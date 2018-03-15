Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Peter Obi: What Governors Earn In Nigeria Is Immoderate (6732 Views)

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, says what governors earn in Nigeria is immoderate.



Speaking as a panelist at the dialogue organised by Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism in Lagos on Thursday, Obi told the audience that if he revealed how much a Nigerian governor earns, the outrage would be hotter than what trailed the N13.5 million monthly pay of senators.



“None of you knows what a governor earns, quote me anywhere if you know you won’t be here,” he said.



“It is something you can’t imagine. You just know the one of senators, and you are shouting, but what if you know that of the governors?”



Comparing Nigeria with the US, Obi spoke of the modesty in the earnings of public office holders in America.



“America’s GDP is way above Nigeria’s but an American senator earns $174,000 (about N50 million) a year and you can imagine what his Nigerian counterpart earns in a month,” he said.



“In America, governors earn according to their state. The governor of California is the highest paid in America, and he earns $192, 000. The smallest state earns $70, 000. But in Nigeria, I can tell you because I’ve been there, the cost of just keeping convoys alone is in millions. And when people ask me why am I saying these things, I tell them that even if we made mistakes yesterday, can’t we correct it today?”



Obi said while in power, he reduced the vehicles in his convoy to four, adding that he never used a bulletproof car.



“I asked them, why are all these vehicles following me, and nobody was able to explain to me. I didn’t stop it because of them following me, but the cost of maintaining them was high. I asked them why do we need to spend about N30 million fueling these vehicles that 60 percent are empty when following me?” he said.



“What is the essence of a bulletproof car? Anyone who wants to kill you would come when you are out of the car. For eight years I didn’t use, and they didn’t kill me.”



In 2017, Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, made public details of his state’s expenditure, including security vote.



On the payslip shared by the governor, the Kaduna state government paid the governor a net salary of N470,521.74 for the month of February 2017.



Obi also noted that politicians are fond of making promises they cannot fulfil when voted into power.



“You told us that you are going to solve a problem, and we voted you, and now you are telling us that you met a problem, what do you expect to meet?” he asked.



True talk 1 Like

This peter obi is just a frustrated hypocrite. When he was governor of my state, he never for once disclosed or published how much he was collecting every month as security votes or even published the monthly or yearly account standing of the state. Upon leaving office, he hurriedly made up a fake sum of N75b as surplus to deceive his few supporters. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Some governors earn as much as 25% of their state allocation. 2 Likes

nonsobaba:

This peter obi is just a frustrated hypocrite. When he was governor of my state, he never for once disclosed or published how much he was collecting every month as security votes or even published the monthly or yearly account standing of the state. Upon leaving office, he hurriedly made up a fake sum of N75b as surplus to deceive his few supporters.

Chino, how's your boss Ifeanyi Aniagoh? Chino, how's your boss Ifeanyi Aniagoh? 2 Likes

After you earn your own finish, wait till I earn mine before you call it immoderate 4 Likes

I agree with Gov Peter Obi esp on what he said about no need for governors using bullet proof cars.



Anyone who wants to kill you can actually wait til you are out of the car and then shoot you from a safe distance. Bullet proof vehicles are unnecessary. 1 Like

If Obi want Nigerians to take him serious, he should reveal the immoderate salaries that he earned while in office and let us judge him. When he was enjoying the immoderate salary, he kept quiet and enjoyed it. Now that he's out of office and seeking another opportunity at public office, he's hypocritically putting pressure on current governors with the intention to deceive gullible Nigerians. Once he gets back to public office, he will start enjoying the immoderate salaries and keep quiet again. Just go away with your double face hypocrisy Mr. Obi. 6 Likes 1 Share

He didn't disclose the amount he was been paid when he was a sitting governor.



We need a revolution, Nigeria is too corrupt. Earning millions while the poor masses are suffering, hungry.



Human lives are no longer sacred, people are killed like animals.



This administration is the worst in Nigeria history. The death toll is high when there is no ongoing war.



