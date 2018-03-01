Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluwaseun Bakare Pose With Their Parents & Buhari, Wife (7066 Views)

APC Governors In A Group Photo With President Buhari At His Daura Home / Buhari In A Group Photo With African Leaders At The AU Meeting In Ethiopia / Osinbajo In Group Photo With World Leaders At G7 Summit (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







Photo shows the President, his wife, the VP, his wife and the parents of the groom.



http://newshelm.ng/group-photo-of-nigerias-number-1-and-2-couples/





Pres. Buhari his wife, Aisha Buhari, were at the wedding reception of VP Osinbajo's daughter Oludamilola to Oluwaseun Bakare earlier today at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.Photo shows the President, his wife, the VP, his wife and the parents of the groom. 2 Likes 2 Shares

And some Akpu munchers say Buhari don't attend Christian wedding 4 Likes

The presence of Buhari has spoilt the picture 4 Likes 2 Shares

Im not sure the Buharis like Bola Shagaya (groom's mother) that much. She was very close to Patience Jonathan.



Now I wonder why Patience is not at the event.



Bola Shagaya is the 2nd richest woman in Nigeria, I believe she is 4th in Africa. Very rich woman. 7 Likes 1 Share

Dolapo (vice first lady) nose be like Pinocchio. Buhari be like rope way carry wet shoulder pads. the groom be like someone who was sacrificed on Thursday. Aisha Buhari be like woman way day go through mid-life crisis and menopause at the same time. the lady beside Aisha be like old school gold digger. the man on the left after the old school gold digger be like person houseboy back in his early days with him drug dealer smile and unkept bear bear.

the bride be like that Liberian actress way dem say she break internet. the size of her teeth need that old school satellite dish hairtie to complement am.



How the bride take fair pass mama and papa combined? 3 Likes

Cool

Sirjamo:

And some Akpu munchers say Buhari don't attend Christian wedding Hey!

Get a job. Hey!Get a job.

Mr President has just been attending all weddings attendable. Like say nothing concern him with the state of the nation. It is well.

Why our president stand like say him wan receive salute

If he attends weddings people will complain if he doesn't they will still complain



If he doesn't attend he won't still know what to do as he 's as clueless as clueless

Congrats!



BabaRamota1980:

Im not sure the Buharis like Bola Shagaya (groom's mother) that much. She was very close to Patience Jonathan.



Now I wonder why Patience is not at the event.



Bola Shagaya is the 2nd richest woman in Nigeria, I believe she is 4th in Africa. Very rich woman. She's closer now to Aisha Buhari

Pres. Buhari his wife, Aisha Buhari, were at the wedding reception of VP Osinbajo's daughter Oludamilola to Oluwaseun Bakare earlier today at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.





Photo shows the President, his wife, the VP, his wife and the parents of the groom.









Sirjamo: And some Akpu munchers say Buhari don't attend Christian wedding

This is why you should start munching akpu and discard that hydraulic ewedu and black substance called amala because it makes you think like a slowpoke.



Akpu munchers like us are still right because the fact that someone attended a wedding reception did not mean he attended the wedding itself which is held in the church. Church wedding is the ceremony...Reception is where guests are entertained! They are two different things! This is why you should start munching akpu and discard that hydraulic ewedu and black substance called amala because it makes you think like a slowpoke.Akpu munchers like us are still right because the fact that someone attended a wedding reception did not mean he attended the wedding itself which is held in the church. Church wedding is the ceremony...Reception is where guests are entertained! They are two different things! 1 Like

y d groom parent no stand beside their son

kolawoleibukun:

Dolapo (vice first lady) nose be like Pinocchio. Buhari be like rope way carry wet shoulder pads. the groom be like someone who was sacrificed on Thursday. Aisha Buhari be like woman way day go through mid-life crisis and menopause at the same time. the lady beside Aisha be like old school gold digger. the man on the left after the old school gold digger be like person houseboy back in his early days with him drug dealer smile and unkept bear bear.

the bride be like that Liberian actress way dem say she break internet. the size of her teeth need that old school satellite dish hairtie to complement am.



How the bride take fair pass mama and papa combined? How would you feel if someone attribute one of the trash above to your parents

Beside the above you stated is useless as the people in the picture are more successful and accomplished that your parents...

#GetALife... How would you feel if someone attribute one of the trash above to your parentsBeside the above you stated is useless as the people in the picture are more successful and accomplished that your parents...#GetALife...

toyzeal:

y d groom parent no stand beside their son

Buhari and Aisha bounced them. Buhari and Aisha bounced them.

Amirullaha:



How would you feel if someone attribute one of the trash above to your parents

Beside the above you stated is useless as the people in the picture are more successful and accomplished that your parents...

#GetALife... if I slap your mama left clitorees you go get sense within two millisecond.

People way dem feed from platter of gold na better than me way start from scratch ?



If I start from their level dem for reach me? These people did not achieve anything, you moomoo goatt. wetin dem achieve? na Buhari way do coup enter power or na Aisha way dem rape-her kpekus scatter for small pikin na achieve something? if not for corruption would they even be on local news or TV? None of these lined up tthieves here is worth my time or appraisal. none of them achieve anything or inspire me to any level. none of them care about me or my family, you deaf fawul.



day there day celebrate tthieves. so you been expect me to waste my time on nairaland celebrating these people? gohd pornish you mada forkar. if You quote me I go use pin chook your left blorkos. ode ni e if I slap your mama left clitorees you go get sense within two millisecond.People way dem feed from platter of gold na better than me way start from scratch ?If I start from their level dem for reach me? These people did not achieve anything, you moomoo goatt. wetin dem achieve? na Buhari way do coup enter power or na Aisha way dem rape-her kpekus scatter for small pikin na achieve something? if not for corruption would they even be on local news or TV? None of these lined up tthieves here is worth my time or appraisal. none of them achieve anything or inspire me to any level. none of them care about me or my family, you deaf fawul.day there day celebrate tthieves. so you been expect me to waste my time on nairaland celebrating these people? gohd pornish you mada forkar. if You quote me I go use pin chook your left blorkos. ode ni e

Conjugal bliss to the couple.

awesome GOD be with ur union

post=65929137:

Pres. Buhari his wife, Aisha Buhari, were at the wedding reception of VP Osinbajo's daughter Oludamilola to Oluwaseun Bakare earlier today at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.





Photo shows the President, his wife, the VP, his wife and the parents of the groom.



http://newshelm.ng/group-photo-of-nigerias-number-1-and-2-couples/







And the Dapchi girls are crying in sambisa forest.

Nja heartless leaders And the Dapchi girls are crying in sambisa forest.Nja heartless leaders

.