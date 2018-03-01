₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by imhotep: 11:30am
By Nwafor Sunday
Nigerian military has on Sunday classified the statement credited to a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, as an unfortunate statement coming out from a highly distinguished statesman especially now the military has embarked on demilitarization of the North Central Region of the Country.
Danjuma The headquarter through its public relations director, Texas Chukwu, Brigadier General also warned Nigerians not to listen to the former chief of Army staff, noting that anyone caught in possession of arms would be dealt with. “The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so”, part of its statement read. Recall that Danjuma had asked Nigerians especially Taraba indigenes to protect themselves or risk being killed by herdsmen. A statement he made at the convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University, yesterday that pinched the Nigerian Army. Danjuma said, “You must rise to protect yourselves from these people; if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die.
Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai “I ask all of you to be on the alert and defend your country, defend your state. “This ethnic cleansing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria. These killers have been protected by the military; they cover them and you must be watchful to guide and protect yourselves because you have no other place to go”, he said.
In view of this therefore, the Nigerian headquarter on Sunday issued a statement warning Nigerians not to listen to the advice of the statesman for they are saddled with the responsibility of protecting the territory. Read its full statement below: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to the unfortunate statement made by a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, during the convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University on Saturday 24 March 2018 in which he categorically asserted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was colluding with militias and other criminal elements and was unable to provide security for the citizens of Taraba State.
He further called the people of Taraba State to take up arms and defend themselves. “The Nigerian Army views this statement made by the former Chief of Army Staff as most unfortunate at this critical time that the military has embarked upon demilitarisation of the North Central Region of the Country. “While Nigerian Army would not want to join issues with the Elder Statesman, however, certain facts need to be clearly stated in the interest of the Taraba People and the Nigerian public: “The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so. In this light, the authorisation for the conduct of Ex AYEM AKPATUMA was authorised and troops deployed to curb menace of the herdsmen-farmers conflict and other criminal activities in the North Central Region amongst others. “
It is on record that the successes so far achieved in Ex AYEM AKPATUMA have been recognised and accepted by Nigerians. “The public is notified that Nigerian Army personnel have had to pay the supreme price for ensuring the sustenance of security in Taraba State. For instance, a gallant non-commission officer of the Nigerian Army was beheaded on 16 March 2018 in Takum Taraba State by criminal elements. “It is noteworthy to state that at the inception of Ex AYEM AKPATUMA, the Taraba State Government, did not cooperate with the Nigerian Army due to the Army’s stance to remain absolutely neutral in the herdsmen-farmers crisis. The Nigerian Army will continue to remain as such. “For avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Army advises the people of Taraba State and indeed all other Nigerians to continue in their day-to-day activities and be law abiding as anyone caught with arms and ammunition will be dealt with accordance with the laws of the land. Every law-abiding citizen is assured of equal protection and security of their lives and property irrespective of his/her person.”
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/breaking-nigerian-army-tackles-ty-danjuma-warns-nigerians-law-abiding/
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by fantasticone1: 11:30am
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by DjAndroid: 11:32am
The should first of all perform their duty creditably.
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by luvinhubby(m): 11:32am
Even the army spokesman that released the statement knows Danjuma is among the few 'untouchables' in this country.
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by SweetJoystick(m): 11:35am
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by dunkem21(m): 11:35am
OK, let me ask the people..
If you support the Nigerian Army, click *Like
*Share to support TY Danjuma
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by ShobayoEmma(m): 11:37am
No amount of military forces can defeat emacipation of a determined mass civilians. T Y Danjuma is far better than the whole nigerian military and their satanic commander.
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by stanluiz(m): 11:38am
Trust the Fulani-led Nigerian army at your peril.
Better arm and defend your yourself against the Fulani led buhari jihadist brothers.
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:40am
imhotep:Have the Nigerian army being living up to it responsibility
its good to know that Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma is a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General
so he knows what he is saying! Even a day old knows that the Nigerian army has being compromised!
I pity anyone who would follow this advice given by the Nigerian military!
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by jared007: 11:42am
it's part of human rights to defend his life and properties against dangerous intruders.
If it was people like Goodluck Jonathan, James Ibori or "no level" peeps from the south that made that statement, the military would ve called for their head but hear their soft response to Danjuma.
Owners of Nigeria includes:
The evil genius
The Jukun general
Matthew
The white beard general
Former Turaki Adamawa
The Awolowo impostor
The Sultan and the grand children of Dan fodio
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by Ojiofor: 11:42am
Fulani cow army has spoken.
