|Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by GodOfAction: 1:09pm
Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo had taken to his Instagram page to share a phot0 of himself and actor Ik Ogbonna as they paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Ambassador to Cote d'ivoire.
A fan of his on sighting the photo thought the photo arrangement was wrong and showed they held no value for the lady in the photo, so he chimed in to correct the actor saying
" D photographic arrangement is very wrong!!!... y should d lady be treated with less value xo angry right now"
In reply to the comment Alex said " go to your fridge & take a chilled coke to calm your nerves yimu..."
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/22/between-alex-ekubo-and-a-fan-who-thinks-he-and-his-friends-treated-a-lady-with-less-value-photos/
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by EngrMcDon(m): 1:14pm
What is really my business here
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by Treasure17(m): 1:37pm
What has value got to do with Photograph arrangement. She should rearrange them nah.
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by NwaAmaikpe: 1:46pm
I don't blame them.
Those two guys in that picture only value sugar mommies not upcoming sidechick slayqueens wearing confused pyjamas.
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by Memphis357(m): 1:46pm
F**k All Y'all 9ja celebs....
F**K ALL Y'ALL!!!!
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by TheNigerianMan: 1:46pm
Some fans are too juobless to think about anything than to go and comment on every celebrity's page hoping for a reply that will make him/her trend.
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by Rexeffiom(m): 1:46pm
Really?.... Ok
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by kingspeter42(m): 1:47pm
Cant waste my tym on rubbish post
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by Primusinterpares(m): 1:47pm
All I know is that come 2019...
red card to Apc
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by deebrain(m): 1:47pm
Epic
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by lollyheart: 1:48pm
People just spend a lot of time on social media waiting so patiently to write trash but i guess am no different since i was also waiting to write on social media but the difference between me and those half-witted people is that i Dont write trash.
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by SlimBrawnie(f): 1:48pm
That fan is sick in the brain and eyes.
Value Ko, Valley Ni...
That snapshot obviously had more people in the arrangement, dude uploaded the one that concerns him and a fan is angry & forming feminism on what doesn't concern her. What if the lady was cropped out with the others sef, the fan would explode na.
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by safemagneticlas(f): 1:48pm
Which kain news be this one like this?
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by sexymoma(f): 1:49pm
Yes!!
my dear ladies in relationship with cute guys.. sha dey pray say make the guy nor discover say he fine
na dere your problem go start oo
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by blackbeau1(f): 1:50pm
This is how to know people are empty . They try to create problems and Drama everywhere they go so as to fill up that empty space
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by shadrach77: 1:51pm
Some so called feminists are so foolish sha. So women are now commodities to be valued abi? If you claim to be equal with men why does it matter where the woman stands in the picture?
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by kokoye(m): 1:52pm
The mind is a powerful thing to waste.
Free your mind.
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by afridas: 1:53pm
Not nice na
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by bewla(m): 1:53pm
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by jameyjaggs: 1:56pm
d picture looks odd though!!!!!!Snap us b4 she enter,foul play
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by Skepticus: 1:56pm
The clapback wasn't hot for me.
That fan might be one of those ugly-ass attention-seeking feminist donkeys on nairaland
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by miqos02(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by Mckandre(m): 1:58pm
finding problems where theirs non.
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by stevodot22(m): 1:59pm
The guy is handsome, what do you expect? Pepper dem gang
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by AFONJAPIG(f): 2:00pm
IK ogbonna this one he pose like baboon that want to poo
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by Grupo(m): 2:01pm
Alexx for ask whether she get fridge before telling her to go to her fridge.
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by lawalosky(m): 2:03pm
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by pojophilius(m): 2:05pm
NwaAmaikpe:hope u no dy talk for ur side sha
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by AxceX(m): 2:05pm
Am I the only one seeing that there's someone standing next to the lady that the goat cropped
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by ades0la(f): 2:16pm
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by Bustincole: 2:18pm
|Re: Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value by 4hys: 2:44pm
