₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,804 members, 4,145,768 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 09:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters (11371 Views)
Yemi Osinbajo Voted Sahara Reporters Man Of The Year Poll / Who Amongst These 10 Will You Choose As "Man Of The Year"? - Sahara Reporters / Boko Haram Killing 3 Spies Of Nigerian Government (Video By Sahara Reporters) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by IRIEBOY(m): 8:32am
FLASH: Boko Haram has reportedly returned all
kidnapped # DapchiGirls girls back to Dapchi
township in Yobe, unfortunately, five of them are
dead. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10155316043582703&id=96184337702&refid=8&ref=opera_speed_dial&_ft_=qid.6535296412294417155%3Amf_story_key.6966375460276762326%3Atop_level_post_id.10155316043582703%3Apage_id.96184337702%3Asrc.22%3Apage_insights.%7B%2296184337702%22%3A%7B%22role%22%3A1%2C%22page_id%22%3A96184337702%2C%22post_context%22%3A%7B%22story_fbid%22%3A10155316043582703%2C%22publish_time%22%3A1521616681%2C%22story_name%22%3A%22EntStatusCreationStory%22%2C%22object_fbtype%22%3A266%7D%2C%22actor_id%22%3A96184337702%2C%22psn%22%3A%22EntStatusCreationStory%22%2C%22sl%22%3A5%2C%22targets%22%3A%5B%7B%22page_id%22%3A96184337702%2C%22actor_id%22%3A96184337702%2C%22role%22%3A1%2C%22post_id%22%3A10155316043582703%2C%22share_id%22%3A0%7D%5D%7D%7D&__tn__=%2AW-R
1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by dexpee4life(m): 8:35am
You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, BUT YOU CAN NOT FOOL ALL OF THE PEOPLE ALL OF THE TIME.
In Abraham Lincoln's Voice
Bubu Take Note
FTC dedicated to my Omalicha nwa Akwanwa.
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by Firefire(m): 8:35am
Well done APC, well done Buhary. My below hypothesis has been confirmed.
God’s punishment await all of you.
Awon oloriburuku, please bring back the remaining Chibok girls also.
IF Mohomodu Buhary cannot Name those behind Boko Haram at this stage. He is not only a failure but a disgrace to his Military background.
APC, Party of professional liars and career rogues.
96 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by luvinhubby(m): 8:36am
Thanks be to God almighty.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by simongonner: 8:37am
hmm happy they are back and RIP to the dead but I smell foul play by APC..
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by dexpee4life(m): 8:40am
In this regime, one has to wait for 24hours before a news can be confirmed
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by saaron: 8:41am
So soon? This movie is too shallow. Is this how buhari's destructive APC govt want to end the movie script or there is more drama ahead?
I bet the movie directors of Dapchi girls are right now cooking up lies to tell as to how Nigerian govt under vegetables leadership secured the release of Dapchi girls from the dreaded boko haram without paying any ransom. Which will lead to more questions like, Has the dreaded boko haram suddenly become a merciful terrorist group? So merciful to release kidnapped girls to buhari's govt without ransom and exchange of boko haram prisoners?
Expect more bomb shells in coming days from chibock 2.0 movie cast members.
I have no single doubt in my mind that both Chibock girls and Dapchi girls abduction were all STAGED for cheap political gains. Only those who took the girls will return them.
Well done, APC govt of the more you look, the less you see transparency.
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by Firefire(m): 8:41am
We are waiting for the propaganda aspect of the kidnap playlet.
5 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by dexpee4life(m): 8:44am
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/21/boko-haram-returns-kidnapped-school-girls-dapchi-five-dead
Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
Nigerian Islamist militant group, Boko Haram today returned 105 girls kidnapped from a high school compound in Dapchi a few weeks ago. Sources tell Saharareporters that the militant group came with the girls in 9 vehicles same way they took them away.
BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORKMAR 21, 2018
Nigerian Islamist militant group, Boko Haram today returned 105 girls kidnapped from a high school compound in Dapchi a few weeks ago. Sources tell Saharareporters that the militant group came with the girls in 9 vehicles same way they took them away.
