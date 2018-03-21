Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Return Of Dapchi Girls (10136 Views)

Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Ugandan Minister's Speech / Ezekwesili Reacts To The Release Of 80 Chibok Girls / Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To IDP Camp Bombing Mistake (PHOTOS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) co-convener, Oby Ezekwesili took to her twitter page to welcome the abducted school girls from Dapchi, Yobe state, who were allegedly returned to their village by their abductors in the early hours of Wednesday, March 21. Recall that abut 105 students of Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi were on February 19, 2018 kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents. Ezekwesili, who is also a former federal minister of education, said the return of the school girls is a good news but the federal government should demand the return of the 112 Chibok girls who are still in their abductors’ custody.



Ezekwesili went further to ask if the terrorists who reportedly returned the Dapchi school girls have been arrested and how many have been taken into the custody of the security operatives. She tweeted: “While we @BBOG_Nigeria rejoice that “abductors” of our Dapchi girls have returned them, please be reminded that: There are #112 #ChibokGirls remining to be returned. “We demand that you also ask their abductors to return them immediately! Now!! In a separate tweet where she copied the president and the Nigerian army, Ezekwesili wrote: “The terrorists returned our Dapchi girls to Dapchi? Wonderful. Please confirm and also let us know how many of the terrorist were arrested.”



Recall that we previously reported that an unconfirmed report claim that Boko Haram has returned kidnapped #DapchiGirls girls back to Dapchi township in Yobe state. Channels Television correspondent who monitored the event disclosed this during a programme on Wednesday, March 21.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/21/oby-ezekwesili-reacts-to-alleged-return-of-abducted-dapchi-girls/ Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) co-convener, Oby Ezekwesili took to her twitter page to welcome the abducted school girls from Dapchi, Yobe state, who were allegedly returned to their village by their abductors in the early hours of Wednesday, March 21. Recall that abut 105 students of Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi were on February 19, 2018 kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents. Ezekwesili, who is also a former federal minister of education, said the return of the school girls is a good news but the federal government should demand the return of the 112 Chibok girls who are still in their abductors’ custody.Ezekwesili went further to ask if the terrorists who reportedly returned the Dapchi school girls have been arrested and how many have been taken into the custody of the security operatives. She tweeted: “While we @BBOG_Nigeria rejoice that “abductors” of our Dapchi girls have returned them, please be reminded that: There are #112 #ChibokGirls remining to be returned. “We demand that you also ask their abductors to return them immediately! Now!! In a separate tweet where she copied the president and the Nigerian army, Ezekwesili wrote: “The terrorists returned our Dapchi girls to Dapchi? Wonderful. Please confirm and also let us know how many of the terrorist were arrested.”Recall that we previously reported that an unconfirmed report claim that Boko Haram has returned kidnapped #DapchiGirls girls back to Dapchi township in Yobe state. Channels Television correspondent who monitored the event disclosed this during a programme on Wednesday, March 21.source 2 Likes 1 Share

I like the way she putted the ABDUCTORS in quotation marks,a tongue in cheek kind of.



Madam Oby,why are you asking if the terrorists have been arrested?



Have you ever seen a movie director arrest his actors and actresses for playing their roles?



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 33 Likes 1 Share

Dis drama is becoming really embarrassing... So Boko Haram drove to town in a region with enof military presence to invade a country, packed over a hundred gals and left undetected. And den came back and dropped some of d gals still undetected and d govt calls it an unconditional release? 24 Likes

Ok then

Hmmm this is season film 1 Like

Oh God!

Is this a country?



When will this government stop making mockery of our intelligence?



When will this government leave us alone?



This government has turned this country to a laughing stock.



Small neighboring countries that used to hail Nigeria have suddenly starts making jest of this country.



God in heaven, kindly forgive our sins and bring back the glory of our dear country the way it used to be, because if care is not taking a heap of dustbin will starts competing with Nigeria. 12 Likes

I think that she tried. the thing is if to say all Nigerians day vocal and active like her many people would be put in check. at least people go feel the pressure. but if people like this talk na we way be the masses go day attack her. na she be the only person for Nigeria? we no get ministers and councilors and people representing our constituency?



how is it possible that they return the girls but the people way abduct the girl remain invisible?

how is it possible that stolen cash was recovered and the embezzlers remain incognito.



