₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,475 members, 4,156,620 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 10:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith (13160 Views)
Leah Sheribu, The Christian Dapchi Girl To Her Mother: "Pray For Will Of God" / The Dapchi Scam: Where Is Liya Sharibu - By Femi Fani-kayode / Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by BoneBlogger(m): 7:25am
Rebecca, the mother of Liya Sharibu, the only Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by Boko Haram because she refused to denounce her christian faith - has revealed that she's still hopeful that her daughter will return home. She revealed this in a recent interview conducted by Emmanuel Ogebe....Liya's father, Nathan Sharibu was also pictured during the interview.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What is your name?
Mother: My name is Rebecca Sharibu.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What is Leah’s date of birth?
Mother: Leah’s date of birth is 2003.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What does Leah like?
Mother: Leah likes to help me doing the house chores. When she’s around I do nothing.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What do you like the most about your daughter?
Mother: I like Leah’s attitude of helping me. Leah always wants to do work even before you talk to her, so actually before I wake up from the bed Leah will wash the flats and sweep off the environment.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: Where did Leah get this kind of faith?
Mother: It is from us because we teach her.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What church do you attend?
Mother: Evangelical church winning all (Ecwa) Dapchi.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: How do you feel about Leah’s courage?
Mother: I am happy because Leah is doing the right thing. Even if they shoot Leah there, we believe that she will be with Christ Jesus.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What does Leah want to become in the future?
Mother: Leah wants to be a scientist. She always wants to read science.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: Did you know that Leah is famous and people all over Nigeria are praying for her?
Mother: Yes, I know.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What message do you have for your daughter?
Mother: That God may continue to keep her in good health and bring her back safely.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What’s your message to the terrorists?
Mother: I said that even if we are told today that they’ve shot Leah, I thank God that Leah is still Christian, and that one day I will see her again.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What message to those praying for Leah?
Mother: May God accept and answer all their prayers.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: Are your other children still going to school? Mother: Yes Leah’s brother is in SS1. We only have 2 children, Leah and her brother.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What did they say was the reason that Leah did not return?
Mother: Because Leah is a Christian and she did not renounce Christ in order to become a Muslim, that is why.
#IAMLEAH Interviewer: How old are you, Rebecca?
Mother: I am 40 years old.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/dapchi-schoolgirls-liya-sharibus-parents-reveal-daughter-got-faith.html
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by crazysaint(m): 7:35am
It hurts me so much, that none of the big pastors in Nigeria says something about this young girl. Christians cannot rise up to protest, everyone is just silence expecting to see miracle happened.
My dears faith without work is death.
Christians rise up, Leah Sharibu must be freed!
49 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by bedspread: 7:36am
Sgt bako has said it all...
Daura , PMB and others make una free Aliya Abeg...... there is nothing to hide again...
2 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by Lipscomb(m): 7:52am
Its so painful.North really suffering this pic said it all .
2 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by Lipscomb(m): 7:53am
Keep quite kid bokoharam is a north property.
bedspread:
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by mandarin: 7:57am
Oh I cried, oh I cried, maybe I shed years because of my selfishness , Leah is teaching us all to stand with and in Christ in the face of adversity when those prayers are not answered yet, when things are tough, stand with your testimony, God I thank you for Leah and that you will bring her safely home in Jesus name
41 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by MightySparrow: 7:57am
.... but why are muslims wicked?
4 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by bedspread: 7:58am
Lipscomb:
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by elChapo1: 8:11am
not surprised, ECWA = EVANGELISING CHRIST WINNING ALL.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by wingmanII: 8:30am
Dumb boko haram and their fellow fundamentalists, they have made her win more souls for Christ. They ended up promoting a religion they so much hate.
20 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by papoudaupolos: 9:06am
It's all fake news there's no Kidnap or Leah.
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by fk002: 9:14am
Why is it that poor people tend to believe more in religion than rich folks?
See the type of house they are living and yet they believe that one Man will rescue them
Religion ligate many Nigerians unknowingly
I hate religion fanatic's
3 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by Realist2: 9:37am
She is my heroes, she will definitely make a heroic return. Trust my God !.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by LastSurvivor11: 9:44am
North n poverty shaa
See houses in 21st century
How could one believe that this guys has been ruling Nigeria more than anyone and also the black richest man on planet earth came from same poverty ridden region..
Buhari pls release the innocent girl
Unless u want to marry her when ur finally sent to daura and sambisa subsequently..
4 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by XXLDICK(m): 9:46am
mandarin:Actually, to those that aren't gullible, it teaches us that your God can't save her or doesn't care.
