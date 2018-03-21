₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,214 members, 4,147,180 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 10:50 PM

Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls (13240 Views)

PHOTO- Boko Haram Refuses To Release The Only Christian Among Kidnapped Girls / Government reveals what Boko Haram did to released Chibok girls while in custody / 80 Kidnapped Chibok Girls Freed By Boko Haram (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by dre11(m): 8:42pm
Boko Haram warns parents to marry off daughters


Samson Toromade


The terrorists warned witnesses that the girls should never be put in school again.




Boko Haram warns Dapchi parents to marry off daughters

Boko Haram issued stern warnings to the parents of the schoolgirls kidnapped from Dapchi, Yobe State last month to desist from sending their girls to school and advised that they marry them off instead.

Terrorists had driven a yet-to-be-determined number of schoolgirls back to the town early on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, a month after abducting the girls from their school hostel.

The Associated Press reported that the terrorists warned witnesses that the girls should never be put in school again.

According to another report by the News Agency of Nigeria, one of the residents, Mohammed Ali, said the terrorists argued the girls should be married off instead.

He said, "The girls were personally brought back by the insurgents. I shook hands with two of them, very young men but well armed. They warned us against sending girls to school, arguing they should be married."


101 girls confirmed freed

The Federal Government had earlier confirmed that 101 out of the abducted 110 schoolgirls have already been confirmed to be free.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had earlier issued updates where he initially said 76 had been documented, before updating it to 91 girls and one boy.

During the previous update, he said, "Many of the children that were released were not dropped in one place - they were dropped on the road. They went back, naturally, to their parents houses and are now being asked to come and be documented at the centre."

He disclosed that the girls were released through back-channel efforts and with the help of some friends of the country, and that it was unconditional.

He said, "For the release to work, the government had a clear understanding that violence and confrontation would not be the way out as it could endanger the lives of the girls, hence a non-violent approach was the preferred option.

''Within the period when the girls were being brought back, operational pause was observed in certain areas to ensure free passage and also that lives were not lost."

He said the number of the freed girls would be updated after the remaining ones have been documented.


Dapchi abduction

Boko Haram militants invaded Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School in Dapchi, Bursari local government area of Yobe on Monday, February 19, 2018, and abducted 110 schoolgirls.

According to accounts by residents, the terrorists invaded the town around 7 pm in over 18 gun trucks mounted with high caliber weapons.

The abduction was a repeat of another Boko Haram attack that happened when militants invaded Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok and kidnapped 276 female students in April 2014.

After several escapes and releases, 112 of the girls remain in captivity of the deadly terrorist group.

http://www.pulse.ng/news/local/boko-haram-warns-dapchi-parents-to-marry-off-daughters-id8146873.html

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Homeboiy: 8:44pm
terrorists coming out publicly to make comments and government can't arrest them

indeed "There was a country "

65 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Treasure17(m): 8:45pm
They are not serious with their useless ideology or whatever they stand for.

5 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by EKITI001: 8:51pm
Hmmm.. Na wa oo
Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by jared007: 8:55pm
Girls shouldn't go to school but married off
... Boko Haram


Reporting live from Islamabad.

30 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Kingwizzy16(m): 8:56pm
The technically defeated terrorist

17 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by SamuelTurner(m): 9:03pm
Same old sh*t keeps happening everyday.
.
.
.
Pdp: chibok girls (few released)
Apc: dapchi girls (99.8% released)
Game of politics
.
.
.
Who's next?

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Firefire(m): 9:04pm
Imbecilic gonment headed by cow.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Olifiz(m): 9:42pm
Sometimes I wish o had some kind of power. I’ll definitely use it on the lying information minister. He has no shame. Lying publicly with so much disregard. He’s so st*pid to have come out to say no ransom was paid. Wat does he have to gain. BH technically defeated......... Arrant nonsense of a man. Untruthful old hag.

20 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by corperscorner: 9:59pm
They only delivered the message Buhari wanted to share with the Parents....No hard feelings

Toldya its a sheeeeeethole...

Didn't I?

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by RogueX: 10:00pm
Honestly elated that they were released.

Only thing bothering me is, at what cost?

If it's money I don't mind.

I just hope it's not prisoner exchange.

All in all we can heave a sigh of relief, those parents will finally rest well tonight..

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Jh0wsef(m): 10:00pm
.
Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by ModsWillKillNL: 10:00pm
After deflowering them abi?

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Hakeymco(m): 10:00pm
Oh Nigeria, what a shithole

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Justnora(f): 10:00pm
This story keeps getting fake. Nigeria is heading no where at all
Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by HopeAlive14(m): 10:00pm
APC led government, please wake up!

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by bayaar(m): 10:01pm
I Cant Imagine What They Went Through,
Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Penalty82(m): 10:01pm
grin As directed by MUMUmmadu Bugari

2 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 10:01pm
This is getting really boring.

They are back OK, we thank God let's move on and watch where they strike next cos kidnapping of school girls no be small business

2 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Built2last: 10:01pm
I just stepped into the Lift at the BBC Lagos Bureau and guess who I came face to face with......

President Buhari's Chief spokesman, Garba Shehu and a bunch of dark Googled men (DSS) in company of a lone BBC Hausa service reporter.

All of us in the same lift.

