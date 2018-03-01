Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldier Shows How He Sleeps In The Jungle: 'No Big Boy For Bush' (17206 Views)

The brave army personnel shared pictures of himself ''chilling'' in his space while staying alert in order to be alive.



Below is what he shared on Facebook;



I prefer to sleep inside the trench than to sleep on a big Mouka form bcuz Jungle don't no Big man, Be alert stay alive, no Big boy for Bush.



Life of a Soldier in the Bush.



JunGleBoi Death.................... Machine..................... *GoToJunGleAndBecomeAFullMan* *StayAliveBeAlart*



hmm

taylor89:

How many times have we told this guys to stop displaying things like thim.

USELESS SOLDIER...





Nonsense people

Lies 1 Like

What of if we have bokoharam members on nairaland. You want them to track you?

Still digging trenches in this day and age?



a soldier that can't capture untrained almajiris that pose themselves as BH, is that one a soldier

Nigerian government please take care of your military. After this kind hard work n many many endurance Una no go wan pay them.

This is one of the reasons why we need to encourage our military men. A gallant soldier battling the Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast - has revealed how he sleeps in the bush. According to Idowu Adewale, he prefers to sleep in a trench than to sleep on a mattress because there is 'no big boy in the bush'.



The brave army personnel shared pictures of himself ''chilling'' in his space while staying alert in order to be alive.



Below is what he shared on Facebook;



I prefer to sleep inside the trench than to sleep on a big Mouka form bcuz Jungle don't no Big man, Be alert stay alive, no Big boy for Bush.



Life of a Soldier in the Bush.



JunGleBoi Death.................... Machine..................... *GoToJunGleAndBecomeAFullMan* *StayAliveBeAlart*



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/nigerian-soldier-shows-how-he-sleeps-while-fighting-boko-haram.html You have time to pose and call up a colleague to take a pic for social media hype



Real soldiers never have the time or desire for social media glory and attention.



You have been fighting boko haram for over 12 years undefeated and they had lived in sambisa forest all the while.



You better come back home and do something meaningful for your life and to your household ..'

Fighting bokoharam unbehalf of Nigeria is a waste of time and an Effort in furtility ..



You are simply fighting a battle you know nothing about ..



If you die , you die for nothing ..



Let those who created Boko haram enroll their folks and children to fight ...



Nonsense people honestly, you're misusing ur senses



