Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Herdsmen: Army Tackles TY Danjuma, Warns Nigerians To Be Law Abiding (10083 Views)

"Defend Yourselves Against Killers" - TY Danjuma / TY Danjuma's 80th Birthday Celebration: Ambode, Amaechi, Amosun, Gowon Attend / Jukun Body Demands Withdrawal Of Threat To Arrest TY Danjuma (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nigerian military has on Sunday classified the statement credited to a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, as an unfortunate statement coming out from a highly distinguished statesman especially now the military has embarked on demilitarization of the North Central Region of the Country.



Danjuma The headquarter through its public relations director, Texas Chukwu, Brigadier General also warned Nigerians not to listen to the former chief of Army staff, noting that anyone caught in possession of arms would be dealt with. “The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so”, part of its statement read. Recall that Danjuma had asked Nigerians especially Taraba indigenes to protect themselves or risk being killed by herdsmen. A statement he made at the convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University, yesterday that pinched the Nigerian Army. Danjuma said, “You must rise to protect yourselves from these people; if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die.



Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai “I ask all of you to be on the alert and defend your country, defend your state. “This ethnic cleansing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria. These killers have been protected by the military; they cover them and you must be watchful to guide and protect yourselves because you have no other place to go”, he said.



In view of this therefore, the Nigerian headquarter on Sunday issued a statement warning Nigerians not to listen to the advice of the statesman for they are saddled with the responsibility of protecting the territory. Read its full statement below: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to the unfortunate statement made by a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, during the convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University on Saturday 24 March 2018 in which he categorically asserted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was colluding with militias and other criminal elements and was unable to provide security for the citizens of Taraba State.



He further called the people of Taraba State to take up arms and defend themselves. “The Nigerian Army views this statement made by the former Chief of Army Staff as most unfortunate at this critical time that the military has embarked upon demilitarisation of the North Central Region of the Country. “While Nigerian Army would not want to join issues with the Elder Statesman, however, certain facts need to be clearly stated in the interest of the Taraba People and the Nigerian public: “The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so. In this light, the authorisation for the conduct of Ex AYEM AKPATUMA was authorised and troops deployed to curb menace of the herdsmen-farmers conflict and other criminal activities in the North Central Region amongst others. “



It is on record that the successes so far achieved in Ex AYEM AKPATUMA have been recognised and accepted by Nigerians. “The public is notified that Nigerian Army personnel have had to pay the supreme price for ensuring the sustenance of security in Taraba State. For instance, a gallant non-commission officer of the Nigerian Army was beheaded on 16 March 2018 in Takum Taraba State by criminal elements. “It is noteworthy to state that at the inception of Ex AYEM AKPATUMA, the Taraba State Government, did not cooperate with the Nigerian Army due to the Army’s stance to remain absolutely neutral in the herdsmen-farmers crisis. The Nigerian Army will continue to remain as such. “For avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Army advises the people of Taraba State and indeed all other Nigerians to continue in their day-to-day activities and be law abiding as anyone caught with arms and ammunition will be dealt with accordance with the laws of the land. Every law-abiding citizen is assured of equal protection and security of their lives and property irrespective of his/her person.”



