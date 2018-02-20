₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by okaynigeria: 10:00am
The Presidency on Wednesday confirmed the release of students of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State who were abducted by the Boko Haram sect on February 19.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed to Okay Nigeria.
Shehu promised to give further details on the development later.
“Yes, the girls are being transported to safety. We will give details later. We thank God,” the presidential spokesman said.
The girls’ release came exactly one week after President Muhammadu Buhari visited the school where they were kidnapped.
https://www.okay.ng/breaking-abducted-dapchi-girls-released-presidency-confirms/
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by Claumy2(m): 10:02am
yes; the arrangement is real..
6uhari and brothers doing what they are known for.
if anyone believes there was a kidnap in the first instance, the person does so at his/her on peril..
girls returned; no police sees them, no one sees them, no military checkpoint to see them...
what a people...
first to comment, meanwhile...
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by dodelight(m): 10:06am
I'm happy for the girls, and their families.
But for those that stage-managed this incident in the first place, may God's wrath never cease in their lot.
And to our present Scam Government: So, the girls were returned not 'rescued'?!
Really?
Oh my! The BokoHaram must have had a change of heart.
One thing I know, judgement is coming and we as a people shall laugh in the days of your disasters.
God Save Nigeria!
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by JosEast(m): 10:13am
.
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by thesicilian: 10:14am
I'll like to watch this movie 2019: The Making
Even Jackie Chan would be envious of whoever coordinated this stunt.
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by okaynigeria: 10:17am
cc: lalasticlal mynd44
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by three: 10:18am
Nigerian's Abeg as the saying goes 'give yourself brain'.
Ask pertinent questions
1. How were they able to have been abducted in the first instance.
2. If Boko Haram can traipse in to a school, seize girls, traipse back some weeks later to drop them off, is there a government in that location?
3. The girls looked haggard after a few weeks, Chibok girls looked okay after years...
4. Etc etc
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by escodotman: 10:18am
Even journalists were not allowed into the town to capture the moment when the girls were being 'returned'. Hmm. God help Nigeria
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 10:20am
Federal Republic of Comedy.
Movie title -DAPCHI GIRLS
Starring
1.@Mbuhari
2.Prof osinbajo
3.lai Muhammed
4. Shakau
5.Nigeria armed forces
6.Nigeria police
7.All zombies
5.innocent girls
Nice movie but I Dont like how the part two end
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by fiizznation: 10:20am
Kudos to the government of president buhari for the safety return of those girls. And am also very happy for the families of the girls, at least they will finally reunite with their children.
Had it been that that useless, hopeless and pathetic drunkard took similar action when chibok girls were kidnapped by boko haram, the girls would have been rescued/released on time. But the clueless man had to play politics with the lives of the innocent girls, blaming this and that, and till today our fingers are still crossed, hoping and praying for the successful release of the remaining chibok girls.
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 10:21am
fiizznation:
I Dont know how some people think oooo.
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by LORDOFAFONJAS: 10:21am
fiizznation:well you be agbogi so y u no go celebrate , ransom money touch your hand now
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by DaudaAbu(m): 10:24am
So they drove into the school, pixk a 100+ girls and took them to a private party
When they are through they drove to town and drop them
Kudos
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by docadams: 10:25am
Hmmmmmm
O Thank you God Almighty
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by alen4smith(m): 10:25am
dodelight:take a break from wailing and celebrate this good news.you may embrace your hubby afterwards.have a blessed day.
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by fiizznation: 10:27am
LORDOFAFONJAS:Ohh and I guess you must be very very sad right now. You wished the girls were never rescued right?
I pity you.
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by titusenes: 10:29am
Some one over there celebrating the released of the girls kidnapped by the same government in power. I pity this kwantry Nijgeria. God see what's happening in the Country called Naija oo
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by Ngokafor(f): 10:41am
All na arrangee by buhari,Apc and their foot soldiers boko-haram....buhari/APC are certainly not as smart as they think
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by soberdrunk(m): 10:48am
SAI BABA!! A very efficient government!! Buhari till 2023 *dodging shoes, slippers, hammers, bottles, generators and car batteries*!!!
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by miqos02(m): 10:48am
Good
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by alexistaiwo: 10:49am
Nigeria....
The more you look...
The less you see.
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by bedspread: 10:49am
Another Joke
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by dynicks(m): 10:49am
ok
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by Throwback: 10:49am
Good for the freed girls!
I only hope that money did not change hands to empower the terrorists for another profit yielding engagement.
As for those who are not happy that the girls are released, your agony does not hinder their freedom.
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by thunderbabs: 10:49am
Sick nation
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by spokesboy: 10:49am
Unbelievable
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by bumi10: 10:49am
Oboy
Arrangee masitass ooooo
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by costail: 10:50am
nice one
|Re: Presidency Confirms Release Of Abducted Dapchi Girls by Beehshorp(m): 10:50am
Keep fooling us you hear... But the difference between then and now is we are wiser now... Our mumu don do... No be only safe return of dapchi girls.. Ndi ara
