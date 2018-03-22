Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekweremadu: Publish Assets Declarations Of Buhari, Osinbajo, Others, PDP To APC (1918 Views)

THE opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dared the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to publish assets declarations of its political office holders the same way it published that of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.



The party stated this while reacting to a motion filed by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property seeking the forfeiture of assets allegedly not declared by Mr. Ekweremadu.



Among those whose assets declaration the PDP is demanding for its publication are; President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Cabinet members, APC Governors among others.



The PDP accused the ruling party of not being ready to fight corruption, adding that the APC-led administration’s obsession with Mr. Ekweremadu was an indication that the party (APC) is out to ”scandalise, persecute, and bring down its perceived opponents”.



The party stated this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, on Thursday.



The federal government, Wednesday, asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to freeze all hidden assets that were traced to Mr. Ekweremadu.



This demand was made via an ex-parte motion filed by legal practitioner, Festus Keyamo, on behalf of the presidential panel.



However, reacting the PDP recalled how the government rushed to arraign Mr. Ekweremadu and the senate president, Bukola Saraki, in 2016 on trumped up charges of forgery of Senate Standing Rules, even when there was not even a mention of their names in the contentious police report or proof of evidence. The government eventually withdrew the charges for lack of merit.



It also recalled how the police raided and ransacked Mr. Ekweremadu’s official guest house in Abuja in May 2017 and blamed it on false whistleblowers, whom they charged to court, stressing that nothing has been heard about the trial of the alleged false whistleblowers again.



“In the current matter, apart from relying on an obsolete law to dabble into the roles of the Code of Conduct Bureau, we are not surprised that the panel could not carry out a thorough and independent investigation on the purported property of the senator, but relied on a petition by the former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezulike, who is standing corruption trial in several courts, after his removal from office by the National Judicial Council (NJC) in 2017.



“We recall that the senator accused Umezulike and some politicians of stealing and doctoring his will, inserting non-existent properties or properties that had nothing to do with him. It is also instructive that this calculated smear campaign is in the guise of forfeiture of phantom assets came on the heels of Senator Ekweremadu’s alarm and scathing criticism of the APC-led administration over the nation’s deteriorating democracy and in the midst of the ongoing executive-legislature faceoff, in which a ranking senator of the APC extraction identified Ekweremadu as a pillar of support to the Senate President”, the statement read.



The PDP said contrary to the federal government’s claims, Mr. Ekweremadu had assured it that he declared his assets.



It wondered why the federal government, by its own admission, rushed to court without completion of investigation, but had ”turned deaf ears to the outcry by Nigerians for the prosecution of the administration’s functionaries and friends indicted of corruption”.



“This government and party have a wet appetite for prosecution and media trial of the opposition while investigation is on, but refuses to prosecute its members and friends indicted by even its own presidential or ministerial panels.



“While members of the opposition are taken to court on stretchers, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal, indicted by both the Senate and a presidential panel only got a pat on the back.



“The APC Federal Government has failed to prosecute those involved in the Ikoyigate scandal, and the recall of fugitive Abdulrasheed Maina, among others. Ekweremadu is a major symbol of the opposition. We believe that this is part of the grand plan to strangulate the PDP ahead of the 2019 elections and we will resist,” it added.



The PDP further alleged that Mr Ekweremadu’s travail was part of the grand plan to strangulate the opposition ahead of 2019 election and challenged the federal government to publish the assets of APC political office holders.



“Now that the federal government has gleefully inundated the public with the imaginary assets of the deputy senate president, can it now also publish the full assets of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, cabinet ministers and APC governors, who have all failed to make public their assets as promised during the 2015 election”, it said.



I do not like his politics.



But the Ekweremadu guy has a point. Everybody should declare everything they own publicly, and that includes shares and bonds. 4 Likes











Does Buhari, FG or APC have the moral decadence to even question Ekweremadu in the first place??







The Greatest Lie I've Heard In My Whole Life Is Buhari Telling 15m Zombies That He Took A Bank Loan To Secure APC's Presidential Ticket. Does Buhari, FG or APC have the moral decadence to even question Ekweremadu in the first place?? 5 Likes 1 Share





“Now that the federal government has gleefully inundated the public with the imaginary assets of the deputy senate president, can it now also publish the full assets of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, cabinet ministers and APC governors, who have all failed to make public their assets as promised during the 2015 election”, it said. Gbam 1 Like

Ok Muhammadu Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Olayiwola Muhammed, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi & all APC members are Nigerian problem that the most High God will soon destroy!



Do you agree with me? Muhammadu Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Olayiwola Muhammed, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi & all APC members are Nigerian problem that the most High God will soon destroy!Do you agree with me? 5 Likes

I just give up on this country 1 Like

buratai Dubai assets has been swept under bed 1 Like

They can never fit, the VP might even be a bigger criminal 4 Likes

Ikeoha ndi Igbo, though you're a thief but as my brother; I'll support you in this. Never will u see a Yoruba man call Tinubu a criminal nor a hausa call Buhari or Dambazzau a thief but they expect me to hang my own brother.



kitikpa n'enwero nne na nna gbagbuo Buhari na ndu otu ya niile 7 Likes 1 Share

They have failed and the countdown to eject them from Aso rock is on. They are now. Acting movies with BH and persecuting ekweremadu. God punish devil. #buharitoDaura2019 irreversible!

Country full with comedian politicians.

Ikeoha ndi Igbo, though you're a thief but as my brother; I'll support you in this. Never will u see a Yoruba man call Tinubu a criminal nor a hausa call Buhari or Dambazzau a thief but they expect me to hang my own brother.



kitikpa n'enwero nne na nna gbagbuo Buhari na ndu otu ya niile

true true





watching

Buhari and Osibanjo have already made public their assets declaration so what the hell is PDP talking about? 1 Like

Dem no born dem well to do that

the reason why the country is not reality progressing is because politicians in office spend time looking at their "enemies" move instead of their work

Jokers

I smell a major revolution by 2019 if the APC succeeds in rigging the election

Buhari and Osibanjo have already made public their assets declaration so what the hell is PDP talking about? They made it to you or who? That incomplete declaration that BUbu did halfway and swept the rest under the floor They made it to you or who? That incomplete declaration that BUbu did halfway and swept the rest under the floor

Everybody should declare his assets or they should forget about trolling one man to do so..



That is transparency and accountability if buhari is serious @ all to fight corruption one bit.

as usual, everyone is defending/siding 'big' and political thieves,but are first to lynch or cast a stone on 'small and local ' thieves 1 Like

May God punish all biafrans. Useless people who are hell bent on staining patriotic igbos.

Buhari and Osibanjo have already made public their assets declaration so what the hell is PDP talking about?

Yanmiris have chosen to ignore this!

They are never objective, their self indulgence in foolery and primitive sentiments leaves them blind to truths. Yanmiris have chosen to ignore this!They are never objective, their self indulgence in foolery and primitive sentiments leaves them blind to truths.

Fake people

If i may even ask, is there anybody that has Malami's assets declaration details?







Ikeoha ndi Igbo, though you're a thief but as my brother; I'll support you in this. Never will u see a Yoruba man call Tinubu a criminal nor a hausa call Buhari or Dambazzau a thief but they expect me to hang my own brother.



kitikpa n'enwero nne na nna gbagbuo Buhari na ndu otu ya niile

