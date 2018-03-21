₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,147 members, 4,146,936 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 07:22 PM

Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) (9821 Views)

Freed Dapchi Girls Receiving Treatment In Hospital / Dapchi Girls: Air Force Jets Searching For Missing Students (Photos) / Dapchi Girls Abduction: My Dramatic Escape - 15-Year-Old Girl Recounts (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Ecstasy154(m): 5:39pm
The Federal Government on Wednesday said that 101 Dapchi school girls released by their abductors have been documented by the security agencies.
Here are photos of the girls with their families in Dapchi.

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Ecstasy154(m): 5:41pm
http://punchng.com/photos-freed-dapchi-girls-arrive-home/
Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Abjay97(m): 5:43pm
hmm.. My question is how did boko haram drive down all the way from sambisa unchallenged to dapchi, spent time preaching (according to locals), dropped the girls and comfortably left, without any challenge?

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by teekay213(m): 5:49pm
Pls let kick incompetent buhari out come 2019.

I don't care who enter next.

9 Likes

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Mynd44: 6:03pm
Abjay97:
hmm.. My question is how did boko haram drive down all the way from sambisa unchallenged to dapchi, spent time preaching (according to locals), dropped the girls and comfortably left, without any challenge?
They had a window where they were promised that they wont be attacked or arrested.

That is how you negotiate peace accords to save civillians

22 Likes

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Ecstasy154(m): 6:10pm
Mynd44:

They had a window where they were promised that they wont be attacked or arrested.

That is how you negotiate peace accords to save civillians

But the question now is, did the Federal Government pay for the release of the girls?

1 Like

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Optional09: 6:16pm
Terrorists Kidnabed by terrorists = Vacation

Welcome back from your tour.

2 Likes

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Mynd44: 6:21pm
Ecstasy154:


But the question now is, did the Federal Government pay for the release of the girls?

If you are parent whose kid has been kidnapped for close to a month, I am very sure you will be too happy to have your child back than ask questions about if the kidnappers were paid or not.

I really dont care if they were paid or whether they were bullied, I am happy children who should not be dragged into this madness have been freed.

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by miqos02(m): 6:26pm
Ok
Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by TheAngry1: 6:27pm
To be honest eh, we need to split this country. This kidnap, like the Chibok one, was successful because members of the community were willing accomplices. Bleep! They even hailed the vagabonds who kidnapped their daughters. If the north wants to remain in 1812, let's let them be please. We can no longer share same republic with people hell bent on puling us backwards in the opposite direction. It is enough!

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 6:27pm
Pathetic Scam......

4 Likes

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 6:28pm
why do they make these kids wear all those clothes damn..when will muslim women be free?
Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 6:28pm
cheesy
Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by cyberdurable(m): 6:28pm
the campaign is ON.... Join us let send buhari back to his farm

5 Likes

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by KendrickAyomide: 6:28pm
....
Abjay97:
hmm.. My question is how did boko haram drive down all the way from sambisa unchallenged to dapchi, spent time preaching (according to locals), dropped the girls and comfortably left, without any challenge?
they were guarded by the military... they are first class citizens

3 Likes

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by collabo4me(m): 6:28pm
Hmmm. Who did this useless govt think they wants to deceive ,that Jonathan's govt can nt rescue chikbok girls .this is pure & smooth scam from FG. Nonsense undecided undecided undecided

3 Likes

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by HeyCorleone(m): 6:29pm
The one way to check your sanity these days is if you believe anything involving the FG.

If you do, you had better check into a madhouse.

3 Likes

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Psalm18: 6:29pm
Mynd44:

They had a window where they were promised that they wont be attacked or arrested.

That is how you negotiate peace accords to save civillians
Was that window also opened in the first place to allow the unwitting girls be kidnapped

The degraded and technically defeated boko haram now been made promises by the same govt that said there is no more bh

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by clemzo101(m): 6:29pm
Una doh
Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by saaron: 6:29pm
Congrats to the girls and their families. While chibock girls were taken to a secret location immediately after their release, dapchi girls were allowed to go home on the very day of their release! No more psychological evaluation and counselling as claimed during chibock girls release?
Anyway, the girls look well fed and more healthier than those in buhari's IDP camp, who's funds have been looted by buhari and his gang of thieves.
Buhari's destructive govt will never go unpunished!!!



