The terrorists warned witnesses that the girls should never be put in school again.









Boko Haram warns Dapchi parents to marry off daughters



Boko Haram issued stern warnings to the parents of the schoolgirls kidnapped from Dapchi, Yobe State last month to desist from sending their girls to school and advised that they marry them off instead.



Terrorists had driven a yet-to-be-determined number of schoolgirls back to the town early on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, a month after abducting the girls from their school hostel.



The Associated Press reported that the terrorists warned witnesses that the girls should never be put in school again.



According to another report by the News Agency of Nigeria, one of the residents, Mohammed Ali, said the terrorists argued the girls should be married off instead.



He said, "The girls were personally brought back by the insurgents. I shook hands with two of them, very young men but well armed. They warned us against sending girls to school, arguing they should be married."





101 girls confirmed freed



The Federal Government had earlier confirmed that 101 out of the abducted 110 schoolgirls have already been confirmed to be free.



The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had earlier issued updates where he initially said 76 had been documented, before updating it to 91 girls and one boy.



During the previous update, he said, "Many of the children that were released were not dropped in one place - they were dropped on the road. They went back, naturally, to their parents houses and are now being asked to come and be documented at the centre."



He disclosed that the girls were released through back-channel efforts and with the help of some friends of the country, and that it was unconditional.



He said, "For the release to work, the government had a clear understanding that violence and confrontation would not be the way out as it could endanger the lives of the girls, hence a non-violent approach was the preferred option.



''Within the period when the girls were being brought back, operational pause was observed in certain areas to ensure free passage and also that lives were not lost."



He said the number of the freed girls would be updated after the remaining ones have been documented.





Dapchi abduction



Boko Haram militants invaded Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School in Dapchi, Bursari local government area of Yobe on Monday, February 19, 2018, and abducted 110 schoolgirls.



According to accounts by residents, the terrorists invaded the town around 7 pm in over 18 gun trucks mounted with high caliber weapons.



The abduction was a repeat of another Boko Haram attack that happened when militants invaded Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok and kidnapped 276 female students in April 2014.



After several escapes and releases, 112 of the girls remain in captivity of the deadly terrorist group.

http://www.pulse.ng/news/local/boko-haram-warns-dapchi-parents-to-marry-off-daughters-id8146873.html

terrorists coming out publicly to make comments and government can't arrest them



indeed "There was a country " 65 Likes 2 Shares

They are not serious with their useless ideology or whatever they stand for. 5 Likes

Hmmm.. Na wa oo

Girls shouldn't go to school but married off

... Boko Haram





Reporting live from Islamabad. 30 Likes

The technically defeated terrorist 17 Likes

Same old sh*t keeps happening everyday.

Pdp: chibok girls (few released)

Apc: dapchi girls (99.8% released)

Game of politics

Who's next? 8 Likes 1 Share

Imbecilic gonment headed by cow. 12 Likes 1 Share

Sometimes I wish o had some kind of power. I’ll definitely use it on the lying information minister. He has no shame. Lying publicly with so much disregard. He’s so st*pid to have come out to say no ransom was paid. Wat does he have to gain. BH technically defeated......... Arrant nonsense of a man. Untruthful old hag. 20 Likes

They only delivered the message Buhari wanted to share with the Parents....No hard feelings



Toldya its a sheeeeeethole...



Didn't I? 20 Likes 1 Share

Honestly elated that they were released.



Only thing bothering me is, at what cost?



If it's money I don't mind.



I just hope it's not prisoner exchange.



All in all we can heave a sigh of relief, those parents will finally rest well tonight.. 1 Like 1 Share

After deflowering them abi? 1 Like

Oh Nigeria, what a shithole 1 Like

This story keeps getting fake. Nigeria is heading no where at all

APC led government, please wake up! 4 Likes 1 Share

I Cant Imagine What They Went Through,

As directed by MUMUmmadu Bugari As directed by MUMUmmadu Bugari 2 Likes

This is getting really boring.



They are back OK, we thank God let's move on and watch where they strike next cos kidnapping of school girls no be small business 2 Likes





President Buhari's Chief spokesman, Garba Shehu and a bunch of dark Googled men (DSS) in company of a lone BBC Hausa service reporter.



All of us in the same lift.



I no go lie, small fear catch me. In fact, my mind cut completely but based on say all men must die, I just bone face comot my phone begin romance am. To my greatest shock, Garba Shehu greeted me with a bold smile on his face, forcing me to respond with a forced smile and a hand that stretched out of its own volition, not mine, as the owner.



Well, it's over. We are all quietly seated in the building. And he is just smiling and greeting everyone the way a good PR man would.



But I must confess, the man look quite simpler, more innocent and honest than what we know of him.



One mind is telling me to approach him again with my Press Tag and ask him,



Mr Garba sir, how did your Principal manage to break world record as the only govt in the entire wide world to successfully build, sustain and run a SYMBIOTIC relationship with the world deadliest terror group, Boko Haram, such that the terror group and the Buhari/APC govt now run a mutually beneficial game of "kidnap and release" using innocent girls as the pawn ?



Should I ask him??



Or,



Is this my village people calling my name in their witch coven?



Irrespective of what any coon who would disagree with my opinion thinks, I believe that these Boko Haram dudes are right.



Their extreme ideology claims that women shouldn't be in school but being dedicated wives to their spouses in full religious ordinances.



I hate to admit that I admire BH's integrity than the evil governments that have ruled Nigerians from the beginning till now. They have always stayed true to their words Irrespective of what any coon who would disagree with my opinion thinks, I believe that these Boko Haram dudes are right.Their extreme ideology claims that women shouldn't be in school but being dedicated wives to their spouses in full religious ordinances.I hate to admit that I admire BH's integrity than the evil governments that have ruled Nigerians from the beginning till now. They have always stayed true to their words 3 Likes

Boko haram now dictates if people will be educated or not. Hmmm nawa ooo, come where is all those people that did those crazy stunts because Buhari won election. As for me I promise to walk from Lagos to Abuja if Buhari loses the next election.





Oga o which kind country be this O....chisos



Terrorist de give advise for daylight chai



APC don finish this nation...



The kind underground plan when de go on for this country ehn, with all the recent happenings whahala dey o



Na God go save us...



Chai...the more I see news on nairaland the more I tire for this country... Chai



Smh Oga o which kind country be this O....chisosTerrorist de give advise for daylight chaiAPC don finish this nation...The kind underground plan when de go on for this country ehn, with all the recent happenings whahala dey oNa God go save us...Chai...the more I see news on nairaland the more I tire for this country... ChaiSmh 2 Likes





Even Somalia is better than this Zoo. See the Shithole they said will be better soon...and the low IQ Shithole citizens believed.Even Somalia is better than this Zoo. 5 Likes 1 Share

Sometimes i wonder if most happenings in dis country are true.



Just imagine dis!!! 2 Likes

Nigeria



A country flag bearers are called terrorists and terrorists are called freedom fighters 4 Likes

What If They Have Infected Those Girls, Who Knows

I could have made FTC five minutes ago... Well abeg interested people should check my signature,.... If you're interested if course

Was operational pause observed to abduct the girls? Something is not adding up. 3 Likes

We don't have a government in Nigeria. 1 Like

And they decided to heil them and shake them for a Job well done.



I just pity the common man in this country. 3 Likes