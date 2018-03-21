₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by emmalezdigital: 11:33am
Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) co-convener, Oby Ezekwesili took to her twitter page to welcome the abducted school girls from Dapchi, Yobe state, who were allegedly returned to their village by their abductors in the early hours of Wednesday, March 21. Recall that abut 105 students of Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi were on February 19, 2018 kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents. Ezekwesili, who is also a former federal minister of education, said the return of the school girls is a good news but the federal government should demand the return of the 112 Chibok girls who are still in their abductors’ custody.
Ezekwesili went further to ask if the terrorists who reportedly returned the Dapchi school girls have been arrested and how many have been taken into the custody of the security operatives. She tweeted: “While we @BBOG_Nigeria rejoice that “abductors” of our Dapchi girls have returned them, please be reminded that: There are #112 #ChibokGirls remining to be returned. “We demand that you also ask their abductors to return them immediately! Now!! In a separate tweet where she copied the president and the Nigerian army, Ezekwesili wrote: “The terrorists returned our Dapchi girls to Dapchi? Wonderful. Please confirm and also let us know how many of the terrorist were arrested.”
Recall that we previously reported that an unconfirmed report claim that Boko Haram has returned kidnapped #DapchiGirls girls back to Dapchi township in Yobe state. Channels Television correspondent who monitored the event disclosed this during a programme on Wednesday, March 21.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/21/oby-ezekwesili-reacts-to-alleged-return-of-abducted-dapchi-girls/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by guterMann: 11:35am
I like the way she putted the ABDUCTORS in quotation marks,a tongue in cheek kind of.
Madam Oby,why are you asking if the terrorists have been arrested?
Have you ever seen a movie director arrest his actors and actresses for playing their roles?
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by eTECTIVe(m): 11:43am
Dis drama is becoming really embarrassing... So Boko Haram drove to town in a region with enof military presence to invade a country, packed over a hundred gals and left undetected. And den came back and dropped some of d gals still undetected and d govt calls it an unconditional release?
24 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by miqos02(m): 12:41pm
Ok then
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by Consultville(m): 12:41pm
Hmmm this is season film
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by Bedlecturer(m): 12:41pm
Oh God!
Is this a country?
When will this government stop making mockery of our intelligence?
When will this government leave us alone?
This government has turned this country to a laughing stock.
Small neighboring countries that used to hail Nigeria have suddenly starts making jest of this country.
God in heaven, kindly forgive our sins and bring back the glory of our dear country the way it used to be, because if care is not taking a heap of dustbin will starts competing with Nigeria.
12 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by kolawoleibukun: 12:41pm
I think that she tried. the thing is if to say all Nigerians day vocal and active like her many people would be put in check. at least people go feel the pressure. but if people like this talk na we way be the masses go day attack her. na she be the only person for Nigeria? we no get ministers and councilors and people representing our constituency?
how is it possible that they return the girls but the people way abduct the girl remain invisible?
how is it possible that stolen cash was recovered and the embezzlers remain incognito.
Nigeria no be place? The only thing better for 9ja is to sell 9ja to Ghana.
the only country whose president is deaf, without a certificate, cannot declare his asset and has poorly arranged open teeth.
4 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by Built2last: 12:42pm
Ok
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by denkyw(m): 12:42pm
In as much as this is a very applaudiable effort from the FG, but the means in which this girls where been released is not juhstiable. Negotiating with terrorist is a weak act and sends the wrong message. I will say the FG just succeeded in empowering this terrorist.
3 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by Nairalanddist: 12:42pm
Why are igbos hell bent on destabilising this administration of president Buhari with constant threats and hate speeches? From Nnamdi kanu's madness to this bitter woman who is pained by lack of appointments. Truly the igbos are their own enemies
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by Jamiubond009(m): 12:42pm
K
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by yeyerolling: 12:42pm
Money from ECA must be justified. Oloribu pple
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by olaolulazio(m): 12:42pm
Hypocrite!!!!!
I hope they returned as girls and not as women.
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by soberdrunk(m): 12:42pm
Unfortunately it is hard for any 'right' thinking intellectual Nigerian to take Aunty Oby serious, during her tenure as Minister of Education we didn't notice 'major' transformation in the education sector so the motive behind this BBOG campaign is questionable, it is either she is seeking political relevance or appointment. If she did half the work Madam Dora(God rest her soul) did in NAFDAC in the education sector then we will have been truly and easily convinced she is passionate about Nigeria.....
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by ivili(m): 12:43pm
Well,let's just hope all the girls are returned and no child left behind.
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by Cruz40(m): 12:43pm
I weep for my dear country
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:44pm
GOOD DEVELOPMENT.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by ZombieTAMER: 12:44pm
What's the name of this movie by APC
They should leave the Christain girl alone
Wicked things
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by Bizzysmitty: 12:45pm
This woman is always reacting.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by utenwuson: 12:45pm
only if u want to producer/director to arrest the lead actor
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by Adenex3051(m): 12:45pm
There is more than meet the eye to this drama. Let's patiently as the drama unfold before us.
To the returned girls, their parents and families, I say a big congratulation and welcome home.
. I pray and hope we have seen the last of these senseless kidnapping.
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by 2odd(m): 12:45pm
this country don Taya me
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by MasterJayJay: 12:46pm
Nairalanddist:Shut up!!!
So it is your fulani herdsmen and bokoharam brothers that are stabilising the country? Use your brain wisely for once.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by boyency: 12:47pm
Nigeria the best country with security,,,,,,,
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by Yinxies(f): 12:47pm
We are watching...
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by mike404(m): 12:47pm
PROPHET BULLHARY IS THE GREATEST JOKE OF THE CENTURY.
I COULD REMEMBER VIVIDLY WHEN HE CLAIMED THAT ASARI DOKUBO SENT BOKO BOYS TO ELIMINATE HIM THE WORST PART OF IT IS THAT OUR SUFFERSTICATED MUSLIM BRETHREN FROM THE WEST SIDE WERE THE ONE PROMOTING THAT PARTICULAR FALSE ALARM
4 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by desmont004: 12:48pm
Nairalanddist:Y not pray for one of your family to be kidnapped and see the pain.... Mtcheeeeew
4 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by boyency: 12:48pm
Nigeria the best with security.......
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by SpyAC(m): 12:49pm
Nairalanddist:u re nothing. Bt a sadist
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls by kuntash: 12:49pm
Nairalanddist:
You sound as one who is paid to go gaga in the end ..
pls apply wisdom
3 Likes
