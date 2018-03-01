₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,424 members, 4,152,187 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 March 2018 at 06:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal (13391 Views)
I Sold ‘okpa’ For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal – Frank Edwards / Hushpuppi: "I Sold Eva Water To Ice Prince" (Throwback Photo) / Olamide: 'I Sold My Soul To The Game Just To Dine With The Devil' (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by EmagNig(m): 11:13am
Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edwards, who is known for a series of hit gospel songs, have taken to Instagram to write an emotional note on when he used to sell the popular meal 'Okpa'.
The singer mentioned that he sold okpa for about 10 years and it was always his breakfast and dinner everyday.
Frank Edwards has since gone far beyond poverty as he is obviously living in luxury now and at the same time having great connections within the society as well as in the gospel music scene. He has had collaborations with lots of international artistes, including top gospel singer Don Moen.
Read his note below:
You see this here it’s called okpa. My mum was making it and we were both selling it , this was my breakfast and dinner everyday... The process of making it was ridiculous.. my mom used fire wood and I was the one fanning the fire because kerosene was luxury.
https://lailasnews.com/gospel-singer-frank-edwards-pens-an-emotional-note-on-being-poor/
lalasticlala
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by Shedrack777(m): 11:18am
what da? words like these are not expected out of the mouth of a gospel musician. he be behaving like a street musician.
just motivate people and leave the past behind
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by benzene00: 11:19am
I'm already salivating over that plate of okpa
Can't wait to get back to my city so I can have a taste of our delicious native meal
If You are in Nigeria and you haven't eaten "okpa enugu state", You are missing alot
60 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by Clementz0(m): 11:22am
WATCHOUT FOR MINE...HIGHLY MOTIVATING..TEN YEARS NO BE BEANS OH,,MA NAIRALAND BET 9JA & G~BOIZ FOLKS WHO WANT TO RIDE RANGE OVER NIGHT OVA TO U!
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by AdiscoPele: 11:51am
Gowon Yakubu shared in his facebook page list of achievements by past leaders irrespective of corruption. There was corruption in Nigeria when Awolowo built Cocoa House, TV station and the first university in Africa
There was corruption in Nigeria when IBB built Third Mainland Bridge, built Aso Rock, National Assembly Complex, turned Abuja into our Federal capital territory.
http://www.newslinknaija.com/2018/03/politics-gowon-yakubu-blast-buhari-stop.html
There was corruption in Nigeria when Obasanjo brought Gsm, banking reform, police reform, civil defense, There was corruption in Nigeria when Jonathan introduced BVN and PVC, built 12 new federal universities, revamped railway lines, made Our economy fastest growing in Africa & third in the world.
http://www.newslinknaija.com/2018/03/politics-gowon-yakubu-blast-buhari-stop.html
If anyone tell you the reason Buhari is not working is because he inherited corruption, tell them great leaders don't blame people and events for their failures. They simply accept responsibility and move on. Ask them, what has Buhari done after all the fake promise of fixing power in 6wks, reducing pump price to #45 naira, making N1 equal to a $ 1, stopping Boko Haram etc. It's a shame.
The inferno truth is, corruption started from heaven when Satan violated a privilege given him. That never stop God's works.
He waited for God to create man and brought his lawlessness and corruption into the garden of eden.
God wasn't moved. He introduced a redemption plan. The Savior was born. Sadly, Judas Iscariot was there.
Not discouraged yet, He gave us God the Holy Spirit.
If anyone tell you the reason Buhari is not working is because he inherited corruption, tell them corruption is rooted in the DNA of homo sapiens ( Latin: wise man ) because we are just mere mortal infected with a virus of good & evil.
Yet, great leaders don't blame people and events for their failures. They simply accept responsibility and move on.
#InecWillNotCountPrayerPointsButVotes. Please, strive and endeavor to collect your PVC.
49 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by delugajackson(m): 11:55am
Probaby, some people may get to where they want to be by a quick fix or short-cut but they will inevitably lose some fundamental lessons of life due to being too hasty and uneasy on the journey of life. It's like a plane that loses its course or track in the air when clouded by midst of invisibility, wandering here and there in the air. Plus nose-dives are predictive of the plane.