Read more at: By Nwafor SundayNigerian military has on Sunday classified the statement credited to a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, as an unfortunate statement coming out from a highly distinguished statesman especially now the military has embarked on demilitarization of the North Central Region of the Country.Danjuma The headquarter through its public relations director, Texas Chukwu, Brigadier General also warned Nigerians not to listen to the former chief of Army staff, noting that anyone caught in possession of arms would be dealt with. “The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so”, part of its statement read. Recall that Danjuma had asked Nigerians especially Taraba indigenes to protect themselves or risk being killed by herdsmen. A statement he made at the convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University, yesterday that pinched the Nigerian Army. Danjuma said, “You must rise to protect yourselves from these people; if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die.Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai “I ask all of you to be on the alert and defend your country, defend your state. “This ethnic cleansing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria. These killers have been protected by the military; they cover them and you must be watchful to guide and protect yourselves because you have no other place to go”, he said.In view of this therefore, the Nigerian headquarter on Sunday issued a statement warning Nigerians not to listen to the advice of the statesman for they are saddled with the responsibility of protecting the territory. Read its full statement below: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to the unfortunate statement made by a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, during the convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University on Saturday 24 March 2018 in which he categorically asserted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was colluding with militias and other criminal elements and was unable to provide security for the citizens of Taraba State.He further called the people of Taraba State to take up arms and defend themselves. “The Nigerian Army views this statement made by the former Chief of Army Staff as most unfortunate at this critical time that the military has embarked upon demilitarisation of the North Central Region of the Country. “While Nigerian Army would not want to join issues with the Elder Statesman, however, certain facts need to be clearly stated in the interest of the Taraba People and the Nigerian public: “The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so. In this light, the authorisation for the conduct of Ex AYEM AKPATUMA was authorised and troops deployed to curb menace of the herdsmen-farmers conflict and other criminal activities in the North Central Region amongst others. “It is on record that the successes so far achieved in Ex AYEM AKPATUMA have been recognised and accepted by Nigerians. “The public is notified that Nigerian Army personnel have had to pay the supreme price for ensuring the sustenance of security in Taraba State. For instance, a gallant non-commission officer of the Nigerian Army was beheaded on 16 March 2018 in Takum Taraba State by criminal elements. “It is noteworthy to state that at the inception of Ex AYEM AKPATUMA, the Taraba State Government, did not cooperate with the Nigerian Army due to the Army’s stance to remain absolutely neutral in the herdsmen-farmers crisis. The Nigerian Army will continue to remain as such. “For avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Army advises the people of Taraba State and indeed all other Nigerians to continue in their day-to-day activities and be law abiding as anyone caught with arms and ammunition will be dealt with accordance with the laws of the land. Every law-abiding citizen is assured of equal protection and security of their lives and property irrespective of his/her person.”Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/breaking-nigerian-army-tackles-ty-danjuma-warns-nigerians-law-abiding/ 2 Likes 1 Share

The should first of all perform their duty creditably. 6 Likes

Even the army spokesman that released the statement knows Danjuma is among the few 'untouchables' in this country. 44 Likes 5 Shares

TFY NA

OK, let me ask the people..



If you support the Nigerian Army, click *Like



*Share to support TY Danjuma 9 Likes 218 Shares

No amount of military forces can defeat emacipation of a determined mass civilians. T Y Danjuma is far better than the whole nigerian military and their satanic commander. 60 Likes 8 Shares

Trust the Fulani-led Nigerian army at your peril.



Better arm and defend your yourself against the Fulani led buhari jihadist brothers. 53 Likes 1 Share

imhotep:

By Nwafor Sunday



Nigerian military has on Sunday classified the statement credited to a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, as an unfortunate statement coming out from a highly distinguished statesman especially now the military has embarked on demilitarization of the North Central Region of the Country.



“The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so”, part of its statement read.



Recall that Danjuma had asked Nigerians especially Taraba indigenes to protect themselves or risk being killed by herdsmen.

Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/breaking-nigerian-army-tackles-ty-danjuma-warns-nigerians-law-abiding/



cc lzaa onyeoga anonimi strikethem resurgentxtian4 Have the Nigerian army being living up to it responsibility



its good to know that Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma is a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General



so he knows what he is saying! Even a day old knows that the Nigerian army has being compromised!



I pity anyone who would follow this advice given by the Nigerian military! 62 Likes 3 Shares

it's part of human rights to defend his life and properties against dangerous intruders.



If it was people like Goodluck Jonathan, James Ibori or "no level" peeps from the south that made that statement, the military would ve called for their head but hear their soft response to Danjuma.



Owners of Nigeria includes:

The evil genius

The Jukun general

Matthew

The white beard general

Former Turaki Adamawa

The Awolowo impostor

The Sultan and the grand children of Dan fodio 3 Likes

Fulani cow army has spoken. 15 Likes

Un other words, NA is saying citizens shouldn't defend themselves but leave their lives Unprotected.



