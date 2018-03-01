Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi Girl: Liya Sharibu's Parents Reveal Where Their Daughter Got Her Faith (13160 Views)

#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What is your name?



Mother: My name is Rebecca Sharibu.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What is Leah’s date of birth?



Mother: Leah’s date of birth is 2003.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What does Leah like?



Mother: Leah likes to help me doing the house chores. When she’s around I do nothing.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What do you like the most about your daughter?



Mother: I like Leah’s attitude of helping me. Leah always wants to do work even before you talk to her, so actually before I wake up from the bed Leah will wash the flats and sweep off the environment.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: Where did Leah get this kind of faith?



Mother: It is from us because we teach her.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What church do you attend?



Mother: Evangelical church winning all (Ecwa) Dapchi.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: How do you feel about Leah’s courage?



Mother: I am happy because Leah is doing the right thing. Even if they shoot Leah there, we believe that she will be with Christ Jesus.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What does Leah want to become in the future?



Mother: Leah wants to be a scientist. She always wants to read science.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: Did you know that Leah is famous and people all over Nigeria are praying for her?



Mother: Yes, I know.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What message do you have for your daughter?



Mother: That God may continue to keep her in good health and bring her back safely.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What’s your message to the terrorists?



Mother: I said that even if we are told today that they’ve shot Leah, I thank God that Leah is still Christian, and that one day I will see her again.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What message to those praying for Leah?



Mother: May God accept and answer all their prayers.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: Are your other children still going to school? Mother: Yes Leah’s brother is in SS1. We only have 2 children, Leah and her brother.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: What did they say was the reason that Leah did not return?



Mother: Because Leah is a Christian and she did not renounce Christ in order to become a Muslim, that is why.



#IAMLEAH Interviewer: How old are you, Rebecca?



Mother: I am 40 years old.



It hurts me so much, that none of the big pastors in Nigeria says something about this young girl. Christians cannot rise up to protest, everyone is just silence expecting to see miracle happened.



My dears faith without work is death.



Christians rise up, Leah Sharibu must be freed! 49 Likes 3 Shares

Daura , PMB and others make una free Aliya Abeg...... there is nothing to hide again... 2 Likes

Its so painful.North really suffering this pic said it all . 2 Likes

Sgt bako has said it all...

Daura , PMB and others make una free Aliya Abeg...... there is nothing to hide again... Keep quite kid bokoharam is a north property.

Oh I cried, oh I cried, maybe I shed years because of my selfishness , Leah is teaching us all to stand with and in Christ in the face of adversity when those prayers are not answered yet, when things are tough, stand with your testimony, God I thank you for Leah and that you will bring her safely home in Jesus name 41 Likes 7 Shares

.... but why are muslims wicked? 4 Likes

Keep quite kid bokoharam is a north property.

not surprised, ECWA = EVANGELISING CHRIST WINNING ALL. 9 Likes 1 Share

Dumb boko haram and their fellow fundamentalists, they have made her win more souls for Christ. They ended up promoting a religion they so much hate. 20 Likes

It's all fake news there's no Kidnap or Leah. 1 Like

See the type of house they are living and yet they believe that one Man will rescue them







Religion ligate many Nigerians unknowingly









I hate religion fanatic's Why is it that poor people tend to believe more in religion than rich folksSee the type of house they are living and yet they believe that one Man will rescue themReligion ligate many Nigerians unknowinglyI hate religion fanatic's 3 Likes

She is my heroes, she will definitely make a heroic return. Trust my God !. 12 Likes 3 Shares





See houses in 21st century

How could one believe that this guys has been ruling Nigeria more than anyone and also the black richest man on planet earth came from same poverty ridden region..







Buhari pls release the innocent girl

Unless u want to marry her when ur finally sent to daura and sambisa subsequently.. North n poverty shaaSee houses in 21st centuryHow could one believe that this guys has been ruling Nigeria more than anyone and also the black richest man on planet earth came from same poverty ridden region..Buhari pls release the innocent girlUnless u want to marry her when ur finally sent to daura and sambisa subsequently.. 4 Likes

Oh I cried, oh I cried, maybe I shed years because of my selfishness , Leah is teaching us all to stand with and in Christ in the face of adversity when those prayers are not answered yet, when things are tough, stand with your testimony, God I thank you for Leah and that you will bring her safely home in Jesus name Actually, to those that aren't gullible, it teaches us that your God can't save her or doesn't care.



