kidnapped # DapchiGirls girls back to Dapchi

township in Yobe, unfortunately, five of them are

FLASH: Boko Haram has reportedly returned all kidnapped #DapchiGirls girls back to Dapchi township in Yobe, unfortunately, five of them are dead.

Well done APC, well done Buhary. My below hypothesis has been confirmed.



God’s punishment await all of you.





Awon oloriburuku, please bring back the remaining Chibok girls also.





IF Mohomodu Buhary cannot Name those behind Boko Haram at this stage. He is not only a failure but a disgrace to his Military background.



APC, Party of professional liars and career rogues. 96 Likes 6 Shares

Thanks be to God almighty. 1 Like

hmm happy they are back and RIP to the dead but I smell foul play by APC.. 10 Likes 1 Share

In this regime, one has to wait for 24hours before a news can be confirmed 14 Likes 1 Share





I bet the movie directors of Dapchi girls are right now cooking up lies to tell as to how Nigerian govt under vegetables leadership secured the release of Dapchi girls from the dreaded boko haram without paying any ransom. Which will lead to more questions like, Has the dreaded boko haram suddenly become a merciful terrorist group? So merciful to release kidnapped girls to buhari's govt without ransom and exchange of boko haram prisoners?

Expect more bomb shells in coming days from chibock 2.0 movie cast members.









I have no single doubt in my mind that both Chibock girls and Dapchi girls abduction were all STAGED for cheap political gains. Only those who took the girls will return them.

Well done, APC govt of the more you look, the less you see transparency. So soon? This movie is too shallow. Is this how buhari's destructive APC govt want to end the movie script or there is more drama ahead?I bet the movie directors of Dapchi girls are right now cooking up lies to tell as to how Nigerian govt under vegetables leadership secured the release of Dapchi girls from thewithout paying any ransom. Which will lead to more questions like, Has the dreaded boko haram suddenly become a merciful terrorist group? So merciful to release kidnapped girls to buhari's govt without ransom and exchange of boko haram prisoners?Expect more bomb shells in coming days from chibock 2.0 movie cast members.I have no single doubt in my mind that bothOnly those who took the girls will return them.Well done, APC govt of the more you look, the less you see transparency. 35 Likes 4 Shares

We are waiting for the propaganda aspect of the kidnap playlet. 5 Likes

http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/21/boko-haram-returns-kidnapped-school-girls-dapchi-five-dead



Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead

Nigerian Islamist militant group, Boko Haram today returned 105 girls kidnapped from a high school compound in Dapchi a few weeks ago. Sources tell Saharareporters that the militant group came with the girls in 9 vehicles same way they took them away.



BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORKMAR 21, 2018



Nigerian Islamist militant group, Boko Haram today returned 105 girls kidnapped from a high school compound in Dapchi a few weeks ago. Sources tell Saharareporters that the militant group came with the girls in 9 vehicles same way they took them away.



There was confusion in the area as members of the community scampered into the bush as the terror group appeared in the area, first dropping off one the girls in a nearby village and then driving into the center of Dapchi town to drop off the rest of the girls. Five of the girls are dead according to our source. It is not clear if the Nigerian government paid any ransom to get the girls released.

Always political 2 Likes

So shameful that Pastor Osunbade is part of this fraudulent and bloody gonment. 22 Likes 2 Shares

returned? 1 Like 1 Share

Boko Haram seems to be very bold and invisible that even with the heavy presence of our security forces, they breeze in and out of town kidnapping and returning our girls.



Something is not just adding up in this script that was written to steal our $1bn 18 Likes 1 Share

Thank God... Welcome back



































How much was paid?







who was exchanged? 4 Likes

APC is a scam ! 7 Likes

...afta buying another plane for their Sheriff. So they brought in all the girls amids tight security & nothing happened to them?? 2 Likes





How much did you pay today? Action movieHow much did you pay today? 7 Likes

Thank God if this is true.





Buhari should still not contest. 2 Likes

Channels tv has confirmed the news, but journalists are not allowed entry to Dapchi.





Something is definitely not right here 17 Likes

How much did they pay to release them? Fake government! 4 Likes 1 Share





My only question is, if it's the military that is barring journalist from entering dapchi, where did they go when Boko Haram boys came to drop off the girls? It's that simple, take the girls, return them and people sing your praise, and everyone is happy, only that the dead girls will serve as collateral damageMy only question is, if it's the military that is barring journalist from entering dapchi, where did they go when Boko Haram boys came to drop off the girls? 11 Likes

Boko haram Govt for Boko haram people.



Cast



Scipt: Lai Mohammed



Screenplay: Prof "Reptile Face" Osinbade



Director: Gen Bubu



Producer: Shekau



Actors:



Kidnappers: Boko Boys



Victims: "Chibok girls" as Dapchi girls



Waka pass: NPF and the Nigerian Army 23 Likes 2 Shares

dexpee4life:

In this regime, one has to wait for 24hours before a news can be confirmed that's just it. that's just it. 2 Likes

if u believe this post is concorted.like 3 Likes

Hope this is not coming from Lai Mohammed right? 1 Like

scam



So they just drove into Dapchi town and dropped the girls back in their hostel?



Me thinks, there is overwhelming evidence to suggest that the Nigeria Govt colluded with the BH terrorist to carry out this abduction and the US knows this.



Note: The US has sent in special forces in Niger Republic to capture and or kill the factional head of BH which operates between the border with Niger and Yobe. Shekau's faction is limited to southern Borno and northern Adamawa and Cameroun.



This faction that carried out the Dapchi abduction were behind the killings of 4 US service men last year. I know that the US will be monitoring every single move they make. And they as GEJ, will say "Must Know" how and why the abductions took place.



From every indication, the cover has been blown and so the Buhari govt had to rescind the abduction by ordering their BH terrorist to return the girls. 9 Likes

THANK ALMIGHTY GOD