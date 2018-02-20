Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls (8664 Views)

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed to



Shehu promised to give further details on the development later.



“Yes, the girls are being transported to safety. We will give details later. We thank God,” the presidential spokesman said.



The girls’ release came exactly one week after President Muhammadu Buhari visited the school where they were kidnapped.



yes; the arrangement is real..



6uhari and brothers doing what they are known for.



if anyone believes there was a kidnap in the first instance, the person does so at his/her on peril..



girls returned; no police sees them, no one sees them, no military checkpoint to see them...



what a people...



I'm happy for the girls, and their families.

But for those that stage-managed this incident in the first place, may God's wrath never cease in their lot.

And to our present Scam Government: So, the girls were returned not 'rescued'?!

Really?

Oh my! The BokoHaram must have had a change of heart.

One thing I know, judgement is coming and we as a people shall laugh in the days of your disasters.

God Save Nigeria!

I'll like to watch this movie 2019: The Making

Even Jackie Chan would be envious of whoever coordinated this stunt.

Nigerian's Abeg as the saying goes 'give yourself brain'.



Ask pertinent questions



1. How were they able to have been abducted in the first instance.



2. If Boko Haram can traipse in to a school, seize girls, traipse back some weeks later to drop them off, is there a government in that location?



3. The girls looked haggard after a few weeks, Chibok girls looked okay after years...



4. Etc etc







Even journalists were not allowed into the town to capture the moment when the girls were being 'returned'. Hmm. God help Nigeria 10 Likes

Federal Republic of Comedy.



Movie title -DAPCHI GIRLS



Starring

1.@Mbuhari

2.Prof osinbajo

3.lai Muhammed

4. Shakau

5.Nigeria armed forces

6.Nigeria police

7.All zombies

5.innocent girls



Nice movie but I Dont like how the part two end

Kudos to the government of president buhari for the safety return of those girls. And am also very happy for the families of the girls, at least they will finally reunite with their children.



Had it been that that useless, hopeless and pathetic drunkard took similar action when chibok girls were kidnapped by boko haram, the girls would have been rescued/released on time. But the clueless man had to play politics with the lives of the innocent girls, blaming this and that, and till today our fingers are still crossed, hoping and praying for the successful release of the remaining chibok girls. 5 Likes 2 Shares

fiizznation:

Kudos to the government of president buhari for the safety return of those girls. And am also very happy for the families of the girls, at least they will finally reunite with their children.



Had it been that that useless, hopeless and pathetic drunkard took similar action when chibok girls were kidnapped by boko haram, the girls would have been rescued/released on time. But the clueless man had to play politics with the lives of the innocent girls, blaming this and that, and till today our fingers are still crossed, hoping and praying for the successful release of the remaining chibok girls.

I Dont know how some people think oooo. I Dont know how some people think oooo.

fiizznation:

Kudos to the government of president buhari for the safety return of those girls. And am also very happy for the families of the girls, at least they will finally reunite with their children.



Had it been that that useless, hopeless and pathetic drunkard took similar action when chibok girls were kidnapped by boko haram, the girls would have been rescued/released on time. But the clueless man had to play politics with the lives of the innocent girls, blaming this and that, and till today our fingers are still crossed, hoping and praying for the successful release of the remaining chibok girls. well you be agbogi so y u no go celebrate , ransom money touch your hand now well you be agbogi so y u no go celebrate , ransom money touch your hand now 16 Likes

So they drove into the school, pixk a 100+ girls and took them to a private party



When they are through they drove to town and drop them



Kudos

Hmmmmmm



O Thank you God Almighty

dodelight:

I'm happy for the girls, and their families.

But for those that stage-managed this incident in the first place, may God's wrath never cease in their lot.

And to our present Scam Government: So, the girls were returned not 'rescued'?!

Really?

Oh my! The BokoHaram must have had a change of heart.

One thing I know, judgement is coming and we as a people shall laugh in the days of your disasters.

take a break from wailing and celebrate this good news.you may embrace your hubby afterwards.have a blessed day.

LORDOFAFONJAS:



well you be agbogi so y u no go celebrate , ransom money touch your hand now



I pity you. Ohh and I guess you must be very very sad right now. You wished the girls were never rescued right?I pity you.

Some one over there celebrating the released of the girls kidnapped by the same government in power. I pity this kwantry Nijgeria. God see what's happening in the Country called Naija oo 2 Likes

All na arrangee by buhari,Apc and their foot soldiers boko-haram....buhari/APC are certainly not as smart as they think 8 Likes

SAI BABA!! A very efficient government!! Buhari till 2023 *dodging shoes, slippers, hammers, bottles, generators and car batteries*!!!

Good

Nigeria....



The more you look...

The less you see.

Another Joke

Good for the freed girls!



I only hope that money did not change hands to empower the terrorists for another profit yielding engagement.



As for those who are not happy that the girls are released, your agony does not hinder their freedom.

Sick nation

Unbelievable

Oboy





Arrangee masitass ooooo

nice one