'How Do Men Withdraw & Pull Out During Sex- Lady Ask On Twitter, Nigerians React / Why Is It Always Difficult To Withdraw when you are about Cu.mming? / Fynestboi For The Last Time Withdraw From The Contest

so the last time I met my girlfriend was last two



weeks and she was complaining bitterly on how the guy she's about to get married to has



different female friends that always call him..



this guy has done introduction last month and they are gonna wed anytime this year...but the



fact is that he keeps receiving female calls



whenever they are together,..she told me she



saw pictures one of the ladies took with her husby to be phone in a hotel room....



she confronted the guy,,,and the guy said it was the lady that sent him those photos..



I don't know what to do because it keeps getting worse as the day goes by..And she is confused becuase he has done introduction and she

doesn't wanna bring shame to the family..please what is the best advice you can give her. 1 Share

sounds like a fukboy to me

there are men who get married not cos they like the girl but cos they want to fulfill all rightousness

it can be heartbreaking if u feel ur would be married partner cheats

wish ur friend d best of luck sha 20 Likes

she should be more concerned bout having an healthy marriage not bringing shame to her FAM cux na only she go suffer am after marriage ... Bae abandon ship 24 Likes 2 Shares

'Girlfriend' sounds like you are a lesbian to me





If i were on her shoes, i wud rather call off the wedding than to suffer for the rest of my life...



Men with this kind of mentality means they are heartless, inconsiderate, disrespectful, & disloyal... They will never change.NEVER..



she better not start something she cant finish..

if shes not sure about him she should press pause on the relationship..

last last introduction nor be marriage

another thing she should think of herself before her family..

they r not the ones thats going to be in the marriage 7 Likes 1 Share

and he has done introduction

all your own reply na just "na wa ooo" 4 Likes

all your own reply na just "na wa ooo" wetin u want mk she talk? wetin u want mk she talk? 1 Like

wetin u want mk she talk?

I like her response. She needs to play it safe so at the end of the day no one accuses her of breaking the impending wedding. I like her response. She needs to play it safe so at the end of the day no one accuses her of breaking the impending wedding. 5 Likes

If i were on her shoes, i wud rather call off the wedding than to suffer for the rest of my life...



Men with this kind of mentality means they are heartless, inconsiderate, disrespectful, & disloyal... They will never change.NEVER..



Wedding is juz one day but marriage is forever..Juz imagine herself looking after the kids, cleaning the house, doing chores while her husband is keep fvcking these stuppidd bitches in the motel..SMH she seems so scared of letting it out,,, she seems so scared of letting it out,,,

If i were on her shoes, i wud rather call off the wedding than to suffer for the rest of my life...



Men with this kind of mentality means they are heartless, inconsiderate, disrespectful, & disloyal... They will never change.NEVER..



Wedding is juz one day but marriage is forever..Juz imagine herself looking after the kids, cleaning the house, doing chores while her husband is keep fvcking these stuppidd bitches in the motel..SMH she seems so scared of letting it out,,,I don't just know how to blow it to her ears.. she seems so scared of letting it out,,,I don't just know how to blow it to her ears..

no be new tin.even wen honey mooning some dudes wey d cheating tin dey deep in dhier blood still sneak out to smash. For guys dat take delight in cheating its a tin that oils up their masculine ego.it gives dem d feeling they are the Alpha males. Hate to say dis ....he will still continue the freelancing even when he's eventually married to her. Don't tell her to dump the man ooo...cos anything wey come happen dem fit blame u.just let her make d decision for herself. exactly. ..I don't just wanna make it look like I engineered the whole break up for future reasons....





I don't know how to tell her that the guy can't change even after wedding. exactly. ..I don't just wanna make it look like I engineered the whole break up for future reasons....I don't know how to tell her that the guy can't change even after wedding. 1 Like

I like her response. She needs to play it safe so at the end of the day no one accuses her of breaking the impending wedding. exactly! Relationship matter one should be careful on what he or she says and be supercareful when its d one involving marriage. exactly! Relationship matter one should be careful on what he or she says and be supercareful when its d one involving marriage. 3 Likes

all your own reply na just "na wa ooo" she may accuse me of breaking her home in future naw..



I just had to play safe. she may accuse me of breaking her home in future naw..I just had to play safe.

Dat guy lacks respect her, at dis stage he is doing such tinz in her presence. Bad guyz everywhere.

Lool when will men learn, one woman is enough

she seems so scared of letting it out,,,I don't just know how to blow it to her ears.. Have she confront him?



What was his response? I think from his response your grown up friend can deduce what the guy is up to......my opinion. Have she confront him?What was his response? I think from his response your grown up friend can deduce what the guy is up to......my opinion.

Lool when will men learn, one woman is enough piiko!! piiko!!



piiko!!



Hey beautiful

Have she confront him?



What was his response? I think from his response your grown up friend can deduce what the guy is up to......my opinion.

he's always telling lies whenever she confronts him..like the picture own I said he's always telling lies whenever she confronts him..like the picture own I said

Hey beautiful why some guys act this way...even to some weeks to their wedding..

I just pity my friend why some guys act this way...even to some weeks to their wedding..I just pity my friend

she may accuse me of breaking her home in future naw..



I just had to play safe.

na true sha na true sha



why some guys act this way...even to some weeks to their wedding..



I just pity my friend It will be a sad marriage, people shouldn't get married until there are emotionally ready. the day I get married is the day I cut most of my friends off, marriage is a lifelong partnership and it needs total devotion, why keep sidechics to waste strength money and sperm even before the wedding, its an immature act

At least the guy has shown his colour now, it's for her to decide if to live with the future heartbreaks. The guy is a f>ck boy and will never change. Better to call it off now than live a miserable life in future.

It will be a sad marriage, people shouldn't get married until there are emotionally ready. the day I get married is the day I cut most of my friends off, marriage is a lifelong partnership and it needs total devotion, why keep sidechics to waste strength money and sperm even before the wedding, its an immature act





I just weak. I just weak.

At least the guy has shown his colour now, it's for her to decide if to live with the future heartbreaks. The guy is a f>ck boy and will never change. Better to call it off now than live a miserable life in future. he's really a fvck boy...I wish she can read in between lines and see things for herself. he's really a fvck boy...I wish she can read in between lines and see things for herself.