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by omowolewa: 11:42am
Un other words, NA is saying citizens shouldn't defend themselves but leave their lives Unprotected.
Shame! They left it in the hands of NA and what they got was kidnap and free-kill from Fulanis. All for Government to locate Shekau in his parlor begging for their release.
If Shekau's residence is known for negotiations why not been known for his arrest dead or alive?!
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by Sealeddeal(m): 11:43am
Nigeria Army supports Fulani herdsmen while they commit atrocities across Nigeria
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by Holuwahphemy(m): 11:46am
When i see "vote buhari for second term" poster
Are you kidding us?
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by Lipscomb(m): 11:47am
luvinhubby:
luvinhubby:wonder how this news funny to you guys instead of crying for the nation you are here open your gutter mouth.
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by OnyeOGA(m): 11:50am
imhotep:The way the zoo is going eh...
The zoo soldiers are the most deadly animal on eat after Fulani Herdsmen.
TY Danjuma has said it all. I pity those that keep clamoring IPOB are pigs, Igbos are this and that. I hope strikethem will now know what Mz. Nnamdi Kanu is talking about.
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by InfiniteLoopx: 11:55am
Nigerian army, you guys are bunch of jokers. Where were you when the carnage in the middle belt was taken place. Are guys aware that farmers pay herdsmen terorist taxes before venturing to their farms in Delta? What about Nimbo massacre that you arrested the youths that were planing on self defence? What about the Edo saga? Law abiding my ass.
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by joudini(m): 11:56am
Since the government has proven itself increasingly unwilling or unable to defend them and their properties, then it's only natural justice for them to defend themselves.
Violence in self defence against external violence is acceptable and inevitable.
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by imhotep: 11:58am
OnyeOGA:sense is falling upon them one by one LMAO
lzaa anonimi
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by ZombieTAMER: 12:03pm
The country abhors truth
The citizens embrace lies and propaganda
Believe the Fulani army at your peril
There job is to protect the Fulani herdsmen and drive home the greater Fulani agenda
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by LZAA: 12:03pm
imhotep:
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by BankeSmalls(f): 12:05pm
What Danjuma said, is the truth which Tinubu cannot say because of cowardic
I didn't say cowardice o
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by imhotep: 12:07pm
BankeSmalls:you meant to say cowardick ?
cc lzaa onyeoga
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by Homeboiy: 12:18pm
Ogún go kill the Nigeria army
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by Bethor: 12:23pm
imhotep:
"The former Chief of Army Staff as most unfortunate at this critical time that the military has embarked upon demilitarisation of the North Central Region of the Country"
By this statement above the Nigerian military have indicted themselves..they want to demilitarize the North Central/Middlebelt for whose interest?
Disarming the locals to allow the marauders have a field day?
Yes its their constitutional right to defend the country and also a constitutional right for self defence...Irony I would say..
Peace...!!!
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by anibirelawal(m): 12:43pm
As an experienced ex army boss, is that the best advice he can give to curbs the Menace
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by patrickkkk: 12:46pm
LAW ABIDING JUST TO GET KILLED!!! WHAT HAPPENS IN A SCENE OF ATTACK WHERE THE SECURITY PERSONNELS ARE NOT PRESENT TO PROTECT THEM? THEY SHOULD BE LAW ABIDING ABI FOR THEM TO GET KILLED!! I SMELL DECEIT FROM THE ARMY....DECEIT... AND DECEIT..
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by Paperwhite(m): 12:46pm
anibirelawal:
Danjuma said, “You must rise to protect yourselves from these people; if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die.
I fully go with TY Danjuma.Buhari government does not have any security plan for non-fulanis.
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by ruggedised: 12:47pm
Of course they won't waste time Warning unarmed civilians, if it was boko boys or Fulani boys now. They will do absolutely nothing instead run away with their tails in between their legs like cowards they are
Nigerian army is the worst set of foolish and coward military in the whole word.
Shameless imbeciles
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by Paperwhite(m): 12:49pm
"The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so”.........
"Every law-abiding citizen is assured of equal protection and security of their lives and property irrespective of his/her person.”
Guess it the fulani army that is talking here Nigerians should never fall for this poo.TY Danjuma was 100% correct.
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by Omeokachie: 1:29pm
The Nigerian army should just form a political party.
They have played the sort of politics never seen before in the history of this country ever since Buhari became president.
|Re: Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding by doctokwus: 1:45pm
How a Texas Chukwu became the spokesman of the most parochial,most partisan and most murderous,northern Islamic centred army,since Nigeria's almagamation in 1914,still beats me.
