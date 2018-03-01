₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by Priscy01(f): 4:51am
A Nigerian doctor identified as UGO @OrjiOkeOsisi on Twitter narrated his encounter with an abusive boyfriend who brought his girlfriend to the clinic he works in. He had battered her for cheating.
According to the doctor, the assaulted cheating girlfriend was brought to the hospital with a bleeding nose and mouth, and a dislocated shoulder.
He further stated that he gave her the number of DVSRT, but he rejected saying; they were going home to solve the issue amicably.
Read the doctor's tweets below;
"Saddest thing on my shift last night. Dude assaulted his girlfriend ‘cos he found out she was cheating, then brought her to the hospital. Time was like 1am. Young woman was bleeding from her nose and mouth. Dislocated shoulder too."
"Told him to leave the room ‘cos I needed to speak to the patient alone, this nigga refused. Told him again nicely, oga started advancing towards me, asking “who do you think you are?” Dude was huge. Grabbed my stethoscope and stood up ready to swing. I was so scared inside."
"Finally, he leaves. Gave this young woman my phone to call a friend to come get her. Packed her nose, popped the shoulder back in. Gave her the number for DVSRT. Her friend got here, you know this woman decided she going back home with the boyfriend? I couldn’t believe my ears."
"Refused further treatment. They were “going home to resolve the issue amicably” Dropped the number I gave her in the bin before she left too. I really hope she finds the strength to leave. Before her life will be stript eweh."
https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/nigerian-doctor-narrates-his-ordeal-with-a-lady-and-her-abusive-boyfriend.html
1 Like
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:52am
Murder loading ....
4 Likes
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by DrinkLimca(m): 5:39am
Sometimes some people mistake stupidity and foolishness for love..
A guy that cares for a girl and loves her will never raise his hands on his woman..
it's clear that the lady in question don't even love the guy, and that was why she cheated on him..
Clearly the guy is a beast, clearly the lady don't love him..
so what is making her stay in an abusive relationship?
Money, money,money and money..
Like someone above said,, murder loading..
The guy will someday get angry and annoyingly hit her and she will lost her life...
I know that dumb Nigeria feminist will read this story and turn a blind eye..
they shout feminist and fight men on nairaland but will not fight for their fellow woman that is being abused..
this is why i don't take Feminist in Nigeria serious..
It's clear that the lady in particular needs an escape from the relationship and if it's money that is making her stay in an abusive relationship,, then she needs a job to help her life but dumb Nigeria feminist would rather fight broke guys on naira land..
where are the nairaland self proclaimed feminist?
Amarabae Dominique sambarry cococandy kimbraa and co...
Smiles and walks out of thread..
17 Likes
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by Nutase: 5:44am
Statistic in the making.
1 Like
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by tabtabtab: 5:45am
Doc. You did the right thing I guess...
But you don lose another customer be that.
I think the lady will only learn when it get to the point of death.
Domestic violence is real!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by eyeview: 6:15am
Most times these girls have low self esteem. They feel nobody else will want them so they hang on with the one that showed them some semblance of love.
Greed is usually another factor. They are ready to endure all physical abuse as long as the guy can show them the good life. She doesnt want to go back to her parents who are probably wretched somewhere, so she prefers the slay queen life in the house of her slayer
10 Likes
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by Adamummya(f): 6:27am
greed greed greed
how much does he spend on you, that you have to condon this ？all you did was to resort to cheating ？
1 Like
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by Donjazzy12(m): 6:44am
Priscy01:See yeye Dr, looking for sympathy Bleep! You want to implicate the young man for trying to protect his investment.
You want to talk to the patient alone? Idiot! That is how some of you sexually assault innocent victims. You wanted to finger her, abi?
That evil Dr should be beaten to a pulp!
5 Likes
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by BabbanBura(m): 6:51am
Adamummya:
Gals and money, Chai! There are thousands of reasons she'd stick with the abusive nigga, but no, you gals all you know and chase in rekatiobships is Money that's why you conclusively hang your thoughts on money - broke ass gals that wont work for your money
4 Likes
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by MhizzAJ(f): 7:03am
Na love cause am
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by donstan18(m): 7:05am
95% of ladies values money more than their life in a relationship.
99% of ladies can date a rich goat and will never cheat on the goat.
97% of ladies will cheat on their broke boyfriend with a rich chimpanzee.
