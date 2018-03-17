₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by Aminat508(f): 1:35pm
I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In School - UNIOSUN Graduate
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by HungerBAD: 1:36pm
Happy your dreams came true.
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by Wiziman(m): 2:50pm
That's the new trend?
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by Nobody: 3:11pm
So?
Anyways hml to her
Graduating with first class doesn't mean you ganna get a job in 9ja
Just play your cards well see as jamb dey scam students every year
osuofia2:I Don't blame you pigs
Your brothers are here in lagos scamming ppl
Watin unna sabi do?
Just get your stupid dirty ass off these place
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by Watermelonman: 3:11pm
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by FisifunKododada: 3:11pm
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by freezyprinzy(m): 3:12pm
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by tuhamworld: 3:12pm
Congratulations and i wish them all the best..
Once again, Cheers!
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by osuofia2(m): 3:12pm
mumu religious bigot afonja
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by ct2(m): 3:12pm
I rep osun state, IWO to be precise
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by Mcanie: 3:12pm
So you are Oliver Twist? Clap for your self. Congrats
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by talk2ekpa(m): 3:12pm
First Class, Now, husband house...Next Children...then, the cert and knowledge equals nothing
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by SenorFax(m): 3:12pm
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by scholarsarena: 3:13pm
Congratulations to her!
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by Enemyofpeace: 3:14pm
Who first class epp? Mtcheeeeeeeew
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by doctorkush(m): 3:14pm
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by blesskewe(f): 3:14pm
It doesn't work for everyone
Sometimes they marry because of pregnancy
Happy
Married
Life sha
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by Adesolomon2014(m): 3:15pm
Aminat508:
9ice one from my alma mata.
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by pcjuvy: 3:15pm
ATM debited one man in my presence without dispensing cash to him
Baba grabbed me and shout; 'You are my witness oh'
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by Deltayankeeboi: 3:15pm
pcjuvy:your english is as stale as your old dry joke. Next time be more innovative
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by Annnonymous: 3:15pm
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by tuhamworld: 3:15pm
osuofia2:
Wetin dey pain you for their happy union now
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by Angelmatilda(f): 3:15pm
Awwwwwwn....... Congrats
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by Laple0541(m): 3:15pm
Congratulations, that is called 2 in 1 achievement.
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by arinze3131(m): 3:15pm
good for her, next pls!
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by nairavsdollars(f): 3:16pm
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by MrOwonikoko: 3:16pm
I dint just graduate with first class in beerlogy but i also met my side wifey chic at uniclub
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by JohnieWalker(m): 3:17pm
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by olursolar23: 3:17pm
Re: "I Didn't Only Graduate With First Class, I Also Met My Hubby In UNIOSUN" - Lady by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:17pm
INTERESTING
