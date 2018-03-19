Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sagay: "Saraki, Dogara’s Allowances, An Explosive Issue, Will Blow Up Nigeria" (4806 Views)

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), says the N13m allowances being received by senators is only a tip of the iceberg as Nigerians will be shocked when he releases details of the allowances of the principal officers of the National Assembly.



Sagay said this during an interview with our correspondent.



The PACAC chairman was responding to revelations by the lawmaker representing Kaduna-Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, that senators receive N700,000 monthly and a separate N13.5m as running costs.



Sagay, who has for several years accused federal lawmakers of receiving outrageous allowances, said principal officers of the National Assembly, including the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the majority and minority leaders of both chambers, are receiving far more than what Sani revealed.



The senior advocate said the polity might explode when he released the details of their allowances.



He said, “There are many things the press doesn’t know yet. If you come to know the allowances that the leadership of the two houses are getting… My God! It will blow up the country. What is the Senate President getting? It is not the ordinary N13m.



“What does he get as Senate President? What is the leader of the House getting, what is the deputy leader of the House getting? What is the Deputy Senate President getting? What are the minority leaders getting in both houses? Go and find out. It is an explosive stuff, I tell you. Eventually, I will come out with the figures. I am working on them now. When I am ready, I will come out with them.”



Sagay lambasted spokesman for the Senate, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, for saying that the N13.5m allowances were already in the public domain.



The PACAC chairman said it was hypocritical of the lawmakers to have berated him last year when he released details of their allowances.



He added that Sani’s revelation was at variance with the details released by Saraki last year.



He added, “What they released then was their salaries which the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission approved for them. What they are hiding now are the allowances they voted for themselves.



“The salary details released was just about N700,000 but what they voted for themselves is about 20 times that amount. That is the whole point and they were hiding it.



“I came out with the figures last year and they wanted to cut off my neck and now it has come out in the open and Sabi Abdullahi is saying it is nothing new but you were denying it in the past. So, they have a guilty conscience because they know what they are doing is shameful.”



Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra on Sunday commended Sani for exposing the wages of Nigerian senators.



In a statement by the MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, the group said providence would bless Sani for exposing his colleagues.



The Biafra agitators described other senators as “criminal lions.”



The statement partly read, “MASSOB hails Senator Sani representing Kaduna Central in exposing his fellow distinguished criminal lions roaring in the National Assembly of the Nigerian state.



“MASSOB sees the Nigerian parliament, mostly the senators, as market men and women who always see the National Assembly as a business market where they only make billions of monetary profit without investments.



“The majority of these National Assembly businessmen and women are so insensitive and shameless in their dealings with the people of their senatorial districts.



“It is only in Nigeria that a senator will openly without shame donate a gas cooker with frying pan or grinding machines and other useless materials unbefitting of a country’s senator to the few people of his senatorial constituents as an empowerments incentives.



“Nigerian parliamentarians lack innovative empowerments in education, healthcare, economy and technology. They have no visions, intentions or programmes for the poor.”



The group added, “Most worrisome is that the majority of these senators do not exist in the Senate chambers; they only exist during election campaigns or ceremonial functions.



“Most of them are glorified laymen with no qualitative educational background, a man without a good academic insight and exposures as a senator can never be fruitful to his nation.”



SOURCE

Pls do, no time. 2 Likes

even if u do what will happen? all you thieves will later settle nah...elections are coming, new bridges will need to be built and once all of u realise u need one of the thieves u will simply mend fences...pdp o...apc o...u r all just useless... 9 Likes

National Assembly is known for its deep corruption practices. This house is stink with corruption---OBJ. 2 Likes 1 Share

Please release it in this order.



(1) Buhari



(2) Osinbajo.



(3) Saraki.



(4) Other lawmakers.



(5) Governors and their deputies.



(6) Ministers.



Please do well to tell us how much 'Mr. Integrity' spent at the London hospital.



Also give us the details of the NNPC account ,why it's excluded from TSA since Mr Integrity is the minister.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 29 Likes 5 Shares







If two men's salary can blow up Nigeria.

Then there is a big problem. If two men's salary can blow up Nigeria.Then there is a big problem. 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol Fellow Nigerians, What if i told you all that the so call senators salary Figure that you all saw was even A BIG LIE and that what they take home every month is bigger than that??

I laughed when i saw 13.5 Million.



