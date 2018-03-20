Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Poultry Business In Nigeria: How Reliable & Profitable Is It? (707 Views)

Hello Nairalanders,

I have a steady daily work that pays me a minimum of Atleast N1500 everyday and I've being thinking of creating an additional source of income for myself.

I talked to a friend/Mentor and he suggested I go invest into Agro business (Broiler).

He is currently into it and have full knowledge about it.

He will provide me with all the Technical know how and every other informations/knowledge I will need and we've fixed a date to sit down and talk about it.

My intended start up capital is N500k.

Location: Enugu East LGA.

How viable is this business?

Can I make my capital within 6months?

Can the risk be managed to the bearest minimum?



Note: The other work I do belongs to me and it needs my physical presence to thrive. Besides, I don't intend to abandon it for this poutry but I can be sacrificing 30% of my time for it.(maybe less or more Depending on the situation) Also, the guy is the Junior pastor in my place of worship.

I need your honest advice guys,

The little i knw about poultry business is that it needs ur 100% attention especially that early stage of 1-3 weeks

Ubongdemaga:

that won't be a problem at all that won't be a problem at all

Poultry requires your full attention all the time, not just for 3 weeks. It is also full of risk as well and you could reap a lot when you have finally master the game.

Initial capital can also be high.



Can't you think of a complimentary service that could align with your present source of income. Opening a new chapter of business entirely is not always a wise idea.

domack99:

Poultry requires your full attention all the time, not just for 3 weeks. It is also full of risk as well and you could reap a lot when you have finally master the game.

Initial capital can also be high.



thanks..what other idea do you have to share as regards the bolded? thanks..what other idea do you have to share as regards the bolded?

Lalasticlala Please help me push this to the homepage.

Poultry farming is a very delicate and time consuming venture as a starter.



It requires time, energy, patience and hardwork. Your ROI largely depends on how healthy your birds become.



As for your mentor, the fact that he is a clergy doesn't mean you should swallow all he tells you hook, line and sinker.



Make your own background research.

More eggs...

valued

Make sure u have market before u start production or at least a cheap means of preservation so that u don't have to spend more on keeping them after they are due for 'harvesting'.

More reliable than buhari's government

I am a full time farmer and I can bet with u that your money can be recovered as soon as possible if,you are devoted and hard working and follow the laid down policies of poultry.I am presently in Enugu and if u need more advice,you can reach me on 08033414004

Op where is the L in poultry oo

Nwakannaya1:

Make sure u have market before u start production or at least a cheap means of preservation so that u don't have to spend more on keeping them after they are due for 'harvesting'.

True. Broilers can eat all the profit one is supposed to make in 2 weeks if the market is not available



its a goood idea. However, separate business from religion its a goood idea. However, separate business from religion 1 Like