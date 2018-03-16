₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by theJournalng(m): 6:14am
CEO of Capital oil and gas, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Friday, formally declared his intention to contest the Anambra South Senatorial District Election on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).
The Oil Magnate, who was on a courtesy call earlier today to the party’s state Chairman, Chief Norbert Obi before proceeding to Orton Palace Hotel Ekwulobia, where the declaration was done, assured the people of Anambra and Nigerians in general of quality laws that will be of help to everyone in his senatorial district if he was elected.
He also promised to represent them effectively and facilitate developments in the district as well as in Nigeria.
In attendance were party chieftain’s, Stakeholders, friends and family.
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by amydulsia(f): 6:16am
Abt to waste ur resources
5 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by kokozain(m): 6:19am
Nigeria politics is now a venture where u gather money or where u maintain ur wealthiness. No proper genue intention to run for political post
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by agabusta: 6:33am
If gubernatorial ambition no set, and there is opportunity for another election next year, nothing bad in testing your popularity in order to represent your people.
The only disadvantage is that businessmen as law makers can be very selfish with their policy inclination. They are even better as Executive than the legislature.
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by Caseless: 6:52am
He craves political office so much and he loses so much. He should take a break from politics and wait for the right time.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by Throwback: 8:20am
Can a secondary school dropout become eligible for the Senate after being awarded honourary degrees?
5 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by nwabobo: 9:10am
theJournalng:
I support him for senate but not for governor.
Soludo for governor 2021.
5 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by nwabobo: 9:11am
Throwback:
Remind me again what qualification your president has.
16 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by Obinwenite(m): 9:12am
He will win....APGA.
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by Throwback: 9:19am
nwabobo:
A secondary school certificate which is the minimum requirement.
We all know Buhari is not a secondary school dropout, and from the Cambridge exams results master sheet, we can see that his grades, however poor they were, still had enough minimum requirements to qualify him for the certificate he has claimed lost.
8 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by chuksjuve(m): 9:29am
Aside his wealth , what else is his antecedence with regards to leadership !!
Please don't tell me he has an NGO or he does charity activities !!
Thanks
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by crackerspub: 9:34am
This dude has been harassed so many times by APC lead government
That's a smart move coming from Uba, as a senator you have political power.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by BlackDBagba: 9:35am
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:35am
clown
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by hammer6F: 9:36am
HE IS ALREADY A SENATOR.
ANAMBRA WILL GIVE HIM DAT ONE, BUT AS FOR GOV, WE WANT SOLUDO/BIANCA OJUKWU.
GOV AND VICE. AFTER THAT WE WANT BIANCA OJUKWU OR STELLA ODUAH AS GOV.
ANAMBRA IS RIPE FOR A FEMALE GOV.
WE NEED TO CARRY OUR WOMEN ALONG.
cc Anambra1stSon, Amarabae, Ngozi123, Point B, Afam4eva,
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:36am
Same of the same.... RECYCLING!!! smh
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by hezy4real01(m): 9:36am
Oga I hope Capital oil will not close finally this time
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by LordKO(m): 9:36am
Ifeanyi Ubah has financial resource but lack political sagacity. He'll continue to lose elections until he mastered the art.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by limeta(f): 9:37am
Ye he needs the free money
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by valinno(m): 9:40am
Uber has all it takes to be a senator,they support him
2 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by dreamwords: 9:40am
bad idea,, do your business and leave politics
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by guterMann: 9:41am
I expect a hike in the number of 'big men' in Nigeria that will want to go to the Senate after Shehu Sani made that revelation.
I also expect the godfathers to increase their 'appearance fee' after the revelation.
Nigerian senators earn more than American senators,
American economy is multiple times the economy of Africa combined.
It's no rocket science why the country is retrogressing .
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by hammer6F: 9:41am
ALL THE AFONJA COMMENTING, LEAVE THIS THREAD NOW...
SEE DEM, ANY NWA ANAMBRA WILL TELL U THAT IFEANYI IS ALREADY A SENATOR.
AS LONG AS HE WANTS TO GO THERE, HE IS ALREADY IN THE SENATE.
4 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by MrImole(m): 9:42am
So?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by aguiyi2: 9:43am
He is not close to being the best.So long as he will kick Andy Uba out,he will get popular support.
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by Topmaike007(m): 9:43am
nwabobo:don't mind them joor
3 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by MrImole(m): 9:43am
3 microphones at a time, this man has trust issues.
1 Like
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by cowleg(m): 9:43am
Ebubechukwu uzo na ana Igbo. Carry go. Anambra South are solidly behind you.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by gmoney12: 9:44am
politics... I just hate it and love it at the same time
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by hammer6F: 9:44am
nwabobo:
CONFIRMATION BY NWA ANAMBRA THAT IFEANYI IS ALREADY A SENATOR, WE ALL THINK ALIKE.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Declares Intention To Run For Senate by funsho75(m): 9:47am
Okay