Shame! They left it in the hands of NA and what they got was kidnap and free-kill from Fulanis. All for Government to locate Shekau in his parlor begging for their release.



If Shekau's residence is known for negotiations why not been known for his arrest dead or alive?! 5 Likes

Nigeria Army supports Fulani herdsmen while they commit atrocities across Nigeria 28 Likes

When i see "vote buhari for second term" poster





Are you kidding us? 1 Like

luvinhubby:

luvinhubby:

wonder how this news funny to you guys instead of crying for the nation you are here open your gutter mouth. wonder how this news funny to you guys instead of crying for the nation you are here open your gutter mouth. 3 Likes

imhotep:

By Nwafor Sunday



Nigerian military has on Sunday classified the statement credited to a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, as an unfortunate statement coming out from a highly distinguished statesman especially now the military has embarked on demilitarization of the North Central Region of the Country.



Danjuma The headquarter through its public relations director, Texas Chukwu, Brigadier General also warned Nigerians not to listen to the former chief of Army staff, noting that anyone caught in possession of arms would be dealt with. “The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so”, part of its statement read. Recall that Danjuma had asked Nigerians especially Taraba indigenes to protect themselves or risk being killed by herdsmen. A statement he made at the convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University, yesterday that pinched the Nigerian Army. Danjuma said, “You must rise to protect yourselves from these people; if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die.



Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai “I ask all of you to be on the alert and defend your country, defend your state. “This ethnic cleansing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria. These killers have been protected by the military; they cover them and you must be watchful to guide and protect yourselves because you have no other place to go”, he said.



In view of this therefore, the Nigerian headquarter on Sunday issued a statement warning Nigerians not to listen to the advice of the statesman for they are saddled with the responsibility of protecting the territory. Read its full statement below: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to the unfortunate statement made by a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, during the convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University on Saturday 24 March 2018 in which he categorically asserted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was colluding with militias and other criminal elements and was unable to provide security for the citizens of Taraba State.



He further called the people of Taraba State to take up arms and defend themselves. “The Nigerian Army views this statement made by the former Chief of Army Staff as most unfortunate at this critical time that the military has embarked upon demilitarisation of the North Central Region of the Country. “While Nigerian Army would not want to join issues with the Elder Statesman, however, certain facts need to be clearly stated in the interest of the Taraba People and the Nigerian public: “The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so. In this light, the authorisation for the conduct of Ex AYEM AKPATUMA was authorised and troops deployed to curb menace of the herdsmen-farmers conflict and other criminal activities in the North Central Region amongst others. “



It is on record that the successes so far achieved in Ex AYEM AKPATUMA have been recognised and accepted by Nigerians. “The public is notified that Nigerian Army personnel have had to pay the supreme price for ensuring the sustenance of security in Taraba State. For instance, a gallant non-commission officer of the Nigerian Army was beheaded on 16 March 2018 in Takum Taraba State by criminal elements. “It is noteworthy to state that at the inception of Ex AYEM AKPATUMA, the Taraba State Government, did not cooperate with the Nigerian Army due to the Army’s stance to remain absolutely neutral in the herdsmen-farmers crisis. The Nigerian Army will continue to remain as such. “For avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Army advises the people of Taraba State and indeed all other Nigerians to continue in their day-to-day activities and be law abiding as anyone caught with arms and ammunition will be dealt with accordance with the laws of the land. Every law-abiding citizen is assured of equal protection and security of their lives and property irrespective of his/her person.”



Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/breaking-nigerian-army-tackles-ty-danjuma-warns-nigerians-law-abiding/



cc lzaa onyeoga anonimi strikethem resurgentxtian4 The way the zoo is going eh...

The zoo soldiers are the most deadly animal on eat after Fulani Herdsmen.

