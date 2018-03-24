₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by metronaija: 8:54am
APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and governors pictured at the wedding reception of Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s daughter, Fatima in Lagos.
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by faorex(m): 8:56am
Treasury looters... una wehdone..
I can sight mr El Rufai. Short midget .. wehdone
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by 4kDdullard: 10:40am
faorex:hahahaha
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by Y0ruba: 1:14pm
This guy should have never been picked as the Oluwo. Iwo people really lowered their standards this time.
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by tokrizy(m): 1:14pm
na dem dem go attend d wedding na..abi na person like me dey go dis kind place??
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by ThisisBuhari: 1:15pm
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by DonPiiko: 1:15pm
Expired politicians, we need younger technocrats
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 1:15pm
See how they looseguard" phone on the table in the first picture, if one sharp guy 'borrows' it they will start shouting.....
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by enemyofprogress: 1:16pm
Boko haram will not go near dis criminals, na innocent girls wey dem go convert to their yeye religion dem go dey carry go sambisa forest mtcheeeew
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by NaijaYahooBoy: 1:16pm
When the original owners of the country gather and all we can do is to wail online
It will eventually be well someday
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by DaddyKross: 1:17pm
Them suppose pursue Ajumobi and Aregbesola
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by Amirullaha(m): 1:18pm
DaddyKross:On the contrary; they'd have pursued you had you shown your face there...
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by orijintv(m): 1:19pm
ThisisBuhari:
Bros na weekend we dey, likes no fit provide beer and peppersoup, abeg enter beer parlour make you dey alright jawe. Enough of this likes/shares tingy because it still wont change anything.
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by EcBoss: 1:19pm
Nice one.
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by khalidx: 1:20pm
faorex:what Is the difference between midget and short
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by Paradigm777: 1:20pm
Just wondering how many phones go miss for this wedding
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by ASA79: 1:21pm
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by Paradigm777: 1:22pm
ThisisBuhari:Dem carry "likes" swear for you? Shiooor!
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by kokozain(m): 1:24pm
Am not surprise. May God bless our hustle ameen
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by rose54321: 1:25pm
Fayose was not there, I can't believe it. Lol
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by fk001: 1:25pm
Our wise leaders
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by shepherd003: 1:28pm
this marriage pull dignitaries wella
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by Megatrix: 1:34pm
Paradigm777:You know how many security camera go dey that kind place?
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by DaddyKross: 1:38pm
Amirullaha:
Okay bro
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by Donpresh95(m): 1:38pm
maybe Okoroawusa Rochas went to poo, during the photoshoot or maybe he was forgotten at the airport.
BUT WAIT O . I THOUGHT HE IS FROM SOKOTO?
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by yeyerolling: 1:45pm
If nigeria must move forward. A bomb has to be planted in one of these gatherings o.or make on ex russian agent help us put one of those nerve poisions der. Ndiara pple Thanks for the traffic at eko hotel round about too o
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by godfatherx: 1:46pm
faorex:
You're wrong, that's tautology!
You either use short or midget. Don't combine both words.
If you must combine, then you should say "short miniature dwarfy midget"
QED
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by PortableToDynam(m): 2:02pm
i didn't see the singing and dancing senator there o...WORAPUN
|Re: Tinubu And Governors At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos by Hisxellency: 2:09pm
Remi Tinubu... shining like a Diamond!!! E dey hot for Lasgidi now
