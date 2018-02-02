Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Tattoos, Sex: Pope Francis’ Message To Youths Proves He Is The Coolest Pontiff (1619 Views)

Pope Francis may be the most coolest Pontiff ever, judging by his latest message to youths.

The head of the Roman Catholic church showed how different he really is while speaking to 300 youths on March 19, 2018, in preparation for October’s Synod of Bishops.



Pope Francis had an intimate session that gave him the opportunity to hear what the young adults think about the church and life in general. The meeting, which held in Rome, lasted for four hours.





Pope Francis on Tattoos



During the gathering, America Magazine reports that Yulian Vendzilovych, a seminarian at Holy Spirit Seminary in Lviv, asked about tattoos.



He specifically asked the pope what a young priest should do about tattoos which many believe “expresses true beauty.”



“Don’t be afraid of tattoos,” the Pope replied. “Of course, there can be exaggerations.” But a tattoo “is a sign of belonging.”



He recommended that young priests ask questions about the tattoos which would initiate a conversation about priorities, values, belonging, “and then you can approach the culture of the young.”



Pope Francis on sex



The Pontiff got a chance to talk about sex when Blessing Okoedion, from Nigeria, asked him about the church’s stance on prostitution.



“I ask myself, and I ask you: Is the male chauvinistic church able to truthfully ask itself about this high demand by clients?” she said.



“Prostitution is a serious problem,” that is based on a widespread mentality that “women are to be exploited.” This is why the Pope asked young people to “battle against this.”



“One who goes to a prostitute is a criminal, a criminal. This is not making love. This is torturing a woman. Let’s not confuse the terms. This is criminal,” he said.



Pope Francis also offered an apology to Okoedion, who escaped from prostitution. He said, “I want to take advantage of this moment, because you talked about baptized and Christians, to ask your forgiveness, from society and all the Catholics who do this criminal act.”



Pope Francis’ message to youth



The Pope got an earful from others who asked the church to do better with sexuality, same-sex attraction, the role of women, better catechesis and support in fighting the “culture of relativism.”



Responding to everyone, Pope Francis called the youth the ones to help the church fight “the logic of ‘it’s always been done this way,’” which he described as “a poison, a sweet poison that tranquilizes the heart and leaves you anesthetized so you can’t walk.”



Urging everyone to “keep an eye on the roots” of the church, he urged the young adults to find creative ways to use the Gospel to deal with modern issues.





Tattoo is sign of belonging! Belong to where please? Satanism, cultism, or belonging to Christ definitely not! 1 Like

JoanHicks:

Tattoo is sign of belonging! Belong to where please? Satanism, cultism, or belonging to Christ definitely not!

You could tattoo the name of your beloved/partner to show you belong to that person.



But then many go overboard with what they ink, and that's what the Pope was against. You could tattoo the name of your beloved/partner to show you belong to that person.But then many go overboard with what they ink, and that's what the Pope was against. 3 Likes

A good read and insightful. 1 Like 1 Share

I stopped paying attention to Popes long ago. 2 Likes

This pope Francis is a clown. His logic is that the prostitute has no sin but the person that patronizes her is a sinner and a criminal? This pope is a disgrace to Christianity. I have totally lost faith in him. If the fool has his way, homosexuality, abortion, divorce and all manner of evils will become accepted in the church. That's why the clown of a pope finds it easier to support the antichristian liberal political parties all over the western world instead of the Pro christianity conservative parties. This pope is an Antichrist and I support all those resisting and fighting against this agent of Satan in the church 3 Likes

Keeps bursting my head...









1 Like

Please believers , don't give yourself headache, the last time I checked my bible, it says 'looking unto Jesus , the author and finisher of our faith' .

