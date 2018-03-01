Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal (13391 Views)

The singer mentioned that he sold okpa for about 10 years and it was always his breakfast and dinner everyday.



Frank Edwards has since gone far beyond poverty as he is obviously living in luxury now and at the same time having great connections within the society as well as in the gospel music scene. He has had collaborations with lots of international artistes, including top gospel singer Don Moen.



Read his note below:



You see this here it’s called okpa. My mum was making it and we were both selling it , this was my breakfast and dinner everyday... The process of making it was ridiculous.. my mom used fire wood and I was the one fanning the fire because kerosene was luxury.



So I had smoke entering my eyes 5 hours everyday for over 10 years except Sundays, my eyes were always Red until it became permanent then I started having eye problem cus I was always rubbing my eyes with dirty hands trying to clear the smoke..



Cus I didn’t understand why my vision was blurred ,, my mum had same issue too with her eyes,, regardless we still hit the road to sell.



BUT GUESS WHAT THAT WAS WHEN I DEVELOPED A STRONG & NATURAL BUSINESS MINDSET, I KNEW A LOT ABOUT MONEY EARLY , I KNEW HOW TO CONVINCE PEOPLE TO BUY, I KNEW THAT SMOKE IS NOT STRONG ENOUGH TO STOP ME, I KNEW THE ONES THAT BUY ON CREDIT AND NEVER PAY SO I ONLY GO TO THEM WHEN THE MARKET IS SO BAD .. BECAUSE ITS BETTER TO SELL ON CREDIT THAN TO HAVE IT SPOIL.. WHAT YOU ARE GOING THROUGH TODAY IS TRAINING , THOUGH IT MAY LOOK LIKE SUFFERING BUT ITS TRAINING , DONT LOOK FOR EASY WAY OUT , GO THROUGH IT AND COME OUT TOUGHER!!!



though today I have permanent red eyes to the point when some ppl see me they ask “Do you smoke” I’m like God forbid!� sometimes it hurts , most times I laugh because I’m like. . “ IF ONLY YOU KNOW “ but how ever I am a happy man and I have enough pages in my book of testimony to encourage my children. GO THROUGH IT AND ADD PAGES TO YOUR TESTIMONY BOOK! BECAUSE YOUR BLESSING IS READY WAITING, YOU ARE ONLY BEING TRAINED TO HANDLE IT.

what da? words like these are not expected out of the mouth of a gospel musician. he be behaving like a street musician.

Can't wait to get back to my city so I can have a taste of our delicious native meal



If You are in Nigeria and you haven't eaten "okpa enugu state", You are missing alot





I'm already salivating over that plate of okpa
Can't wait to get back to my city so I can have a taste of our delicious native meal
If You are in Nigeria and you haven't eaten "okpa enugu state", You are missing alot

Probaby, some people may get to where they want to be by a quick fix or short-cut but they will inevitably lose some fundamental lessons of life due to being too hasty and uneasy on the journey of life. It's like a plane that loses its course or track in the air when clouded by midst of invisibility, wandering here and there in the air. Plus nose-dives are predictive of the plane.



To champion the revolution of our individual lives, readiness to learn life's intrinsic, fundamental lessons and principles are crucial. A baby cannot become a grown up in a day. That's odd in this world.

I celebrate you, Mr. Edwards. 6 Likes 1 Share

Indeed this made my day

One sell rat poison



One sell banana



One na okada man



Ur own na okpa





It doesn't matter your situation or condition right now, just work hard and believe in GOD.



Morale: With God all things are possible.



Hustle indeed



Okay I ate okpa for four years it was my breakfast Next please

God's favour has evidently shone upon you.. Period, end of story...







How is okpa made?

Dude even looks like Okpa too

Ok, what should we fry? (Please don't say okpa).



Actually it's a very inspiring story.



But how about people who ate okpa for ten years and are still poor and still eating it today??

Wow!

He go talk say the Papa na dangote before

Okpa is very nutritious, at least one will not look malnourished! I know those way back who used to take okpa alongside tea before heading out for lectures! 3 Likes

Life is all about struggles and each and every one of us has our own testimonies.

DO NOT DESPISE THE DAYS OF LITTLE BEGINNING.

Well said

I enjoyed okpa when I was serving my father land four years ago in Enugu state..

Frank has always been ever humble, even before the fame and his hits.. May God bless my hustle too!

EmagNig:

Please post this as article... Thank you



With this guy,I believe that smoking is a dfifferent race,christianity is different race.





But the question is "this guy still smokes,do tobacco or weed gives him insipiration to praise God? Just as he left okpa,he refused to leave smoking.With this guy,I believe that smoking is a dfifferent race,christianity is different race.But the question is "this guy still smokes,do tobacco or weed gives him insipiration to praise God?

Pishure or i don bilivit

Everyone who let poverty suddenly become a motivational speaker Everyone who let poverty suddenly become a motivational speaker