GOD help Nigeria. 1 Like

nonsobaba:

This peter obi is just a frustrated hypocrite. When he was governor of my state, he never for once disclosed or published how much he was collecting every month as security votes or even published the monthly or yearly account standing of the state. Upon leaving office, he hurriedly made up a fake sum of N75b as surplus to deceive his few supporters. Face reality because we can't continue asking why you did not do it before we need to move forward and correct some mistakes in our political setting I once said it when people where shouting about N13.5m a month for senators and I said until we also no how much president and Governors received a month too. Face reality because we can't continue asking why you did not do it before we need to move forward and correct some mistakes in our political setting I once said it when people where shouting about N13.5m a month for senators and I said until we also no how much president and Governors received a month too. 2 Likes

dignity33:



Face reality because we can't continue asking why you did not do it before we need to move forward and collect some mistakes in our political setting I once said it when people where shouting about N13.5m a month for senators and I said until we also no how much president and Governors received a month too. When a criminal is shouting and calling another person a criminal, how do you expect the public to believe him or take him serious? Peter Obi should go and hide his face. When a criminal is shouting and calling another person a criminal, how do you expect the public to believe him or take him serious? Peter Obi should go and hide his face. 1 Like

He is simply telling us what has been speculated before. If he wants to be taken serious, he should reveal the immoral security vote and other crazy allowances they take.



He should then atone his 'sins' by making efforts to refund his own immoral share and stop taking the ex-governor's allowance 3 Likes

seunmsg:

If Obi want Nigerians to take him serious, he should reveal the immoderate salaries that he earned while in office and let us judge him. When he was enjoying the immoderate salary, he kept quiet and enjoyed it. Now that he's out of office and seeking another opportunity at public office, he's hypocritically putting pressure on current governors with the intention to deceive gullible Nigerians. Once he gets back to public office, he will start enjoying the immoderate salaries and keep quiet again. Just go away with your double face hypocrisy Mr. Obi. Gbam!...U don tok am finish Gbam!...U don tok am finish 2 Likes 1 Share

Will he keep quayet? He should have made this statement when he was governor instead of playing politics with it. 1 Like 1 Share

nwabobo:



Chino, how's your boss Ifeanyi Aniagoh? That's not Chino, I know Chino's words texture That's not Chino, I know Chino's words texture 1 Like

dis animal was a governor for 8yrs he did nt say anything until now when d idiot is hungry. i piss for em mama grave 2 Likes

Another yam eater 1 Like

this country needs hard reset 1 Like





I think you meant "Loot"





I think you meant "Loot"

he is telling who?

Just like Obasanjo, Peter Obi is another who has been in a position to redefine politics and government either at the state or federal level, yet they only acquired wisdom after they left office.



Even the clueless Jonathan too forgets he was once a useless president and wants to give advice or political sophistries.



I predict Buhari too would become full of wisdom only after he has become irrelevant to influence a positive change. 2 Likes

Kura ne ke cewa kare maye



So they are being paid immoderatly & still owing people salaries..........

Gross stingyiness



Awon ala wun So they are being paid immoderatly & still owing people salaries..........Gross stingyinessAwon ala wun

femidejulius:

I agree with Gov Peter Obi esp on what he said about no need for governors using bullet proof cars.



Anyone who wants to kill you can actually wait til you are out of the car and then shoot you from a safe distance. Bullet proof vehicles are unnecessary.

True. A simple job for a sniper. True. A simple job for a sniper.

Nigerians are the most confused set of beings on earth. Why do you guys keep making it difficult for people to speak up in future? Why are some of you shouting up and down like hungry goat?



Do you expect a primary school teacher to tell how much a governor earns? It is the same beneficiaries of this rotten system that will still tell you what is wrong in the system.



You guys should use your brains for once.



Those of you shouting revolution everyday should note that you can't revolt against what you don't know. Allow them to finish their confessions first. Your rubbish comments on social media is causing more harm than good.