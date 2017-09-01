Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) (16321 Views)

Woman Welcome Her Soldier Husband From Fighting Boko Haram (Photos) / Elderly Woman Joins Borno Civilian-JTF That Fights Boko Haram (photo) / Female Hunter In Adamawa Who Fights Boko Haram (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Happy Sunday friends and my dear good people of God, thank God I made it today again in land of the living, from this grave I woke every morning to carry out my daily duty'



Source: A Nigerian soldier,Charles Sea, fighting Boko Haram in the northeast has taken to Facebook to share photos of the 'grave' where he spends the night everyday.He wrote.'Happy Sunday friends and my dear good people of God, thank God I made it today again in land of the living, from this grave I woke every morning to carry out my daily duty'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/this-grave-i-wake-up-every-morning.html?m=1 2 Likes

zoba88:

A Nigerian soldier,Charles Sea, fighting Boko Haram in the northeast has taken to Facebook to share photos of the 'grave' where he spends the night everyday.He wrote.



'Happy Sunday friends and my dear good people of God, thank God I made it today again in land of the living, from this grave I woke every morning to carry out my daily duty'



cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/this-grave-i-wake-up-every-morning.html?m=1 Nigerian army = boko haram Nigerian army = boko haram 6 Likes

The few Igbo soldiers we have are posted to fight boko haram while they unleash those ones from the north to come here and extort people as well as kill innocent citizens. Anyway their business. but one day, one day...,....... 38 Likes 1 Share

wow! man! these guys risk their lives and get paid peanuts while the whole national assembly is guzzling funds , earning money they dont deserve.... 16 Likes 3 Shares

All soldiers in the war front are like walking dead men, cos they can die at any time.



May God see you through as you continue to defend our father land. 20 Likes

May God/Allah continue to keep you.



Soldiers are like zombies,obeying orders without questioning.

But in all,let your conscience keep you right,and continue to do that which is Right.



But do not involve in ethnic cleansing,and genocidial wars because



"The patriot volunteer, fighting for country and his rights, makes the most reliable soldier on earth."(S.J)



Bear this in mind,

God's Grace to you all,in Sambisa,Nigeria and esp to the soldier that followed his conscience to video the pogrom to the world. 6 Likes

zinizta:

wow! man! these guys risk their lives and get paid peanuts while the whole national assembly is guzzling funds , earning money they dont deserve.... That is the clarion call they chose to obey. That is the clarion call they chose to obey.

Tolexander:

That is the clarion call they choose to obey.

Nigeria can afford to treat them better ... we are paying big salaries to political post holders who do little esp the National assembly - the upper and lower houses... imagine hw much a senator earns per month Nigeria can afford to treat them better ... we are paying big salaries to political post holders who do little esp the National assembly - the upper and lower houses... imagine hw much a senator earns per month 6 Likes

I have been owing airtel 3months now... They just called my MTN line to ask why I've been dodging their calls.. The thing shock me) Who gave them my MTN number 27 Likes 1 Share

zinizta:





Nigeria can afford to treat them better ... we are paying big salaries to political post holders who do little esp the National assembly - the upper and lower houses... imagine hw much a senator earns per month We aren't paying such big money to the politicians. the politicians are stealing and allocating and stealing such huge payments to themselves. We aren't paying such big money to the politicians. the politicians are stealing and allocating and stealing such huge payments to themselves. 6 Likes

Tolexander:

We aren't paying such big money to the politicians. the politicians are stealing and allocating and stealing such huge payments to themselves. the soldiers should be surrounding the national assembly then not the south east...lol but seriously this is day-light robbery of our commonwealth the soldiers should be surrounding the national assembly then not the south east...lol but seriously this is day-light robbery of our commonwealth 4 Likes

really?

Only soldiers, police and teachers deserve a better salary in Nigeria 3 Likes

You tender your live to save other's live

God safe your's

In the nation's Name I pray.

Amen! Amen! Amen! 1 Like

This isn't a grave , it's called foxhole or trench. 1 Like

get ready to sleep in another deeper gave cus the one am seeing there is not deep enough for your safety





















I said this because bubu and nigerian army had just created a new terrorist group 1 Like

May the Good Lord continue to guide and protect you 1 Like

hummm 1 Like

No Wonder They'll Place All Their Anger in IPOBs 1 Like

Smart and brilliant tactical move..





Shouldn't have put it on social media though. 1 Like

Must they live in such deplorable conditions because they're fighting a war? 1 Like

Oyeah they are fighting so we maybe alive at the same time wasting innocent lives in the East

boko haram is the real terrorist group we know as confirmed by the united nations and the world.



we also know those who support this terrorist group ,they are the real terrorist in Nigeria today. 1 Like

See as him keep head so that make we dey pity am, if dem jam civilian dem go become lion 1 Like

God bless our troops!!!!!

Serves as a shield against bullets. Even U.S soldiers sleep in such during war.