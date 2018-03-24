₦airaland Forum

Boko Haram 'Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu' - The Cable

Politics

Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" / FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process / Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram (1) (2) (3) (4)

Islie: 8:06pm
Members of the Boko Haram sect are said to be on their way to Dapchi in Yobe state, to return Leah Sharibu.

Multiple sources disclosed this to TheCable on Saturday afternoon.

“As of 3pm, we heard that they were 20 kilometres from Dapchi,” a resident who does not want his identity revealed, said.

TheCable gathered that while some are rejoicing over the development, many have fled the town out of fear.

“The news that they are bringing back the girl was received with mixed feelings,” another source said.

“Some people are jubilating but many have abandoned their homes out of fear. There is confusion as I speak to you. What if they decide to abduct more people. Those guys are lunatics.”

Sharibu is the only one in captivity out of the 110 students abducted on February 19.
Boko Haram had refused to release her because she rejected the option of renouncing her faith.

Expressing delight over her stance, the girl’s father prayed for her safe return .

Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, also prayed for her release .

Many groups, including the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), had asked the federal government to negotiate her release.

President Muhammad Buhari had said his government would not abandon her.



https://www.thecable.ng/sources-boko-haram-returning-christian-girl-to-dapchi
Franzinni: 8:09pm
Well cooked but you forgot to add salt Op

Angelparadise(f): 8:10pm
That will be good news .

Paperwhite(m): 8:11pm
Fine but Nigeria must get the to the root of this Dapchi kidnap scam.It just never add up.This is not the BH that had been known.
The APC-led government must come clean on this sham.Karma is on standby.

countryfive: 8:14pm
LORDOFAFONJAS: 8:23pm
ZombieTAMER: 8:25pm
I know Buhari must have called them
Certainly couldn't face the fire

I expect them to have safe passage as usual

No military in sight sad

Nackzy: 8:25pm
Buhari's Loyalist... Foot soldiers

Chevronstaff: 8:25pm
Buhari once said that they should stop killing Boko Haram members but instead pay them money,treat them like the Niger Delta militants who got amnesty...
Perharps the ransom money Buhari keeps drolling out to Boko Haram represents what he advocated for in the past....
MY PEOPLE,PRESIDENT BUHARI IS THE GRAND COMMANDER OF BOKO HARAM!!!

idee91: 8:25pm
Some people would say its part of the movie again....... What exactly do you want ?

EbuGeneral(m): 8:25pm
Even Enoch Adeboye is also featured in this movie. very shameful that this eweduristan that contributed in what we're passing through today is still acting this sh1t.

MXrap: 8:26pm
Bubu has turned Nigeria into a 'giant' joke. Just look at how he is jonsing Nigerians with his Boko boys cheesy

BCISLTD: 8:26pm
sad how are this guys moving so freely

ZombieTAMER: 8:26pm
Paperwhite:
Nigeria must get the to the root of this Dapchi kidnap same.It just never add up.


Buhari is a terrorist
Buhari is pro Islamists

Hope you have been cleared

mumureloaded(m): 8:26pm
am I the only one that think this dapchi kidnap of a thing somehow get k-leg

Lanre4uonly(m): 8:26pm
If it is true, that will be nice and congratulations to the family ahead.
Also, our gallant military officers should please keep off from the route as usual for the safe return of the innocent child.
God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.
Firgemachar: 8:26pm
I pray so!

I can't wait to celebrate.
gurunlocker: 8:27pm
I hope it is getting clearer to those that are still blind to see?

t12tosin: 8:27pm
... Is coming nuz
GoroTango(m): 8:27pm
I pray this is true because if that girl is not returned to her family, I cant see myself voting for Buhari next year

beegs(m): 8:27pm
That will me nice. My heroine
martineverest(m): 8:28pm
same ppl that call the dapchi brouhaha a hoax are still the same ppl that believe this Leah of a girl story
HiddenShadow: 8:30pm
Dapchi Girls Season 2. grin

fk001: 8:31pm
You will see how gullible wailers will start wailing over her return. cheesy


They will still blame PMB over her return


I don't know what they want seriously, they are just confused



PMB till 2023

Skepticus: 8:31pm
Barnawi's boys can stroll in and stroll out at will, on a sovereign territory.

Nigeria is the biggest scam on earth.

Imagine 200 million plus people being fooled to think they have a country grin

amazon14: 8:31pm
d A P C hi scam again?

Yeeyo: 8:32pm
Am happy for her return but Buhari is the owner of boko haram.

chumaster(m): 8:32pm
Gepheral: 8:32pm
Some people are jubilating but many have abandoned their homes out of fear. There is confusion as I speak to you. What if they decide to abduct more people. Those guys are lunatics.”


dynicks(m): 8:33pm
lol....abeg who get d hd version of this movie; I go download d cinema version which isn't clear nd enjoyable..


or better still, tell me d site I need to go so as to download a clearer version

asobo: 8:33pm
GoroTango:
I pray this is true because if that girl is not returned to her family, I cant see myself voting for Buhari next year
ENEMY OF NIGERIA NOTED. SO WITH ALL THE HARDSHIP WE STILL HAVE PEOPLE LIKE YOU WHO HAVE SOLD THEIR CONSCIENCE TO THE DEVIL. #DAURAISCALLING

