For those who have watched the direction of President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration for well over two years now, there is no doubting the fact that we have made a wrong choice. Not that there was anything to choose from between a weakling called Goodluck Jonathan who allowed free stealing to go on in his government unabated and, at that time, a serial loser at presidential elections since 1999 called Muhammadu Buhari.



However, little did we know then that it was a choice between a present disaster and a would-be tragic figure. The facts don’t come out in good time and so people were quick to paint a future devil in a Saint’s colour. While the drive to choose anybody but Jonathan among the political elite which eventually percolated down to the people, was so pressing at that time, it was not a well-thought out choice. For while Nigerians act as if they operate a two-party system, we actually run a multi-party democracy.



To blind our eyes to the true state of things and elect an uninformed and acutely incompetent president is a dent on our political judgment and general intelligence. Truly we got rid of Jonathan and look at what we have. I am not sure that when Nigerians were going to the polls they had bargained for what they have at the moment: a highly nepotistic leader, insensitively religious and deeply incompetent person. We have today sitting as president of this country, the worst we have ever had, one who has beaten all records in terms of poor governance.



Many have argued that Buhari was voted for because in his first coming as military head of state in conjunction with the late Tunde Idiagbon, ran a fairly credible government even though it was an authoritarian regime. What was however hidden from many at that time was that Idiagbon was the engine room of that government because of the quality of his grey matter. Buhari was more of a ceremonial head of state. Our seeking to please the Fulani power elite as a collective has not helped us at all as a country. Now that Idiagbon is no longer available and even though Osinbajo is vice president, he is only there at the pleasure of the president. I believe that Osinbajo is more competent that Buhari, but the 1999 constitution weigh very heavily on the side of the President to the utter disadvantage of the vice president. What it means is that what Buhari did not do in his first coming, he has now come to do during his second coming: total dominance.



This nation has never been this divided and never has anyone governed Nigeria with total disregard for the principle of Federal Character like Buhari. He behaves very much like an ethnic purist as if Nigeria is meant for a particular race alone. As former President Obasanjo has said, Buhari is lacking in the requisite knowledge of the internal dynamics of this country. We therefore have as president a different person from the one that was elected. Truth be told then, Buhari was elected in error. As a country, we have to live with the grave error till 2019 and at a great price.



The reinstatement of the ex-executive secretary of the NHIS, Professor Yusuf is clear statement of Buhari’s blindness to competence, integrity and decency. This is not the first time. Maina was reinstated with the full knowledge and approval of the president. I am almost sure he would have reinstated the ex-DG of Securities and Exchange Commission if not because of the wrong signal it would send to foreign investors. What is clear from the running of the Buhari administration is that “there are different strokes for different folks”. An ethnic chauvinist like him cannot see anything wrong with someone from his own ethnic group stealing anything. After all, “it is their time” having been out of power for so long.



We have heard how much Yusuf was boasting that the Minister for Health who is Yoruba is helpless against him as he would soon be reinstated by the president.



This is what we witnessing. If I were the Minister for health, I will tender my letter of resignation immediately. I always think this would not happen because people have compromised themselves. To steal 919 Million Naira from this agency and regard it as nothing is a proof of how corrupt Buhari and his government is and this is part of why we have dropped on the corruption perception index of Transparency International. While you can fool people locally, you cannot fool the world.



What has landed us where we are today is our uncritical admiration of yesterday’s men. We shall continue to pay a high price for this until we have the uncommon wisdom to look for a truly Pan-Nigerian leader within some of the marginal parties and vote for such candidate and not his party. This is the only way our democracy can succeed and make a meaningful impact on the lives of our people. Otherwise, it is better to have a referendum as to whether we should go our separate ways which I believe is the best option for us. I have often wondered if Nigeria will ever live up to its dreams so long as we remain only on the optics a united country though a highly and bitterly divided one. With killings all over the land and poverty increasing through every length and breadth of this country, if I were Buhari, I will leave the rest of my presidential tenure for Osinbajo to complete. This is what he should do if he were a true patriot. Time is not on the side of Buhari to do what is right. But Nigeria itself is on its last lap.



https://m.guardian.ng/opinion/buhari-its-time-to-go/

Yeah, but who exactly do u have to replace him?

Is it Atiku caught red-handed in corruption? That's the problem. They r all corrupt. 3 Likes

nwabobo:

• Fr. Emmanuel Ogundele sent this piece from Epe, Lagos State.



Yeah, but who exactly do u have to replace him?

Is it Atiku caught red-handed in corruption? That's the problem. They r all corrupt.

This "no credible alternative" magana that you people want to use to return the imbecilic nonentity to Aso Rock will not work.



Kingsley Moghalu, Fela Durotoye, Adamu Garba are all in the race. Is Buhari better than any of them?



