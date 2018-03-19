



Prophet Andrew Ejimadu who is the president at Christ Freedom Ministries became a controversial topic when photos of his members kissing his shoes for blessings and miracles emerged on social media.



The young pastor has in the past suggested apparent ridiculous things for members to do in order to gain "blessings" and certain "miracles" from God. People are now of the opinion that his methods appear completely outrageous.



The photo has left many asking what can come out of a human licking another person's shoes. It is however, a thing of joy for the members who were pictured doing it with faith that their burden will be lifted off the.



Prophet Andrew is also known as Seer 1 nd shared the photos on his social media page, saying:



"I have blessed your legs. I have washed your feet. First thing tomorrow morning, if you type Amen and share this post, someone will call you and your feet will carry you there to pick a special gift. Many people will miss this. Try it.”



