₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,510 members, 4,137,057 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 10:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto (3981 Views)
BBNaija: Lolu And Anto Making Out In Bed / BBNaija: Cee-C Looking At Tobi And BamBam As They Hang Out Together (Video) / BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Marvis And Debie-Rise (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by balmofgilead: 10:07pm On Mar 15
Voting ends today!Teddy A for the win!
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by Gebbson007(m): 10:19pm On Mar 15
before the became pornstars
11 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by Yewandequeen(f): 11:43pm On Mar 15
Awww
I love anto throw back
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by ades0la(f): 1:18am
Lol. Tobi. Smh
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by royalamour(m): 3:04am
Imagine c cee as your uncle's wife. With her kind of attitude, can a survive a week?
She threatened to shout molestation if Tobi touched her. Imagine the Jezebel. Wicked girl.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by Pidginwhisper: 7:49am
Anto been cute back to bck...The kind Tobi body transformation na wetin naija been dey expect
11 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by marvin906(m): 9:41am
thats cool
mama born pikin thinking na better thing e go do for life not knowing
na porn star e wan be
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by jaxxy(m): 9:42am
E dey her body
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by Sunexy(m): 9:43am
Lolz...so this ceeC carry eye lashes from babyhood I
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by 9jaBloke: 9:43am
Abeg where Tobi?
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by deebrain(m): 9:43am
Anto looks really cute...
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by YankeeJJC(m): 9:44am
Gebbson007:
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by MhizAJ(f): 9:44am
Lol
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by DSS1335: 9:44am
balmofgilead:
Keep wasting your vote! My younger Man Miracle is going to win
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by LesbianBoy(m): 9:44am
These housemates are all from rich homes apart from the comedian guy. And that one Nigerians don comot am first
Meanwhile... That means the tobi is actually 23 years old. I told he was older than his brother.
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:44am
Tobi for the money
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by Ellabae(f): 9:47am
Anto has always been pretty.
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by DIKEnaWAR: 9:48am
Put their grown up pics let's know who is who.
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by Naturalobserver(m): 9:49am
Anto didnt change
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by Emotionss(m): 9:53am
All I can say is....
|Re: BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Cee-C, Tobi And Anto by nonix22(m): 10:00am
Nna eh
royalamour:
(0) (Reply)
The Dynamix 2006 All Youth Society Awards / SAW Movies: What Is The Point? / Where To Download Latest Foreign Movie
Viewing this topic: Thatdrebaba, daviejay, SmartyPants(m), sucre2(m), Qhal, daymeelarday(m), Jaylap, DoubbleD, lekanwj(m), herdeythoun(f), sgtmark(m), Khalifa44, brownsoldier(m), Ayhomes(m), Pangea, Willexmania, clintonsparkz(m), PhevourofGod, folarin22(m), oluwole1211(m), trendytrendz, oyoolima, marv1, Saintsquare(m), AseV, officialMarcTimi, Michelbare(m), Josskute(m), skoloppy31(m), Buhari2rule(f), Koloharuna(m), IamJames, Gabrinas(m), nonix22(m), tunexdavo(m), Ecuador1(m), Roaccutane, tolulance(m), Ojemedad, 3verblazing(m), Gbade60, fashrola(m), beeholz(f), ezendiezetony, Blaksheep, olusola11, tunjipeju, lexy2014, sundayolowo(m), ikes9(m), Achorise, HenryHill, Fairboy(m), becca2011, alekside(m), suigeneris2(f), berryprety(f), Mazeltovscotty(m), dominique(f), Slimmummy(f), blackchild09(m), checkedout, anasbeaut(f), saintboogie(m), konvict0111(m), iniuwakmfon, countsparrow, Dandanlowo, yinkard4me(m), hypernikao(m), tflourish9, mcevans1(m), Chris100, pipsempire, Binchim(m), chidigurl, teaandteea, damas60(m), Adelivinggreat(m), SignOnHost, dextrano(m), Dakid9(m), Isomerizm(m), Aloss and 142 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14