Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo (6430 Views)

Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by praizblog: 8:56pm On Mar 18
Daughter of the vice president kiki Osinbajo celebrates 25th birthday today with this beautiful photo.


Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by praizblog: 8:56pm On Mar 18
Hbd sis




Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by obi4eze: 8:57pm On Mar 18
Fine girl
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by HausaOverlord: 9:06pm On Mar 18
Shebi dem talk say this girl dey serve undecided where con be her ppa this one wey she dey marry dey travel up and down
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by obi4eze: 9:38pm On Mar 18
HausaOverlord:
Shebi dem talk say this girl dey serve undecided where con be her ppa this one wey she dey marry dey travel up and down
She don pass out
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by iamdammie(m): 9:43pm On Mar 18
praizblog:
Hbd sis

Very funny...why would you write 'hbd sis'...am not sure d lady in questions knws about your existence. Nigerians do have to lose some sick ways of thinking if dis nation is gonna move forward....ewo ni famzing oshi


Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:21pm On Mar 18
WHAT A BEAUTIFUL LADY.

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by J2381: 11:21pm On Mar 18
Daughters/sons of politicians becoming celebrities overnight. grin

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by olatunjithomas(m): 11:22pm On Mar 18
sadly, I don't have any fvck to give.

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by kingelemide(m): 11:22pm On Mar 18
Vv
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by baby124: 11:22pm On Mar 18
HausaOverlord:
Shebi dem talk say this girl dey serve undecided where con be her ppa this one wey she dey marry dey travel up and down
It’s her older sister that married.
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by Homeboiy: 11:22pm On Mar 18
I want fúck Yoruba girl

I must fúck this my Yoruba course mate embarassed

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by Cyriloha(m): 11:23pm On Mar 18
obi4eze:

She don pass out

She go still gas out one day
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by imstrong1: 11:24pm On Mar 18
J2381:
Daughters/sons of politicians becoming celebrities overnight. grin
yes our votes has made them famous embarassed
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by Troublemaker007(m): 11:24pm On Mar 18
obi4eze:
Fine girl

Are you okay? Please don’t ge angry this night.

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by sibepoc(m): 11:25pm On Mar 18
They are flexing. First it's marriage now it's birthday

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by OdiaI(f): 11:26pm On Mar 18
HausaOverlord:
Shebi dem talk say this girl dey serve undecided where con be her ppa this one wey she dey marry dey travel up and down
Her elder Sister, not her, got married.
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by Mekanus(m): 11:29pm On Mar 18
As if I give a fu^ck. Next please
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by Bluetooth2: 11:31pm On Mar 18
Spoilt brat
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by anochuko01(m): 11:36pm On Mar 18
kiki dear, in case you're a nairalander, just wanna let you know I love you.
take me to your dad and let's settle down once and for all.
yours lovely.
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by Xda59: 11:37pm On Mar 18
Next thing is for her to get married to atahiru bafarawa's son
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by pweshboi(m): 11:43pm On Mar 18
anochuko01:
kiki dear, in case you're a nairalander, just wanna let you know I love you.

take me to your dad and let's settle down once and for all.

yours lovely.
Lol ma guy wake up... Your dream don dey enter part 2

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by fx45(m): 11:43pm On Mar 18
Xda59:
Next thing is for her to get married to atahiru bafarawa's son
That seems to be the only thing these APC thieves worry about.

Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by DateMynd44: 11:44pm On Mar 18
Homeboiy:
I want fúck Yoruba girl

I must fúck this my Yoruba course mate embarassed
afonjas are very foul people.
Imagine this kind of comment.
That's why SS and SE wants to withdraw from you people.
Cc devindevin2000
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by DivinelyBlessed: 11:44pm On Mar 18
She no fine
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by SAMBARRY: 11:46pm On Mar 18
shocked grin

Na envy be this o grin
Bluetooth2:

Spoilt brat
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by SAMBARRY: 11:48pm On Mar 18
DateMynd44:
afonjas are very foul people.
Imagine this kind of comment.
That's why SS and SE wants to withdraw from you people.
Cc devindevin2000
what is foul about wanting to fok? You wey dey talk NO dey fok? Abi ewolabosi?
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by AnyDevice: 12:13am
HausaOverlord:
Shebi dem talk say this girl dey serve undecided where con be her ppa this one wey she dey marry dey travel up and down

PPA, really? if na you, you go serve wen the money dey
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by ochallo: 12:15am
my wife happy bday
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by piagetskinner(m): 12:17am
cute girl
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by omowolewa: 12:20am
Beautiful, happy birthday 'Jojolo'
Re: Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates Her 25th Birthday Today With Beautiful Photo by RexTramadol1(m): 12:22am
Laughing



She dey part of fallen angels