Dapchi girls movie was produced and brought to you by APC Govt, in conjunction with reformed boko-Haram Nigeria limited and marketed by Liar Mohammed.

3 Likes

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by signature2012(m): 6:29pm
Mynd44:

If you are parent whose kid has been kidnapped for close to a month, I am very sure you will be too happy to have your child back than ask questions about if the kidnappers were paid or not.

I really dont care if they were paid or whether they were bullied, I am happy children who should not be dragged into this madness have been freed.

Ok
Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Juell(m): 6:29pm
Can't they be tracked to their hideouts?
Plant some kinda tracker or bug on their vehicles, I saw some civilians shake hands with some of them in the previous video.
Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Decryptor(m): 6:29pm
This arrangee abduction plus arrangee release sweet die!
Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by BlackPeni5: 6:30pm
I'm still in shock about the whole drama.

They kidnapped the girls, the president didn't release an official statement until his red carpet show of shame at Dapchi. A week later, they are released in broad daylight and even have the time to preach and cruise through town.

Meeeeen....we need to sell this country and give each person his share of the cash.

Mynd44:

They had a window where they were promised that they wont be attacked or arrested.

That is how you negotiate peace accords to save civillians

Sir, as a Nairaland mod, I plead that you save the last remaining piece of dignity you have by not commenting on what you don't know of. Or were you part of the negotiating team?
Or perhaps a BMC member in which case you shouldn't be a mod.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by delzbaba(m): 6:30pm
Nigeria is a combination of three different countries.
Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by AngelaLove545: 6:30pm

1 Like

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 6:31pm
I Just CAME across a movie title "LEGEND OF DIPACHI"

Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Teniola2000: 6:31pm
Every time this ugly girls will be causing money problems
Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by signature2012(m): 6:31pm
Mynd44:

They had a window where they were promised that they wont be attacked or arrested.

That is how you negotiate peace accords to save civillians

I guess you were among the negotiators to know this abi?
Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by tesppidd: 6:31pm
The abduction was real.

Anybody who thinks the government would have planned an abduction without planning a fierce battle to release them is foolish.
Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by GoldHorse: 6:32pm
Ecstasy154:


But the question now is, did the Federal Government pay for the release of the girls?


Let's assume your child was among how will you want the government to deal with the kidnappers?

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ibori Gets N50Million Pension As Ex-Governor Of Delta / Yemi Osinbajo Leaves Nigeria For Zambia Today / Ebonyi APC Supporters Vandalise Government Facilities

Viewing this topic: laidol(f), Waluski1, Obascoetubi, deebsman1(m), thatigboman, MitrikDenholm, MrRabbi(m), Correspondence(m), oracle2583, Manred0(m), lokozoni(m), brugge007(m), LordClem(m), DJessy, Psalm18, Phillo44, macsika, barule, sotall(m), neutrotoba(m), ejitec16(m), seyola(m), blackboifizzy(m), vianamara86, GreenArrow1(m), Kelvin1971(m), georjay(m), aveiro(m), Kawounited, Ojujumboliko, redcap, jayesmalling(m), Prime4Val(m), kadree(m), oyetunder(m), mercytripletz, dennisworld1(m), Kenola(m), Ausken(m), sunnymighty(m), adinoyi21, E99E(m), temidayodamoye(m), topladeus, edlion57(m), anyway, nahzyla, Pidginwhisper, OctobersVeryOwn, knnthroyales, cmt1(m), Domance(m), AngelicBeing, Semmarich, Nedfed(m), Collysmith, linclinc, eridemilade, MrPolitics, kunlesmiles(m), Arisheloaded(m), AngelaLove547, donchi5050(m), odekunlemi(m) and 139 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.