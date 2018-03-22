Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Alex Ekubo Replies Fan Who Says He Treated A Lady With Less Value (11021 Views)

Alex Ekubo Likens Yomi Casual To A Goat In This Disturbing Picture / Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' / Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning'

A fan of his on sighting the photo thought the photo arrangement was wrong and showed they held no value for the lady in the photo, so he chimed in to correct the actor saying



" D photographic arrangement is very wrong!!!... y should d lady be treated with less value xo angry right now"



In reply to the comment Alex said " go to your fridge & take a chilled coke to calm your nerves yimu..."





Source:



What has value got to do with Photograph arrangement. She should rearrange them nah. 10 Likes





I don't blame them.



Those two guys in that picture only value sugar mommies not upcoming sidechick slayqueens wearing confused pyjamas. I don't blame them.Those two guys in that picture only value sugar mommies not upcoming sidechick slayqueens wearing confused pyjamas. 24 Likes 1 Share

F**k All Y'all 9ja celebs....

F**K ALL Y'ALL!!!!

Some fans are too juobless to think about anything than to go and comment on every celebrity's page hoping for a reply that will make him/her trend. 3 Likes

All I know is that come 2019...



red card to Apc 2 Likes

People just spend a lot of time on social media waiting so patiently to write trash but i guess am no different since i was also waiting to write on social media but the difference between me and those half-witted people is that i Dont write trash.

That fan is sick in the brain and eyes.



Value Ko, Valley Ni...



That snapshot obviously had more people in the arrangement, dude uploaded the one that concerns him and a fan is angry & forming feminism on what doesn't concern her. What if the lady was cropped out with the others sef, the fan would explode na.

Which kain news be this one like this?









my dear ladies in relationship with cute guys.. sha dey pray say make the guy nor discover say he fine

na dere your problem go start oo

This is how to know people are empty . They try to create problems and Drama everywhere they go so as to fill up that empty space 1 Like

Some so called feminists are so foolish sha. So women are now commodities to be valued abi? If you claim to be equal with men why does it matter where the woman stands in the picture? 8 Likes 1 Share

The mind is a powerful thing to waste.



Free your mind.

d picture looks odd though!!!!!!Snap us b4 she enter,foul play d picture looks odd though!!!!!!Snap us b4 she enter,foul play





The clapback wasn't hot for me.



That fan might be one of those ugly-ass attention-seeking feminist donkeys on nairaland The clapback wasn't hot for me.That fan might be one of those ugly-ass attention-seeking feminist donkeys on nairaland 1 Like

finding problems where theirs non. 1 Like

The guy is handsome, what do you expect? Pepper dem gang

IK ogbonna this one he pose like baboon that want to poo 2 Likes

Alexx for ask whether she get fridge before telling her to go to her fridge.

NwaAmaikpe:





I don't blame them.



Those two guys in that picture only value sugar mommies not upcoming sidechick slayqueens wearing confused pyjamas. hope u no dy talk for ur side sha hope u no dy talk for ur side sha

Am I the only one seeing that there's someone standing next to the lady that the goat cropped





