|Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by highqueen(f): 2:54pm
so the last time I met my girlfriend was last two
weeks and she was complaining bitterly on how the guy she's about to get married to has
different female friends that always call him..
this guy has done introduction last month and they are gonna wed anytime this year...but the
fact is that he keeps receiving female calls
whenever they are together,..she told me she
saw pictures one of the ladies took with her husby to be phone in a hotel room....
she confronted the guy,,,and the guy said it was the lady that sent him those photos..
I don't know what to do because it keeps getting worse as the day goes by..And she is confused becuase he has done introduction and she
doesn't wanna bring shame to the family..please what is the best advice you can give her.
1 Share
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by lefulefu(m): 2:58pm
sounds like a fukboy to me
there are men who get married not cos they like the girl but cos they want to fulfill all rightousness
it can be heartbreaking if u feel ur would be married partner cheats
wish ur friend d best of luck sha
20 Likes
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by Gebbson007(m): 2:59pm
she should be more concerned bout having an healthy marriage not bringing shame to her FAM cux na only she go suffer am after marriage ... Bae abandon ship
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by highqueen(f): 3:02pm
lefulefu:and he has done introduction the girl is just devastated. .
1 Like
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by Fadiga24(m): 3:05pm
'Girlfriend' sounds like you are a lesbian to me
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:07pm
If i were on her shoes, i wud rather call off the wedding than to suffer for the rest of my life...
Men with this kind of mentality means they are heartless, inconsiderate, disrespectful, & disloyal... They will never change.NEVER..
Wedding is juz one day but marriage is forever..Juz imagine herself looking after the kids, cleaning the house, doing chores while her husband is keep fvcking these stuppidd bitches in the motel..SMH
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by marvin906(m): 3:09pm
she better not start something she cant finish..
if shes not sure about him she should press pause on the relationship..
last last introduction nor be marriage
another thing she should think of herself before her family..
they r not the ones thats going to be in the marriage
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by lefulefu(m): 3:09pm
highqueen:no be new tin.even wen honey mooning some dudes wey d cheating tin dey deep in dhier blood still sneak out to smash. For guys dat take delight in cheating its a tin that oils up their masculine ego.it gives dem d feeling they are the Alpha males. Hate to say dis ....he will still continue the freelancing even when he's eventually married to her. Don't tell her to dump the man ooo...cos anything wey come happen dem fit blame u.just let her make d decision for herself.
7 Likes
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by daddycee91(m): 3:10pm
all your own reply na just "na wa ooo"
4 Likes
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by lefulefu(m): 3:15pm
daddycee91:wetin u want mk she talk?
1 Like
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by UDUJ: 3:17pm
lefulefu:
I like her response. She needs to play it safe so at the end of the day no one accuses her of breaking the impending wedding.
5 Likes
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by highqueen(f): 3:20pm
QueenSuccubus:she seems so scared of letting it out,,,
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by highqueen(f): 3:21pm
QueenSuccubus:she seems so scared of letting it out,,,I don't just know how to blow it to her ears..
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by highqueen(f): 3:25pm
lefulefu:exactly. ..I don't just wanna make it look like I engineered the whole break up for future reasons....
I don't know how to tell her that the guy can't change even after wedding.
1 Like
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by lefulefu(m): 3:27pm
UDUJ:exactly! Relationship matter one should be careful on what he or she says and be supercareful when its d one involving marriage.
3 Likes
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by highqueen(f): 3:28pm
daddycee91:she may accuse me of breaking her home in future naw..
I just had to play safe.
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by Grayjoy: 3:31pm
Dat guy lacks respect her, at dis stage he is doing such tinz in her presence. Bad guyz everywhere.
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by DonPiiko: 3:33pm
Lool when will men learn, one woman is enough
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by Lonestar124: 3:40pm
highqueen:Have she confront him?
What was his response? I think from his response your grown up friend can deduce what the guy is up to......my opinion.
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by highqueen(f): 3:40pm
DonPiiko:piiko!!
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by DonPiiko: 3:41pm
Hey beautiful
highqueen:
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by highqueen(f): 3:43pm
Lonestar124:he's always telling lies whenever she confronts him..like the picture own I said
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by highqueen(f): 3:45pm
DonPiiko:why some guys act this way...even to some weeks to their wedding..
I just pity my friend
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by daddycee91(m): 3:52pm
highqueen:
na true sha
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by DonPiiko: 3:54pm
It will be a sad marriage, people shouldn't get married until there are emotionally ready. the day I get married is the day I cut most of my friends off, marriage is a lifelong partnership and it needs total devotion, why keep sidechics to waste strength money and sperm even before the wedding, its an immature act
highqueen:
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by megareal(f): 4:04pm
At least the guy has shown his colour now, it's for her to decide if to live with the future heartbreaks. The guy is a f>ck boy and will never change. Better to call it off now than live a miserable life in future.
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by highqueen(f): 4:08pm
DonPiiko:
I just weak.
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by highqueen(f): 4:10pm
megareal:he's really a fvck boy...I wish she can read in between lines and see things for herself.
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by greiboy(m): 4:32pm
Ibo demon
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by highqueen(f): 4:37pm
greiboy:
|Re: Is It Too Late To Call Off The Wedding? (Screenshots) by greiboy(m): 4:41pm
highqueen:Yeah the nigga issa ibo demon
We the yoruba angels reject him