I no go lie, small fear catch me. In fact, my mind cut completely but based on say all men must die, I just bone face comot my phone begin romance am. To my greatest shock, Garba Shehu greeted me with a bold smile on his face, forcing me to respond with a forced smile and a hand that stretched out of its own volition, not mine, as the owner.

Well, it's over. We are all quietly seated in the building. And he is just smiling and greeting everyone the way a good PR man would.

But I must confess, the man look quite simpler, more innocent and honest than what we know of him.

One mind is telling me to approach him again with my Press Tag and ask him,

Mr Garba sir, how did your Principal manage to break world record as the only govt in the entire wide world to successfully build, sustain and run a SYMBIOTIC relationship with the world deadliest terror group, Boko Haram, such that the terror group and the Buhari/APC govt now run a mutually beneficial game of "kidnap and release" using innocent girls as the pawn?

Should I ask him??

Or,

Is this my village people calling my name in their witch coven?

Charles Ogbu

12 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Skepticus: 10:01pm
grin

Irrespective of what any coon who would disagree with my opinion thinks, I believe that these Boko Haram dudes are right.

Their extreme ideology claims that women shouldn't be in school but being dedicated wives to their spouses in full religious ordinances.

I hate to admit that I admire BH's integrity than the evil governments that have ruled Nigerians from the beginning till now. They have always stayed true to their words

3 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by uchman48(m): 10:01pm
Boko haram now dictates if people will be educated or not. Hmmm nawa ooo, come where is all those people that did those crazy stunts because Buhari won election. As for me I promise to walk from Lagos to Abuja if Buhari loses the next election.
Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Justbeingreal(m): 10:01pm


Oga o which kind country be this O....chisos

Terrorist de give advise for daylight chai

APC don finish this nation...

The kind underground plan when de go on for this country ehn, with all the recent happenings whahala dey o

Na God go save us...

Chai...the more I see news on nairaland the more I tire for this country... Chai

Smh

2 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by conductorl6: 10:01pm
See the Shithole they said will be better soon...and the low IQ Shithole citizens believed. cheesy

Even Somalia is better than this Zoo. cheesy

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Cletus77(m): 10:02pm
Sometimes i wonder if most happenings in dis country are true.

Just imagine dis!!!

2 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by HiddenShadow: 10:02pm
Nigeria

A country flag bearers are called terrorists and terrorists are called freedom fighters

4 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by bayaar(m): 10:02pm
What If They Have Infected Those Girls, Who Knows
Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Tochyodiks: 10:03pm
I could have made FTC five minutes ago... Well abeg interested people should check my signature,.... If you're interested if course
Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Gten(m): 10:03pm
Was operational pause observed to abduct the girls? Something is not adding up.

3 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by jakesbaba: 10:03pm
We don't have a government in Nigeria.

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Hapigirlxoxo(f): 10:04pm
And they decided to heil them and shake them for a Job well done.

I just pity the common man in this country.

3 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by philipstanley(m): 10:04pm
110-5dead=105

110-??=101

(0) (1) (Reply)

Picture: See Who Visited President Buhari In London. / Deport Destitute Ibos Back Home To Their Governors / Governor Ahmed Sends Commissioners’ List For Approval

Viewing this topic: Geophem(m), JoshBlack(m), fridayomali(m), omosuper(m), kingzjay(m), Seunspyder(m), maliee, segxyhanxy(m), watchindelta(m), Queenext, akereconfi, Kingson01(m), Bucacious, EazyMoh(m), eneji50(m), agborichard, Primesky, fixitibrotorch, magicminister, Schelube(m), DonMekino(m), anataala(m), jossy404, IjeomaJulien, Alasi20(m), odiereke(m), mema900, Caulay(m), UdoEya(m), Nairalander01, PigBenis(m), Henrygreat212(m), Waletomisin(m), katoto, donestk(m), Oluwapelumiwest(m), ablezhizhi, melomelo, SAMAYODELE(m), boyontee, kross01(m), Swiftlee(m), CrescentMoon(m), Precide(m), anuma1(m), cleanshaven(m), Dannyblaze4040(m), naijaguy2017, Olusharp(m), olat45(m), Alighoda2(m), mysticwarrior(m), ShySteady(m), bigwig10(m), Adayo11(m), Naythan(m), Germandude, Henon(m), haywhy17(m), maisauki, blisssexy, Vuvuzela101, chineselink, 2fine2fast(m), opeyemi31, sureprince01(m), Acjohn, Esetim(f), simple250, Drversatile, cheeeoma(f), Ramon92, agurza(f), dayomike(m), 1000Xmore, cashpoint(m), tman14(m), olustic, Sadamzy1, dohyn(m), kay1baba, ezugegere(m), DerrickOfficial(m), Guyman02, 1kingwriter, lacosanostra, Flango, alex2much, NubaVertigo(m), Haryorbammmy(m), cybriz82(m), WaleOsu(m), Romzii, emanco(m), Oluremmy29, kalebsky, jchioma, iheartellah(m), goodysavvy(m), engrchykae(m), AsapBentley, frankotele(m), managermahmud, ogawriter(m), Shauron1(m), bidexmat(m), Welrez(m), Newbiee, unearthed(m), Crunchy707(m), Psalm45(f), jakD, Chriswazo(m), DrKlever(m), SHARONBILLION85, Genmustymustafa, Elyxir, Wahlz(m), ayusco85(m), incredibleace(m) and 274 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.