Christians have been brainwashed in a way that both misfortunes and good deeds increase that faith in an invisible sky daddy.
like every sane individual, you should be asking where is your God but you guys are asking Buhari to ensure are safety return instead. I thought your God is omnipotent, far more powerful than Buhari?
what about the Chibok girl stoned to death because she refused to accept Islam? where was your God?
if Leah was sane, she would have pretended to accept Islam for the sake of her safety.
her story is a painful one, I wish her the best.
mandarin:Which home? I hope it isn't the same home as the Chibok girl?
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by Rich4god(m): 9:46am
Is this not much of an exposure security wise... I just wish someone could take this family out of that community, before BH will come for them.
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by Euouae: 9:47am
"Mother: I am happy because Leah is doing the right thing. Even if they shoot Leah there, we believe that she will be with Christ Jesus."
Stupidity!
Even the pastor encouraging you will bend to worship Sango when its about death.
A Jesus that cant physically save her from where she presently is, is same you are expecting she will be with.
Outright Rubbish.
5 Likes
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by BruncleZuma: 9:47am
Over flogging a dead horse serves no purpose.
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by Henrypraise: 9:47am
okay
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by MKO4ever(m): 9:48am
....and wisdom is profitable to direct........................but I sincerely pray for her safe return!!.............Nigeria is messed up big time
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by sweetkev(m): 9:48am
Can you all see how useless CAN is. They haven't said anything about this or released a statement since other girls were released except the Christian girl. Had it been the other way we knew what would have happened. Anyway I don't blame them since Christian Association of Nigeria has turned themselves into a political group licking government asses
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by ShitHead: 9:49am
Looking at the woman's eyes, she has cried out blood and water...and still beam with courage. Leah will come back home safely, She didn't abandon God, so, He will make a name for Himself in the little girl.
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by danjumakolo: 9:49am
crazysaint:
Ooh.So it's no longer a set up by APC?
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by AngelicBeing: 9:49am
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by FTrebirth(m): 9:50am
ok. this is just a preview of the part two of the dAPChi girls season movie.
official sponsorship:
daura & broom wavers enterprise.
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 9:50am
lollss............. Na 2 walk for river remain 4 the girl.......
Faith is Stronq oo.
1 Like
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by Bonjoro: 9:50am
papoudaupolos:
U gat a working brain
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by soulpiano23(m): 9:50am
crazysaint:Rise up to fight with guns,street protest or with prayers?
At this point is prayer that is going to work.Do you know the number of people that are being held hostage by BokoHaram?Even soldiers are held as hostages. Prayer works !Quote me anywhere.
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by amani63(m): 9:51am
Chaiii feel like crying for her
Even me no get this kind faith in Christianity
Although my words will never cross Nairaland but I have to say #FreeLiah
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by cyndy1000(f): 9:52am
She will be freed IJN.
|Re: Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith by KrocAce: 9:52am
papoudaupolos:
Abi? What's your story...
If Usa Was Nigeria, Today's Papers Headlines Would Read Something Like These- / Alao Akala Awards N25m For 5 Public Toilets. / FG Reverses On Warri PTI Upgrade
Viewing this topic: prince123(m), nikkygal(f), Amabeast, tolfa, Modenzy, Haatism(m), Navar(m), kennyone, YILKUDI(m), Olufemidolapo26, Ayolachris, babyhrt(m), gerona, Fuckadict(m), lexyabigaul, dania02(m), Frank65(m), Cmeo(m), cravybrain, meetme1(m), alvan06(m), sholaypompon(m), benueguy(m), holaboy3, lighting, namfav(m), Smooth14, oyatake200, Inyinese(m), udees, Princelyod(m), onlyTheTruth(m), Pearllait(f), samguru, Pelzy, laruseh(m), tolulope2021(m), LibertyRep, Elijahrona(m), dFroshie(m), gdbelt, itunde(m), Abdulazeez007(m), basork, Cenote(m), PeopleQuest, mabea, Maafiaalady, me69, duchessphils, qudrat(f), Evince(m), fmlala, clefstone(m), 9gerian, victorazyvictor(m), hischoice(m), aphildam(m), Wesely01(m), sweetkev(m), muhazeen, ElMatteo(m), maestro2000(m), zaraola, balmofgilead, OritaIbadan, AmJane(f), Nextlevel10, kimiregal91, nike4love, Psoul(m), tjcoded, lilichi, andyboi4real(m), onome442, Lanre12388(m), proxillin(m), Buharimustgo, Okoyeifeanyi95(m), scopedon(m), TUNEX89(m), dainvincible(m), kulikuli45, ayoola648(m), redsun(m), Chloe88(f) and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11