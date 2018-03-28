₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Continuation of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu's codefendants was held today.The Federal government/DSS witness represented as Mr AB was shielded.The witness(shielded mask witness) hired to testify against Bright Chimezie said he met Bright Chimezie in his office and had a conversation with him. According to the masked witness, from his discussion with the accused (Bright Chimezie) he found out that he is an Indigenous Person Of Biafra and also a Welfare Officer, who took some money from IPOB members in diaspora and was arrested with Radio transmitter.Barrister Ejiofor representing Nnamdi Kanu's codefendants asked the witness some questions.Some of them are below....
Question From Defending Counsel: When was Bright Chimezie arrested?
Witness: I don't know
Question From Defending Counsel: Have you ever travelled to Uyo, where he was arrested?
Witness: No
Question From Defending Counsel: How did you draw a conclusion that, he was arrested with a Radio Transmitter, if you don't know when and where Bright Chimezie was arrested?
Witness: I don't know
Defence Counsel: Mr A.B did you extend your investigations to the warf officials, who cleared the containers?
Witness: No
Defence Counsel: Do you know the contents of the container?
Witness: I don't know
Defence Counsel: How did you know the container was imported by my client(Bright Chimezie)?
Witness: I was informed by the Team who carried out the investigation, so I wouldn't know.
Defence Counsel: Are you part of the investigation team?
Witness: No
Defence Counsel: Is the transmitter part of the items in the container?
Witness: I am not sure
Defence Counsel: Can you beat your chest and convince this honourable court, that you are a good investigator?
Witness: Yes I am
Defence Counsel: My Lord I am done with cross examination.
The next sitting for the first defendant Mr Bright Chimezie will be on the 28/03/2018 and for continuation on the 25/05/2018.
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by stephenduru: 5:13pm
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by HungerBAD: 5:14pm
Guys should be careful.
The masked guy is probably a close friend or a family member that gave him the " Et Tu Butrus" treatment.
But why are these guys still being held?
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by NwaAmaikpe: 5:15pm
So Lagbaja was a witness?
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Shayetet13(m): 5:16pm
So This is the path Nigeria now wants to take? The more the Igbos are struggling to rescue the rest of Nigeria from medieval mentality and backwardness, the more the rest of Nigeria keep resisting. Nigeria should better let the Igbos help them before the Igbos finally leave the federation. The moment the Igbos leave the federation, there will no longer be any redemption for Nigeria
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by TheKingdom: 5:17pm
What a zoo country
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by psucc(m): 5:30pm
With all the orchestrated trial, this is the much the witness to FG could go. Only God knows how much Malami is making from engaging this nation in frivolous court cases. Even in the Village Council of Chiefs, the witness has nailed the case against the FG.
But who knows. The Judge may do the government bidding in order to belong to the saints.
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Follygunners: 5:31pm
Pigs grunting.... "Na we get the 'oyel'"...
Give us our 'oyel'
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Mrchippychappy(m): 5:32pm
Masked witnesses? what kind of nonsense country is this sef? is this a joke? Sey na Nnamdi kanu abi Pablo Escobar na im dem dey do all dis drama for?
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Bsc(m): 5:32pm
The mask man can be likened to our president ..whom doesn't even know his IG disobeyed him....everything ... I DONT KNOW..
WHY THEN COME TO COURT?
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by kelvyn7(m): 5:32pm
wow...never heard of "masked witnesses" before
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by buhariguy(m): 5:33pm
End time witness,
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will not know what befall them.
And this is the beginning of the end of idiotic pigs of Biafra.
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by GavelSlam: 5:33pm
See as Bright come humble for the picture.
This time last year he was feeling like a gangster.
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Fatherofdragons: 5:33pm
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Nwaohafia1(f): 5:34pm
Anyone who is happy about these guys trials/imprisonment should not complain about Fulani herdsmen killings.
Why use masked witnesses? What is FG scared of? Uwazuruike and his goons should come openly as witness and stop using masks.
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Leetunechi: 5:34pm
Ipods are terrorists
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by tydi(m): 5:34pm
is that not bright with tears..
in his mind, the real culprit cownu that implicated them is on the loose and last informed was found in Ghana busy eating suya and slaming his wife yellow kitten..
what is my own self
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by fahren(m): 5:34pm
The masked witness might just be a Boko Haram member or Fulani herdsman.
Go and get your PVCs.
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by sonnie10: 5:35pm
Buhari is just buying time and saving face
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by IamSINZ(m): 5:35pm
I'm more concerned about our BMC zombies Sarrki, Ngene and the rest. They've been awfully silent these past few days. Adebayo Shittu should please pay them their stipends so they can continue constituting nuisance.
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Freeman59: 5:35pm
nigeria sha... nothing but a circus
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by iyke926(m): 5:35pm
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Soreza(m): 5:35pm
IF ONLY Nigerian youth understand what IPOB are doing for them they wouldn't be resisting the breaking up of this SHITHOLE.
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Onyinye15(f): 5:36pm
Mask kwa, Naija is upgrading
All hail Buhari
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Iyalayaibomaku: 5:37pm
All ipob supporters will be forever sad and die one by one just like lamidi kanu
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Chloe88(f): 5:38pm
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Follygunners: 5:39pm
Iyalayaibomaku:
Amen Joor !!!
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by Odingo1: 5:39pm
What a shithole country
The masked witness don't even understand what he is witnessing, what a country
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by emmadejust(m): 5:40pm
Pls my learned lawyers in the house is there any event where there will need a witness to be masked in a court trial
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by waveman2: 5:40pm
Fg should just forget about this ipob case and settle out of court this case is leading nowhere.
|Re: IPOB:Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Speaks After Today's Trial As FG Uses Masked Witness by BUHARImyDOG: 5:41pm
buhari must die
