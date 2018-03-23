₦airaland Forum

Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR

Politics

Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by dre11(m): 3:21pm
Deputy Senate Ekweremadu Sells Two US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Nigerian Gov't From Seizing Them


Deputy Senate President, Mr. Ike Ekweremadu, has sold two of his three properties in Kissimmee, Florida, United States of America. The properties, which were recently exclusively reported by SaharaReporters as owned by him, are townhouses at 2747 Club Cortile Circle and 2763 Club Cortile Circle, Kissimmee, Florida. The properties which were bought in 2008 for $200,000 each were put on the market in January and sold for $150,000 to the same buyer on February 20 2018.
SaharaReporters’ investigations revealed that both properties were sold below prevailing market value in Mr. Ekweremadu’s apparent bid to avoid forfeiting them to the Federal Government. He has also put the third one, situated at 4507 Stella Street, Bellavida Estate Kissime, Florida, up for sale, but he is yet to find a buyer. The owner of the property said to be worth $500,000, is still listed as the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu with his Enugu address clearly stated on the property did.
The two houses already sold were bought in January by a company, Y-Kat Enterprises Inc., with an address at 10143 Foxhurst Ct Orlando, Florida.
When SaharaReporters contacted the person listed as the owner, Mr. Russel Daya, he declined to speak with our reporters, claiming it was too late in the night. When asked if he knew Nigeria's deputy Mr. Ekweremadu, he answered in the negative and hung up immediately.
The fire sale of the properties has, however, not concealed that they were previously owned by Mr. Ekweremadu.




Documents exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters from Osceola County Tax Collector show Mr. Ekweremadu as the taxpayer on the property at 4507 Stella Street, Bellavida Estate Kissime, Florida, till the end of 2017.
A notice of Ad Valorem and non-Ad Valorem taxes from the tax collector, bearing Mr. Ekweremadu’s address of 4 Iyienu Street, Independence Layout, Enugu, showed that the Deputy Senate President paid a total of $6, 728.37 as tax on the house as at December 2017.
On the property at 2747 Club Cortile Circle, Kissimmee, Florida, the tax collector’s documents showed that the Deputy Senate President paid a total of $1,665.91 as at December 2017. The document similarly bears Mr. Ekweremadu’s Enugu address. Likewise, the Deputy Senate President paid taxes on the one at 2763 Club Cortile Circle, Kissimmee, Florida.




Mr. Ekweremadu owns 22 properties across the world, worth millions of dollars. Though registered in his name, many of the properties were missing from the Deputy Senate President’s asset declaration form he submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau in 2015, an indication that he hid them to avoid questions on how he acquired them.
Saharareporters had recently detailed Mr. Ekweremadu's properties in Nigeria, UAE, UK and the US. The report showed that in addition to the three properties in the US, the Deputy Senate President did not declare his ownership of 11, Evans Enwerem Street, Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja; Plot 2633 Kyami, Abuja; Housing Estate (Plot 1106 CRD, Cadastral Zone 07-07, Lugbe, Abuja; and Plot 2782 Asokoro Extension, Abuja.
Similarly, he neglected to declare houses at Citi Park Estate, Gwagwalada; Plot 1474 Cadastral Zone BD6, Mabushi; Congress Court; Flat 1, Block D25, Athletics Street, (24th Street) Games Village; and Plot 66, 64 Crescent, Gwarimpa Estate, all in Abuja.
Two London properties, Flat 4 Varsity Court, Harmer Street, WIH 4NW, London; and 52 Ayleston Avenue, NW6 7AB, London; were equally omitted from his assets declaration form dated 5 June 2015.
In addition to these are his properties in the United Arab Emirates. These include Room 1903, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai; The Address Boulevard, 3901, Dubai; two Flats of Burij Side Boulevard (the signature), Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/1/114, Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/115, Dubai; and Apartment No. DFB/12/B 1204, Park Towers, Dubai.
Others are Flat 3604, MAG214, Dubai; and Villa No 148, Maeen 1, The Lakes Emirates Hills, Dubai.
On Thursday, the Federal Government asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to freeze undeclared assets traced to the Deputy Senate President. The Federal Government, via an ex-parte motion (FHC/ABJ/CS/284/2018), applied for an interim court order for the temporary forfeiture of the undeclared properties pending the conclusion of further inquiry/investigation by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property and possible arraignment of Mr. Ekweremadu.
The motion was filed on behalf of the Federal Government by Lagos lawyer, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), who based it on Section 330 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Section 8 of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act, section 44 (2) (K) of the Constitution.