Forget that even a goat is better than Buhari not to talk of a competent Atiku. This "no credible alternative" magana that you people want to use to return the imbecilic nonentity to Aso Rock will not work.Kingsley Moghalu, Fela Durotoye, Adamu Garba are all in the race. Is Buhari better than any of them?Forget that even a goat is better than Buhari not to talk of a competent Atiku. 25 Likes

>>>>>>>>>Please where is omenkalives? ??

In an IDP camp somewhere around 9th mile Junction. In an IDP camp somewhere around 9th mile Junction. 8 Likes

This "no credible alternative" magana that you people want to use to return the imbecilic nonentity to Aso Rock will not work.



Kingsley Moghalu, Fela Durotoye, Adamu Garba are all in the race. Is Buhari better than any of them?



Forget that even a goat is better than Buhari not to talk of a competent Atiku.

If only Nigerians can look beyond PDP and APC. Truly, we are not operating a two party democracy. Its just that most of the political heavies belong to either one of these two parties.



Anyone elected from the platform of PDP or APC already have loads of liabilities in the form of his party members to appoint from. It won't work.



If some credible individuals can come together to form a formidable alliance, they are bound to receive national attention.

I want to see individuals like Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Nuhu Ribadu, Shehu Sanni, Donald Duke, Pat Utomi, Bismack Rewane, etc come together to present credible opposition and nominate a presidential candidate. There's nothing to hope for from the folds of PDP and APC. Both parties are two faces of the same coin. If only Nigerians can look beyond PDP and APC. Truly, we are not operating a two party democracy. Its just that most of the political heavies belong to either one of these two parties.Anyone elected from the platform of PDP or APC already have loads of liabilities in the form of his party members to appoint from. It won't work.If some credible individuals can come together to form a formidable alliance, they are bound to receive national attention.I want to see individuals like Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Nuhu Ribadu, Shehu Sanni, Donald Duke, Pat Utomi, Bismack Rewane, etc come together to present credible opposition and nominate a presidential candidate. There's nothing to hope for from the folds of PDP and APC. Both parties are two faces of the same coin. 10 Likes 1 Share

In an IDP camp somewhere around 9th mile Junction. Do we need to send okpa wawa to omenkalives in that camp ?



ameri9ja:

Yeah, but who exactly do u have to replace him?

Is it Atiku caught red-handed in corruption? That's the problem. They r all corrupt.

Can't you at least pretend you read the post?

Must you keep glorifying the relic blasts from the past? Can't you at least pretend you read the post?Must you keep glorifying the relic blasts from the past? 6 Likes

Can't you at least pretend you read the post?

Must you keep glorifying the relic blasts from the past?

It's a simple question. Answer it. It's a simple question. Answer it. 1 Like

This "no credible alternative" magana that you people want to use to return the imbecilic nonentity to Aso Rock will not work.



Kingsley Moghalu, Fela Durotoye, Adamu Garba are all in the race. Is Buhari better than any of them?



Forget that even a goat is better than Buhari not to talk of a competent Atiku.

Also Donald Duke, Martin Onovo, Ngozi Iweala, Fashola etc.

We just need to see any of these names declare interest, I'll so throw my whole weight and resources behind their campaign.

We don't need another failed wrinkled incompetent thieving bastard from the past. Most importantly we don't need an Hausa, they've clenched the presidency for too long and the reign of the evil Cabal must be usurped. We bringing Power to the South or we split to our confederates. Also Donald Duke, Martin Onovo, Ngozi Iweala, Fashola etc.We just need to see any of these names declare interest, I'll so throw my whole weight and resources behind their campaign.We don't need another failed wrinkled incompetent thieving bastard from the past. Most importantly we don't need an Hausa, they've clenched the presidency for too long and the reign of the evil Cabal must be usurped. We bringing Power to the South or we split to our confederates. 10 Likes

In an IDP camp somewhere around 9th mile Junction. 9 Likes 1 Share

It's a simple question. Answer it.

Follow the thread so many competent names have been mentioned. We just need them to declare interest. Follow the thread so many competent names have been mentioned. We just need them to declare interest. 5 Likes

Follow the thread so many competent names have been mentioned. We just need them to declare interest.

See, u couldn't answer the question. I rest my case. See, u couldn't answer the question. I rest my case.

pressplay411:





Also Donald Duke, Martin Onovo, Ngozi Iweala, Fashola etc.

We just need to see any of these names declare interest, I'll so throw my whole weight and resources behind their campaign.

We don't need another failed wrinkled incompetent thieving bastard from the past. Most importantly we don't need an Hausa, they've clenched the presidency for too long and the reign of the evil Cabal must be usurped. We bringing Power to the South or we split to our confederates.

U know the votes will be split and none of them will beat Buhari. U know the votes will be split and none of them will beat Buhari. 2 Likes

My warnings to Buhari or any of his handlers. They should ensure Buhari hands over power after his massive defeat. On no account should any of them manipulate the process otherwise the country will boil.



Buhari be warned.



The cabals be warned.



