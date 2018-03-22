Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" (17918 Views)

Boko haram apologises to dapchi Parents: "we didn't know they were Muslim Girls" - The Guardian





Boko Haram has released more than 100 of the schoolgirls it abducted last month, returning them to their village in north-east Nigeria.



Waving the black and white flag used by the Islamic State and wearing balaclavas, military fatigues and ammunition belts, members of the group released most of the girls they had abducted in Dapchi early on Wednesday morning.



On 19 February armed militants pretending to be soldiers and escaped. The Nigerian government was initially slow to act but then said it would negotiate with the group for the girls. It has denied any ransoms were paid.



Witnesses said the militants pulled up near Dapchi police station on Wednesday and shouted that parents should pick up their daughters. Initially, villagers ran away fearing another attack. But when they realised what was happening, they began to cheer and wave at the militants, chasing after their pickup trucks, some recording videos on their phones.





“Dapchi is full of joy,” said Mohammed Mdada, who saw the girls being whipped as they were driven away a month previously. He said the militants apologised to some of the girls’ parents in their language, Kanuri, and shook their hands before driving off.



“They said that if they knew they were Muslim girls they wouldn’t have abducted them,” Mdada said. “They warned the girls that they should stay away from school and swore that if they came back and found any girl in school, they’d abduct them again and never give them back.”



One of the goals of Boko Haram – which has kidnapped thousands of girls, boys and women, forcing some of them to blow themselves up, killed thousands of others and displaced millions – is to stop children receiving what it perceives as western-style education.





Usman Mataba, whose niece was among those returned, said she had talked to the militants. “I approached them and they told me that they had brought all the girls except six – that five had died on the day they were taken,” he said. “They said they discovered they were dead when they arrived at their destination, so they buried them.”





Mdada said he had been told the five girls were trampled to death. The sixth had “refused to cooperate” with them, Mataba said.



Amnesty International later said four girls were still missing. Locals said Boko Haram also dropped off a boy who had apparently been kidnapped by accident.



Hafsat Abdullahi phoned the Guardian to say her 16-year-old sister Fatima, who had been taken, had been dropped off in Dapchi. She put her sister on the phone.



“It took us three days to get back to Dapchi,” said Fatima. “We were divided into three groups and flown in planes, and taken over rivers in boats.”



Soon after arriving back in Dapchi, the army told Fatima and her schoolmates to assemble at the village hospital.



“They took all of them to the hospital, Fatima is in the hospital now,” Hafsat said later, waiting at home to see her sister. “I heard that the chief of staff of the army is here and wants to take the girls with him to Damaturu. I don’t like that – I want her to stay.”





Their parents were not allowed in to see them, and the girls were soon put into vehicles and driven away. Their destination was Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, where they were to meet the president, Muhammadu Buhari.



In the aftermath of the Dapchi attack, Buhari said his government would negotiate with the militants, but in a statement released on Twitter on Wednesday he claimed there had been “backchannel” negotiations and that no ransoms had been paid.



This raises the question of what was offered to secure the girls’ release. The Nigerian government held several Boko Haram commanders who could have been handed over as barter.



Other aspects of the abduction and release remain murky. According to an Amnesty International report, the army and police had been warned that Boko Haram would abduct the girls and made no attempt to stop them.



They also had been warned that they would be brought back on Wednesday morning, according to Dapchi residents, and positioned themselves at the school they had been taken from, thinking that they would be dropped off there.





However, their kidnappers drove them into the centre of the village, close to the police station.



Neither the military nor the police attempted to apprehend the militants, who even stopped to change a tyre before leaving Dapchi, according to Mataba.



Parents of the Chibok girls, kidnapped four years earlier in a neighbouring state to worldwide condemnation, happened to be in Dapchi to commiserate with their counterparts and urge them to be patient.

Nig Christians are in big trouble under Buhari's administration.



Islamization agenda is in progress, but some docile and weak Christians can't read the handwriting on the wall. Its a pity.



Buhari is an Islamic fanatic

Buhari is a terrorist.

Buhari shares the same ideology with terrorist shekau, hence his statement about sharia.

It shall never be well with buhari, abubakar shekau, fulani herdsmen and other Islamic fanatics supporting buhari.



Any head slamming terrorist that wl quote me to defend Buhari will receive heavenly thunder.









CHRISTIANS!

CHRISTIANS!!

CHRISTIANS!!!.

Stop bn docile politically . Wake up and do the needful. 188 Likes 13 Shares

Unbelievable!!!



So, Boko Haram now has a spokesperson.



The leadership problem Nigeria is facing, even river Jordan cannot wash it off.



My only prayer is, even in this ups and downs the level headed youths should make headway. 14 Likes





You didnt know they were Muslims? What if they were not? *spit* Bullshit talk. So there were no Muslim girls among the abducted chibok school girls in 2014 before releasing them in Buhari's regime?



I sweeeaaaar Buhari and his APC are ones behind this stuffz. Just to show that school girls were abducted in their regime and return unlike that of Jonathan's regime.

