









Question From Defending Counsel: When was Bright Chimezie arrested?



Witness: I don't know



Question From Defending Counsel: Have you ever travelled to Uyo, where he was arrested?



Witness: No



Question From Defending Counsel: How did you draw a conclusion that, he was arrested with a Radio Transmitter, if you don't know when and where Bright Chimezie was arrested?



Witness: I don't know





Defence Counsel: Mr A.B did you extend your investigations to the warf officials, who cleared the containers?



Witness: No



Defence Counsel: Do you know the contents of the container?



Witness: I don't know



Defence Counsel: How did you know the container was imported by my client(Bright Chimezie)?



Witness: I was informed by the Team who carried out the investigation, so I wouldn't know.



Defence Counsel: Are you part of the investigation team?



Witness: No



Defence Counsel: Is the transmitter part of the items in the container?



Witness: I am not sure



Defence Counsel: Can you beat your chest and convince this honourable court, that you are a good investigator?



Witness: Yes I am



Defence Counsel: My Lord I am done with cross examination.



The next sitting for the first defendant Mr Bright Chimezie will be on the 28/03/2018 and for continuation on the 25/05/2018.





