|Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:32pm
The Senate has opened a condolence register for erstwhile one of its own, Senator Ali Wakili (APC, Bauchi-South), who died in Abuja on Saturday.
See more of the photos below:
Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/photos-senate-opens-condolence-register-for-ali-wakili/amp/
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 1:32pm
|Re: Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) by DynasTee: 1:39pm
Make I also register
RIP to one of the thieves wey dey share wetin belong to all of us,
That 13.5 million per month allowance still dey pain me
1 Like
|Re: Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:40pm
Kk
|Re: Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) by beejayphako(m): 1:40pm
Inalilahi waina ilehi rojiun
|Re: Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) by JJBROS: 1:41pm
RIP SEN WAKILI
|Re: Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) by ChelseaIorfa: 1:41pm
Can I come and sign?
|Re: Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) by modaink333: 1:41pm
No peace for the wicked.....
Death secretary: (shouts) Nextttttt
|Re: Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 1:42pm
None of them will contribute below 50k
|Re: Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 1:45pm
Looking at the idiots above.
Below might be fair
|Re: Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) by muykem: 1:46pm
RIP senator Wakili.
|Re: Senate Opens Condolence Register For Ali Wakili (Photos) by Queenserah26(f): 1:46pm
RIP
