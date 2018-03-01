Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) (673 Views)

The Senate has opened a condolence register for erstwhile one of its own, Senator Ali Wakili (APC, Bauchi-South), who died in Abuja on Saturday.



Below photographs show senators signing the condolence register in honour of Wakili.

See more of the photos below:



See more photos at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/photos-senate-opens-condolence-register-for-ali-wakili/

Make I also register

RIP to one of the thieves wey dey share wetin belong to all of us,

That 13.5 million per month allowance still dey pain me 1 Like

Kk

Inalilahi waina ilehi rojiun

RIP SEN WAKILI

Can I come and sign?

No peace for the wicked.....







Death secretary: (shouts) Nextttttt

None of them will contribute below 50k

Looking at the idiots above.

Below might be fair

RIP senator Wakili.