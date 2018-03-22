₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by lalasticlala(m): 5:49pm
Boko haram apologises to dapchi Parents: "we didn't know they were Muslim Girls" - The Guardian
https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2018/mar/21/boko-haram-returns-some-of-the-girls-it-kidnapped-last-month
1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by Cyynthialove(f): 5:50pm
Nig Christians are in big trouble under Buhari's administration.
Islamization agenda is in progress, but some docile and weak Christians can't read the handwriting on the wall. Its a pity.
Buhari is an Islamic fanatic
Buhari is a terrorist.
Buhari shares the same ideology with terrorist shekau, hence his statement about sharia.
It shall never be well with buhari, abubakar shekau, fulani herdsmen and other Islamic fanatics supporting buhari.
Any head slamming terrorist that wl quote me to defend Buhari will receive heavenly thunder.
CHRISTIANS!
CHRISTIANS!!
CHRISTIANS!!!.
Stop bn docile politically . Wake up and do the needful.
188 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by Solidkay(m): 5:51pm
Unbelievable!!!
So, Boko Haram now has a spokesperson.
The leadership problem Nigeria is facing, even river Jordan cannot wash it off.
My only prayer is, even in this ups and downs the level headed youths should make headway.
14 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by OrestesDante(m): 5:53pm
☣ ☠
∆
You didnt know they were Muslims? What if they were not? *spit* Bullshit talk. So there were no Muslim girls among the abducted chibok school girls in 2014 before releasing them in Buhari's regime?
I sweeeaaaar Buhari and his APC are ones behind this stuffz. Just to show that school girls were abducted in their regime and return unlike that of Jonathan's regime.
Buhari is the True leader of Bokoharam.
These people think they can play on our intelligence.
Nigerians are wiser now.
Anybody that refuse to vote Buhari out come 2019 is an Enemy of Progress and that of the Nation and God will punish that person.
.....waiting for the Zombies' Quotes!!!
∆
☣ ☠
98 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by femidejulius(m): 5:55pm
Well, posted by lalastic himself, he surely will push it to front page....an advantage of being a mod on nairaland.
In any case, while I welcome the return of the Dapchi girls, I am particularly worried about the Christian girl they refuse to let go. Knowing the Nigerian government for what it is, government will forget about that girl. In fact,majority of Nigerians have already forgotten about her,arguing instead about whether the whole drama was staged or thanking the government.
Let APC however his its head in shame. A responsible government won't have ever allowed the abduction to take place in the first place esp by the "technically defeated" book haram in a place such attacks have taken place. To say ransom wasn't paid it also silly. Did the terrorists just suddenly woke up and discovered the girls shouldn't have been abducted and therefore returned them?
Another abduction is possible elsewhere. Nigerians shouldn't rejoice yet
8 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by SweetPuffPuff(f): 5:56pm
the buffoonery in here is too much. Inpeach buhari. Fire every1 at the inec in kano , governer bello, lie Muhammad. Ban atiku from running and u half way to fixing nigeria.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by eleojo23: 5:59pm
Wait, wait, wait....
Is it Boko haram that is operating freely like this?
The same Boko haram that has killed alot of people, burnt villages and destroyed properties worth millions?
Just look at how they are operating freely and the government is doing nothing. They are even defending the government
And If we say Buhari is Boko haram now some people will start throwing tantrums up and down
This country is really a shít hole right now
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by GloryIsaac: 5:59pm
This Nigeria ehn
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by emiwanlee(m): 6:02pm
This is a confirmation of what we already suspect. Christians are their own worst enemies.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by OrestesDante(m): 6:08pm
Cyynthialove:
☣ ☠
∆ Christians are in politics already. There is nothing Christians can do oga! Expecting Christians to fight, go violent or what? Nothing I repeat nothing except prayers can come from Christians.
The ways of Christianity is not violence. And that is where the problem starts from. If everyone chooses to be violent the whole world will go crazy. Nobody holds the monopoly of violence. Yet some Moslems will tell you that their ways are not violent. So what's up? ∆
☣ ☠
9 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by Slim101(m): 6:08pm
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by GloryIsaac: 6:11pm
OrestesDante:
Mehn, e weak me
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by gurunlocker: 6:12pm
You say wetin?
