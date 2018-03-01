₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Daminaj1(f): 7:58pm
The Senate president earlier revealed that he was on his way to the marriage ceremony of the Vice President's daughter's wedding when he got the news of the death of his friend and colleauge Ali Wakili..
Below are photos from the burial ceremony according to Islamic rights.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:07pm
Just like that.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by tayebest(m): 8:49pm
This life!
RIP Mallam
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Lukgaf(m): 10:04pm
As inevitable as death. If our leaders can be attending the wake keep of people like that. They will reason there own is one day and thereby discharge their duties and stop embezzling. Saraki look at your friend, how many billion naira was put in his grave? Any amount stolen is for your children to share after you have gone.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Paramount01(m): 10:04pm
Lolz
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by faorex(m): 10:04pm
This should be an Eye-opener to all of em.
Life is vanity
Death is inevitable.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by bigdeals: 10:05pm
Haa
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by vakjay08(m): 10:05pm
rip
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:05pm
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Ndkings1(m): 10:05pm
Rest peace
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Queenserah26(f): 10:07pm
RIP
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by emmymdk: 10:07pm
He has gone to render account of his stewardship.....
a price everyone MUST pay...
RIP
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by zang(m): 10:07pm
I won't say anything but KARMA is real
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by RexTramadol1(m): 10:07pm
Death Na the only equality and parity giver
Life is the only unfair and despair somtin.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Newpride(m): 10:07pm
Maybe Saraki will have a rethink and stop bn desperate over everything in life when sees the corpse of his fellow man lying to be buried
Ile aye asan, imule mofo.
May the soul of the dead rest in peace.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by tobdee: 10:07pm
Every man's destination be it the rich or poor.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by salbis(m): 10:08pm
Every soul must taste death. Very imperative for everyone to prepare for such great day.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Antara0503(m): 10:09pm
ten out of ten people die.over
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Okwyjesus(m): 10:09pm
That's one thing l picked from moslem. They make u remember that man is something but dust. No be the man that was against Obasanjo's letter despite the glaring hunger in the land.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Atiku2019: 10:11pm
Valar Morghulis....
Rest Well
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:12pm
why is he telling us....wedding event and burial ceremony leaders. If only they can dedicate such time to visit dapchi girls parents, port harcourt refinery & others, federal universities. etc
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Y0ruba: 10:12pm
Saraki for President!
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by id4sho(m): 10:14pm
chairman Senate committee on poverty alleviation dead ,na only records know the kind money wey miss.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Johnhug66(m): 10:16pm
[color=#990000][/color] I hope they learn to do what's right.. No one lives forever. One don complete him match laidat
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by AbooNihmah: 10:20pm
The most 'amazing' thing is that He never knew He would be inserted underneath the ground today.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:25pm
This is a lesson for all.
May God accept his soul and comfort the family he left behind.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by wyqay: 10:26pm
life
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Galaticos444: 10:28pm
All dose commenting and saying "I hope our politicians will learn 4rm his death and know dat life is vanity".u guys are wasting ur time cos naija politicians ar heartless most of dem ar murderers
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by wink2015: 10:29pm
MUSLIMS AND THEIR HURRY HURRY BURIAL. DIE NOW NOW, BURY NOW NOW without waste time.
They are not like Christians that take the dead to mortuary and then take months to do family meeting upon family meeting before final burial or internment.
Funny enough Muslims do not spend big on burial.
No buying of CASKET even though they can afford a golden casket.
do you know that LATE GEN. MURTALA MUHAMMED, LATE GEN. SANI ABACHA, LATE MAJOR GEN. SHEHU MUSA YAR 'ADUA, PRESIDENT MUSA YAR' ADUA ( THE YOUNGER BROTHER OF THE MAJOR GEN. ) WERE ALL BURIED WITH TRADITIONAL MUSLIMS MAT.
This is not minding the fact that their family can afford a golden casket made in NEWCASTLE OR OXFORD IN ENGLAND.
IT IS WELL.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by wink2015: 10:38pm
I have this questions for my muslims brothers and sisters. I do not see christians at the grave yard of senator wakii.
I can only see muslims politicians. where are the christian politicians at the grave yard?
does this mean that christian are not allowed or permitted to attend the burial of a muslims?
If you are a muslims please throw more light on this aspect.
We are all here to learn.
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by DSDLIVEREPORT: 10:39pm
Paramount01:
Person die u day laugh out .Na wa o
|Re: Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) by Abeyjide: 10:40pm
wink2015:
I don't know how people like you reason. must you bring religion into everything? common
