|Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by Islie: 8:06pm
Members of the Boko Haram sect are said to be on their way to Dapchi in Yobe state, to return Leah Sharibu.
https://www.thecable.ng/sources-boko-haram-returning-christian-girl-to-dapchi
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by Franzinni: 8:09pm
Well cooked but you forgot to add salt Op
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by Angelparadise(f): 8:10pm
That will be good news .
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by Paperwhite(m): 8:11pm
Fine but Nigeria must get the to the root of this Dapchi kidnap scam.It just never add up.This is not the BH that had been known.
The APC-led government must come clean on this sham.Karma is on standby.
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by countryfive: 8:14pm
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by LORDOFAFONJAS: 8:23pm
my country people
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by ZombieTAMER: 8:25pm
I know Buhari must have called them
Certainly couldn't face the fire
I expect them to have safe passage as usual
No military in sight
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by Nackzy: 8:25pm
Buhari's Loyalist... Foot soldiers
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by Chevronstaff: 8:25pm
Buhari once said that they should stop killing Boko Haram members but instead pay them money,treat them like the Niger Delta militants who got amnesty...
Perharps the ransom money Buhari keeps drolling out to Boko Haram represents what he advocated for in the past....
MY PEOPLE,PRESIDENT BUHARI IS THE GRAND COMMANDER OF BOKO HARAM!!!
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by idee91: 8:25pm
Some people would say its part of the movie again....... What exactly do you want ?
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by EbuGeneral(m): 8:25pm
Even Enoch Adeboye is also featured in this movie. very shameful that this eweduristan that contributed in what we're passing through today is still acting this sh1t.
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by MXrap: 8:26pm
Bubu has turned Nigeria into a 'giant' joke. Just look at how he is jonsing Nigerians with his Boko boys
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by BCISLTD: 8:26pm
how are this guys moving so freely
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by ZombieTAMER: 8:26pm
Paperwhite:
Buhari is a terrorist
Buhari is pro Islamists
Hope you have been cleared
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by mumureloaded(m): 8:26pm
am I the only one that think this dapchi kidnap of a thing somehow get k-leg
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:26pm
If it is true, that will be nice and congratulations to the family ahead.
Also, our gallant military officers should please keep off from the route as usual for the safe return of the innocent child.
God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by Firgemachar: 8:26pm
I pray so!
I can't wait to celebrate.
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by gurunlocker: 8:27pm
I hope it is getting clearer to those that are still blind to see?
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by t12tosin: 8:27pm
... Is coming nuz
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by GoroTango(m): 8:27pm
I pray this is true because if that girl is not returned to her family, I cant see myself voting for Buhari next year
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by beegs(m): 8:27pm
That will me nice. My heroine
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by martineverest(m): 8:28pm
same ppl that call the dapchi brouhaha a hoax are still the same ppl that believe this Leah of a girl story
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by HiddenShadow: 8:30pm
Dapchi Girls Season 2.
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by fk001: 8:31pm
You will see how gullible wailers will start wailing over her return.
They will still blame PMB over her return
I don't know what they want seriously, they are just confused
PMB till 2023
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by Skepticus: 8:31pm
Barnawi's boys can stroll in and stroll out at will, on a sovereign territory.
Nigeria is the biggest scam on earth.
Imagine 200 million plus people being fooled to think they have a country
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by amazon14: 8:31pm
d A P C hi scam again?
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by Yeeyo: 8:32pm
Am happy for her return but Buhari is the owner of boko haram.
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by chumaster(m): 8:32pm
kai
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by Gepheral: 8:32pm
Some people are jubilating but many have abandoned their homes out of fear. There is confusion as I speak to you. What if they decide to abduct more people. Those guys are lunatics.”
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by dynicks(m): 8:33pm
lol....abeg who get d hd version of this movie; I go download d cinema version which isn't clear nd enjoyable..
or better still, tell me d site I need to go so as to download a clearer version
|Re: Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable by asobo: 8:33pm
GoroTango:ENEMY OF NIGERIA NOTED. SO WITH ALL THE HARDSHIP WE STILL HAVE PEOPLE LIKE YOU WHO HAVE SOLD THEIR CONSCIENCE TO THE DEVIL. #DAURAISCALLING
