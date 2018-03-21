₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Ecstasy154(m): 5:39pm
The Federal Government on Wednesday said that 101 Dapchi school girls released by their abductors have been documented by the security agencies.
Here are photos of the girls with their families in Dapchi.
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Ecstasy154(m): 5:41pm
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Abjay97(m): 5:43pm
hmm.. My question is how did boko haram drive down all the way from sambisa unchallenged to dapchi, spent time preaching (according to locals), dropped the girls and comfortably left, without any challenge?
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by teekay213(m): 5:49pm
Pls let kick incompetent buhari out come 2019.
I don't care who enter next.
9 Likes
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Mynd44: 6:03pm
Abjay97:They had a window where they were promised that they wont be attacked or arrested.
That is how you negotiate peace accords to save civillians
22 Likes
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Ecstasy154(m): 6:10pm
Mynd44:
But the question now is, did the Federal Government pay for the release of the girls?
1 Like
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Optional09: 6:16pm
Terrorists Kidnabed by terrorists = Vacation
Welcome back from your tour.
2 Likes
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Mynd44: 6:21pm
Ecstasy154:If you are parent whose kid has been kidnapped for close to a month, I am very sure you will be too happy to have your child back than ask questions about if the kidnappers were paid or not.
I really dont care if they were paid or whether they were bullied, I am happy children who should not be dragged into this madness have been freed.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by miqos02(m): 6:26pm
Ok
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by TheAngry1: 6:27pm
To be honest eh, we need to split this country. This kidnap, like the Chibok one, was successful because members of the community were willing accomplices. Bleep! They even hailed the vagabonds who kidnapped their daughters. If the north wants to remain in 1812, let's let them be please. We can no longer share same republic with people hell bent on puling us backwards in the opposite direction. It is enough!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 6:27pm
Pathetic Scam......
4 Likes
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 6:28pm
why do they make these kids wear all those clothes damn..when will muslim women be free?
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 6:28pm
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by cyberdurable(m): 6:28pm
the campaign is ON.... Join us let send buhari back to his farm
5 Likes
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by KendrickAyomide: 6:28pm
....
Abjay97:they were guarded by the military... they are first class citizens
3 Likes
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by collabo4me(m): 6:28pm
Hmmm. Who did this useless govt think they wants to deceive ,that Jonathan's govt can nt rescue chikbok girls .this is pure & smooth scam from FG. Nonsense
3 Likes
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by HeyCorleone(m): 6:29pm
The one way to check your sanity these days is if you believe anything involving the FG.
If you do, you had better check into a madhouse.
3 Likes
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Psalm18: 6:29pm
Mynd44:Was that window also opened in the first place to allow the unwitting girls be kidnapped
The degraded and technically defeated boko haram now been made promises by the same govt that said there is no more bh
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by clemzo101(m): 6:29pm
Una doh
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by saaron: 6:29pm
Congrats to the girls and their families. While chibock girls were taken to a secret location immediately after their release, dapchi girls were allowed to go home on the very day of their release! No more psychological evaluation and counselling as claimed during chibock girls release?
Anyway, the girls look well fed and more healthier than those in buhari's IDP camp, who's funds have been looted by buhari and his gang of thieves.
Buhari's destructive govt will never go unpunished!!!
Dapchi girls movie was produced and brought to you by APC Govt, in conjunction with reformed boko-Haram Nigeria limited and marketed by Liar Mohammed.
3 Likes
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by signature2012(m): 6:29pm
Mynd44:
Ok
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Juell(m): 6:29pm
Can't they be tracked to their hideouts?
Plant some kinda tracker or bug on their vehicles, I saw some civilians shake hands with some of them in the previous video.
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Decryptor(m): 6:29pm
This arrangee abduction plus arrangee release sweet die!
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by BlackPeni5: 6:30pm
I'm still in shock about the whole drama.
They kidnapped the girls, the president didn't release an official statement until his red carpet show of shame at Dapchi. A week later, they are released in broad daylight and even have the time to preach and cruise through town.
Meeeeen....we need to sell this country and give each person his share of the cash.
Mynd44:
Sir, as a Nairaland mod, I plead that you save the last remaining piece of dignity you have by not commenting on what you don't know of. Or were you part of the negotiating team?
Or perhaps a BMC member in which case you shouldn't be a mod.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by delzbaba(m): 6:30pm
Nigeria is a combination of three different countries.
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by AngelaLove545: 6:30pm
1 Like
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 6:31pm
I Just CAME across a movie title "LEGEND OF DIPACHI"
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by Teniola2000: 6:31pm
Every time this ugly girls will be causing money problems
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by signature2012(m): 6:31pm
Mynd44:
I guess you were among the negotiators to know this abi?
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by tesppidd: 6:31pm
The abduction was real.
Anybody who thinks the government would have planned an abduction without planning a fierce battle to release them is foolish.
|Re: Freed Dapchi Girls Arrive Home (Photos) by GoldHorse: 6:32pm
Ecstasy154:
Let's assume your child was among how will you want the government to deal with the kidnappers?
2 Likes