There was confusion in the area as members of the community scampered into the bush as the terror group appeared in the area, first dropping off one the girls in a nearby village and then driving into the center of Dapchi town to drop off the rest of the girls. Five of the girls are dead according to our source. It is not clear if the Nigerian government paid any ransom to get the girls released.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by jay89(m): 8:46am
Always political
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by naijjaman(m): 8:47am
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by Firefire(m): 8:48am
So shameful that Pastor Osunbade is part of this fraudulent and bloody gonment.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by BiafranBushBoy: 8:48am
returned?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by sotall(m): 8:48am
Boko Haram seems to be very bold and invisible that even with the heavy presence of our security forces, they breeze in and out of town kidnapping and returning our girls.
Something is not just adding up in this script that was written to steal our $1bn
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by Tracypacy: 8:48am
Girls!
Not all guys that DM you want to sleep with you
Most of them want to lead you to Christ
5 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by strangest(m): 8:48am
Thank God... Welcome back
How much was paid?
who was exchanged?
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by ElPadrino33: 8:48am
APC is a scam !
7 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by ikorodureporta: 8:48am
...afta buying another plane for their Sheriff. So they brought in all the girls amids tight security & nothing happened to them??
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by chloride6: 8:49am
Action movie
How much did you pay today?
7 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by AntiWailer: 8:49am
Thank God if this is true.
Buhari should still not contest.
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by Acidosis(m): 8:49am
Channels tv has confirmed the news, but journalists are not allowed entry to Dapchi.
Something is definitely not right here
17 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by JackBaueress1(f): 8:49am
How much did they pay to release them? Fake government!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by frenzyduchess(f): 8:49am
It's that simple, take the girls, return them and people sing your praise, and everyone is happy, only that the dead girls will serve as collateral damage
My only question is, if it's the military that is barring journalist from entering dapchi, where did they go when Boko Haram boys came to drop off the girls?
11 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by introvertedsoul: 8:49am
HAHAHAHA!
Boko haram Govt for Boko haram people.
Cast
Scipt: Lai Mohammed
Screenplay: Prof "Reptile Face" Osinbade
Director: Gen Bubu
Producer: Shekau
Actors:
Kidnappers: Boko Boys
Victims: "Chibok girls" as Dapchi girls
Waka pass: NPF and the Nigerian Army
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by Onyochejohn(f): 8:49am
dexpee4life:that's just it.
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by Obiossy(m): 8:49am
Lol
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by ghostfacekillar(m): 8:49am
if u believe this post is concorted.like
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by nairavsdollars(f): 8:49am
Hope this is not coming from Lai Mohammed right?
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by TheDevilIsALai: 8:49am
scam
So they just drove into Dapchi town and dropped the girls back in their hostel?
Me thinks, there is overwhelming evidence to suggest that the Nigeria Govt colluded with the BH terrorist to carry out this abduction and the US knows this.
Note: The US has sent in special forces in Niger Republic to capture and or kill the factional head of BH which operates between the border with Niger and Yobe. Shekau's faction is limited to southern Borno and northern Adamawa and Cameroun.
This faction that carried out the Dapchi abduction were behind the killings of 4 US service men last year. I know that the US will be monitoring every single move they make. And they as GEJ, will say "Must Know" how and why the abductions took place.
From every indication, the cover has been blown and so the Buhari govt had to rescind the abduction by ordering their BH terrorist to return the girls.
9 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by akeentech(m): 8:50am
THANK ALMIGHTY GOD
|Re: Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped Dapchigirls, 5 Dead - Sahara Reporters by SoNature(m): 8:50am
The business of Boko Haram is now the biggest in Nigeria's north.