The papacy

elgramz:

This pope Francis is a clown. His logic is that the prostitute has no sin but the person that patronizes her is a sinner and a criminal? This pope is a disgrace to Christianity. I have totally lost faith in him. If the fool has his way, homosexuality, abortion, divorce and all manner of evils will become accepted in the church. That's why the clown of a pope finds it easier to support the antichristian liberal political parties all over the western world instead of the Pro christianity conservative parties. This pope is an Antichrist and I support all those resisting and fighting against this agent of Satan in the church Watch your tongue! Watch your tongue! 2 Likes

The pope is moderate to issues of the world good one we don't want 15th century mentality people disturb the peace of this world.Some holier than thou people would kick against this accomodative message. 1 Like

hmn hmm .... will Jesus meet good faith this world if he tarries more years

JoanHicks:

Tattoo is sign of belonging! Belong to where please? Satanism, cultism, or belonging to Christ definitely not! Read very well ok Read very well ok

elgramz:

This pope Francis is a clown. His logic is that the prostitute has no sin but the person that patronizes her is a sinner and a criminal? This pope is a disgrace to Christianity. I have totally lost faith in him. If the fool has his way, homosexuality, abortion, divorce and all manner of evils will become accepted in the church. That's why the clown of a pope finds it easier to support the antichristian liberal political parties all over the western world instead of the Pro christianity conservative parties. This pope is an Antichrist and I support all those resisting and fighting against this agent of Satan in the church Control yourself the church has always gone through reformation from one time in history to another. Control yourself the church has always gone through reformation from one time in history to another.

I don't like tatoos

Pope,we are not doing any second collection offering again for ki ni kon,Bishop synod abi watin u call am

elgramz:

This pope Francis is a clown. His logic is that the prostitute has no sin but the person that patronizes her is a sinner and a criminal? This pope is a disgrace to Christianity. I have totally lost faith in him. If the fool has his way, homosexuality, abortion, divorce and all manner of evils will become accepted in the church. That's why the clown of a pope finds it easier to support the antichristian liberal political parties all over the western world instead of the Pro christianity conservative parties. This pope is an Antichrist and I support all those resisting and fighting against this agent of Satan in the church

Did Christ discriminate against sinners? The Pope said who is he to judge sinners... Was Christ not dining with sinners? What did the pharisees say? The same thing you are saying now.. Did Christ discriminate against sinners? The Pope said who is he to judge sinners... Was Christ not dining with sinners? What did the pharisees say? The same thing you are saying now.. 1 Like 1 Share

Ladyhippolyta88:

Control yourself the church has always gone through reformation from one time in history to another. Is the reformation in line with the teaching of Christ himself? If the pope comes out tomorrow to support incest or drug abuse will you call it the church reforming herself? I am not against reformation, what I am against is introducing things that are clearly against Christ's teachings, that would make him an Antichrist!!!! Is the reformation in line with the teaching of Christ himself? If the pope comes out tomorrow to support incest or drug abuse will you call it the church reforming herself? I am not against reformation, what I am against is introducing things that are clearly against Christ's teachings, that would make him an Antichrist!!!!

His response on Tattoo is unclear. Is he afraid of annoying the western media and elites?

chuckjonesautos:





Did Christ discriminate against sinners? The Pope said who is he to judge sinners... Was Christ not dining with sinners? What did the pharisees say? The same thing you are saying now.. Christ did not discriminate against sinners but he didn't support them either. That's why he always told them go and sin no more. That is a recognition that they were sinners and needed to change their way of lives. What the pope is advocating is a legalizing of sins, in other words, people will now be free to commit sins because it has been legalized by the church Christ did not discriminate against sinners but he didn't support them either. That's why he always told them go and sin no more. That is a recognition that they were sinners and needed to change their way of lives. What the pope is advocating is a legalizing of sins, in other words, people will now be free to commit sins because it has been legalized by the church

elgramz:



Is the reformation in line with the teaching of Christ himself? If the pope comes out tomorrow to support incest or drug abuse will you call it the church reforming herself? I am not against reformation, what I am against is introducing things that are clearly against Christ's teachings, that would make him an Antichrist!!!! You need to read history for yourself.I don't know anything concerning the anti Christ it is left for you to judge whether the changes introduced in Christianity then and now are anti Christ. You need to read history for yourself.I don't know anything concerning the anti Christ it is left for you to judge whether the changes introduced in Christianity then and now are anti Christ.

jy2kbeyond:

His response on Tattoo is unclear. Is he afraid of annoying the western media and elites? The pope is more interested in sounding politically correct than upholding the faith he was elected to defend The pope is more interested in sounding politically correct than upholding the faith he was elected to defend 1 Like

