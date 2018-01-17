₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:47pm
There is tension in Benue State Commissioner following the gruesome killing of seven Fulanis who were lynched and burnt by irate youths in Gboko area of Benue State on Wednesday (yesterday). Multiple reports have it that soldiers have been deployed today from Abuja to Gboko, Benue State after crisis.
The victims were said to be travelling either to Okene in Kogi State or Taraba State when criminals attacked, killed and burnt them to ashes.
Troops have currently stationed themselves in the region in order to prevent any reprisal attack.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/fulani-herdsmen-killing-soldiers-deployed-to-gboko-benue-state.html
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by iyamALBEN(m): 8:47pm
Stop the plenty prayers for the Nation and go get your PVC.
Inec counts votes not prayer points
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:52pm
Lol. Nigeria sef
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by haywire07(m): 8:53pm
I know many people are curious to hear that the soldiers were deployed bcoz of three murdered Fulanis
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by UncleJudax(m): 8:53pm
iyamALBEN:The oga at the top will determine what and how INEC counts the Next PVCs.
The writing is on the wall.
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by stefanweeks: 8:53pm
This is terrible.
I hope the army didnt come for vengeance
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by okosodo: 8:55pm
The soldiers only protect the herdsmen
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by Olalan(m): 8:56pm
How did we descend so low as a people and a nation where human life has no value. The Fulani herdsmen and farmers/natives clashes need to be contained now. Same way the govt. played politics with the Boko harma crisis when it started before it became a huge monster that seems untamed till date.
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by guterMann: 8:56pm
When Fulani herdsmen killed people in Benue,the Nigerian Army said that why they were not deployed was because,the police was not 'overwhelmed' ,and that there is a process.
But during the illegal operation python dance that killed unarmed protesters,there was no process.
Now that they hunter has become the hunted soldiers have been deployed without a 'process'
WELCOME TO FULANI REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by Beremx(f): 8:58pm
So they came to revenge for the fulanis killed? What a shithole country! God bless Donald Trump!
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by Firgemachar: 8:59pm
So fast
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by TheFreeOne: 9:01pm
So the NA is no longer waiting for approval from National Assembly?
Anyway if Buhari has been responding swiftly to killings across the country like this a lot of lives would have been saved.
Let's hope their presence will forestall the killings.
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 9:06pm
Soldiers the shithole Buhari's government told the whole world they could not deploy citing a shithole reason are now being mobilized by pronto when it's the turn of the foolanis to feel the heat
God I believe you're still God.Please save us but Nigeria lets fight for survival
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by valentineuwakwe(m): 9:09pm
i see trouble brewing again.,,,this benue state will be a hot spot for future bloodbath...the people of tiv will never forget their kinsmen killings in the hand of the fulani herdsmen.....those concern should brace up....the time to act is now...
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by Bosun: 9:09pm
To protect people or pack dead bodies?
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by Okoroawusa: 9:14pm
Op please reconstruct this ur headline
You r part of the problem in Benue State Making insinuations that r not there just to gather traffic to ur news
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by hisgrace090: 9:26pm
Soldiers asking, who tourch the untouchable?
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by psucc(m): 9:29pm
This is the much reason we wail. There is too much inequality in this Country. One cow is valued at the lives of the people in a community if not beyond.
So now Soldiers have found their vehicle or there is money to fuel the vans since it is the Fulani that lost.
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by myright: 9:37pm
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by Ngokafor(f): 9:43pm
UncleJudax:
Exactly...
I pity those shouting 'get your PVC's' all over the place...They forget that bubu had/has an evil agenda concerning this country..Empowering his fulani marauders to take over peoole's land was one of such agendas.Therefore going the way of Goodluck Jonathan in2019 is not part of the plan at all,.
Unfortunately most of those wailing now where warned in 2015,but they did not listen..now its damn too late to right their wrongs except by divine intervention...what a pity.
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by realmindz: 9:43pm
At this stage it is obvious the government is partial..
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by SalamRushdie: 9:44pm
This is really sad to see an elected president brazenly using National defence asset to pursue a tribalist agenda in a secular state ...I am am calling on the Natinal assemble to do the needful and impeach president Buhari as soon as possible as he is match box in a gas plant ..send him away now
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:44pm
So NA are now Buhari's personal property? Issorai
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:48pm
UncleJudax:Na better oil dey ur head
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:53pm
Beremx:Auntie don even follow tap Trump's philosophy
Please, I wanna ask an innocent question:
How Do You Feel Knowing Fully Well That You Were Part Of The People That Foisted This Unrepentant Bigot, A Nepotist, A Corruption Personified And A Colossal Failure On Nigeria And Her Citizens??
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by UncleJudax(m): 9:55pm
BeeBeeOoh:I Tell you. And the people that have defended His Polices and Appointments will be at hand to do Same...when it Happens.
Some Nigerians never understand the implications of May 2015 Experiment
Buhari No send you.
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by Masterclass32: 9:56pm
Never knew the army could be this fast.
What happened to the 'laid down rules' that must be followed before the army could be deployed? Is it no longer a police matter? Or have the police said that they're overwhelmed by the crisis?
Bubu.
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:59pm
UncleJudax:That's why i always laugh whenever people shout this "Get Your PVC of a statement on top of their voices without knowing that Buhari is not a gentleman, Buhari would rather see blood flow on the streets of Nigeria that conceding defeat.
And if I may ask:
Since the inception of civilian administration in Nigeria, has there been any time when The President and INEC chairman are from same the region??. But, what do we have today? We said this at the initial stage but our NL Omniknowest's told us that it doesn't matter provided the person is competent. We told them that a leopard doesn't change its spot, they told us that brother Buhari is a repentant democrat.
Sai Barber Jare
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by abouzaid: 10:05pm
who else feels the soldiers are there to deal with the locals for touching the untouchables?
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by sesaan(m): 10:07pm
AND YET SOME PEOPLE WILL STILL SAY NOT BUHARI IS NOT THE HERD OF STATE AND GRAND COWMANDER OF NIJELIA
Re: Soldiers Storm Gboko, Benue State After Killing Of Fulani Men. Photos by Bossontop(m): 10:12pm
"AFTER DEM KILL FULANI ABII".....no further comment
