|Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by Izuogu1(m): 10:52pm On Mar 19
Hello Nairalanders,
I have a steady daily work that pays me a minimum of Atleast N1500 everyday and I've being thinking of creating an additional source of income for myself.
I talked to a friend/Mentor and he suggested I
He is currently into it and have full knowledge about it.
He will provide me with all the Technical know how and every other informations/knowledge I will need and we've fixed a date to sit down and talk about it.
My intended start up capital is N500k.
Location: Enugu East LGA.
How viable is this business?
Can I make my capital within 6months?
Can the risk be managed to the bearest minimum?
Note: The other work I do belongs to me and it needs my physical presence to thrive. Besides, I don't intend to abandon it for this poutry but I can be sacrificing 30% of my time for it.(maybe less or more Depending on the situation) Also, the guy is the Junior pastor in my place of worship.
I need your honest advice guys,
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by Ubongdemaga: 12:22am
The little i knw about poultry business is that it needs ur 100% attention especially that early stage of 1-3 weeks
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by Izuogu1(m): 6:04am
Ubongdemaga:that won't be a problem at all
1 Like
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by domack99(m): 6:47am
Poultry requires your full attention all the time, not just for 3 weeks. It is also full of risk as well and you could reap a lot when you have finally master the game.
Initial capital can also be high.
Can't you think of a complimentary service that could align with your present source of income. Opening a new chapter of business entirely is not always a wise idea.
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by Izuogu1(m): 7:17am
domack99:thanks..what other idea do you have to share as regards the bolded?
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by Izuogu1(m): 7:45am
Lalasticlala Please help me push this to the homepage.
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by wwwtortoise(m): 10:39am
Poultry farming is a very delicate and time consuming venture as a starter.
It requires time, energy, patience and hardwork. Your ROI largely depends on how healthy your birds become.
As for your mentor, the fact that he is a clergy doesn't mean you should swallow all he tells you hook, line and sinker.
Make your own background research.
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by DrHighchief(m): 10:40am
More eggs...
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by sunnysunny69(m): 10:41am
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by Annabel332: 10:41am
valued
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by Nwakannaya1: 10:41am
Make sure u have market before u start production or at least a cheap means of preservation so that u don't have to spend more on keeping them after they are due for 'harvesting'.
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by Philinho(m): 10:42am
More reliable than buhari's government
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by okitom(m): 10:42am
I am a full time farmer and I can bet with u that your money can be recovered as soon as possible if,you are devoted and hard working and follow the laid down policies of poultry.I am presently in Enugu and if u need more advice,you can reach me on 08033414004
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by nkeona: 10:42am
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by slapacha: 10:43am
Op where is the L in poultry oo
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by adisabarber(m): 10:43am
Nwakannaya1:
True. Broilers can eat all the profit one is supposed to make in 2 weeks if the market is not available
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by OrestesDante(m): 10:43am
☣ ☠
∆ ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by Mobsync(m): 10:44am
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by Taiwo20(m): 10:44am
Izuogu1:
its a goood idea. However, separate business from religion
1 Like
|Re: Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? by steve002(m): 10:45am
Izuogu1:
Please which business are you into that gives 1500 on daily basis.
