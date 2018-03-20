



According to the youth leader, age and health have limited the performance of the president and there is need for him to give up leadership for a younger person.



Speaking with SaharaTV, Yerima said the Buhari-led government had failed woefully in terms of security and employment, stressing that the country has been bleeding while the president goes about attending parties.



He said, “The situation is really sad and uncalled for. It is a challenging period for the nation, no doubt. Bloodletting everywhere, coupled with poverty and unemployment. If the government was up and doing, the situation would have changed.



“From my observations, I think the killings in the nation is a script people are working on to disunite Nigeria and they are trying to align it to a particular ethnic group or religion. Call them Fulani or whatever, a criminal is always a criminal and should be treated as one.”



Speaking further, the youth leader said lack of proper coordination among security agencies had also contributed to the lingering menace.



He added, “If you look at it critically, the public don’t event have confidence in the system. They have no confidence to challenge the security agencies whenever they fail.



“To an extent, you don’t expect anything good to come out of this.”



On the controversy trailing the presence of the president at a recent wedding in Kano, Yerima said it was uncalled for.



“To me, there’s nothing wrong in attending to a wedding, but it was a wrong time for him to go when the country is boiling. An injury to all is an injury to all. Why going for a wedding with 25 governors while there blood all over the country. I think it is uncalled?”



Asked if the president should be given another chance in 2019, Yerima said it would do him good to honourably bow out.



He voiced his conviction thus, ‘He has done his best. There’s a limit he can do at this age. He’s actually sick. To coordinate even his family activities at this age is challenging, so he needs to rest.



“To me personally, I think the best thing for him to do is bow out and handover to the younger generation.”



