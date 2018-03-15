₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:02pm
Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, says what governors earn in Nigeria is immoderate.
https://www.thecable.ng/peter-obi-people-will-stop-shouting-over-allowance-of-senators-if-i-reveal-what-govs-earn
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by phrancys001(m): 5:10pm
True talk
1 Like
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by nonsobaba: 5:12pm
This peter obi is just a frustrated hypocrite. When he was governor of my state, he never for once disclosed or published how much he was collecting every month as security votes or even published the monthly or yearly account standing of the state. Upon leaving office, he hurriedly made up a fake sum of N75b as surplus to deceive his few supporters.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by ettybaba(m): 5:14pm
Some governors earn as much as 25% of their state allocation.
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by nwabobo: 5:16pm
nonsobaba:
Chino, how's your boss Ifeanyi Aniagoh?
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by LORDOFAFONJAS: 5:17pm
After you earn your own finish, wait till I earn mine before you call it immoderate
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by femidejulius(m): 5:19pm
I agree with Gov Peter Obi esp on what he said about no need for governors using bullet proof cars.
Anyone who wants to kill you can actually wait til you are out of the car and then shoot you from a safe distance. Bullet proof vehicles are unnecessary.
1 Like
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by seunmsg(m): 5:20pm
If Obi want Nigerians to take him serious, he should reveal the immoderate salaries that he earned while in office and let us judge him. When he was enjoying the immoderate salary, he kept quiet and enjoyed it. Now that he's out of office and seeking another opportunity at public office, he's hypocritically putting pressure on current governors with the intention to deceive gullible Nigerians. Once he gets back to public office, he will start enjoying the immoderate salaries and keep quiet again. Just go away with your double face hypocrisy Mr. Obi.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by ConAir(m): 5:30pm
He didn't disclose the amount he was been paid when he was a sitting governor.
We need a revolution, Nigeria is too corrupt. Earning millions while the poor masses are suffering, hungry.
Human lives are no longer sacred, people are killed like animals.
This administration is the worst in Nigeria history. The death toll is high when there is no ongoing war.
GOD help Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by dignity33: 5:37pm
nonsobaba:Face reality because we can't continue asking why you did not do it before we need to move forward and correct some mistakes in our political setting I once said it when people where shouting about N13.5m a month for senators and I said until we also no how much president and Governors received a month too.
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by nonsobaba: 5:43pm
dignity33:When a criminal is shouting and calling another person a criminal, how do you expect the public to believe him or take him serious? Peter Obi should go and hide his face.
1 Like
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by Homeboiy: 5:51pm
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by LibertyRep: 6:08pm
He is simply telling us what has been speculated before. If he wants to be taken serious, he should reveal the immoral security vote and other crazy allowances they take.
He should then atone his 'sins' by making efforts to refund his own immoral share and stop taking the ex-governor's allowance
3 Likes
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by evy800: 6:28pm
seunmsg:Gbam!...U don tok am finish
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by jumobi1(m): 6:37pm
Will he keep quayet? He should have made this statement when he was governor instead of playing politics with it.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by AnambraDota: 7:05pm
nwabobo:That's not Chino, I know Chino's words texture
1 Like
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by uba1991: 7:26pm
dis animal was a governor for 8yrs he did nt say anything until now when d idiot is hungry. i piss for em mama grave
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by olasaad(f): 7:33pm
Another yam eater
1 Like
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by Elslim: 7:33pm
this country needs hard reset
1 Like
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by DDeliverer(m): 7:35pm
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by Fabianonye: 7:36pm
You call it earn
I think you meant "Loot"
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by Philinho(m): 7:37pm
he is telling who?
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by omooba969(m): 7:37pm
Ok
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by Throwback: 7:37pm
Just like Obasanjo, Peter Obi is another who has been in a position to redefine politics and government either at the state or federal level, yet they only acquired wisdom after they left office.
Even the clueless Jonathan too forgets he was once a useless president and wants to give advice or political sophistries.
I predict Buhari too would become full of wisdom only after he has become irrelevant to influence a positive change.
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by farouk0403(m): 7:38pm
Kura ne ke cewa kare maye
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by Tunks2017(m): 7:38pm
So they are being paid immoderatly & still owing people salaries..........
Gross stingyiness
Awon ala wun
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by Pavore9: 7:40pm
femidejulius:
True. A simple job for a sniper.
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by Gucciboss: 7:41pm
Nigerians are the most confused set of beings on earth. Why do you guys keep making it difficult for people to speak up in future? Why are some of you shouting up and down like hungry goat?
Do you expect a primary school teacher to tell how much a governor earns? It is the same beneficiaries of this rotten system that will still tell you what is wrong in the system.
You guys should use your brains for once.
Those of you shouting revolution everyday should note that you can't revolt against what you don't know. Allow them to finish their confessions first. Your rubbish comments on social media is causing more harm than good.
|Re: Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate by MetroBaba1(m): 7:45pm
I Caught Him 2day
Political Tricks / Obasanjo Betrayed Nigerians / Banking Sanitisation; Sanusi Backs Down!
