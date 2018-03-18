Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! (2993 Views)

During the trip to the UK, Atiku will also give another major keynote speech at the Invest Africa and British Council for Africa ‘Annual Debate’. He will be speaking alongside Dr Liam Fox, International Trade Secretary, UK Government, on the subject of “Building new trade partnerships in Africa”



These speaking engagements are a follow-up to Atiku’s meeting in June of 2017 with Liam Fox and Prime Minister Theresa May where they discussed the UK’s plan to increase trade with Nigeria post Brexit.





During this trip, the former Vice-President will also be the guest of honour at a lunch on Nigerian inward investment hosted by Lord Anthony St John (former UK Minister for Africa) and be a guest speaker at Round Table of key UK business leaders interested in investing in Nigeria at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall.



The three-day trip will be capped off by giving the keynote speech to UK Diaspora in the City of London on the subject of “Maximizing the benefit to our economy of all our talents, wherever they may be”



Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar, will give a major economic speech at London's Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) at 10 am on April 25, 2018. The keynote speech entitled 'The Importance of Strengthening State Economic Management Systems' will unveil innovative and tangible solutions that once implemented will help Nigerian states come out from their current economic challenges and help get Nigeria working again.

During the trip to the UK, Atiku will also give another major keynote speech at the Invest Africa and British Council for Africa 'Annual Debate'. He will be speaking alongside Dr Liam Fox, International Trade Secretary, UK Government, on the subject of "Building new trade partnerships in Africa"

These speaking engagements are a follow-up to Atiku's meeting in June of 2017 with Liam Fox and Prime Minister Theresa May where they discussed the UK's plan to increase trade with Nigeria post Brexit.

During this trip, the former Vice-President will also be the guest of honour at a lunch on Nigerian inward investment hosted by Lord Anthony St John (former UK Minister for Africa) and be a guest speaker at Round Table of key UK business leaders interested in investing in Nigeria at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall.

The three-day trip will be capped off by giving the keynote speech to UK Diaspora in the City of London on the subject of "Maximizing the benefit to our economy of all our talents, wherever they may be"

The last time GoodLuck Jonathan spoke at Chatham house he became President, the last time this useless Buhari spoke at Chatham house he also became President and now Atiku is speaking at Chatham house.. 32 Likes 1 Share

No vacancy in Aso Rock If Atiku like let him speak at Buckingham PalaceNo vacancy in Aso Rock 1 Like

They want to install him be that, british self although anyone is a better option to buhari 7 Likes

From 1992 with his Peoples Front of Nigeria with the late Shehu Yaradua, to 1993 Social Democratic Party and from there People Democratic Party in 1999 to APC in 2014 and now back to PDP I think Atiku had seen it all and paid his dues to become President. I am sure he will perform better than the rest. President-in-waiting, Atiku Abubakar. 13 Likes

This Chatham house turning the stepping stone for Nigeria's next president smh This Chatham house turning the stepping stone for Nigeria's next president smh 3 Likes

madridguy:

If Atiku like let him speak at Buckingham Palace No vacancy in Aso Rock Sorry, if he speaks at the Chatham House, he is your next president. Sorry, if he speaks at the Chatham House, he is your next president. 9 Likes

SouthEastFacts:



Sorry, if he speaks at the Chatham House, he is your next president.

International brotherhood lol. Naija is doomed International brotherhood lol. Naija is doomed 3 Likes

Behold, Nigerians your new president!!! 1 Like

I keep wondering why cheering news like this is not on the front page, Lalasticlala, OAM4J oya to the rescue.

It seems the man is already getting tired of the presidency thing. Those shouting 'Atikulate' have gone to sleep

I was also invited to speak at Chatham house but I postponed the lecture till I'm "NotTooYoungToRun"... 1 Like

shege Atiku Following in the footsteps of bubushege Atiku

Lol. Buhari spoke there before becoming President

E b like say Dis Chatham house na sure place to become president o,what if satguru marahji lectures in Chatham aws,will He become a president

Chatam house! whose house is that? Donald Trump's.

This will definitely give Obasanjo a heart attack..

FarahAideed:

The last time GoodLuck Jonathan spoke at Chatham house he became President, the last time this useless Buhari spoke at Chatham house he also became President and now Atiku is speaking at Chatham house..

Do you know how the two made it to presidency? The two had something in common which is 'poverty'.

The first one was shoeless in his hay days while the second allegedly, apparently and sarcastically had less than a million naira in his account.



But this one is stinking rich. No trace of poverty dey im body that's why he can never rule us.



lol Do you know how the two made it to presidency? The two had something in common which is 'poverty'.The first one was shoeless in his hay days while the second allegedly, apparently and sarcastically had less than a million naira in his account.But this one is stinking rich. No trace of poverty dey im body that's why he can never rule us.lol 1 Like

Wazarin Adamawa

Atiku so much liked by igbos . Does he have any Igbo lineage in him? I sincerely hope that d southeast will present him ,whenever d presidency is finally zoned to d igbos..All d best to Atiku and d southeast come 2023, when d presidency goes there

This is what he could have been doing immediately he left power. all these speeches dem na devil claws

madridguy:

If Atiku like let him speak at Buckingham Palace No vacancy in Aso Rock you don't determine that. you don't determine that.





Come and join me sing hallelujah Jehovah jire has done me well Singing***Come and join me sing hallelujah Jehovah jire has done me well 1 Like

Naso Buhari start

Ah! Don't tell me this man has acquired British support cos he may eventually get that seat in that rock

Britannia isa wicked Babylon system.



when shall the true Freedom of a black man come.



they removed their slavery chains from our necks



and replaced it with mental shackles.





we need men like Marcus Garvey as our president



or desolation of this zoo



Rasta





Same way those who hyped Buhari then when he spoke at Chatham House will dismiss Atiku's own now.



Bunch of confused zombies.





tomakint:



Watch those who dismissed then Gen. Buhari when he spoke at the same venue prior to the 2015 polls hype this one to high heavens.

Same way those who hyped Buhari then when he spoke at Chatham House will dismiss Atiku's own now.

Bunch of confused zombies.

Nigeria must free itself from the evil apron strings of Britain to succeed.

When they are not yet in Aso rock, they will be smart and do the right things. The moment they are sworn in they turn raving lunatics with no economic plan or any plan at all aside pilfering both day and night for 4 years.