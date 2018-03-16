Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate (6123 Views)

The Oil Magnate, who was on a courtesy call earlier today to the party’s state Chairman, Chief Norbert Obi before proceeding to Orton Palace Hotel Ekwulobia, where the declaration was done, assured the people of Anambra and Nigerians in general of quality laws that will be of help to everyone in his senatorial district if he was elected.







He also promised to represent them effectively and facilitate developments in the district as well as in Nigeria.



In attendance were party chieftain’s, Stakeholders, friends and family.





CEO of Capital oil and gas, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Friday, formally declared his intention to contest the Anambra South Senatorial District Election on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).The Oil Magnate, who was on a courtesy call earlier today to the party's state Chairman, Chief Norbert Obi before proceeding to Orton Palace Hotel Ekwulobia, where the declaration was done, assured the people of Anambra and Nigerians in general of quality laws that will be of help to everyone in his senatorial district if he was elected.He also promised to represent them effectively and facilitate developments in the district as well as in Nigeria.In attendance were party chieftain's, Stakeholders, friends and family.

Abt to waste ur resources 5 Likes

Nigeria politics is now a venture where u gather money or where u maintain ur wealthiness. No proper genue intention to run for political post 2 Likes

If gubernatorial ambition no set, and there is opportunity for another election next year, nothing bad in testing your popularity in order to represent your people.



The only disadvantage is that businessmen as law makers can be very selfish with their policy inclination. They are even better as Executive than the legislature. 2 Likes

He craves political office so much and he loses so much. He should take a break from politics and wait for the right time. 12 Likes 1 Share

Can a secondary school dropout become eligible for the Senate after being awarded honourary degrees? 5 Likes

I support him for senate but not for governor.



Soludo for governor 2021. I support him for senate but not for governor.Soludo for governor 2021. 5 Likes

Can a secondary school dropout become eligible for the Senate after being awarded honourary degrees?

Remind me again what qualification your president has. Remind me again what qualification your president has. 16 Likes

He will win....APGA. 1 Like

Remind me again what qualification your president has.

A secondary school certificate which is the minimum requirement.



We all know Buhari is not a secondary school dropout, and from the Cambridge exams results master sheet, we can see that his grades, however poor they were, still had enough minimum requirements to qualify him for the certificate he has claimed lost. A secondary school certificate which is the minimum requirement.We all know Buhari is not a secondary school dropout, and from the Cambridge exams results master sheet, we can see that his grades, however poor they were, still had enough minimum requirements to qualify him for the certificate he has claimed lost. 8 Likes

Aside his wealth , what else is his antecedence with regards to leadership !!



Please don't tell me he has an NGO or he does charity activities !!



Thanks 1 Like

CEO of Capital oil and gas, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Friday, formally declared his intention to contest the Anambra South Senatorial District Election on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

This dude has been harassed so many times by APC lead government





That's a smart move coming from Uba, as a senator you have political power. This dude has been harassed so many times by APC lead governmentThat's a smart move coming from Uba, as a senator you have political power.

clown

HE IS ALREADY A SENATOR.



ANAMBRA WILL GIVE HIM DAT ONE, BUT AS FOR GOV, WE WANT SOLUDO/BIANCA OJUKWU.



GOV AND VICE. AFTER THAT WE WANT BIANCA OJUKWU OR STELLA ODUAH AS GOV.



ANAMBRA IS RIPE FOR A FEMALE GOV.



WE NEED TO CARRY OUR WOMEN ALONG.



cc Anambra1stSon, Amarabae, Ngozi123, Point B, Afam4eva, 4 Likes

Same of the same.... RECYCLING!!! smh

Oga I hope Capital oil will not close finally this time 1 Like

Ifeanyi Ubah has financial resource but lack political sagacity. He'll continue to lose elections until he mastered the art.

Ye he needs the free money

Uber has all it takes to be a senator,they support him 2 Likes

bad idea,, do your business and leave politics 1 Like

I expect a hike in the number of 'big men' in Nigeria that will want to go to the Senate after Shehu Sani made that revelation.



I also expect the godfathers to increase their 'appearance fee' after the revelation.



Nigerian senators earn more than American senators,



American economy is multiple times the economy of Africa combined.



It's no rocket science why the country is retrogressing .



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN

ALL THE AFONJA COMMENTING, LEAVE THIS THREAD NOW...



SEE DEM, ANY NWA ANAMBRA WILL TELL U THAT IFEANYI IS ALREADY A SENATOR.



AS LONG AS HE WANTS TO GO THERE, HE IS ALREADY IN THE SENATE. 4 Likes

So?

He is not close to being the best.So long as he will kick Andy Uba out,he will get popular support. 1 Like

Remind me again what qualification your president has. don't mind them joor don't mind them joor 3 Likes

3 microphones at a time, this man has trust issues. 1 Like

Ebubechukwu uzo na ana Igbo. Carry go. Anambra South are solidly behind you.

politics... I just hate it and love it at the same time

I support him for senate but not for governor.



Soludo for governor 2021.

CONFIRMATION BY NWA ANAMBRA THAT IFEANYI IS ALREADY A SENATOR, WE ALL THINK ALIKE. CONFIRMATION BY NWA ANAMBRA THAT IFEANYI IS ALREADY A SENATOR, WE ALL THINK ALIKE.