http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/23/deputy-senate-ekweremadu-sells-two-us-properties-below-market-value-stop-nigerian-govt

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by ct2(m): 3:38pm
this is my problem with Buhari, nepotism .the hatred for the igbos is so much

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by IVORY2009(m): 3:39pm
shocked shocked

Sahara reporter again, what proof do they have that Mr. Ekewremadu is the actual owner of the said properties, if you can proof beyond reasonable doubt, with evidence, so be it, if not.... it remains a propaganda as usual..

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by KOPT33: 3:39pm
I call bullshit. This house cannot be $200,000 or $150,000 for that matter.

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Godsent4life: 3:39pm
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by braine: 3:39pm
Bloody thief.

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Penalty82(m): 3:39pm
Nice move
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by maestroferddi: 3:39pm
Propaganda paradise.

Stop telling us. We want Buhari to do his worst if he has a modicum of proof.

These media sensationalism is not working.

APC media should grow some sense.

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by BruncleZuma: 3:39pm
grin grin grin grin

The same way the extents of East German Stasi was revealed after the collapse of the Berlin Wall will be the way APC and Buhari will unravel.

If Ekweremadu is guilty do the needful and prosecute his thieving behind else face governance and our security challenges.

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by tofolo(m): 3:39pm
This is how they steal our money and take out to another country.

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by velai(m): 3:40pm
Since they were his property, he was free to sell them at whatever price.



Bia Sahara reporters,

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by stephleena(f): 3:40pm
buratai's own nko?

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Penalty82(m): 3:40pm
braine:
Buhari is a Bloody Thief

cheesy
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by fakeprophet(m): 3:40pm
sahara reporter can you please kindly leave ekweramdu alone and face your own big criminal and drug Lord? I mean Tinubu

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by DrRasheed(m): 3:40pm
And when we talk, they tag it witch hunt.

So when he asked his dimwits supporters not to worry, is this all he can come up with ?
You just proved yourself CORRUPT.
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by willi926(m): 3:40pm
a clean conscience fears no accusations. but in dis case he is guilty.

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Iyajelili(f): 3:41pm
I don't trust any politician

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by eyeview: 3:41pm
Why do i feel that this Sahara guy's stock in trade is blackmail. He gets some exclusive and sensitive privileged info about a high powered nigerian and trades it in for cash. Your failure to meet his demands will see it being posted as news
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Beedoc: 3:42pm
Ok
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Penalty82(m): 3:42pm
fakeprophet:
sahara reporter can you please kindly leave ekweramdu alone and face your own big criminal and drug Lord? I mean Tinubu

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by ZombieTAMER: 3:43pm
This thief should not escape oh



Ekweremadu is a big thief that must be dealt with...

Cease all his properties already... Gushhh sad

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by iamehmakute(m): 3:43pm
Speechless, I believe the person below me would have something aptly to say.
Thanks for you understanding.
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:43pm
braine:
Bloody thief.
Saint APC
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by nosypat(m): 3:43pm
lol
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Donald7610: 3:45pm
ct2:
this my problem with Buhari, nepotism
But he's guilty of the crime?
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by afroniger: 3:46pm
cheesy Sharp cunny man. cheesy

Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Donald7610: 3:47pm
.
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by newoffer: 3:47pm
Pako house for that matter.
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Kobicove(m): 3:47pm
Where is the proof that these houses actually belong to Ekweremadu? undecided
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by parisbluefox: 3:48pm
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by AxceX(m): 3:48pm
KOPT33:
I call bullshit. This house cannot be $200,000 or $150,000 for that matter.
As a matter of fact they are, you can get nice houses in the US that ranges from that said amount upwards.Dallas Texas I speak of precisely
Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by mayweather145: 3:49pm
who they give all those Sahara reporters news sef ?