To champion the revolution of our individual lives, readiness to learn life's intrinsic, fundamental lessons and principles are crucial. A baby cannot become a grown up in a day. That's odd in this world.
I celebrate you, Mr. Edwards.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by sotall(m): 3:56pm
Ok
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by amani63(m): 3:57pm
Indeed this made my day
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by ALAYORMII: 3:57pm
One sell rat poison
One sell banana
One na okada man
Ur own na okpa
Isokay
2 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by javijabor: 3:58pm
Everyone that has made small money is always trying to form humble beginnings.
Abeg park well.
2 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by Strongbest(m): 3:58pm
God is still in the business of changing life; lifting a begger from the street and making the poor to walk in higher places, making them sit with kings.
It doesn't matter your situation or condition right now, just work hard and believe in GOD.
Morale: With God all things are possible.
www.nairaland.com/1798724/
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by Benjom(m): 3:58pm
Now your story has changed
The fastest way to a new job is with a new and AWESOME CV. Here are catchy samples:
https://exceptionalcv.com/cv-samples
.
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by BabatCargo(m): 3:58pm
Hustle indeed
Ship from China at $4.5/kg...Contact
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by Esomchi800(m): 3:59pm
Okay I ate okpa for four years it was my breakfast Next please
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by ifex370(m): 3:59pm
God's favour has evidently shone upon you.. Period, end of story...
Next!!
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by seenter84: 3:59pm
How is okpa made?
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by Euouae: 3:59pm
Dude even looks like Okpa too
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by ameri9ja: 3:59pm
Ok, what should we fry? (Please don't say okpa).
Actually it's a very inspiring story.
But how about people who ate okpa for ten years and are still poor and still eating it today??
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by biggy26: 3:59pm
Wow!
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by ZombieTAMER: 4:02pm
He go talk say the Papa na dangote before
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by Pavore9: 4:02pm
Okpa is very nutritious, at least one will not look malnourished! I know those way back who used to take okpa alongside tea before heading out for lectures!
3 Likes
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by Adefemiaderoju1: 4:02pm
Life is all about struggles and each and every one of us has our own testimonies.
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:03pm
DO NOT DESPISE THE DAYS OF LITTLE BEGINNING.
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by bestman09(m): 4:03pm
Well said
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by Femijohn198: 4:03pm
I enjoyed okpa when I was serving my father land four years ago in Enugu state..
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by chicoMX(m): 4:03pm
Frank has always been ever humble, even before the fame and his hits.. May God bless my hustle too!
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by Nodogragra4me: 4:04pm
EmagNig:
Please post this as article... Thank you
www.tribuneonlineng.com/obiano-appoints-special-advisers-heads-of-agencies/
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by IjeleNwa(m): 4:04pm
Just as he left okpa,he refused to leave smoking.
With this guy,I believe that smoking is a dfifferent race,christianity is different race.
But the question is "this guy still smokes,do tobacco or weed gives him insipiration to praise God?
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by Emeskhalifa(m): 4:05pm
Pishure or i don bilivit
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by free2ryhme: 4:05pm
EmagNig:
Everyone who let poverty suddenly become a motivational speaker
|Re: Frank Edwards: I Sold 'Okpa' For 10 Years And It Was My Daily Meal by maj59(m): 4:05pm
u again Edward.... na wao make I no talk sha
Patoranking Thrills Fans As His European Tour Continues (Videos) / Mercy Johnson Calls Off Wedding / Taiwo Aromokun Releases Wedding Pictures
Viewing this topic: harmless011, putin4, ikemesit4477, olabeth(f), Ronniedee, uprightman(m), omoleka(f), Amicable22, ndimmadu, dannyville2(m), DgreatKALU(m), akagaba(f), lowkey28(m), Hijay09(f), TMOW(m), shegzhkn, Relixy2k, DaniDani(m), untainted, vivalicious, Mutiana, gentility411(m), raystanley(m), naijawealth(m), Trexate, ganstar89, igwegeorgiano(m), Yakzo(m), 377, tziz(m), kimnicki(f), interfig, szen(m), NeeKlaus, theworldbest(f), technuel, dmkcah(m), Freshemzy(m), 3rill(m), emmasite05(m) and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6