Buhari is the True leader of Bokoharam.

These people think they can play on our intelligence.

Nigerians are wiser now.



Anybody that refuse to vote Buhari out come 2019 is an Enemy of Progress and that of the Nation and God will punish that person.



.....waiting for the Zombies' Quotes!!!



Well, posted by lalastic himself, he surely will push it to front page....an advantage of being a mod on nairaland.



In any case, while I welcome the return of the Dapchi girls, I am particularly worried about the Christian girl they refuse to let go. Knowing the Nigerian government for what it is, government will forget about that girl. In fact,majority of Nigerians have already forgotten about her,arguing instead about whether the whole drama was staged or thanking the government.



Let APC however his its head in shame. A responsible government won't have ever allowed the abduction to take place in the first place esp by the "technically defeated" book haram in a place such attacks have taken place. To say ransom wasn't paid it also silly. Did the terrorists just suddenly woke up and discovered the girls shouldn't have been abducted and therefore returned them?



Another abduction is possible elsewhere. Nigerians shouldn't rejoice yet 8 Likes

the buffoonery in here is too much. Inpeach buhari. Fire every1 at the inec in kano , governer bello, lie Muhammad. Ban atiku from running and u half way to fixing nigeria. 13 Likes 1 Share

Wait, wait, wait....

Is it Boko haram that is operating freely like this?

The same Boko haram that has killed alot of people, burnt villages and destroyed properties worth millions?



Just look at how they are operating freely and the government is doing nothing. They are even defending the government



And If we say Buhari is Boko haram now some people will start throwing tantrums up and down



This country is really a shít hole right now 21 Likes 2 Shares

This Nigeria ehn 26 Likes 2 Shares

This is a confirmation of what we already suspect. Christians are their own worst enemies. 5 Likes 1 Share

Mehn, e weak me Mehn, e weak me 1 Like

You say wetin?



Boko Haram now apologising? Incredible!



The first time they were defending the FG that they didn't receive any ransom, now they are apologising?



They didn't know they were Muslims, but coincidentally, only the Christian girl was not released?



I shake yansh for APC o, their movie has set a new record in the Box office. 23 Likes 1 Share

They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service..... John 16:2





The time is here... Christians should be more prayerful, It's the End time! 12 Likes 1 Share

. useless country. northern Christians are in trouble under this evil government. But sometimes u can't pity them, they are still playing the ostrich when its clear there is a systematic attempt to convert all of the to Islam through peace or blood. can't the Christians see what muric is doing, heating up the polity and whipping up Islamic sentiments to favour their religion. CAN, Mbaka, Adeboye, Oyedepo better wake up.. useless country. 7 Likes

Now let is see if the girls will be taken back to school or not.

God will disgrace all the haters of Christianity in Nigeria. 17 Likes

And i ask again, was chibok girls not muslims? This script was well played buh nigerians didn’t buy it cos the script was very poor so apc should come up with a very good n well written script.. Nonsense

Lol so this BH guys can be so remorseful SUDDENLY....they suddenly got agenda of not harming Muslims whereas they purposely bombed and ransacked many mosques and killed many Muslims in the process...

I have a feeling this BH menace is heading towards extinct..

So the people who says some prominent Apc and /or Northern elders and politicians are behind these drama are saying the truth after all 5 Likes

I am sure this will sounds confusing to some religion bigot. The question is why are they then attacking the masques? They didn't know Muslims were the one praying there? This problem will be solved if only we look at it beyond religion issues. 4 Likes

Leah Sheribu



Evidence that Boko Haram is in fact a muslim organization. 26 Likes 4 Shares

Aye yin mabaje last last ni and those virgins promised y'all shall rot in 100000000degree of fire

This country ehn This country ehn

Slowly and steadily they are revealing themselves.



Nigerians should not take these bunch of liars serious because this denial is part of the movie collaboration between them and buhari's govt.

I'm sure most will recall the account of a Dapchi resident who revealed that Boko-Haram came to Dapchi town specifically to search for Dapchi girls secondary school. The school as revealed by residents was their target right from the unset when they storm Dapchi. Considering the fact that Dapchi girls school was their target, I'm sure boko haram terrorist send agents for surveillance to see and study the location, the number of students in the school, the school's location to the nearest check point etc. These terrorist will not just swoop into an area looking for a school without doing their home work.

After gathering the information need, they got on their vehicles and head straight to the school. Now the same terrorist are saying they didn't know the students are Muslims? Bunch of craps considering the fact that Dapchi town has predominantly Muslim population. Were boko-Haram shaking hands with Christians when they storm Dapchi like heros to release the girls? Pathological liars.



Honest this Dapchi girls Kidnap Movie is the most poorly produced movie in the world. 4 Likes

I PLEDGE TO NIGERIA MY COUNTRY-.....................

so Bokoharam now have twitter handle..... that's not even the case here so you actually wanted to kidnap christian girls .....

my equation still remain ..... FG=BH BH=FG