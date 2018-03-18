Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians (3695 Views)

The Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, on Saturday assured Nigerians that the era of fuel scarcity is gone for good.



Receiving the Man of the Year Award from Nigeria NewsDirect newspaper, the NNPC GMD said that the corporation had learnt a great lesson during the recent fuel scarcity in the country.



“We have actualized the lessons learnt, part of which is to ensure that at any point in time, there should be sufficient products available for distribution across the country.



“Most of our PPMC depots in Ejigbo, Mosinmi, Ibadan and other parts of the nation have sufficient product for distribution now.



‘NNPC is discussing with security operatives to stop smuggling of petrol products across our borders.





“We are working along side with them to ensure safety of our pipelines because we still have some areas in which vandals still disrupt our pipelines,” he said.



Baru said he dedicated the Man of the Year award to all staff of the corporation.



Also speaking, Dr Diran Fawibe, Chairman, International Energy Services, urged NNPC to ensure that the nation’s refineries worked to its full capacity.



According to Fawibe, the oil and gas sector is a major sustainer of the nation’s economy.



Earlier in his welcome address, Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, Publisher, Nigeria NewsDirect, said that the award was in recognition of the good work of distinguished Nigerians to the country’s growth.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other Nigerians that received awards include the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola and CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

I agree,

This administration can do anything with their mouths

I seriously hope so,Mr GMD

Guys, brace up...another round of fuel scarcity is by the corner...



Once a top ranking official says there's enough fuel to go round...he actually means there's no fuel...



The blame game go begin in the next one or two weeks...

Omase o, Nigeria is on a long thing

D fact dat U Ppl are still paying d same subsidy U claimed to have removed is still a problem ... D mere fact dat Fashola also received an award for d perpetual Darkness Nigerians have been enjoying and d new outrageous bills dey've been paying for darkness says a lot about d awards

Good news are like bad music to the wailers ears, there must be something in the waters they drink that make them allergic to the success of Nigeria

Yet people still bought fuel at 205 in Taraba today with queue sef

you can say anything

the only thing I'm sure of us that

someone will have to go back to daura come 2019

but I cant assure you we'll have someone competent

but I think incompetency have level 2 Likes

When will this government stop this lies. Liesocracy in action

Don't bother reading ... its all lies.



Despite the lies of fuel avalability, he never mentioned the cost disparity among states.

You want to end fuel scarcity without building more refineries,deregulating the down stream sector etc



Why the careless lies?

What of next December which will soon come Easter is close by and they are telling this kain lie

Baru don't go there o. That was how your boss Ibe Kachikwu said that we will never experience fuel scarcity again and the following 3 weeks was bloody.

Pls let sleeping dogs lie.

Well-done sir

Story for the gods

It would be gone for good when we



1.Stop subsidy...or to put it simply, stop determining the profit of fuel marketers.(We don't do it for any other business...so why do it for fuel?)



2.Once we stop subsidies...investment is going to flow in, since investors can take their profits out of the country.



3.Privatise NNPC.



It's that simple.

December go soon come and we will knw if dis is true or false.

Yeah! Gone till the next one begins

Sir please keep shut

Till December...

Easter scarcity looming

See the Baru short dwarf that stole our billions



Someone help me with that guy's pic Why da fuc*k you lying

And the NNPC mega station in my area still dont have fuel

FarahAideed:

Yet people still bought fuel at 205 in Taraba today with queue sef

Yes, because government setting prices for fuel is not a sustainable thing.



Buhari is just repeating GEj's mistake. GEJ st prices, first at N97 then at 87. Meanwhile, outside Lagos and Abuja...fuel was being sold above N100 from 2013.



Thing is....govt cannot afford subsides, or setting prices. The only way forward is to allow marketers set their prices...which is already happening unofficially across the country.



And even if we end importation and refine all our petrol at home...the guy who builds the refineries still has to recoup his investment .PMS at N145 won't make sense to him.



Govt should face reality.

I just wish its true. By december, another story will suffice.