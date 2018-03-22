₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by 247frolic(m): 1:42pm
Newshelm.ng Obtained a video online featuring one of the released Dapchi school girls in an interview with VOA.
The Voice of America spoke with one of the Dapchi Girls released by Boko Haram in Yobe State North East Nigeria.
Watch below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmJlEBLbMRI
http://newshelm.ng/video-interview-with-one-of-the-released-dapchi-girls/
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by GideonIdaboh(f): 3:10pm
Speechless. A secondary school student who only speaks Hausa
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by lookatew: 3:10pm
Hmmm... almost FTC!
I dedicate this almost award to the almost-always ready Nigerians, who were almost deceived by this almost perfect script written by an almost senseless political party headed by an almost dead dullard who is almost on his way back to Daura!
P.S: I almost gave a fűćk!!
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:10pm
So after using them for a drama role.
All APC could do was to give them Malitina, meat and groundnut cake?
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by Franzinni: 3:10pm
So thier teachers teach them chemistry and physics in Hausa? How foolish are Nigerians?
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by anomsodi(m): 3:10pm
Next
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by Aboguede: 3:11pm
Girls of 13&15.
Men and first to take
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by abdulrazat(m): 3:13pm
They were fed well from all observations. Good acting my people.
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by kaffy4tope(m): 3:13pm
Check my thread for a Few months used like new Muscle Camry!!!
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by safemagneticlas(f): 3:14pm
Obviously this was a planned school excursion. They even provided refreshments like maltina and kuli kuli.
Chai! When last did I drink Maltina...
Check my siggy please.
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by nairavsdollars(f): 3:14pm
baa turenchi. APC should act another movie. Nigerians didnt buy this one at all
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by ZombieTAMER: 3:14pm
They have indicted themselves...
Movie script was wack and stupid
Only cows will believe such
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by Wapkoshcom(m): 3:14pm
Apc and their staged kidnap sha
Funny thing is this girls no sabi enlish and na north get Senate pass
Wtf is wrong with this country gan gan?
Most of all our money is allocated to the north still nothing to show for thier educational system....
Chai
No wonder they're being given #200 wey no fit reach me to sub dem go give them to go do suicide bombing.. Hope they get the 71 Virgins
Brain washed mofos....
Religion na our no 1 prob
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by Jhayeahsam01(m): 3:14pm
booked
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by franchasng(m): 3:14pm
The only thing that can save Nigeria is regional system of government and policing so every region will govern themselves using their best proven method and also Police their region using their own people who understand their region and terrain.
This will bring competition in growth and progress between the various regional governments as each region would want to do whatever they can to develop their region more than others.
Without this, no hope for Nigeria till eternity so long as the north is init
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by Firefire(m): 3:14pm
Devil punish Buhary & APC
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by introvertious: 3:15pm
i thought they said its a federal school.
Maybe English is not recognized in the school
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by pressplay411(m): 3:15pm
Campaign don start. Road to 2019 Elections.
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by MrImole(m): 3:15pm
Nonsense as usual!
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by buhariguy(m): 3:17pm
Idiotic pigs of Biafra are not smiling.
Why did buhari play them like this.?
I am just feeling their pain.
Thank God, that is how Almighty father will be disgracing those that wishes us bad.
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by Otarkpa: 3:18pm
For kulikuli and malt the were taken away, fed well and returned. Hmmmm 9ja which way
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by Buffalowings3: 3:18pm
Free press for Boko
And a good one at that.
How many times have you seen them portrayed in positive light?
They are one of us
Let us embrace them
They are humane.
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by Edu3Again: 3:18pm
Dem no gree make dem interview Chibok gals.
Why these now?
Meanwhile the only Christian gal amongst them was not released, and nobody is bothered.
https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/976505976793845761
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by inoki247: 3:18pm
Wu Don watch am. Na English she dey talk?
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by OlympianZeus(m): 3:19pm
Dapchi is a Scam perpetrated by the Terrorist in Chief.
1. Nobody has asked the amount of funding the Oga at the top has given to his boys.
2. How can a whole village, city and town be celebrating with the arrival of terrorists
3. Have you seen Buhari's justification for removing 1bn from the ECA account?
4. How come the military chose not to intercept a well known terrorist group?
5. It almost seems like Boko Haram have turned into a country of their own in deciding when and where to release people as they wish.
Last last The Chief Terrorist will never go unpunished. Let history remember this day.
Only afonja zombies will believe
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by truthstands12: 3:19pm
OK ooo. They took them to a house, they did not do anything to them, they gave them maltina, groundnut cake etc and they brought them back. Just like that. The one that thrilled me in this movie is, they took them to a house. Which house, who is the owner of the house? A country that has billions vested in military, yet book haram entered a community with many vehicles, packed 110 girls and left unchallenged. The same way they returned the girls as army stands down. Is this not very funny my people? The righteous judge is on the throne. He'll bring the actors of this movie to book. SURE!
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by BendTheKnee: 3:20pm
https:// /8oW7woniQHFAvUiMZtIkoA
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by Lifezhead: 3:20pm
Northern Niger 1 other parts 0
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by frankbonus(m): 3:21pm
Definitely there abductors were after nothing but money. For anybody to say they were released free is a lie because the abductors invest in bottles of maltina meat etc. Which must be reap with interest.
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by GoroTango(m): 3:21pm
GideonIdaboh:Can any student in your village secondary school speak English?
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by AlwaysUltraPad: 3:22pm
Those who believed chibok kidnap was a hoax suddenly believed dapchi kidnap was real. And when the government reacted swiftly by securing their release, the same people are now saying the abduction was staged. We have too many idiots in Nigeria.
|Re: Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) by AlwaysUltraPad: 3:23pm
GideonIdaboh:I served in your region, those preparing for WAEC then couldn't speak English.