Christians have been brainwashed in a way that both misfortunes and good deeds increase that faith in an invisible sky daddy.



like every sane individual, you should be asking where is your God but you guys are asking Buhari to ensure are safety return instead. I thought your God is omnipotent, far more powerful than Buhari?



what about the Chibok girl stoned to death because she refused to accept Islam? where was your God?



if Leah was sane, she would have pretended to accept Islam for the sake of her safety.



her story is a painful one, I wish her the best.



Oh I cried, oh I cried, maybe I shed years because of my selfishness , Leah is teaching us all to stand with and in Christ in the face of adversity when those prayers are not answered yet, when things are tough, stand with your testimony, God I thank you for Leah and that you will bring her safely home in Jesus name Which home? I hope it isn't the same home as the Chibok girl? Actually, to those that aren't gullible, it teaches us that your God can't save her or doesn't care.Christians have been brainwashed in a way that both misfortunes and good deeds increase that faith in an invisible sky daddy.like every sane individual, you should be asking where is your God but you guys are asking Buhari to ensure are safety return instead. I thought your God is omnipotent, far more powerful than Buhari?what about the Chibok girl stoned to death because she refused to accept Islam? where was your God?if Leah was sane, she would have pretended to accept Islam for the sake of her safety.her story is a painful one, I wish her the best.Which home? I hope it isn't the same home as the Chibok girl? 2 Likes 3 Shares

Is this not much of an exposure security wise... I just wish someone could take this family out of that community, before BH will come for them. 1 Like

"Mother: I am happy because Leah is doing the right thing. Even if they shoot Leah there, we believe that she will be with Christ Jesus."





Stupidity!





Even the pastor encouraging you will bend to worship Sango when its about death.



A Jesus that cant physically save her from where she presently is, is same you are expecting she will be with.



Outright Rubbish. 5 Likes

Over flogging a dead horse serves no purpose. 1 Like

....and wisdom is profitable to direct........................but I sincerely pray for her safe return!!.............Nigeria is messed up big time

Can you all see how useless CAN is. They haven't said anything about this or released a statement since other girls were released except the Christian girl. Had it been the other way we knew what would have happened. Anyway I don't blame them since Christian Association of Nigeria has turned themselves into a political group licking government asses

Looking at the woman's eyes, she has cried out blood and water...and still beam with courage. Leah will come back home safely, She didn't abandon God, so, He will make a name for Himself in the little girl. 1 Like

I hurts me so much, that none of the big pastors in Nigeria says something about this young girl. Christians cannot rise up to protest, everyone is just silence expecting to see miracle happens, my dears work without faith is death.



Christians rise up, Leah Sharibu must be freed!

Ooh.So it's no longer a set up by APC? Ooh.So it's no longer a set up by APC?

ok. this is just a preview of the part two of the dAPChi girls season movie.



official sponsorship:



daura & broom wavers enterprise.

lollss............. Na 2 walk for river remain 4 the girl.......





Faith is Stronq oo. 1 Like

It's all fake news there's no Kidnap or Leah.

U gat a working brain U gat a working brain

I hurts me so much, that none of the big pastors in Nigeria says something about this young girl. Christians cannot rise up to protest, everyone is just silence expecting to see miracle happens, my dears work without faith is death.



Christians rise up, Leah Sharibu must be freed! Rise up to fight with guns,street protest or with prayers?

At this point is prayer that is going to work.Do you know the number of people that are being held hostage by BokoHaram?Even soldiers are held as hostages. Prayer works !Quote me anywhere. Rise up to fight with guns,street protest or with prayers?At this point is prayer that is going to work.Do you know the number of people that are being held hostage by BokoHaram?Even soldiers are held as hostages. Prayer works !Quote me anywhere.

Chaiii feel like crying for her





Even me no get this kind faith in Christianity



Although my words will never cross Nairaland but I have to say #FreeLiah

She will be freed IJN.