|Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by sirequity(m): 8:43pm
THE opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dared the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to publish assets declarations of its political office holders the same way it published that of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.
https://www.headlineng.com/ekweremadu-assets-declarations-buhari-osinbajo-others-pdp-apc/amp/
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by HungerBAD: 8:45pm
I do not like his politics.
But the Ekweremadu guy has a point. Everybody should declare everything they own publicly, and that includes shares and bonds.
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:45pm
Does Buhari, FG or APC have the moral decadence to even question Ekweremadu in the first place??
The Greatest Lie I've Heard In My Whole Life Is Buhari Telling 15m Zombies That He Took A Bank Loan To Secure APC's Presidential Ticket.
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by sirequity(m): 8:46pm
Gbam
“Now that the federal government has gleefully inundated the public with the imaginary assets of the deputy senate president, can it now also publish the full assets of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, cabinet ministers and APC governors, who have all failed to make public their assets as promised during the 2015 election”, it said.
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:47pm
HungerBAD:Muhammadu Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Olayiwola Muhammed, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi & all APC members are Nigerian problem that the most High God will soon destroy!
Do you agree with me?
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by Ufranklin92(m): 8:47pm
I just give up on this country
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by sirequity(m): 9:04pm
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by Homeboiy: 9:29pm
buratai Dubai assets has been swept under bed
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by swagagolic01(m): 9:32pm
They can never fit, the VP might even be a bigger criminal
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by tchimatic(m): 9:43pm
Ikeoha ndi Igbo, though you're a thief but as my brother; I'll support you in this. Never will u see a Yoruba man call Tinubu a criminal nor a hausa call Buhari or Dambazzau a thief but they expect me to hang my own brother.
kitikpa n'enwero nne na nna gbagbuo Buhari na ndu otu ya niile
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by tuniski: 9:53pm
They have failed and the countdown to eject them from Aso rock is on. They are now. Acting movies with BH and persecuting ekweremadu. God punish devil. #buharitoDaura2019 irreversible!
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by sheguy(m): 10:04pm
Country full with comedian politicians.
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by 8kingz(m): 10:04pm
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by Sarang: 10:05pm
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by franchasng(m): 10:05pm
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by Sarang: 10:05pm
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by brunofarad(m): 10:05pm
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by GoroTango(m): 10:06pm
Buhari and Osibanjo have already made public their assets declaration so what the hell is PDP talking about?
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by Enemyofpeace: 10:08pm
Dem no born dem well to do that
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by hypnotic(m): 10:10pm
the reason why the country is not reality progressing is because politicians in office spend time looking at their "enemies" move instead of their work
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by morrisono111: 10:11pm
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by profjustine458(m): 10:11pm
Jokers
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by Oblitz(m): 10:11pm
I smell a major revolution by 2019 if the APC succeeds in rigging the election
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by sammy4life1(m): 10:11pm
GoroTango:They made it to you or who? That incomplete declaration that BUbu did halfway and swept the rest under the floor
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by Nightwolf1: 10:11pm
Everybody should declare his assets or they should forget about trolling one man to do so..
That is transparency and accountability if buhari is serious @ all to fight corruption one bit.
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by martineverest(m): 10:12pm
as usual, everyone is defending/siding 'big' and political thieves,but are first to lynch or cast a stone on 'small and local ' thieves
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by Nairalanddist: 10:12pm
May God punish all biafrans. Useless people who are hell bent on staining patriotic igbos.
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by wakaman: 10:12pm
GoroTango:
Yanmiris have chosen to ignore this!
They are never objective, their self indulgence in foolery and primitive sentiments leaves them blind to truths.
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by Firefire(m): 10:12pm
Fake people
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by tilesworld1: 10:13pm
If i may even ask, is there anybody that has Malami's assets declaration details?
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by ClumsyFlimsy: 10:13pm
tchimatic:
|Re: Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC by NothingDoMe: 10:14pm
HungerBAD:Gbam
