|Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by dre11(m): 8:42pm
Boko Haram warns parents to marry off daughters
Samson Toromade
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Homeboiy: 8:44pm
terrorists coming out publicly to make comments and government can't arrest them
indeed "There was a country "
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Treasure17(m): 8:45pm
They are not serious with their useless ideology or whatever they stand for.
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by EKITI001: 8:51pm
Hmmm.. Na wa oo
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by jared007: 8:55pm
Girls shouldn't go to school but married off
... Boko Haram
Reporting live from Islamabad.
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Kingwizzy16(m): 8:56pm
The technically defeated terrorist
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by SamuelTurner(m): 9:03pm
Same old sh*t keeps happening everyday.
Pdp: chibok girls (few released)
Apc: dapchi girls (99.8% released)
Game of politics
Who's next?
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Firefire(m): 9:04pm
Imbecilic gonment headed by cow.
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Olifiz(m): 9:42pm
Sometimes I wish o had some kind of power. I’ll definitely use it on the lying information minister. He has no shame. Lying publicly with so much disregard. He’s so st*pid to have come out to say no ransom was paid. Wat does he have to gain. BH technically defeated......... Arrant nonsense of a man. Untruthful old hag.
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by corperscorner: 9:59pm
They only delivered the message Buhari wanted to share with the Parents....No hard feelings
Toldya its a sheeeeeethole...
Didn't I?
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by RogueX: 10:00pm
Honestly elated that they were released.
Only thing bothering me is, at what cost?
If it's money I don't mind.
I just hope it's not prisoner exchange.
All in all we can heave a sigh of relief, those parents will finally rest well tonight..
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Jh0wsef(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by ModsWillKillNL: 10:00pm
After deflowering them abi?
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Hakeymco(m): 10:00pm
Oh Nigeria, what a shithole
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Justnora(f): 10:00pm
This story keeps getting fake. Nigeria is heading no where at all
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by HopeAlive14(m): 10:00pm
APC led government, please wake up!
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by bayaar(m): 10:01pm
I Cant Imagine What They Went Through,
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Penalty82(m): 10:01pm
As directed by MUMUmmadu Bugari
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 10:01pm
This is getting really boring.
They are back OK, we thank God let's move on and watch where they strike next cos kidnapping of school girls no be small business
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Built2last: 10:01pm
I just stepped into the Lift at the BBC Lagos Bureau and guess who I came face to face with......
President Buhari's Chief spokesman, Garba Shehu and a bunch of dark Googled men (DSS) in company of a lone BBC Hausa service reporter.
All of us in the same lift.
I no go lie, small fear catch me. In fact, my mind cut completely but based on say all men must die, I just bone face comot my phone begin romance am. To my greatest shock, Garba Shehu greeted me with a bold smile on his face, forcing me to respond with a forced smile and a hand that stretched out of its own volition, not mine, as the owner.
Well, it's over. We are all quietly seated in the building. And he is just smiling and greeting everyone the way a good PR man would.
But I must confess, the man look quite simpler, more innocent and honest than what we know of him.
One mind is telling me to approach him again with my Press Tag and ask him,
Mr Garba sir, how did your Principal manage to break world record as the only govt in the entire wide world to successfully build, sustain and run a SYMBIOTIC relationship with the world deadliest terror group, Boko Haram, such that the terror group and the Buhari/APC govt now run a mutually beneficial game of "kidnap and release" using innocent girls as the pawn?
Should I ask him??
Or,
Is this my village people calling my name in their witch coven?
Charles Ogbu
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Skepticus: 10:01pm
Irrespective of what any coon who would disagree with my opinion thinks, I believe that these Boko Haram dudes are right.
Their extreme ideology claims that women shouldn't be in school but being dedicated wives to their spouses in full religious ordinances.
I hate to admit that I admire BH's integrity than the evil governments that have ruled Nigerians from the beginning till now. They have always stayed true to their words
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by uchman48(m): 10:01pm
Boko haram now dictates if people will be educated or not. Hmmm nawa ooo, come where is all those people that did those crazy stunts because Buhari won election. As for me I promise to walk from Lagos to Abuja if Buhari loses the next election.
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Justbeingreal(m): 10:01pm
Oga o which kind country be this O....chisos
Terrorist de give advise for daylight chai
APC don finish this nation...
The kind underground plan when de go on for this country ehn, with all the recent happenings whahala dey o
Na God go save us...
Chai...the more I see news on nairaland the more I tire for this country... Chai
Smh
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by conductorl6: 10:01pm
See the Shithole they said will be better soon...and the low IQ Shithole citizens believed.
Even Somalia is better than this Zoo.
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Cletus77(m): 10:02pm
Sometimes i wonder if most happenings in dis country are true.
Just imagine dis!!!
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by HiddenShadow: 10:02pm
Nigeria
A country flag bearers are called terrorists and terrorists are called freedom fighters
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by bayaar(m): 10:02pm
What If They Have Infected Those Girls, Who Knows
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Tochyodiks: 10:03pm
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Gten(m): 10:03pm
Was operational pause observed to abduct the girls? Something is not adding up.
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by jakesbaba: 10:03pm
We don't have a government in Nigeria.
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by Hapigirlxoxo(f): 10:04pm
And they decided to heil them and shake them for a Job well done.
I just pity the common man in this country.
|Re: Boko Haram Warns Dapchi Parents To Marry Off Daughters After Dropping The Girls by philipstanley(m): 10:04pm
110-5dead=105
110-??=101