Liar Muhammed be warned.



Safe trip Buhari back to daura. Ur cows would be happy to see you again 6 Likes

Do we need to send okpa wawa to omenkalives in that camp ?



cc lzaa

He is getting enough there so much so that he's now testifying of the benevolence of umu Igbo. He is getting enough there so much so that he's now testifying of the benevolence of umu Igbo. 6 Likes

nwabobo: Not that there was anything to choose from between a weakling called Goodluck Jonathan who allowed free stealing to go on in his government unabated

Does Emmanuel Ogundele claim GEJ was oblivious or perhaps not complicit in regards to the unabated pilfering of the Nigeria's endowments? He spent 2 paragraphs white washing GEJ; the most interesting statement is "Truly we got rid of Jonathan and look at what we have." The writer attempts to rewrite GEJ's role in Nigeria's current dilemma from predator to prey.



If you acquired a used car from a dealer, who would you say is responsible for the mileage accumulated on the vehicle's speedometer.



nwabobo: I believe that Osinbajo is more competent that Buhari There is a 99.9% chance Osinbajo will be the preferred candidate of the APC in the future all things remaining equal. However, if the current president declines to run for presidency; the north may insist on 4 more years, which will actually turn to 8 years.





This article is more of a subliminal political manifesto; an indirect endorsement of the opposition whoever it may be. It is not different from President Obasanjo's letter, which like this was designed to inspire mass hysteria.



Everybody can identify problems, even the roadside mechanic can tell you about issues Nigeria is contending with. But, nobody can offer Nigerians a real sustainable long term solutions. Nigerian's themselves will have to figure this out for themselves. 2 Likes

He is getting enough there so much so that he's now testifying of the benevolence of umu Igbo. Omenkalives will soon join IPOB, his sense has finally returned from APC induced exile.



cc lzaa Omenkalives will soon join IPOB, hishas finally returned from APC induced exile.cc lzaa 4 Likes

The presidential aspirants need to hold televised debates



This is how an aspirant will become popular with the nigerian people



Politics and debates have always gone hand in hand and should be the way we sort the wheat from the chaff 8 Likes 2 Shares

U know the votes will be split and none of them will beat Buhari.

That's why they need to declare soon enough to gather enough momentum. Nigerians have realised the power of their vote and are pining to exercise it, first to unseat the failed incumbent and 2. To avoid another mishap by voting wisely. Of course there are those whose votes have been bought too.



But evidently the coming elections will be very decisive as it'll shake the very foundation of Nigeria, whether it stays as an entity or defragmented into its composite parts. That's why they need to declare soon enough to gather enough momentum. Nigerians have realised the power of their vote and are pining to exercise it, first to unseat the failed incumbent and 2. To avoid another mishap by voting wisely. Of course there are those whose votes have been bought too.But evidently the coming elections will be very decisive as it'll shake the very foundation of Nigeria, whether it stays as an entity or defragmented into its composite parts. 7 Likes

That's why they need to declare soon enough to gather enough momentum. Nigerians have realised the power of their vote and are pining to exercise it, first to unseat the failed incumbent and 2. To avoid another mishap by voting wisely. Of course there are those whose votes have been bought too.



But evidently the coming elections will be very decisive as it'll shake the very foundation of Nigeria, whether it stays as an entity or defragmented into its composite parts.

U and I know, if Buhari runs he'd win. The trick is to somehow stop him from running. U and I know, if Buhari runs he'd win. The trick is to somehow stop him from running. 1 Like

U and I know, if Buhari runs he'd win. The trick is to somehow stop him from running.

Vote for him if you would. Vote for him if you would. 2 Likes

Dear PMB,

Even if you can't prosecute the looters because of our laws & the Judiciary, we thank you for exposing our BIG THIEVES.

<Buharitill2023>

Vote for him if you would.

It's not me. It's power of incumbency, among other factors. Forget all the noise-making.



*see the post above* It's not me. It's power of incumbency, among other factors. Forget all the noise-making.*see the post above*

Dear PMB,

Even if you can't prosecute the looters because of our laws & the Judiciary, we thank you for exposing our BIG THIEVES.

<Buharitill2023> BENUE BENUE 4 Likes

Buhari go complete hin tenure deal with it.

U and I know, if Buhari runs he'd win. The trick is to somehow stop him from running.

How can he win? His only supporters are northerners.

He's lost the confidence of the south.

He has every right to run. Stop him by voting him out. If that fails, we play our next hand. How can he win? His only supporters are northerners.He's lost the confidence of the south.He has every right to run. Stop him by voting him out. If that fails, we play our next hand. 4 Likes

BENUE If you people like continue killing one another because of polical points If you people like continue killing one another because of polical points 1 Like

If you people like continue killing one another because of polical points Fulani people killing abi ? Fulani people killing abi ? 5 Likes







Buhari till 2023 just look at how wailer are masturbating on this thread!Buhari till 2023