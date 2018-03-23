₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Deputy Senate Ekweremadu Sells Two US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Nigerian Gov't From Seizing Them
Deputy Senate President, Mr. Ike Ekweremadu, has sold two of his three properties in Kissimmee, Florida, United States of America. The properties, which were recently exclusively reported by SaharaReporters as owned by him, are townhouses at 2747 Club Cortile Circle and 2763 Club Cortile Circle, Kissimmee, Florida. The properties which were bought in 2008 for $200,000 each were put on the market in January and sold for $150,000 to the same buyer on February 20 2018.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/23/deputy-senate-ekweremadu-sells-two-us-properties-below-market-value-stop-nigerian-govt
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by ct2(m): 3:38pm
this is my problem with Buhari, nepotism .the hatred for the igbos is so much
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by IVORY2009(m): 3:39pm
Sahara reporter again, what proof do they have that Mr. Ekewremadu is the actual owner of the said properties, if you can proof beyond reasonable doubt, with evidence, so be it, if not.... it remains a propaganda as usual..
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by KOPT33: 3:39pm
I call bullshit. This house cannot be $200,000 or $150,000 for that matter.
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Godsent4life: 3:39pm
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by braine: 3:39pm
Bloody thief.
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Penalty82(m): 3:39pm
Nice move
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by maestroferddi: 3:39pm
Propaganda paradise.
Stop telling us. We want Buhari to do his worst if he has a modicum of proof.
These media sensationalism is not working.
APC media should grow some sense.
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by BruncleZuma: 3:39pm
The same way the extents of East German Stasi was revealed after the collapse of the Berlin Wall will be the way APC and Buhari will unravel.
If Ekweremadu is guilty do the needful and prosecute his thieving behind else face governance and our security challenges.
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by tofolo(m): 3:39pm
This is how they steal our money and take out to another country.
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by velai(m): 3:40pm
Since they were his property, he was free to sell them at whatever price.
Bia Sahara reporters,
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by stephleena(f): 3:40pm
buratai's own nko?
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Penalty82(m): 3:40pm
braine:
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by fakeprophet(m): 3:40pm
sahara reporter can you please kindly leave ekweramdu alone and face your own big criminal and drug Lord? I mean Tinubu
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by DrRasheed(m): 3:40pm
And when we talk, they tag it witch hunt.
So when he asked his dimwits supporters not to worry, is this all he can come up with ?
You just proved yourself CORRUPT.
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by willi926(m): 3:40pm
a clean conscience fears no accusations. but in dis case he is guilty.
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Iyajelili(f): 3:41pm
I don't trust any politician
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by eyeview: 3:41pm
Why do i feel that this Sahara guy's stock in trade is blackmail. He gets some exclusive and sensitive privileged info about a high powered nigerian and trades it in for cash. Your failure to meet his demands will see it being posted as news
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Beedoc: 3:42pm
Ok
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Penalty82(m): 3:42pm
fakeprophet:
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by ZombieTAMER: 3:43pm
This thief should not escape oh
Ekweremadu is a big thief that must be dealt with...
Cease all his properties already... Gushhh
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by iamehmakute(m): 3:43pm
Speechless, I believe the person below me would have something aptly to say.
Thanks for you understanding.
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 3:43pm
braine:Saint APC
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by nosypat(m): 3:43pm
lol
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Donald7610: 3:45pm
ct2:But he's guilty of the crime?
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by afroniger: 3:46pm
Sharp cunny man.
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Donald7610: 3:47pm
.
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by newoffer: 3:47pm
Pako house for that matter.
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by Kobicove(m): 3:47pm
Where is the proof that these houses actually belong to Ekweremadu?
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by parisbluefox: 3:48pm
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by AxceX(m): 3:48pm
KOPT33:As a matter of fact they are, you can get nice houses in the US that ranges from that said amount upwards.Dallas Texas I speak of precisely
|Re: Ekweremadu Sells 2 US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Gov't Seizure - SR by mayweather145: 3:49pm
who they give all those Sahara reporters news sef ?
