|The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:18pm On Mar 17
The Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, on Saturday assured Nigerians that the era of fuel scarcity is gone for good.
https://independent.ng/the-era-of-fuel-scarcity-is-gone-for-good-says-nnpc-gmd/amp/
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by NwaAmaikpe: 11:19pm On Mar 17
I agree,
This administration can do anything with their mouths
If they can technically defeat Boko Haram, making fuel scarcity a thing of the past won't be a difficult thing for them.
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by Okoroawusa: 11:23pm On Mar 17
I seriously hope so,Mr GMD
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by bodejohn(m): 11:27pm On Mar 17
Guys, brace up...another round of fuel scarcity is by the corner...
Once a top ranking official says there's enough fuel to go round...he actually means there's no fuel...
The blame game go begin in the next one or two weeks...
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by TrumpedL: 11:44pm On Mar 17
Talkatives
Awon talkative crew
No empathy
No responsibility
No direction
Won fi Nigeria si autopilot
Awon blame-game republic
No commitment
Omase o, Nigeria is on a long thing
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by eTECTIVe(m): 11:46pm On Mar 17
D fact dat U Ppl are still paying d same subsidy U claimed to have removed is still a problem ... D mere fact dat Fashola also received an award for d perpetual Darkness Nigerians have been enjoying and d new outrageous bills dey've been paying for darkness says a lot about d awards
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by Sirjamo: 11:59pm On Mar 17
Good news are like bad music to the wailers ears, there must be something in the waters they drink that make them allergic to the success of Nigeria
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by FarahAideed: 12:55am
Yet people still bought fuel at 205 in Taraba today with queue sef
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by mumureloaded(m): 1:31am
you can say anything
the only thing I'm sure of us that
someone will have to go back to daura come 2019
but I cant assure you we'll have someone competent
but I think incompetency have level
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by WATCHOVER(m): 6:24am
When will this government stop this lies. Liesocracy in action
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by Esseite: 6:29am
Don't bother reading ... its all lies.
Despite the lies of fuel avalability, he never mentioned the cost disparity among states.
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by Pepsi101: 12:07pm
You want to end fuel scarcity without building more refineries,deregulating the down stream sector etc
Why the careless lies?
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by sinkhole: 12:20pm
Easter is close by and they are telling this kain lie What of next December which will soon come
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by RuddyFusion(m): 4:39pm
shut up
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by ekems2017(f): 4:39pm
Baru don't go there o. That was how your boss Ibe Kachikwu said that we will never experience fuel scarcity again and the following 3 weeks was bloody.
Pls let sleeping dogs lie.
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by money121(m): 4:40pm
Well-done sir
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by richyfunky(m): 4:40pm
Story for the gods
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by Cromcruach91: 4:40pm
It would be gone for good when we
1.Stop subsidy...or to put it simply, stop determining the profit of fuel marketers.(We don't do it for any other business...so why do it for fuel?)
2.Once we stop subsidies...investment is going to flow in, since investors can take their profits out of the country.
3.Privatise NNPC.
It's that simple.
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by jboycrb(m): 4:40pm
December go soon come and we will knw if dis is true or false.
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by otswag(m): 4:40pm
Yeah! Gone till the next one begins
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by Maziebuka01(m): 4:41pm
Sir please keep shut
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by Amirullaha(m): 4:41pm
Till December...
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by maxjax(m): 4:42pm
Easter scarcity looming
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by BruncleZuma: 4:42pm
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by nairavsdollars(f): 4:43pm
See the Baru short dwarf that stole our billions
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by Iscoalarcon: 4:44pm
Why da fuc*k you lying
Someone help me with that guy's pic
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by LZAA: 4:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:imhotep oooooo
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by Lizilicious(f): 4:44pm
And the NNPC mega station in my area still dont have fuel
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by Cromcruach91: 4:44pm
FarahAideed:
Yes, because government setting prices for fuel is not a sustainable thing.
Buhari is just repeating GEj's mistake. GEJ st prices, first at N97 then at 87. Meanwhile, outside Lagos and Abuja...fuel was being sold above N100 from 2013.
Thing is....govt cannot afford subsides, or setting prices. The only way forward is to allow marketers set their prices...which is already happening unofficially across the country.
And even if we end importation and refine all our petrol at home...the guy who builds the refineries still has to recoup his investment .PMS at N145 won't make sense to him.
Govt should face reality.
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by Desdola(m): 4:45pm
I just wish its true. By december, another story will suffice.
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by DWJOBScom(m): 4:45pm
Lol
Just like a certain aboki promised us making the dollar equal with the naira
He's still the aboki's boy running his mouth as usual
|Re: The Era Of Fuel Scarcity Is Gone For Good - NNPC Boss, Baru Assures Nigerians by Pidginwhisper: 4:45pm