Nigeria no be place? The only thing better for 9ja is to sell 9ja to Ghana.

the only country whose president is deaf, without a certificate, cannot declare his asset and has poorly arranged open teeth. 4 Likes

Ok

In as much as this is a very applaudiable effort from the FG, but the means in which this girls where been released is not juhstiable. Negotiating with terrorist is a weak act and sends the wrong message. I will say the FG just succeeded in empowering this terrorist. 3 Likes

Why are igbos hell bent on destabilising this administration of president Buhari with constant threats and hate speeches? From Nnamdi kanu's madness to this bitter woman who is pained by lack of appointments. Truly the igbos are their own enemies 3 Likes 2 Shares

K

Money from ECA must be justified. Oloribu pple 4 Likes 1 Share

Hypocrite!!!!!



I hope they returned as girls and not as women. 1 Like

Unfortunately it is hard for any 'right' thinking intellectual Nigerian to take Aunty Oby serious, during her tenure as Minister of Education we didn't notice 'major' transformation in the education sector so the motive behind this BBOG campaign is questionable, it is either she is seeking political relevance or appointment. If she did half the work Madam Dora(God rest her soul) did in NAFDAC in the education sector then we will have been truly and easily convinced she is passionate about Nigeria.....

Well,let's just hope all the girls are returned and no child left behind. 1 Like

I weep for my dear country

GOOD DEVELOPMENT.

What's the name of this movie by APC





They should leave the Christain girl alone

Wicked things 1 Like

This woman is always reacting.

only if u want to producer/director to arrest the lead actor

There is more than meet the eye to this drama. Let's patiently as the drama unfold before us.

To the returned girls, their parents and families, I say a big congratulation and welcome home.

. I pray and hope we have seen the last of these senseless kidnapping. 1 Like

this country don Taya me 1 Like

Nairalanddist:

Why are igbos hell bent on destabilising this administration of president Buhari? From Nnamdi kanu's madness to this bitter woman who is pained by lack of appointments. Truly the igbos are their own enemies Shut up!!!

So it is your fulani herdsmen and bokoharam brothers that are stabilising the country? Use your brain wisely for once. Shut up!!!So it is your fulani herdsmen and bokoharam brothers that are stabilising the country? Use your brain wisely for once. 12 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria the best country with security,,,,,,,

We are watching... 1 Like





I COULD REMEMBER VIVIDLY WHEN HE CLAIMED THAT ASARI DOKUBO SENT BOKO BOYS TO ELIMINATE HIM THE WORST PART OF IT IS THAT OUR SUFFERSTICATED MUSLIM BRETHREN FROM THE WEST SIDE WERE THE ONE PROMOTING THAT PARTICULAR FALSE ALARM PROPHET BULLHARY IS THE GREATEST JOKE OF THE CENTURY.I COULD REMEMBER VIVIDLY WHEN HE CLAIMED THAT ASARI DOKUBO SENT BOKO BOYS TO ELIMINATE HIMTHE WORST PART OF IT IS THAT OUR SUFFERSTICATED MUSLIM BRETHREN FROM THE WEST SIDE WERE THE ONE PROMOTING THAT PARTICULAR FALSE ALARM 4 Likes

Nairalanddist:

Why are igbos hell bent on destabilising this administration of president Buhari? From Nnamdi kanu's madness to this bitter woman who is pained by lack of appointments. Truly the igbos are their own enemies Y not pray for one of your family to be kidnapped and see the pain.... Mtcheeeeew Y not pray for one of your family to be kidnapped and see the pain.... Mtcheeeeew 4 Likes

Nigeria the best with security.......

Nairalanddist:

Why are igbos hell bent on destabilising this administration of president Buhari? From Nnamdi kanu's madness to this bitter woman who is pained by lack of appointments. Truly the igbos are their own enemies u re nothing. Bt a sadist u re nothing. Bt a sadist 1 Like