96% of ladies will give a rich cow doggy style just to collect feeding money from the rich cow.
In total, the prayer the was held by mortuary workers against bad market is manifesting, they must progress in their business.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by Preshy561(f): 7:12am
start printing her burial poster because the next thing will be neck dislocation.
some ladies can be too daft for my liking.
2 Likes
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by Adamummya(f): 7:12am
BabbanBura:
dont generalise it plssss
same goes to men , so many of them just want a lick from the honeypot then dissappear ......
i personal , dont enter a relationship because of money
1 Like
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by Amarabae(f): 7:36am
I have witnessed a case like this last week , the girl was rushed in as an emergency case, bleeding from nose, big wounds she sustained in the head, mouth and she was struggling to breathe.
The boyfriend battered her,
Can you imagine? not yet your husband, just a boyfriend.
If you see the the kind eye I was look at the fool,
During the course of treatment, it was discovered that she was pregnant sef but in a very early stage.
Out of wedlock pregnancy for an abusive idiot of a boyfriend?
What an ordeal!
There are some girls who find rough abusive guys attractive, to them, they have a manly sexy appeal around them and are macho.
They derive some erotic sensation when begging the abusive boyfriend and when he is abusing them.
Continue to stay in toxic relationship till he kills you.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by IamLaura(f): 7:56am
eyeview:You’ve said it all
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by BlackDBagba: 8:02am
Sad. Just sad.
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by terrezo2002(m): 8:23am
What do we call this?
Maybe she is trying to endure.
Maybe she is scared of losing him.
Or maybe she enjoy Some financial gains
Probably she he is the only guy that she feels can accept her based on her past or present life.
Abi she knows she may not be able to give birth as she may have aborted her womb...
Or she has done more terrible things to him and he forgave her..
Whatever may be the reason, I think this is stupidity because either of them may be murdered soon...
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by OCTAVO: 8:34am
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by amiibaby(f): 8:34am
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by Sijo01(f): 8:36am
You did your best doctor. She choose her part, let her live with it.
1 Like
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by exlinklodge: 8:36am
ok
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by stag: 8:36am
Unfortunately
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by frenzyduchess(f): 8:36am
Two reasons why she is still there
1)Fear, such a guy will go any length to ruin her,if he was ready to hit the doctor who was already intimidated with his physique, just imagine what he will do to her behind closed doors
2) money
Either way, I hope she leaves Before she ends up in a body bag. Some men are more wild than the fictional "Tarzan " ,savage and uncouth, such men are never to be close to as even friends not to talk of date.
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by Sijo01(f): 8:37am
terrezo2002:
Whatever her reason(s) is, hope her final destination will not be an early 6ft below.
1 Like
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by Babalawosisfake: 8:37am
mean while nairaland babalawos has been busted, check my last topic
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by BluntTheApostle: 8:38am
Priscy01:
I can't even fight. Yes, I am big but I run away from fights. So, if you cheat on me, it is over. I can't waste energy beating and then taking you back. I run away from fights and cheats. I hate fights and cheats. Cheats, don't come near.
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by akeentech(m): 8:39am
Babalawosisfake:
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by ArmedRobber: 8:39am
the only thing that can make a lady stick to an abusive relationship is MONEY�
clearly the lady doesn't' love the guy by cheating on him .she just want to keep the relationship for financial gains and look elsewhere for real love
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by tivta(m): 8:40am
mscheewwwwwwwwwwwwwww
she deserves it, when she is dating him for money what else do you expect, but she messed up by cheating on the one that pays her bills.
3 Likes
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by horpeyemmi66(m): 8:41am
Some women are daft. Abuse is abuse, whichever you look at it. I wonder most times, why some men beat up their women. This is a woman you tell I love you, a woman you sleep with.
For some of these women, there's something in them that attract these kind of men. When you don't stand your ground, he does any bull poo, and you take it lightly.
Many cases of uxoricide begin this way and in most cases, the men get away.
1 Like
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by dubbiskelly(m): 8:41am
Very unprofessional of the doctor, in sane climes, he would be stripped of his license. Never ever discuss job related issues on social media.
6 Likes
|Re: Doctor Narrates His Encounter With A Lady And Her Abusive Boyfriend by justtruth88miSt: 8:42am
Do ur job n leave them with their problem... u r a doctor not a police man
5 Likes