TY Danjuma has said it all. I pity those that keep clamoring IPOB are pigs, Igbos are this and that. I hope strikethem will now know what Mz. Nnamdi Kanu is talking about. The way the zoo is going eh...The zoo soldiers are the most deadly animal on eat after Fulani Herdsmen.TY Danjuma has said it all. I pity those that keep clamoring IPOB are pigs, Igbos are this and that. I hope strikethem will now know what Mz. Nnamdi Kanu is talking about. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerian army, you guys are bunch of jokers. Where were you when the carnage in the middle belt was taken place. Are guys aware that farmers pay herdsmen terorist taxes before venturing to their farms in Delta? What about Nimbo massacre that you arrested the youths that were planing on self defence? What about the Edo saga? Law abiding my ass. 19 Likes

Since the government has proven itself increasingly unwilling or unable to defend them and their properties, then it's only natural justice for them to defend themselves.



Violence in self defence against external violence is acceptable and inevitable. 13 Likes

OnyeOGA:



The way the zoo is going eh...

The zoo soldiers are the most deadly animal on eat after Fulani Herdsmen.

TY Danjuma has said it all. I pity those that keep clamoring IPOB are pigs, Igbos are this and that. I hope strikethem will now know what Mz. Nnamdi Kanu is talking about.

sense is falling upon them one by one LMAO



lzaa anonimi sense is falling upon them one by one LMAOlzaa anonimi 22 Likes 2 Shares

The country abhors truth

The citizens embrace lies and propaganda





Believe the Fulani army at your peril

There job is to protect the Fulani herdsmen and drive home the greater Fulani agenda 18 Likes

imhotep:

sense is falling upon them one by one LMAO

lzaa anonimi 16 Likes





I didn't say cowardice o What Danjuma said, is the truth which Tinubu cannot say because of cowardicI didn't say cowardice o 26 Likes

BankeSmalls:

What Danjuma said, is the truth which Tinubu cannot say because of cowardic



I didn't say cowardice o you meant to say cowardick ?



cc lzaa onyeoga you meant to say cowardick ?cc lzaa onyeoga 17 Likes 2 Shares

Ogún go kill the Nigeria army 16 Likes

imhotep:

By Nwafor Sunday



Nigerian military has on Sunday classified the statement credited to a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, as an unfortunate statement coming out from a highly distinguished statesman especially now the military has embarked on demilitarization of the North Central Region of the Country.



Danjuma The headquarter through its public relations director, Texas Chukwu, Brigadier General also warned Nigerians not to listen to the former chief of Army staff, noting that anyone caught in possession of arms would be dealt with. “The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so”, part of its statement read. Recall that Danjuma had asked Nigerians especially Taraba indigenes to protect themselves or risk being killed by herdsmen. A statement he made at the convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University, yesterday that pinched the Nigerian Army. Danjuma said, “You must rise to protect yourselves from these people; if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die.



Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai “I ask all of you to be on the alert and defend your country, defend your state. “This ethnic cleansing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria. These killers have been protected by the military; they cover them and you must be watchful to guide and protect yourselves because you have no other place to go”, he said.



In view of this therefore, the Nigerian headquarter on Sunday issued a statement warning Nigerians not to listen to the advice of the statesman for they are saddled with the responsibility of protecting the territory. Read its full statement below: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to the unfortunate statement made by a former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, during the convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University on Saturday 24 March 2018 in which he categorically asserted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria was colluding with militias and other criminal elements and was unable to provide security for the citizens of Taraba State.



