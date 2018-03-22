Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Interview With One Of The Released Dapchi Girls (Video) (2959 Views)

Army Commander Carrying Released Dapchi Girl (Photo) / Asari Dokubo: "Lagos Will Be Nothing Without Ijaw Oil" (Video Interview) / Frequently Asked Questions on The Released Chibok Girls (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







The Voice of America spoke with one of the Dapchi Girls released by Boko Haram in Yobe State North East Nigeria.





Watch below:









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmJlEBLbMRI





http://newshelm.ng/video-interview-with-one-of-the-released-dapchi-girls/ Newshelm.ng Obtained a video online featuring one of the released Dapchi school girls in an interview with VOA.The Voice of America spoke with one of the Dapchi Girls released by Boko Haram in Yobe State North East Nigeria.Watch below:

Speechless. A secondary school student who only speaks Hausa 18 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm... almost FTC!



I dedicate this almost award to the almost-always ready Nigerians, who were almost deceived by this almost perfect script written by an almost senseless political party headed by an almost dead dullard who is almost on his way back to Daura!



P.S: I almost gave a fűćk!! 1 Like







So after using them for a drama role.

All APC could do was to give them Malitina, meat and groundnut cake? So after using them for a drama role.All APC could do was to give them Malitina, meat and groundnut cake? 14 Likes 1 Share

So thier teachers teach them chemistry and physics in Hausa? How foolish are Nigerians? 3 Likes

Next

Girls of 13&15.

Men and first to take

They were fed well from all observations. Good acting my people. 1 Like

Check my thread for a Few months used like new Muscle Camry!!!





Obviously this was a planned school excursion. They even provided refreshments like maltina and kuli kuli.



Chai! When last did I drink Maltina...









Check my siggy please. Obviously this was a planned school excursion. They even provided refreshments like maltina and kuli kuli.Chai! When last did I drink Maltina...Check my siggy please.

baa turenchi. APC should act another movie. Nigerians didnt buy this one at all 5 Likes

They have indicted themselves...





Movie script was wack and stupid





Only cows will believe such 6 Likes



Funny thing is this girls no sabi enlish and na north get Senate pass

Wtf is wrong with this country gan gan?

Most of all our money is allocated to the north still nothing to show for thier educational system....

Chai

No wonder they're being given #200 wey no fit reach me to sub dem go give them to go do suicide bombing.. Hope they get the 71 Virgins

Brain washed mofos....

Religion na our no 1 prob Apc and their staged kidnap shaFunny thing is this girls no sabi enlish and na north get Senate passWtf is wrong with this country gan gan?Most of all our money is allocated to the north still nothing to show for thier educational system....ChaiNo wonder they're being given #200 wey no fit reach me to sub dem go give them to go do suicide bombing.. Hope they get the 71 VirginsBrain washed mofos....Religion na our no 1 prob 4 Likes

booked





This will bring competition in growth and progress between the various regional governments as each region would want to do whatever they can to develop their region more than others.



Without this, no hope for Nigeria till eternity so long as the north is init The only thing that can save Nigeria is regional system of government and policing so every region will govern themselves using their best proven method and also Police their region using their own people who understand their region and terrain.This will bring competition in growth and progress between the various regional governments as each region would want to do whatever they can to develop their region more than others.Without this, no hope for Nigeria till eternity so long as the north is init

Devil punish Buhary & APC 2 Likes

i thought they said its a federal school.

Maybe English is not recognized in the school 3 Likes

Campaign don start. Road to 2019 Elections. 2 Likes

Nonsense as usual! 1 Like

Idiotic pigs of Biafra are not smiling.



Why did buhari play them like this.?



I am just feeling their pain.



Thank God, that is how Almighty father will be disgracing those that wishes us bad.

For kulikuli and malt the were taken away, fed well and returned. Hmmmm 9ja which way 1 Like



And a good one at that.



How many times have you seen them portrayed in positive light?

They are one of us

Let us embrace them

They are humane. Free press for BokoAnd a good one at that.How many times have you seen them portrayed in positive light?They are one of usLet us embrace themThey are humane.



Why these now?



Meanwhile the only Christian gal amongst them was not released, and nobody is bothered.









https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/976505976793845761 Dem no gree make dem interview Chibok gals.Why these now?Meanwhile the only Christian gal amongst them was not released, and nobody is bothered.

Wu Don watch am. Na English she dey talk?

Dapchi is a Scam perpetrated by the Terrorist in Chief.



1. Nobody has asked the amount of funding the Oga at the top has given to his boys.



2. How can a whole village, city and town be celebrating with the arrival of terrorists



3. Have you seen Buhari's justification for removing 1bn from the ECA account?



4. How come the military chose not to intercept a well known terrorist group?



5. It almost seems like Boko Haram have turned into a country of their own in deciding when and where to release people as they wish.



Last last The Chief Terrorist will never go unpunished. Let history remember this day.



Only afonja zombies will believe 1 Like 1 Share

OK ooo. They took them to a house, they did not do anything to them, they gave them maltina, groundnut cake etc and they brought them back. Just like that. The one that thrilled me in this movie is, they took them to a house. Which house, who is the owner of the house? A country that has billions vested in military, yet book haram entered a community with many vehicles, packed 110 girls and left unchallenged. The same way they returned the girls as army stands down. Is this not very funny my people? The righteous judge is on the throne. He'll bring the actors of this movie to book. SURE!

https:// /8oW7woniQHFAvUiMZtIkoA

Northern Niger 1 other parts 0

Definitely there abductors were after nothing but money. For anybody to say they were released free is a lie because the abductors invest in bottles of maltina meat etc. Which must be reap with interest.

GideonIdaboh:

Speechless. A secondary school student who only speaks Hausa Can any student in your village secondary school speak English? Can any student in your village secondary school speak English? 1 Like

Those who believed chibok kidnap was a hoax suddenly believed dapchi kidnap was real. And when the government reacted swiftly by securing their release, the same people are now saying the abduction was staged. We have too many idiots in Nigeria.