Boko Haram now apologising? Incredible!
The first time they were defending the FG that they didn't receive any ransom, now they are apologising?
They didn't know they were Muslims, but coincidentally, only the Christian girl was not released?
I shake yansh for APC o, their movie has set a new record in the Box office.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by honey001(m): 6:20pm
They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service..... John 16:2
The time is here... Christians should be more prayerful, It's the End time!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by bonechamberlain(m): 6:22pm
northern Christians are in trouble under this evil government. But sometimes u can't pity them, they are still playing the ostrich when its clear there is a systematic attempt to convert all of the to Islam through peace or blood. can't the Christians see what muric is doing, heating up the polity and whipping up Islamic sentiments to favour their religion. CAN, Mbaka, Adeboye, Oyedepo better wake up. . useless country.
7 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by kelvine(m): 6:24pm
Now let is see if the girls will be taken back to school or not.
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by ettybaba(m): 6:25pm
God will disgrace all the haters of Christianity in Nigeria.
17 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by buhariguy(m): 6:26pm
OK
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by annnikky(f): 6:27pm
And i ask again, was chibok girls not muslims? This script was well played buh nigerians didn’t buy it cos the script was very poor so apc should come up with a very good n well written script.. Nonsense
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by timilehin007(m): 6:27pm
Lol so this BH guys can be so remorseful SUDDENLY....they suddenly got agenda of not harming Muslims whereas they purposely bombed and ransacked many mosques and killed many Muslims in the process...
I have a feeling this BH menace is heading towards extinct..
So the people who says some prominent Apc and /or Northern elders and politicians are behind these drama are saying the truth after all
5 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by siraj1402(m): 6:27pm
I am sure this will sounds confusing to some religion bigot. The question is why are they then attacking the masques? They didn't know Muslims were the one praying there? This problem will be solved if only we look at it beyond religion issues.
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by omoolorire: 6:27pm
Hmm!!
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by DDeliverer(m): 6:27pm
Leah Sheribu
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by sekundosekundo: 6:27pm
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by Seun(m): 6:27pm
Evidence that Boko Haram is in fact a muslim organization.
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by Iyajelili(f): 6:28pm
Aye yin mabaje last last ni and those virgins promised y'all shall rot in 100000000degree of fire
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by free2ryhme: 6:28pm
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by saaron: 6:28pm
Slowly and steadily they are revealing themselves.
Nigerians should not take these bunch of liars serious because this denial is part of the movie collaboration between them and buhari's govt.
I'm sure most will recall the account of a Dapchi resident who revealed that Boko-Haram came to Dapchi town specifically to search for Dapchi girls secondary school. The school as revealed by residents was their target right from the unset when they storm Dapchi. Considering the fact that Dapchi girls school was their target, I'm sure boko haram terrorist send agents for surveillance to see and study the location, the number of students in the school, the school's location to the nearest check point etc. These terrorist will not just swoop into an area looking for a school without doing their home work.
After gathering the information need, they got on their vehicles and head straight to the school. Now the same terrorist are saying they didn't know the students are Muslims? Bunch of craps considering the fact that Dapchi town has predominantly Muslim population. Were boko-Haram shaking hands with Christians when they storm Dapchi like heros to release the girls? Pathological liars.
Honest this Dapchi girls Kidnap Movie is the most poorly produced movie in the world.
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by minasota(f): 6:28pm
I PLEDGE TO NIGERIA MY COUNTRY-.....................
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by Sirpaul(m): 6:29pm
so Bokoharam now have twitter handle..... that's not even the case here so you actually wanted to kidnap christian girls .....
my equation still remain ..... FG=BH BH=FG
|Re: Boko Haram Apologises To Dapchi Parents: "We Didn't Know They Were Muslim Girls" by free2ryhme: 6:29pm
Seun:
What is this one saying
Has boko haram been an occultic organizational
8 Likes
Forgery: Trial Of Saraki, Ekweremadu stalled / Military After Avengers, Sponsors, Not Tompolo In Particular —DHQ / Oshiomhole Bans Okada In Benin City
