|Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by zoba88: 11:14am
A Nigerian soldier,Charles Sea, fighting Boko Haram in the northeast has taken to Facebook to share photos of the 'grave' where he spends the night everyday.He wrote.
'Happy Sunday friends and my dear good people of God, thank God I made it today again in land of the living, from this grave I woke every morning to carry out my daily duty'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/this-grave-i-wake-up-every-morning.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by zoba88: 11:15am
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by giftq: 11:16am
zoba88:Nigerian army = boko haram
6 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by zionmde: 11:28am
The few Igbo soldiers we have are posted to fight boko haram while they unleash those ones from the north to come here and extort people as well as kill innocent citizens. Anyway their business. but one day, one day...,.......
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by zinizta: 11:30am
wow! man! these guys risk their lives and get paid peanuts while the whole national assembly is guzzling funds , earning money they dont deserve....
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by Tolexander: 11:31am
All soldiers in the war front are like walking dead men, cos they can die at any time.
May God see you through as you continue to defend our father land.
20 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by fergie001(m): 11:32am
May God/Allah continue to keep you.
Soldiers are like zombies,obeying orders without questioning.
But in all,let your conscience keep you right,and continue to do that which is Right.
But do not involve in ethnic cleansing,and genocidial wars because
"The patriot volunteer, fighting for country and his rights, makes the most reliable soldier on earth."(S.J)
Bear this in mind,
God's Grace to you all,in Sambisa,Nigeria and esp to the soldier that followed his conscience to video the pogrom to the world.
6 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by Tolexander: 11:32am
zinizta:That is the clarion call they chose to obey.
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by zinizta: 11:35am
Tolexander:
Nigeria can afford to treat them better ... we are paying big salaries to political post holders who do little esp the National assembly - the upper and lower houses... imagine hw much a senator earns per month
6 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by DabLord: 11:36am
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by Tolexander: 11:39am
zinizta:We aren't paying such big money to the politicians. the politicians are stealing and allocating and stealing such huge payments to themselves.
6 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by zinizta: 11:40am
Tolexander:the soldiers should be surrounding the national assembly then not the south east...lol but seriously this is day-light robbery of our commonwealth
4 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by problemsolver1: 11:46am
really?
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by MrKong: 12:25pm
Only soldiers, police and teachers deserve a better salary in Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by moninuola65: 1:02pm
You tender your live to save other's live
God safe your's
In the nation's Name I pray.
Amen! Amen! Amen!
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by Truckpusher(m): 1:10pm
This isn't a grave , it's called foxhole or trench.
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 1:10pm
get ready to sleep in another deeper gave cus the one am seeing there is not deep enough for your safety
I said this because bubu and nigerian army had just created a new terrorist group
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 1:12pm
May the Good Lord continue to guide and protect you
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by LEOSIRSIR(m): 1:12pm
hummm
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by Realkenny: 1:13pm
No Wonder They'll Place All Their Anger in IPOBs
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by MadCow1: 1:13pm
Smart and brilliant tactical move..
Shouldn't have put it on social media though.
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by dominique(f): 1:14pm
Must they live in such deplorable conditions because they're fighting a war?
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by obinna58(m): 1:15pm
Oyeah they are fighting so we maybe alive at the same time wasting innocent lives in the East
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by magoo10: 1:15pm
boko haram is the real terrorist group we know as confirmed by the united nations and the world.
we also know those who support this terrorist group ,they are the real terrorist in Nigeria today.
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by BininKingdom: 1:15pm
See as him keep head so that make we dey pity am, if dem jam civilian dem go become lion
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by Shikena(m): 1:15pm
God bless our troops!!!!!
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 1:15pm
Serves as a shield against bullets. Even U.S soldiers sleep in such during war.
|Re: Soldier Sleeps In "Grave" And Fights Boko Haram (Photos) by King4Roller: 1:15pm
DabLord:Lies
1 Like
