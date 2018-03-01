Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki At The Burial Of Senator Ali Wakili (Photos) (6604 Views)

Burial Photos Of Senator Ali Wakili / Senator Ali Wakili Is Dead! / Senator Ali Ndume Slaps Habu Dala Aji; Mohammed Saleh Baga Beaten Into Coma (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Below are photos from the burial ceremony according to Islamic rights.





.



http://www.daminaj.com/2018/03/photos-president-of-senate-dr-abubakar.html The Senate president earlier revealed that he was on his way to the marriage ceremony of the Vice President's daughter's wedding when he got the news of the death of his friend and colleauge Ali Wakili..Below are photos from the burial ceremony according to Islamic rights.

Just like that.



RIP Mallam This life!RIP Mallam 1 Like

As inevitable as death. If our leaders can be attending the wake keep of people like that. They will reason there own is one day and thereby discharge their duties and stop embezzling. Saraki look at your friend, how many billion naira was put in his grave? Any amount stolen is for your children to share after you have gone. 3 Likes

Lolz

This should be an Eye-opener to all of em.

Life is vanity

Death is inevitable. 7 Likes

Haa

rip

.

Rest peace 1 Like

RIP

He has gone to render account of his stewardship.....

a price everyone MUST pay...





RIP 3 Likes

I won't say anything but KARMA is real

Death Na the only equality and parity giver







Life is the only unfair and despair somtin.





Ile aye asan, imule mofo.



May the soul of the dead rest in peace. Maybe Saraki will have a rethink and stop bn desperate over everything in life when sees the corpse of his fellow man lying to be buriedIle aye asan, imule mofo.May the soul of the dead rest in peace. 2 Likes 1 Share

Every man's destination be it the rich or poor.

Every soul must taste death. Very imperative for everyone to prepare for such great day.

ten out of ten people die.over

That's one thing l picked from moslem. They make u remember that man is something but dust. No be the man that was against Obasanjo's letter despite the glaring hunger in the land.

Valar Morghulis....





Rest Well

why is he telling us....wedding event and burial ceremony leaders. If only they can dedicate such time to visit dapchi girls parents, port harcourt refinery & others, federal universities. etc 1 Like 1 Share

Saraki for President!

chairman Senate committee on poverty alleviation dead ,na only records know the kind money wey miss.

[color=#990000][/color] I hope they learn to do what's right.. No one lives forever. One don complete him match laidat

The most 'amazing' thing is that He never knew He would be inserted underneath the ground today. 1 Like

This is a lesson for all.

May God accept his soul and comfort the family he left behind.

life

All dose commenting and saying "I hope our politicians will learn 4rm his death and know dat life is vanity".u guys are wasting ur time cos naija politicians ar heartless most of dem ar murderers

MUSLIMS AND THEIR HURRY HURRY BURIAL. DIE NOW NOW, BURY NOW NOW without waste time.



They are not like Christians that take the dead to mortuary and then take months to do family meeting upon family meeting before final burial or internment.



Funny enough Muslims do not spend big on burial.



No buying of CASKET even though they can afford a golden casket.



do you know that LATE GEN. MURTALA MUHAMMED, LATE GEN. SANI ABACHA, LATE MAJOR GEN. SHEHU MUSA YAR 'ADUA, PRESIDENT MUSA YAR' ADUA ( THE YOUNGER BROTHER OF THE MAJOR GEN. ) WERE ALL BURIED WITH TRADITIONAL MUSLIMS MAT.



This is not minding the fact that their family can afford a golden casket made in NEWCASTLE OR OXFORD IN ENGLAND.



IT IS WELL. 3 Likes 1 Share

I have this questions for my muslims brothers and sisters. I do not see christians at the grave yard of senator wakii.



I can only see muslims politicians. where are the christian politicians at the grave yard?



does this mean that christian are not allowed or permitted to attend the burial of a muslims?



If you are a muslims please throw more light on this aspect.



We are all here to learn.

Paramount01:

Lolz

Person die u day laugh out .Na wa o Person die u day laugh out .Na wa o