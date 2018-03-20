₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Joelsblog(m): 9:01am
Two yet to be Indentified Nigerian Lagos based Lesbians have gone viral after a video of them manhandling each other's brea$t emerged the Internet, so shocked are we that we had to share the video, its meant for private consumption but it seems the girls boyfriend dont want it a secret any more.
JoelsBlog learned that one of the girls boyfriend leaked the video when he found out his girlfriend was chopping an artificial cane from her fellow woman, something he wouldn't reckon with, he was forced to leak the video without her knowledge.
We cant post such on our website, we don't intend to sexualise our readers but pass an Information...
https://joelsblog.com.ng/nigerian-lesbians-go-viral-after-leaked-sx-video-hits-the-internet/
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by SilentBang(m): 9:05am
would i be exaggerating if i said 10% of nigerians are Bisexuals/homosexuals....
Cmon its now the new norm.
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by NwaAmaikpe: 9:08am
Lesbians are the second best creation of God after man.
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by donstan18(m): 10:07am
What kind of coloured armpit is this?
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by OrestesDante(m): 10:19am
☣ ☠
∆ The boyfriend has been so immature to have done this.
But why the video? Do they want to sell it to a porn site?
The world is upsidedown.
****************************************
See as people dey rush enter thread! Most people are worse than these lesbians/ Hypocrisy full everywhere! ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by McBrooklyn(m): 10:30am
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Lalas247(f): 10:35am
its like shaving armpit na sin
dirty girls
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Joelsblog(m): 11:17am
Lalasticlala i know you are seeing this... Stop it!! How can you claim blind not to see my post
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by ADRIAN88(m): 12:15pm
SilentBang:
SilentBang, i'm with you on this one.
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by miqos02(m): 12:31pm
Oh
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Biglittlelois(f): 12:32pm
The boyfriend is a weakling that cant get over a heartbreak, his thing is obviously soo small she had to go for a woman instead lol,
later guys here will hyperventilate when a lady reacts in a violent way when the boyfriend cheats whereas a guy will also react immature by releasing sex video, bunch of nonentities
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Notmyproblem: 12:32pm
Joelsblog:
Your blog don crash ooh.
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by ct2(m): 12:32pm
May God forgive them
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by danvon(m): 12:33pm
Anyone who opposes homosexuality and supports Israel is a double minded mad person
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by NothingDoMe: 12:33pm
NwaAmaikpe:why?
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by BlackPantherxXx: 12:33pm
I want to be sandwiched between 2 pretty lesbians
Stranded on an island for 10 years...would have converted them by 1st year
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Ucheosefoh(m): 12:34pm
SilentBang:You are right, for my area them plenty especially the gay guys and them no even de hide am sef
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Olalan(m): 12:34pm
What do people really think when making sex videos? just cant rationalize it
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:34pm
Is lesbianism new again? Abi which one we no go hear word? It is so disgusting that you guys can't help but insult them, then why watch it in the 1st place?
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by zicoraads(m): 12:34pm
Notmyproblem:Too many attempted views
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by priceaction: 12:34pm
All these useless bloggers can copy anything on the internet even the event didn't happen on the continent and tag "lagos big girl leaks nude pics". Big girl wey no get name just like this. Boyfriend wanted to shame her ex, no name ,no detail , nothing. The mumu linda wanna be den will post it here and call an attention of a jobless mod to transfer it to FP. If it getting attention, they will remove the pics and re edit it so that you have no options than to visit the blog. As long it has links and fake comments, it will be of FP.
Once upon a time, there was a site.
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by nextstep(m): 12:34pm
Sentiments and hypocrisy apart, this is an invasion of privacy, and the boyfriend should be reprimanded. The video features two consenting adults, without coercion, and was released without permission. It's this invasion of privacy we should be focused on, please.
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by OneCorner: 12:34pm
SilentBang:i love bi girls
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Fussbot: 12:35pm
Ogbeni ur site no dey open jhor.. who get better link jare
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by Jh0wsef(m): 12:35pm
We cant post such on our website, we don't intend to sexualise our readers but pass an Information."
what information?
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by kingthreat(m): 12:35pm
where is the video. i just came to see that
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by afamaustin(m): 12:35pm
WHR is the vidio.Amadiha strike the poster.
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by thedondada(m): 12:35pm
Naija.
Busy body.
Lol meanwhile the blog has crashed as niggas need to see those boobs and armpits to be convinced. Myself included.
|Re: Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React by GOFRONT(m): 12:36pm
Keep two girls together in the same room for two months and see how they will chop themselves
