvano34, UKPAI25(m), abiambo(m), AXYZ, Kenny903(m), skijo, dukechilezie(m), jeccy(f), TheFreeOne, aleeyus(m), babzlim(m), jobonnairaland, padua1234, invisibleman2, paulynpen(m), obailala(m), emceedcent(m), yekparikpa(m), Small080(m), dramaine(m), Foxflames, NERDYDREAMS(m), Davoski222, rentAcock(m), nonesense, WeedSeller(m) and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15