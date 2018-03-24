Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable (9237 Views)

Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" / FG Reacts To Dapchi Girls Release, Says 76 Students Released In Ongoing Process / Liah Sharibu, The Only Christian Amongst The Dapchigirls Remains With Boko Haram (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Members of the Boko Haram sect are said to be on their way to Dapchi in Yobe state, to return Leah Sharibu.



Multiple sources disclosed this to TheCable on Saturday afternoon.



“As of 3pm, we heard that they were 20 kilometres from Dapchi,” a resident who does not want his identity revealed, said.



TheCable gathered that while some are rejoicing over the development, many have fled the town out of fear.



“The news that they are bringing back the girl was received with mixed feelings,” another source said.



“Some people are jubilating but many have abandoned their homes out of fear. There is confusion as I speak to you. What if they decide to abduct more people. Those guys are lunatics.”



Sharibu is the only one in captivity out of the 110 students abducted on February 19.

Boko Haram had refused to release her because she rejected the option of renouncing her faith.



Expressing delight over her stance, the girl’s father prayed for her safe return .



Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, also prayed for her release .



Many groups, including the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), had asked the federal government to negotiate her release.



President Muhammad Buhari had said his government would not abandon her.





https://www.thecable.ng/sources-boko-haram-returning-christian-girl-to-dapchi

Well cooked but you forgot to add salt Op 9 Likes

That will be good news . 1 Like

Fine but Nigeria must get the to the root of this Dapchi kidnap scam.It just never add up.This is not the BH that had been known.

The APC-led government must come clean on this sham.Karma is on standby. 12 Likes

[quote][/quote] [quote][/quote]

my country people my country people 1 Like



Certainly couldn't face the fire



I expect them to have safe passage as usual



No military in sight I know Buhari must have called themCertainly couldn't face the fireI expect them to have safe passage as usualNo military in sight 13 Likes

Buhari's Loyalist... Foot soldiers 11 Likes

Buhari once said that they should stop killing Boko Haram members but instead pay them money,treat them like the Niger Delta militants who got amnesty...

Perharps the ransom money Buhari keeps drolling out to Boko Haram represents what he advocated for in the past....

MY PEOPLE,PRESIDENT BUHARI IS THE GRAND COMMANDER OF BOKO HARAM!!! 13 Likes 2 Shares

Some people would say its part of the movie again....... What exactly do you want ? 2 Likes

Even Enoch Adeboye is also featured in this movie. very shameful that this eweduristan that contributed in what we're passing through today is still acting this sh1t. 7 Likes 1 Share

Bubu has turned Nigeria into a 'giant' joke. Just look at how he is jonsing Nigerians with his Boko boys 16 Likes 1 Share

how are this guys moving so freely how are this guys moving so freely 3 Likes

Paperwhite:

Nigeria must get the to the root of this Dapchi kidnap same.It just never add up.



Buhari is a terrorist

Buhari is pro Islamists



Hope you have been cleared Buhari is a terroristBuhari is pro IslamistsHope you have been cleared 7 Likes

am I the only one that think this dapchi kidnap of a thing somehow get k-leg 2 Likes

If it is true, that will be nice and congratulations to the family ahead.

Also, our gallant military officers should please keep off from the route as usual for the safe return of the innocent child.

God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.

I pray so!



I can't wait to celebrate.

I hope it is getting clearer to those that are still blind to see? 3 Likes

... Is coming nuz

I pray this is true because if that girl is not returned to her family, I cant see myself voting for Buhari next year 1 Like

That will me nice. My heroine

same ppl that call the dapchi brouhaha a hoax are still the same ppl that believe this Leah of a girl story

Dapchi Girls Season 2. 3 Likes









You will see how gullible wailers will start wailing over her return.





They will still blame PMB over her return





I don't know what they want seriously, they are just confused







PMB till 2023 You will see how gullible wailers will start wailing over her return.They will still blame PMB over her returnI don't know what they want seriously, they are just confusedPMB till 2023





Barnawi's boys can stroll in and stroll out at will, on a sovereign territory.



Nigeria is the biggest scam on earth.



Imagine 200 million plus people being fooled to think they have a country Barnawi's boys can stroll in and stroll out at will, on a sovereign territory.Nigeria is the biggest scam on earth.Imagine 200 million plus people being fooled to think they have a country 3 Likes 1 Share

? d A P C hi scam again 1 Like

Am happy for her return but Buhari is the owner of boko haram. 6 Likes

kai

Some people are jubilating but many have abandoned their homes out of fear. There is confusion as I speak to you. What if they decide to abduct more people. Those guys are lunatics.”







lol....abeg who get d hd version of this movie; I go download d cinema version which isn't clear nd enjoyable..





or better still, tell me d site I need to go so as to download a clearer version 2 Likes