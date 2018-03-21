₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by lalasticlala(m): 11:00am
According to Sahara Reporters
UPDATE: #DapchiGirls Liah Sharibu, the only Christian amongst high school girls kidnapped at Dapchi in Yobe remains in Boko Haram custody
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/976367932660965376
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by honey001(m): 11:04am
Please, help me inform the presidency that they forgot one innocent girl where she was kept by them.
Scam abduction!
They should go and bring the girl back now oooh!
This is a clinical finish by bokoharam,they kidknapped the girls without any security interruption/interception and returned them neatly without being intercepted as well. But b4 the directors of this movie will think that they are smart let me point out that the movie is only 4 the gullibles
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Smily202(m): 11:04am
The girl doesn't wanna be brainwashed like others because she's Christian. Nevertheless; Buhari footsoldiers can fool some of the people all the time but can't fool all the people all the time. I wonder weather Bokoharam are ghost that can come kidnap 120girls at a time and return them anytime they deem fit.
Fulanis herdsmen will slaughter ppl in their sleep and Army will be celebrating defeating unarmed protesters with megaphone. #we are still watching the movie .
Fulanis Herdsmen attacked and kill the soldiers yet they are criminals unlike IPOB that are terrorist with megaphone. : FG
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by miqos02(m): 11:04am
Hmmm
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by obafemee80(m): 11:04am
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by valuedammy(m): 11:05am
All this propaganda news!
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Auxiliary(m): 11:05am
And the drama continues...
I wonder how our leaders sleep with all this propaganda flying around. Our conscience is so dead.
We need to start taking actions and initiative by ourselves...
Hypocrisy... Make them sha release the girl in good health, she looks beautiful to be harmed!
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by holysainbj(m): 11:05am
So they released all the others and kept the Christian one?
Wakanda country is this please? Did I sin so much in my past life that I was sent here?
I'll be flying the Nigerian flag on judgement day, so they'll know I've already been to hell
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Abbeyme: 11:05am
oh
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Babagboju(m): 11:05am
Chai, Christian nah die be dat
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Papiikush: 11:05am
If I say what is in my mind now, a mod will ban me for speaking against a certain religion constantly terrorizing the county and kidnapping little girls.
Well.. May God bring her back home safely
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Babalawosisfake: 11:05am
this is sad. please christain leaders do something.
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Hades2016(m): 11:05am
God
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Manueleee(m): 11:05am
O God why. save this girl.
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by tuoyoojo(m): 11:05am
a poorly executed script
I weak for this govt
them wan give the Christian geh belle n use am as suicide bomber
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Hades2016(m): 11:05am
Can't just imagine what the girl will be going through right now in the hands of those mother fvvcker God
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by DDeliverer(m): 11:06am
Interesting..
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by IME1: 11:06am
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Firefire(m): 11:06am
Convert her to terrorist...
What I know is that Buhary & his handlers will not go unpunished.
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by eTECTIVe(m): 11:06am
Hmmm... Uncle Lala even had to leave his snakes to open dis thread... If dis was a sane country dat Mama Boko Haram would b cooling off in a detention centre . But we know it was all arranged and dis one togeda with d dead ones are collateral damage
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by xpac01(m): 11:06am
It's getting clearer the shore this government ship is sailing to.
They preach love but in hypocritical manner
They claim unity but just within the fold
They proclaim peace but dine with war...
Buhari is definitely a mistake and a curse to our dear nation. He prefers promoting a religion than seeing a progressive nation under his watch.
#backtodaura2019
I can't wait.
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Pepsi101: 11:06am
The President only bails Muslims
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by jetz: 11:06am
its well with her o
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Ghostmode2two(m): 11:06am
PMB
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by seunmsg(m): 11:06am
Very sad and disturbing. Hopefully, she will regain her freedom very soon. I however don't like the religious angle. Like i wrote when the incidence occurred initially, the problem is a humanitarian one and we should not allow it to be politicized or given a religious coloration. Where is the proof that she is the only christian among the 110 kidnapped girls? How did sahara reporters got the information that she was not released because of her christian faith? Five of the girls were reported dead, were they killed because of their religion?
The same handles on nairaland that attempted to politicize the kidnapping and make it out as a Buahri failure are the same set of people that are now very angry over the release. People who don't care about the girls and their parents should not be allowed to compromise their safe return with politics and religion. We should wait for a more detailed information about the release and those still left in captivity before we start making baseless assertions.
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Kenswitch(m): 11:06am
What do u expect from shithole country, let's the drama continues
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by MISTAICEY02288(m): 11:07am
Please someone should remind me the title of this movie again
APC thinks they can fool everyone of us abi?
Believe this Dapchi gurls story at your own peril Cos everything was stage managed by this demonic useless administration all in a bid to campaign for 2019 elections in order to win the votes of their gullible shallow minded zombies. Buhari! Buhari!! Buhari!!! May it never be well with you and your cohorts. Eyin hoeloriburuku alaye baje gbogbo yii.
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Throwback: 11:07am
She might have been killed already for being a Christian.
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Crocky23: 11:07am
Buhari made sure they kept the Christian girl.
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by Lizzieorex(f): 11:07am
I pray she is not dead oooooh
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by larrymoore(m): 11:07am
God will bring her as well.
|Re: Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram by alphaconde(m): 11:07am
fake kidnap fake rescue
