I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In School - UNIOSUN Graduate





A First class graduate of the Osun State University, Ipetu-Ijesa campus, Mrs Balogun Awanat Olanike has revealed how she coped with academics and love life while on campus.





In a chat with Amiloaded, Olanike disclosed she met her husband on thesame campus even when she never had the inclination of combining relationship with her study.





Olanike got hooked with her heartthrob, Balogun Opeyemi Idris immediately writing their last papers in campus last year.





Olanike graduated from the department of Education Economics while Mr. Idris finished from the department of Education and Political Science, both from Ipetu-Ijesa campus of the university.





According to her, she had been prepared to bag first class and that was why she made up her mind to face her studies squarely.





But as fate would have it, the wind of love blew on Olanike after meeting with Idris on campus.





She said, "I took my primary assignment importantly and the secondary assignment too.





"I had it in mind while coming to UNIOSUN to graduate with First Class and Allahmudillah, Allah made it possible





"Though I never had it in mind to marry from my school especially from my campus but Allah knows best.





"I had a lot of challenges both academically and in the aspect of relationship but I still have enough reasons to say Allahmudillah," she revealed.

Happy your dreams came true.

That's the new trend? 3 Likes



Anyways hml to her



Graduating with first class doesn't mean you ganna get a job in 9ja

Just play your cards well see as jamb dey scam students every year

osuofia2:

mumu religious bigot afonja I Don't blame you pigs

Your brothers are here in lagos scamming ppl

Watin unna sabi do?

So?Anyways hml to herGraduating with first class doesn't mean you ganna get a job in 9jaJust play your cards well see as jamb dey scam students every year

. 1 Like

Congratulations and i wish them all the best..



Once again, Cheers! 8 Likes

mumu religious bigot afonja 3 Likes

I rep osun state, IWO to be precise

So you are Oliver Twist? Clap for your self. Congrats

First Class, Now, husband house...Next Children...then, the cert and knowledge equals nothing

Congratulations to her!

Who first class epp? Mtcheeeeeeeew 1 Like



It doesn't work for everyone

Sometimes they marry because of pregnancy

Happy

Married

Aminat508:

ATM debited one man in my presence without dispensing cash to him

Baba grabbed me and shout; 'You are my witness oh' 3 Likes

Awwwwwwn....... Congrats

Congratulations, that is called 2 in 1 achievement. 1 Like

good for her, next pls!

H

I dint just graduate with first class in beerlogy but i also met my side wifey chic at uniclub

Get your premium and lifetime grammarly acct for proofreading and editing services ..Contact on siggy

1 Like