Everyone is keying into it, making good money
4 Likes
Nigeria's Registered Voters By States And Geopolitical Regions / APC To Wike: Return The N2bn Rivers Money You Donated To Ondo State PDP / How Come Northern Men Can Marry Southern Women But Never The Other Way Round
Viewing this topic: Mrcuda, bus2016(m), samsono30, nelszx, pallybrown(m), alashjog, olufemi26(m), Juve4(m), twinskenny(m), dude99(m), ZN2, tesppidd, admirable22, faksun, Lanrelorry, abujetli(m), Olifiz(m), eazydon(m), warm, ChiefMarumba, victorazyvictor(m), loodba, Onyemabright(m), introvertedsoul, bankulizer(m), Finestorg(m), franktolk(m), Fatherofdragons, terry7932, AdeyemiJacob(m), Musta1968, timmytime, kattytamer, gbolah1(m), confieey(m), Hasino2258, Makaveli1166(m), ifeanyi317(m), dragsazy(m), ameh99, yusufhaji(m), gbajeboy, daviesblaze(m), digitalheadline(m), anytexy, FroshJaynex(m), Donjazzy12(m), Pataricatering(f), Stephandeswardt, Built2last, Kirigidi(m), pwiz(m), BANTADDA, AUTOLOUGE, Daviestunech(m), zlatan(m), kzubyar(m), Zionista(m), Omoikarekimire(m), mikeybrainy, 989900, aog, Amirullaha(m), Paperwhite(m), san316(m), annonygh, mdee1(m), Johnjohnson007, innobarca(m), JERRYMAG4(m), Evanzy, papaejima1, Nelat, Odmic2839(m), Segmat1, kondum1, ajast(m), STANPASQUAL(m), PaChukwudi44, usmanah2001, BushWickBill, Junaid24, Cokesboy, IMO22(m), Globallords(m), Amejay, bigfish3k, Siena247(f), boluwaay(m), perez100, sidnen, amexi, noblehse(m), Adeemman, yassinattah(m), bdemix(m), veil, bayino(m), ganja06(m), Lajet, asobo, watuma, Zanders(m), winofu, boygeorge, livinbygrace, MosquitoREBIRTH(m), agabusta, diasporaman(m), jamael(m), k10, Hungarriman, athorello(m), b4bola(m), unikprince(m), keneck1, 1cor2v9, Akeem1759(m), geosegun(m), wiloy2k8(m), eneji50(m), dokyOloye, WarHorse1(m), amazon14, obailala(m), landon(m), penta(m), wisestman(m), Pascal181, Oasis007(m), rusep, uppa(m), Luxxycool(m), Fairboy(m), Emmyjb(m), Buskete(m), horiyommyalamu, Spacko007(m), Lanre4uonly(m), AkinseteK(m), rman, Spectre81(m), MemeTroll, Obudupikin, Oluwayomi01, Merceline(f), STENON(f), hopilo, PoliticalThuG(m), akeentech(m), arabiana(m), fk001, veave(f), Bonjoro, SunnyJose(m), dipoolowoo, konny1(m), Halcyon001, Ibusho, Stevez32(m), Dozieson(m), kadree(m), AGideon(m), texzola(m), LordRay205, affable4(m), mynamewilfred, Sirventor01(m), Str8talk21, Cmyname(m), adetes, frenzyduchess(f), Mohamy, BlackDuke(m), jtbnicol, Mammi18, laidol(f), olason(m), kayneri(m), Joshcoli(m), Turnedaround, dapotemi, olajizz01(m), beeveepee, aksule(m), GuyfawkesAB(m), soloxxng, Eskayla, luwee(m), aroskyBaba(m), spyder880(m), dvdami(m), suwalee(f), oshibote1, Peter1900, MonsieurCoder, surrogatesng, Naijaphobia, Sydney17(m), pcagbaji(m), olubams, Aare2050(m), QuotaSystem, Mmuoojukwu, Tobi7, usomine2014, otunbabrown, SarrkiMustDie, Lagaritha(m), specter(m), neatideas, dealslip(f), allgamesonsale, Hereigns4eva, arthurous(m), imkbaba777, Skepticus, royalamour(m), JAWBONE(m), Lilimax(f), Archmage(m), Emsbe2, bukas15(m), Acidosis(m), AreaFada2, ehie(f), sholadele4, chiventoline(m), dumo1(m), cesctotti(m), chindos(m), shinechinedu(m), chieveboy(m), Oyinlade07(m), AkpaMgbor(m), oigweA, dsobey, Udymos, python1, talk2rotman(m), slydey(m), kitakoli(m), peterock74s(m), SisiNini(f), Olasultan(m), Francisayo(m), Bcukzz, Eskdale(f), hoha4life(m), smokeyupu(m), Mohr(m), Karmatyra(f), ghenghen23(m), LordIsaac(m) and 464 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16