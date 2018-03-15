₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by agbotikuyo(f): 6:20pm
*Say they are happy with his good works in all spheres of the economy
Road transport workers in Enugu State under the aegis of National Union of Road Transport Workers have unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for re-election in 2019 for his administration’s giant development strides in the state with the limited resources at its disposal.
The road transport workers, who gave the endorsement during a solidarity rally organized by the union tagged: “One good term deserves another” held at the popular Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for “the unprecedented good governance he has brought to bear in the lives of the good people of Enugu State”.
In an address presented by the state chairman of the union, Chief Mathew Asogwa, the transport workers added that the governor in spite of the daunting economic reality in the country and lean resources of Enugu State has so far recorded tremendous feat in roads construction and rehabilitation both in urban and rural areas, which they said elongates the life of their vehicles.
They also pointed out that their endorsement of Gov. Ugwuanyi for re-election was because of his positive impacts in the prompt payment of salaries of all civil servants in the state; human capacity development; health sector reforms; empowerment of youths, traders and artisans, among others.
The union equally disclosed that the education sector was also receiving serious attention through the construction, renovation and equipping of public schools and recruitment of about 4000 teachers into the primary and secondary schools including promotion of teachers, among others.
The transporters while reaffirming their “unflinching support” for the governor for his re-election in office stressed that “it will be a disservice to the good people of Enugu State if we as one of the major beneficiaries of your administration’s provision of democracy dividends fail to show commensurate appreciation”.
“In fact, we have come to put into practice the saying that “Honour should be given to whom it is due”. Your Excellency, the good people of Enugu State particularly members of our great union are proud of you for your sustained and untiring efforts at transforming Enugu State to greater heights.
“The union wishes to assure you that we are solidly behind you and we are going to deploy all machinery in motion to ensure the realization of the theme of this rally “One Good Term Deserves Another.
“To this end, we have commenced enlightment and sensitization campaign among our members to encourage them to go and register and obtain their Permanent Voters Cards”, the union chairman stated.
Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Festus Uzor, thanked the members of the union for their “unwavering” support, prayers goodwill and solidarity, assuring them that such gesture would not be taken for granted.
Dr. Uzor also appreciated the large turnout of the road transport workers at the event, saying that it was a testimony that they are truly in support of the governor and his good works in Enugu State.
He reassured that the Gov. Ugwuanyi administration will continue to provide the basic needs of the people to make life more meaningful to them, as well as provide the enabling environment to make their businesses thrive in the state.
The Chief of Staff maintained that the state government has opened many rural areas through roads construction and other infrastructural development and enhanced the security of the state, making Enugu one of the safest states in the country.
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by agbotikuyo(f): 6:21pm
Lalasticlala, see how people react to a governor they love
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by BruncleZuma: 6:39pm
I rest my comments...let the 042 boys come and talk first.
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by Fadiga24(m): 6:40pm
Enugu has been blessed with good governors
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by sonnie10: 6:45pm
Why is it that any political candidate supported by agboros and motor park boys is always formidable.
Take for instance, from the onset in Lagos, APC/ AC governorship candidates have always been supported by NURTW (aka alaye).
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by Alex80s(m): 6:46pm
He has done one or two projects in every town in Enugu State. He is a nice man even before he became the governor of Enugu state.
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by Shegz007(m): 6:47pm
Brainwashed people
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by massinola(m): 6:48pm
Gburugburu ejebego
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by busky101(m): 6:49pm
Who wants endorse uche nwosu? Maybe his gay father inlaw
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by massinola(m): 6:50pm
BruncleZuma:Gburu is working. The APC Andy wey de make noise opanda, go him local government and see what gburu did there
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by GideonIdaboh(f): 6:59pm
I think he's well deserving of the support. I've not visited Enugu of recent but I've heard of his great achievements. Seems he's such a silent high achiever
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by dododawa1: 7:11pm
No where, agbero no dey
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by SundayOmeje(m): 7:16pm
massinola:o bu member anyi
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by Dat9jakid(m): 7:24pm
Iffa hear that he has done one or two things in every community ehh, I'll slap the person through emoji, wait o, the road to my village he used to do his last campaign, has he repaired it, have you been to Enugu to see how much they pay for Electricity bill, or eswoma, even water is an issue in Enugu, he should go and shake Buhari again in Abuja, I mean Daura, cause both of them are going to their villages
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by MAJORBANKZ(m): 7:29pm
Enugu governor is really trying he has xo transformed enugu and thus,he's deserving of a third term if possible. #gburugburu correct me if i didn't spell it correctly
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by TheKingdom: 7:34pm
Fadiga24:
Will you stop deceiving yourself....Ugwuanyi is a DISGRACE
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by Fadiga24(m): 7:36pm
TheKingdom:
Go to Ogbete market and say that let me know if you will not receive the beating of your life
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by TheKingdom: 7:37pm
Fadiga24:
You go to Ogbete and see if a Fulani herdsmen is not there waiting for you..
NONSENSE
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by lajuto: 7:52pm
I'm not given to complimenting politicians but I think Ugwuanyi deserves this.
The man has been prompt in paying workers even pensioners are not left out.
He has fixed most of the bad roads in Enugu. Right now, I can't point at any road that is in bad condition in Enugu.
Enugu is one of the most secured place to live in Nigeria.
Some might call him the 'crying governor' but it goes to show that he has human sympathy and he has even addressed the issue because since then no such News has been heard in any part of Enugu.
I stand solidly behind Gburugburu.
#042.......
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by Cooly100: 7:53pm
TheKingdom:
What is your point? Are there no herdsmen in Lagos?
Ain't you Ogbomsho and Oshogbo people giving Ambode a second term?
What is the fuss about the Ugwuanyi going for a second term?
|Re: Enugu Transport Workers Endorse Ugwuanyi For Second Term by NobleRomm(m): 8:09pm
