Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo (6430 Views)

Corper Kiki Osinbajo Rocks Her NYSC Crested Vest In Style (Photos) / Kiki Osinbajo Opens Glam’ D Africa In Abuja (Photos) / Kiki Osinbajo And Her Fancy Lifestyle (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







Gist from praizeupdates





News source :: Daughter of the vice president kiki Osinbajo celebrates 25th birthday today with this beautiful photo.News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/kiki-osinbajo-celebrates-her-25th-birthday-today-with-beautiful-photo/











See more adorable photos here Hbd sisSee more adorable photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/kiki-osinbajo-celebrates-her-25th-birthday-today-with-beautiful-photo/

Fine girl

where con be her ppa this one wey she dey marry dey travel up and down Shebi dem talk say this girl dey servewhere con be her ppa this one wey she dey marry dey travel up and down

HausaOverlord:

Shebi dem talk say this girl dey serve where con be her ppa this one wey she dey marry dey travel up and down She don pass out She don pass out

praizblog:

Hbd sis



Very funny...why would you write 'hbd sis'...am not sure d lady in questions knws about your existence. Nigerians do have to lose some sick ways of thinking if dis nation is gonna move forward....ewo ni famzing oshi





See more adorable photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/kiki-osinbajo-celebrates-her-25th-birthday-today-with-beautiful-photo/

WHAT A BEAUTIFUL LADY. 1 Like 1 Share

Daughters/sons of politicians becoming celebrities overnight. 1 Like

sadly, I don't have any fvck to give. 1 Like

HausaOverlord:

Shebi dem talk say this girl dey serve where con be her ppa this one wey she dey marry dey travel up and down It’s her older sister that married. It’s her older sister that married.





I must fúck this my Yoruba course mate I want fúck Yoruba girlI must fúck this my Yoruba course mate 1 Like

obi4eze:



She don pass out

She go still gas out one day She go still gas out one day

J2381:

Daughters/sons of politicians becoming celebrities overnight. yes our votes has made them famous yes our votes has made them famous

obi4eze:

Fine girl

Are you okay? Please don’t ge angry this night. Are you okay? Please don’t ge angry this night. 1 Like

They are flexing. First it's marriage now it's birthday 1 Like

HausaOverlord:

Shebi dem talk say this girl dey serve where con be her ppa this one wey she dey marry dey travel up and down Her elder Sister, not her, got married. Her elder Sister, not her, got married.

As if I give a fu^ck. Next please

Spoilt brat

kiki dear, in case you're a nairalander, just wanna let you know I love you.

take me to your dad and let's settle down once and for all.

yours lovely.

Next thing is for her to get married to atahiru bafarawa's son

anochuko01:

kiki dear, in case you're a nairalander, just wanna let you know I love you.



take me to your dad and let's settle down once and for all.



yours lovely. Lol ma guy wake up... Your dream don dey enter part 2 Lol ma guy wake up... Your dream don dey enter part 2 3 Likes

Xda59:

Next thing is for her to get married to atahiru bafarawa's son That seems to be the only thing these APC thieves worry about. That seems to be the only thing these APC thieves worry about. 1 Like

Homeboiy:

I want fúck Yoruba girl



I must fúck this my Yoruba course mate afonjas are very foul people.

Imagine this kind of comment.

That's why SS and SE wants to withdraw from you people.

Cc devindevin2000 afonjas are very foul people.Imagine this kind of comment.That's why SS and SE wants to withdraw from you people.Cc devindevin2000

She no fine





Na envy be this o Bluetooth2:



Spoilt brat Na envy be this o

DateMynd44:

afonjas are very foul people.

Imagine this kind of comment.

That's why SS and SE wants to withdraw from you people.

Cc devindevin2000 what is foul about wanting to fok? You wey dey talk NO dey fok? Abi ewolabosi? what is foul about wanting to fok? You wey dey talk NO dey fok? Abi ewolabosi?

HausaOverlord:

Shebi dem talk say this girl dey serve where con be her ppa this one wey she dey marry dey travel up and down

PPA, really? if na you, you go serve wen the money dey PPA, really? if na you, you go serve wen the money dey

my wife happy bday

cute girl

Beautiful, happy birthday 'Jojolo'