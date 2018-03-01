₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by 247frolic(m): 10:53pm On Mar 17
Pres. Buhari his wife, Aisha Buhari, were at the wedding reception of VP Osinbajo's daughter Oludamilola to Oluwaseun Bakare earlier today at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.
Photo shows the President, his wife, the VP, his wife and the parents of the groom.
http://newshelm.ng/group-photo-of-nigerias-number-1-and-2-couples/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by Sirjamo: 10:56pm On Mar 17
And some Akpu munchers say Buhari don't attend Christian wedding
4 Likes
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by obi4eze: 11:17pm On Mar 17
The presence of Buhari has spoilt the picture
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by BabaRamota1980: 11:35pm On Mar 17
Im not sure the Buharis like Bola Shagaya (groom's mother) that much. She was very close to Patience Jonathan.
Now I wonder why Patience is not at the event.
Bola Shagaya is the 2nd richest woman in Nigeria, I believe she is 4th in Africa. Very rich woman.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by kolawoleibukun: 4:38pm
Dolapo (vice first lady) nose be like Pinocchio. Buhari be like rope way carry wet shoulder pads. the groom be like someone who was sacrificed on Thursday. Aisha Buhari be like woman way day go through mid-life crisis and menopause at the same time. the lady beside Aisha be like old school gold digger. the man on the left after the old school gold digger be like person houseboy back in his early days with him drug dealer smile and unkept bear bear.
the bride be like that Liberian actress way dem say she break internet. the size of her teeth need that old school satellite dish hairtie to complement am.
How the bride take fair pass mama and papa combined?
3 Likes
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by kingelemide(m): 4:38pm
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by Owomkpo(m): 4:39pm
Cool
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by holyfather(m): 4:39pm
Sirjamo:Hey!
Get a job.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by practicalclass: 4:40pm
Mr President has just been attending all weddings attendable. Like say nothing concern him with the state of the nation. It is well.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by Lizilicious(f): 4:41pm
Why our president stand like say him wan receive salute
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by DWJOBScom(m): 4:43pm
If he attends weddings people will complain if he doesn't they will still complain
If he doesn't attend he won't still know what to do as he 's as clueless as clueless
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by datola: 4:43pm
Congrats!
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by HEIR: 4:47pm
She's closer now to Aisha Buhari
BabaRamota1980:
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by baddosky1: 4:48pm
Pres. Buhari his wife, Aisha Buhari, were at the wedding reception of VP Osinbajo's daughter Oludamilola to Oluwaseun Bakare earlier today at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.
Sirjamo: And some Akpu munchers say Buhari don't attend Christian wedding
This is why you should start munching akpu and discard that hydraulic ewedu and black substance called amala because it makes you think like a slowpoke.
Akpu munchers like us are still right because the fact that someone attended a wedding reception did not mean he attended the wedding itself which is held in the church. Church wedding is the ceremony...Reception is where guests are entertained! They are two different things!
1 Like
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by toyzeal(m): 4:49pm
y d groom parent no stand beside their son
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by Amirullaha(m): 4:50pm
kolawoleibukun:How would you feel if someone attribute one of the trash above to your parents
Beside the above you stated is useless as the people in the picture are more successful and accomplished that your parents...
#GetALife...
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by practicalclass: 4:53pm
toyzeal:
Buhari and Aisha bounced them.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by kolawoleibukun: 5:02pm
Amirullaha:if I slap your mama left clitorees you go get sense within two millisecond.
People way dem feed from platter of gold na better than me way start from scratch ?
If I start from their level dem for reach me? These people did not achieve anything, you moomoo goatt. wetin dem achieve? na Buhari way do coup enter power or na Aisha way dem rape-her kpekus scatter for small pikin na achieve something? if not for corruption would they even be on local news or TV? None of these lined up tthieves here is worth my time or appraisal. none of them achieve anything or inspire me to any level. none of them care about me or my family, you deaf fawul.
day there day celebrate tthieves. so you been expect me to waste my time on nairaland celebrating these people? gohd pornish you mada forkar. if You quote me I go use pin chook your left blorkos. ode ni e
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:09pm
Conjugal bliss to the couple.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by OtossOgah: 5:12pm
awesome GOD be with ur union
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by bengasyl(m): 5:13pm
post=65929137:
And the Dapchi girls are crying in sambisa forest.
Nja heartless leaders
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by xamiel: 5:20pm
.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife by hormayemmy(f): 5:22pm
Bubu tall o
(0) (Reply)
