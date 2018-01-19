₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by metroblogger: 9:11am
First lady, Aisha Buhari pictured at the wedding reception of Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s daughter, Fatima in Lagos.
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by nuoladee: 9:27am
No comments and it's on fp?
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by memeguy: 9:27am
Wawu. You didn't mean it.
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by partnerbiz4: 9:28am
Seems they are on paid advert here abeg....
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by iyatrustee(f): 9:28am
This rich people!
All the millons spent by dangote go just waste. Na just to taste d food leave am, open d wine, sip small and leave it. Shey dat one na wedding dem attend?
Just imagine say those waka pass Mogbo Moya wedding guests get access to this kind wedding, just imagine!
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by BlackAdam55(m): 9:28am
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by adamsbadoo(m): 9:28am
.Check well !
you will see me there.
jst that am not proud .Check well !
you will see me there.
jst that am not proud
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by ToriBaze: 9:28am
So?
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 9:28am
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by Odunsco01(m): 9:29am
mo fe lowo yi
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:29am
☣ ☠
∆ Shey this Dangote wedding has not finished ni?
Abi is it everyday? ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by money121(m): 9:30am
Ok
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by Mandrake007(m): 9:31am
Rich Muslims got no problem it's the poor ones that are the devils.
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by austin2all: 9:31am
Stupid greedy rich people.
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by saphiya: 9:31am
Wow
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by depezee(m): 9:31am
Congratulations to them. May God's love continue to bind your union together.
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by Dontquit: 9:32am
Na so the rich they do wedding now? Do one in Kano, another one in Lagos....k make una continue.
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by DonPiiko: 9:33am
Why didn't Buhari attend, small yab Bill Gates gave him, the tin pain am
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by lexy2014: 9:33am
metroblogger:na 4 night dem do this wedding? all mind b say na this morning and I just de wake
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by estycool(f): 9:33am
Make them enjoy Nigeria money na wetin their papa want be that oooh
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by lexy2014: 9:34am
DonPiiko:he went 4d kano edition
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by DonPiiko: 9:35am
I see, I remember he collected bride price or so, but this looks like the grand finale
lexy2014:
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by esthy86: 9:38am
so u guys didn't see me there
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:39am
Conjugal bliss to the couple.
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by Harodebby(f): 9:40am
Millionaires weddin Millionaires weddin
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by Godjone(m): 9:43am
UNA DEY ENJOY LIFE WHILE UNA DADDY DEY KILL NIGERIA AND NIGERIANS. NA ONLY GOD GO JUDGE UNA
|Re: Zahra & Aisha Buhari At Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Lagos (Photos) by yeyerolling: 9:44am
When did muslims start white wedding nitori olorun