I can Authoritatively tell you all (And believe me i got this from a very reliable source) that these are the true figures of what our senators earn Every month.



Basic salary N2,484,245.50; hardship allowance, 1,242, 122.70; constituency allowance N4, 968, 509.00; furniture allowance N7, 452, 736.50; newspaper allowance N1, 242, 122.70.“Wardrobe allowance N621,061.37; recess allowance N248, 424.55; accommodation 4,968,509.00; utilities N828,081.83; domestic staff N1,863,184.12; entertainment N828,081.83; personal assistant N621,061.37; vehicle maintenance allowanceN1,863,184.12; leave allowance N248,424.55; severance gratuityN7, 425,736.50; and motor vehicle allowance N9, 936,982.00



You can now do your calculations people 3 Likes 1 Share

JESUS!!!

Please, let us hear sir, but will Nigeria blow up?!

I don't think so, her youth are weaklings, they can only type online and will never come out for a revolution!!



They heard the senators salary et al, last week and everything is still normal, something that can never happen in a sane clime. 5 Likes 1 Share

shut up and release the details.



they refused to share looted funds with this one thats why he is crying shut up and release the details.they refused to share looted funds with this one thats why he is crying 4 Likes 1 Share

What are u waiting for? 1 Like

na lie?

Expose it already na!!



Is it not in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians to expose whatever information you have? Or you're not a patriot again?



All this - "if I, if I.... People"

Nobody asked you to expose, you jejely by yourself claim to have the information only to form strategic whistleblower!



Abegi make we hear word!



It's obvious that a lot of individuals we hitherto held in high esteem don't have much by way of character, substance and true integrity.



This one eyed man problem that is bedevilling Nigeria! That is why it has to take appointing one man to head a powerful portfolio to realise that he is a "flower full" executor. 1 Like 2 Shares

Expose anything and stop behaving like a bush man



or do you want bribe for the exposing Expose anything and stop behaving like a bush manor do you want bribe for the exposing 3 Likes 1 Share

expose Buhari's own first plus the coded income. .. 1 Like

You are liar! Nothing traceable to corruption can blow up Nigeria please. Are their earnings up to the billions which ordinary snakes had swallowed since independence and no firework even exploded since? Please go and face your law journals. 2 Likes 1 Share



Some of us should not ask to see it or else we go craze carry gun go look for them or their families to steal not kidnap oh Some of us should not ask to see it or else we go craze carry gun go look for them or their families to steal not kidnap oh

guterMann:

Please release it in this order.



(1) Buhari



(2) Osinbajo.



(3) Saraki.



(4) Other lawmakers.



(5) Governors and their deputies.



(6) Ministers.



Please do well to tell us how much 'Mr. Integrity' spent at the London hospital.



Also give us the details of the NNPC account ,why it's excluded from TSA since Mr Integrity is the minister.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN I was going to type exactly the same thing. Let them tell it all and stop selecting. He should also add his own o I was going to type exactly the same thing. Let them tell it all and stop selecting. He should also add his own o 1 Like

Hmmmm. .... Legislooters!

Ride on Mr. Sagay.



But please don't forget the salary and allowances of the President, the Ministers, the governors and all other political office holders.



Thank you while we await 1 Like





No be this Naija we all dey.



If dey like, mk dem earn 500million naira monthly.



Diariz still God. Abegiii, nothing you wan talk wey fit scare us... We cld take a guess.No be this Naija we all dey.If dey like, mk dem earn 500million naira monthly.Diariz still God.

I have said it many times we are just ranting for nothing, these Politicians and ex-Politicians are the real citizens of Nigeria. We the masses are mere residents of Nigeria. 1 Like

You don't need to say that if .

Just say it

I still maintain the fact that what these guys earn is nothing when compared to what Yahaya Bello and other Governors have stolen from their states.





We need to hold all politicians accountable, including the loud mouth Sagay. 1 Like

If it's not going to blow like boko bomb he should please shut up amd shove his revelation up his ass. 1 Like

A country that still has 80% of its annual revenue on recurrent expenditures and 20% on Capital projects(which part of it will still be embezzled) will not grow or develop. She will keep going round and round in failure and poverty. 3 Likes







LOL LOL

.

Mr man what are u waiting for? 1 Like

Sagay make una talk, Warri no de carry last

Buhari's lap dog finding his voice again, first tell how much Buhari and his son spent in their medical trips abroad 1 Like