He further called the people of Taraba State to take up arms and defend themselves. “The Nigerian Army views this statement made by the former Chief of Army Staff as most unfortunate at this critical time that the military has embarked upon demilitarisation of the North Central Region of the Country. “While Nigerian Army would not want to join issues with the Elder Statesman, however, certain facts need to be clearly stated in the interest of the Taraba People and the Nigerian public: “The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so. In this light, the authorisation for the conduct of Ex AYEM AKPATUMA was authorised and troops deployed to curb menace of the herdsmen-farmers conflict and other criminal activities in the North Central Region amongst others. “



It is on record that the successes so far achieved in Ex AYEM AKPATUMA have been recognised and accepted by Nigerians. “The public is notified that Nigerian Army personnel have had to pay the supreme price for ensuring the sustenance of security in Taraba State. For instance, a gallant non-commission officer of the Nigerian Army was beheaded on 16 March 2018 in Takum Taraba State by criminal elements. “It is noteworthy to state that at the inception of Ex AYEM AKPATUMA, the Taraba State Government, did not cooperate with the Nigerian Army due to the Army’s stance to remain absolutely neutral in the herdsmen-farmers crisis. The Nigerian Army will continue to remain as such. “For avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Army advises the people of Taraba State and indeed all other Nigerians to continue in their day-to-day activities and be law abiding as anyone caught with arms and ammunition will be dealt with accordance with the laws of the land. Every law-abiding citizen is assured of equal protection and security of their lives and property irrespective of his/her person.”



Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/breaking-nigerian-army-tackles-ty-danjuma-warns-nigerians-law-abiding/



cc lzaa onyeoga anonimi strikethem resurgentxtian4





"The former Chief of Army Staff as most unfortunate at this critical time that the military has embarked upon demilitarisation of the North Central Region of the Country"



By this statement above the Nigerian military have indicted themselves..they want to demilitarize the North Central/Middlebelt for whose interest?



Disarming the locals to allow the marauders have a field day?



Yes its their constitutional right to defend the country and also a constitutional right for self defence...Irony I would say..



Peace...!!! "The former Chief of Army Staff as most unfortunate at this critical time that the military has embarked upon demilitarisation of the North Central Region of the Country"By this statement above the Nigerian military have indicted themselves..they want to demilitarize the North Central/Middlebelt for whose interest?Disarming the locals to allow the marauders have a field day?Yes its their constitutional right to defend the country and also a constitutional right for self defence...Irony I would say..Peace...!!! 14 Likes

As an experienced ex army boss, is that the best advice he can give to curbs the Menace

LAW ABIDING JUST TO GET KILLED!!! WHAT HAPPENS IN A SCENE OF ATTACK WHERE THE SECURITY PERSONNELS ARE NOT PRESENT TO PROTECT THEM? THEY SHOULD BE LAW ABIDING ABI FOR THEM TO GET KILLED!! I SMELL DECEIT FROM THE ARMY....DECEIT... AND DECEIT.. LAW ABIDING JUST TO GET KILLED!!! WHAT HAPPENS IN A SCENE OF ATTACK WHERE THE SECURITY PERSONNELS ARE NOT PRESENT TO PROTECT THEM? THEY SHOULD BE LAW ABIDING ABI FOR THEM TO GET KILLED!! I SMELL DECEIT FROM THE ARMY....DECEIT... AND DECEIT.. 18 Likes 1 Share

anibirelawal:

As an experienced ex army boss, is that the best advice he can give to curbs the Menace

Danjuma said, “You must rise to protect yourselves from these people; if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die.

I fully go with TY Danjuma.Buhari government does not have any security plan for non-fulanis. I fully go with TY Danjuma.Buhari government does not have any security plan for non-fulanis. 18 Likes 3 Shares





Nigerian army is the worst set of foolish and coward military in the whole word.



Shameless imbeciles Of course they won't waste time Warning unarmed civilians, if it was boko boys or Fulani boys now. They will do absolutely nothing instead run away with their tails in between their legs like cowards they areNigerian army is the worst set of foolish and coward military in the whole word.Shameless imbeciles 17 Likes

"The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so”.........

"Every law-abiding citizen is assured of equal protection and security of their lives and property irrespective of his/her person.”

Guess it the fulani army that is talking here Nigerians should never fall for this poo.TY Danjuma was 100% correct. Guess it the fulani army that is talking hereNigerians should never fall for this poo.TY Danjuma was 100% correct. 15 Likes

The Nigerian army should just form a political party.



They have played the sort of politics never seen before in the history of this country ever since Buhari became president. 4 Likes