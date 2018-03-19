₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 5:21pm
A Nigerian South African-based pastor has sent the internet into a frenzy after photos of him having an intense worship session with his members surfaced online.
Prophet Andrew Ejimadu who is the president at Christ Freedom Ministries became a controversial topic when photos of his members kissing his shoes for blessings and miracles emerged on social media.
The young pastor has in the past suggested apparent ridiculous things for members to do in order to gain "blessings" and certain "miracles" from God. People are now of the opinion that his methods appear completely outrageous.
The photo has left many asking what can come out of a human licking another person's shoes. It is however, a thing of joy for the members who were pictured doing it with faith that their burden will be lifted off the.
Prophet Andrew is also known as Seer 1 nd shared the photos on his social media page, saying:
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by Kestolovee95(f): 5:26pm
All na hustle...probably learnt from yoruba pastors.
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by desgiezd(m): 5:46pm
Kestolovee95:
Who will cure you from this sectional and tribalistic disease?
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by Kestolovee95(f): 5:47pm
desgiezd:
It is not a disease, it is REALITY that we all pretend about when we move on the streets smiling fake smiles.
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by Temmy5050(m): 5:55pm
can u name any yoruba pastor with an instinct like this? it could only come from ibo
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by qmd24(m): 6:14pm
Idiots
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by OtemAtum: 6:26pm
This is what religion, especially Christianity, has to offer us. Islam's own is war and killings. The world needs help.
Niflheim, you mustn't miss this.
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by grayht(m): 6:35pm
ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos ..
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by mayowascholar(m): 6:35pm
ton
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by Lakside1955: 6:35pm
OMG
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by GoroTango(m): 6:36pm
Kestolovee95:Is Ejimadu a Yoruba name?
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by Facebooker(f): 6:36pm
Really. Does his shoe look like pussy?
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by MsFaith(f): 6:36pm
But why are South Africans this gullible when it comes to matters of faith?
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by oluwatobi75: 6:36pm
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by grayht(m): 6:36pm
Kestolovee95:
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by hotspec(m): 6:36pm
stewpd people everywhere
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by SirMichael1: 6:37pm
Religion enslaves people, it removes that thinking ability and leaves you a dud.
They're all crawling to lick his filth while he sits smiling at their stupidity with a crossed foot on his chair.
I can't say I don't wish them chronic disease cause I'd be lying. No one in the Bible licked Jesus' foot whatsoever.
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 6:37pm
Wonders shall never end..
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by Macnnoli4(m): 6:37pm
SA,the headquarters of degrading public sheepie exploitation. Daddy Freeze's presence there may be helpful
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 6:38pm
They're all adults, it's their choice to bend, kiss, bow, stroke, blow , suckle any part of his body .
African Religious Mugus.
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 6:38pm
Naija no dey carry last.. I'm sure he is from eastern Nigeria
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by abiodunalasa: 6:38pm
Sherifa if I catchew tonyt ehn...
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by ades0la(f): 6:38pm
To what end
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by ask4double(m): 6:38pm
9ja, nothing wey no de our pocket. Him don go to show SA pastors say dem still de learn work.
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by Millz404(m): 6:38pm
All the white people in south africa... U will neva find one in any of these stupidity and they are living way better than the fůcking blacks there
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by nairalanduseles: 6:38pm
religion na politics
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by Goodgesture(m): 6:38pm
Nah rehearsal...the drama unit in action
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by deji17: 6:38pm
These guys need deliverance to be conducted by Daddy Freeze...
Free the Sheepy...
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by AceRoyal: 6:39pm
Would Jesus have done this?
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by TheKingIsHere: 6:39pm
Does this South Africans have sense?
The way dey fall for these scam pastor's eh!
Watch how the idiot scammer called Pastor Freeze will run his mouth very soon to deceive members to attend his online church and donate money.
|Re: Prophet Andrew Ejimadu's Members Lick His Shoes For Blessings (Photos) by delikay4luv: 6:39pm
If they call them sheeples now, you will say it's blasphemy. Freeze, food don come for you.
