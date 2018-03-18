₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by tomakint: 1:50pm On Mar 17
Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar, will give a major economic speech at London’s Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) at 10 am on April 25, 2018. The keynote speech entitled ‘The Importance of Strengthening State Economic Management Systems’ will unveil innovative and tangible solutions that once implemented will help Nigerian states come out from their current economic challenges and help get Nigeria working again.
During the trip to the UK, Atiku will also give another major keynote speech at the Invest Africa and British Council for Africa ‘Annual Debate’. He will be speaking alongside Dr Liam Fox, International Trade Secretary, UK Government, on the subject of “Building new trade partnerships in Africa”
These speaking engagements are a follow-up to Atiku’s meeting in June of 2017 with Liam Fox and Prime Minister Theresa May where they discussed the UK’s plan to increase trade with Nigeria post Brexit.
During this trip, the former Vice-President will also be the guest of honour at a lunch on Nigerian inward investment hosted by Lord Anthony St John (former UK Minister for Africa) and be a guest speaker at Round Table of key UK business leaders interested in investing in Nigeria at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall.
The three-day trip will be capped off by giving the keynote speech to UK Diaspora in the City of London on the subject of “Maximizing the benefit to our economy of all our talents, wherever they may be”
https://m.guardian.ng/news/atiku-to-speak-at-chatham-house/
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by Atiku2019: 1:55pm On Mar 17
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by FarahAideed: 1:57pm On Mar 17
The last time GoodLuck Jonathan spoke at Chatham house he became President, the last time this useless Buhari spoke at Chatham house he also became President and now Atiku is speaking at Chatham house..
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by madridguy(m): 1:59pm On Mar 17
If Atiku like let him speak at Buckingham Palace No vacancy in Aso Rock
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by uzohrome(m): 2:00pm On Mar 17
They want to install him be that, british self although anyone is a better option to buhari
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by tomakint: 2:05pm On Mar 17
From 1992 with his Peoples Front of Nigeria with the late Shehu Yaradua, to 1993 Social Democratic Party and from there People Democratic Party in 1999 to APC in 2014 and now back to PDP I think Atiku had seen it all and paid his dues to become President. I am sure he will perform better than the rest. President-in-waiting, Atiku Abubakar.
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by yemi15(m): 5:25pm On Mar 17
tomakint:
This Chatham house turning the stepping stone for Nigeria's next president smh
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by SouthEastFacts: 5:56pm On Mar 17
madridguy:Sorry, if he speaks at the Chatham House, he is your next president.
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by TheKingdom: 6:02pm On Mar 17
SouthEastFacts:
International brotherhood lol. Naija is doomed
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by Pepsi101: 8:16pm On Mar 17
Behold, Nigerians your new president!!!
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by tomakint: 12:35am
I keep wondering why cheering news like this is not on the front page, Lalasticlala, OAM4J oya to the rescue.
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by nairavsdollars(f): 4:42pm
It seems the man is already getting tired of the presidency thing. Those shouting 'Atikulate' have gone to sleep
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by Amirullaha(m): 4:42pm
I was also invited to speak at Chatham house but I postponed the lecture till I'm "NotTooYoungToRun"...
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by Iscoalarcon: 4:42pm
Following in the footsteps of bubu shege Atiku
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by Yankee101: 4:42pm
Lol. Buhari spoke there before becoming President
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by elyte89: 4:43pm
E b like say Dis Chatham house na sure place to become president o,what if satguru marahji lectures in Chatham aws,will He become a president
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by 2undexy(m): 4:44pm
Chatam house! whose house is that? Donald Trump's.
mtcheeww
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by StoneLucifer: 4:44pm
This will definitely give Obasanjo a heart attack..
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by 2undexy(m): 4:45pm
FarahAideed:
Do you know how the two made it to presidency? The two had something in common which is 'poverty'.
The first one was shoeless in his hay days while the second allegedly, apparently and sarcastically had less than a million naira in his account.
But this one is stinking rich. No trace of poverty dey im body that's why he can never rule us.
lol
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by Wantam: 4:46pm
Wazarin Adamawa
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by Quality20(m): 4:48pm
Atiku so much liked by igbos . Does he have any Igbo lineage in him? I sincerely hope that d southeast will present him ,whenever d presidency is finally zoned to d igbos..All d best to Atiku and d southeast come 2023, when d presidency goes there
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by kolawoleibukun: 4:48pm
This is what he could have been doing immediately he left power. all these speeches dem na devil claws
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by shallysgirl: 4:49pm
madridguy:you don't determine that.
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by BMCSlayer: 4:50pm
Singing***
Come and join me sing hallelujah Jehovah jire has done me well
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by Iamnobody: 4:50pm
Naso Buhari start
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by fxjohn2: 4:54pm
Ah! Don't tell me this man has acquired British support cos he may eventually get that seat in that rock
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by congorasta: 4:55pm
k
Britannia isa wicked Babylon system.
when shall the true Freedom of a black man come.
they removed their slavery chains from our necks
and replaced it with mental shackles.
we need men like Marcus Garvey as our president
or desolation of this zoo
Rasta
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by aylipple: 4:55pm
Watch those who dismissed then Gen. Buhari when he spoke at the same venue prior to the 2015 polls hype this one to high heavens.
Same way those who hyped Buhari then when he spoke at Chatham House will dismiss Atiku's own now.
Bunch of confused zombies.
tomakint:
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by bonechamberlain(m): 4:59pm
Nigeria must free itself from the evil apron strings of Britain to succeed.
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by Jethrolite(m): 5:07pm
When they are not yet in Aso rock, they will be smart and do the right things. The moment they are sworn in they turn raving lunatics with no economic plan or any plan at all aside pilfering both day and night for 4 years.
|Re: Atiku To Speak At Chatham House! by rajiraymond(m): 5:07pm
Atiku can go anywhere he likes to give speech.
All I know is, his political career has hit the rock.
