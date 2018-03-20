₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by erunz(m): 2:59pm
Shettima Yerima, National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.
According to the youth leader, age and health have limited the performance of the president and there is need for him to give up leadership for a younger person.
Speaking with SaharaTV, Yerima said the Buhari-led government had failed woefully in terms of security and employment, stressing that the country has been bleeding while the president goes about attending parties.
He said, “The situation is really sad and uncalled for. It is a challenging period for the nation, no doubt. Bloodletting everywhere, coupled with poverty and unemployment. If the government was up and doing, the situation would have changed.
“From my observations, I think the killings in the nation is a script people are working on to disunite Nigeria and they are trying to align it to a particular ethnic group or religion. Call them Fulani or whatever, a criminal is always a criminal and should be treated as one.”
Speaking further, the youth leader said lack of proper coordination among security agencies had also contributed to the lingering menace.
He added, “If you look at it critically, the public don’t event have confidence in the system. They have no confidence to challenge the security agencies whenever they fail.
“To an extent, you don’t expect anything good to come out of this.”
On the controversy trailing the presence of the president at a recent wedding in Kano, Yerima said it was uncalled for.
“To me, there’s nothing wrong in attending to a wedding, but it was a wrong time for him to go when the country is boiling. An injury to all is an injury to all. Why going for a wedding with 25 governors while there blood all over the country. I think it is uncalled?”
Asked if the president should be given another chance in 2019, Yerima said it would do him good to honourably bow out.
He voiced his conviction thus, ‘He has done his best. There’s a limit he can do at this age. He’s actually sick. To coordinate even his family activities at this age is challenging, so he needs to rest.
“To me personally, I think the best thing for him to do is bow out and handover to the younger generation.”
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/20/buhari-must-resign-now-arewa-youth-leader-yerima/
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by LORDOFAFONJAS: 3:02pm
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by Baawaa(m): 3:07pm
This is Arewa youth leader of PDP
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by sotall(m): 3:59pm
Ok
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by eleojo23: 3:59pm
Baawa:
Because he told Buhari to resign abi?
The guy is saying the truth.
Is Buhari's incompetence not so glaring to all?
It's only in Nigeria that such ineptitude goes on for years unchecked.
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by simonlee(m): 3:59pm
Some people are crazy... You will just wake up one morning and ask the President of a nation to resign because you think so?!
We need to stop smoking Osogbo weed i swear!
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by MRAKBEE(m): 3:59pm
Buhari is a complete failure..
He failed in his military days..
Failed as the chairman PTF
He has failed us in the past three years and will always be a failure.
Even after retirement Buhari will still be a failure as a farmer with 150 female cows that never breed
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by nairavsdollars(f): 4:00pm
Yerima, attention seeker, no appointment for you!
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by iAudio: 4:00pm
Issa lie. He is Ipod
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by bro4u: 4:00pm
lols, you guys think that tall gworo-chewing, burukutu-sipping and dawadawa-eating guy in aso rock will hear? What the dude prefers is humiliation.
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by FRESHG(m): 4:01pm
LETS HEAR THE OPINION OF YORUBA MUSLIMS FIRST
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by Wapkoshcom(m): 4:01pm
My fellow Yoruba Muslims supporting this man
Whats your aim gan gan?
To be given a bag of rice?
Or #500 each?
Wtf?
Really?
Vote this fuvcker out pls
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by BruncleZuma: 4:01pm
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by maxzzo1(m): 4:01pm
Baawaa:See ur life cos his saying the truth his PDP you guyz will remain blind in the North...
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by fakuta(f): 4:02pm
WE NEED PEACE,
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by oyetunder(m): 4:02pm
smiling in Spanish.
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by FRESHG(m): 4:02pm
Baawaa:
nairavsdollars:HEAD SLAMMERS ARE ALREADY HERE
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by Moskylatata(m): 4:02pm
I can't believe this is coming from a Notherner, Nigeria might get better afterall.
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by emmolyine(m): 4:02pm
He can't even if he want to, he can't
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by wakaman: 4:03pm
This one na yanmiri aboki!
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by TheFreeOne: 4:04pm
Baawaa:Really
Buboo zombies are irredeemable.
Abeg who help me see parrot sarkki to tell us Yerima is an enemy of state.
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by simonlee(m): 4:06pm
Wapkoshcom:We will keep him there until the Fulani herdsmen kill off the flatinos and middle belters... Then we'll split the spoils of the nation!
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by greatermax77(m): 4:06pm
Operation cow grazing route should be declared in Kano state in other to apprehend the miscreants behind this news
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by GoroTango(m): 4:07pm
Yerima should count himself lucky Buhari is president because all things being equal, he could have been given the Nnamdi Kanu treatment for the Igbo quit notice he and his group issued last year
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by arabbunkum: 4:09pm
IPOB youth leader, Arewa branch.
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by yoribo: 4:10pm
Speak the truth no one can Kill you, when you speak the mind of people God will give you increase
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by mabea: 4:13pm
simonlee:Fixed!
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by Wapkoshcom(m): 4:14pm
simonlee:
olorun ngbor
make we just split abi na by force no be korea be that? them don split and without any war even north korea they still buy crude oil from south korea
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by simonlee(m): 4:15pm
mabea:
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by poseidon12: 4:16pm
Well spoken. Good to hear this from a Northern youth leader.
Meanwhile, some Southerners are scared to say same, even if they feel that way. Cowardice.
|Re: Why Buhari Must Resign Now – Arewa Youth Leader, Yerima by asobo: 4:17pm
PMB IS NOT AS POPULAR AS PEOPLE THINK. YES I SAID IT, IF NOT WITH THE SUPPORT OF TINUBU WHO HIM EPP.#DAURAISCALLING
